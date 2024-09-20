11
11 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Diamantis
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    GUYS I NEED YOUR HELP!

    I accidentally activated my card wildcard when I was irritated from my last GW score. Can I undo it? I haven't made any transfer yet (I have 2 f/t). I got panicked, I didn't plan to use it this week. Can I cancel it or is it a sign from god I should use it now? haha

    1. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      If God's getting involved in FPL then that explains a lot of what's going on in the world while his back is turned.

    2. TheChat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      F

    3. Diamantis
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I haven't made any transfers yet, will it still be used if I only make transfers using my 2 f/t? Please help guys

      1. FFS ManU
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Your wildcard is not locked in until you confirm the use of it when confirming a transfer. Once that's done, you can't cancel it.

    4. corbea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I don’t think so. If you can’t, IMO I would build the team for week 6. This week 5 is difficult with not many standout fixtures for any of the teams but week 6 is a big swing. I’m not expecting to do brilliantly this week and just writing this down means the opposite will happen but I think it’ll be a low scoring week this week.

    5. FP El Wonky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Can I cancel my wildcard?
      No. Once you have confirmed your wildcard it is final and can’t be reversed under any circumstances

      From the official FPL site

  2. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    FFS both Isak and Pedro - "we'll make a late call".

    Ideally would bring in Watkins, but which of the 2 to coose, hwichever I go with I know will play and the one I kept will be benched or not even turn up.

    If they both don't play, HarwoodBellis will come off the bench vs Ipswich

  3. Super Squirrel
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    For a draft league, which player would you pick from this "bottom of the barrel list"

    Sugawara
    Davis (thinking about Ipswiches good fixtures)
    Szmodics
    Larsen
    Nketiah

    1. The Offside Observer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      davis

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Massive call for Neale this week to decipher Edward as a Newcastle fan and get the Isak call right.

