The 14 remaining pre-Gameweek 5 press conferences will take place on Friday – and we’ll be bringing you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news here.

The latest on Alexander Isak (£8.4m) and Joao Pedro (£5.7m) will be keenly anticipated by Fantasy managers in particular.

This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available. Keep refreshing for the latest news!

KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

*We’re also expecting something from Mikel Arteta around lunchtime, in the form of quotes held over from Thursday’s post-match press conference

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Alexander Isak faces a late check to see if he can feature against Fulham this weekend.

It’s not just the eye injury he suffered at Molineux that’s led to the doubt, however. The Swedish striker has a separate toe problem, which renders him a concern for Gameweek 5.

“Good question, I’ll find out more today. “It was a strange one with his eye, the ball just grazed his eye and we felt at that time that was the main reason for him coming off the pitch. “Then he had a knock to his foot as well, so he’s got sort of combination of the two. We’ll make a decision today.” – Eddie Howe on whether Alexander Isak will be available

There’s still no Callum Wilson (back), either. He’ll now be out until after the October international break.

“I think we’re looking with Callum to be [fit after] the next international break. We hope to have him back in full training, ready for the games following.” – Eddie Howe

If Isak doesn’t make it, it’ll either be Will Osula or – more likely – Anthony Gordon up top in west London.

“That leaves Anthony [Gordon], who did a really good job for us against Wolves, and Will Osula, who has done really well since he’s been with us. I know he hasn’t played any minutes yet but we’ve been delighted with his progress.” – Eddie Howe on his striking options

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) and Lewis Miley (back) also remain out for the Magpies.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Joao Pedro is back in training for Brighton but the Seagulls will still have to make a late call on his involvement this weekend.

Pedro returned from international duty with an unspecified minor issue, missing the last two matches in league and cup.

Fabian Hurzeler said after Wednesday’s cup tie that Pedro had trained that day. Further training will follow today.

“He will train today with the team and then we have to see how it’s going – if he can train fully, if he can do all the movements. Of course, we won’t take any risks but he will be part of the training today.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Joao Pedro

Matt O’Riley (ankle), James Milner (hamstring) and Brajan Gruda (unknown injury) remain out, while Solly March (knee) is on the grass but working his way back from a long-term lay-off.

“The rehab players continue their rehab pretty good. “Gruda is back on the pitch, I think he will also be returning in the next few days to the team training. “Matt O’Riley is in very good shape, he’s also trying to train already in the gym doing different stuff. “James Milner, his process is doing good.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Mats Wieffer was back in the squad in midweek after his recent absence.

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot will check on the availability of Alisson (muscle) ahead of Bournemouth’s visit.

The Brazilian goalkeeper missed training on Thursday and will be assessed to see if he can return to the grass on Friday.

“Alisson is still a doubt if he can train today, so let’s wait [to see] if he can train. Then, if he can’t, then he will probably not play as well, so we have to wait and see. “He has a slight issue with one of his muscles and we wonder if this game tomorrow is coming too early or not. “I think he did not take it from the Milan game, it happened a bit before, but after the Milan game he felt more and more. “Now we have to wait see if he is ready to be in goal tomorrow, or we have to wait a few more extra days.” – Arne Slot

Other than existing absentee Harvey Elliott (foot), there are no other concerns.

“Apart from Harvey Elliott [there are no other injuries].” – Arne Slot

Elsewhere in the presser, Slot was asked about Darwin Nunez‘s lack of starts.

“Same like all the others. Work really hard and then the goals will come. I think that’s also what he did when he came in against AC Milan. First of all, you come in for the team and then as a result of that, attackers score goals or assist and that’s also what happened to Cody [Gakpo]. But it happened before with Lucho [Luis Diaz] and with Mo [Salah] and with Diogo [Jota]. If you play in a team like Liverpool, you will always score your goals or get your assists. “For me, it’s mainly about the work we do without the ball and that they can score goals and assist, I know. That’s the same with Darwin. He will get his chance in the near future. We play a lot of games and I think he’s fitter and fitter now, understands day by day better what we expect from him. But he’s in competition with Diogo, who in my and our opinion, has done really well in the last games. “I think [Darwin] came back with a lot of confidence from the Copa America. [He] scored some good goals. Darwin always has confidence and he has every right to have this confidence because everywhere he played he always scored goals. As a striker sometimes you have a few games that you don’t score and then all of a sudden you score a lot. As long as he brings his work rate in for the team and we bring him enough in positions, I’m 100 per cent sure he or Diogo or one of the others will score goals.” – Arne Slot on what Darwin Nunez needs to do to get a starting opportunity

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Wilson Odobert (hamstring) has joined the Spurs injury list, which still contains Richarlison (muscle) and Will Lankshear (hamstring).

Odobert came off early in the midweek cup win over Coventry and looks set to be missing for a while.

Yves Bissouma (minor injury) has trained and “should” be available, however.

Timo Werner, who also hobbled off at Coventry, is also fine.

“Wilson, it doesn’t look good. We’re still waiting for it to settle down to get all the information but he’ll definitely be out for the next period. “Bissouma trained today so he should be available for tomorrow. Timo was ok. He recovered ok. Everyone else… is good.” – Ange Postecoglou

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle) and Toti Gomes (hamstring) missed out on the midweek cup defeat to Brighton and will have to be assessed ahead of Gameweek 5.

Gary O’Neil had previously said that Toti should be fit for the Aston Villa game.

“We need to check on Toti and Rayan today in training to see how they go. Neither of them has done too much his week so they’ve both still got a bit to do to make sure they’re available for tomorrow.” – Gary O’Neil

Yerson Mosquera (calf) had also been absent at the Amex but appears to be fine.

“I think the rest [are OK]. “A few tired bodies off the back of quite a high-intensity game on Wednesday but injury-wise, apart from Rayan and Toti, who unfortunately both play in the same position, we’re fine.” – Gary O’Neil

Bastien Meupiyou (unknown), Boubacar Traore (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) remain on the injury list.

O’Neil said on Friday that Traore will be out until Christmas.

BOURNEMOUTH

Tyler Adams (back) is the only Cherry on the long-term injury list.

Dango Ouattara, who came back from international duty with a twisted ankle, remains a doubt.

“The only one out 100% is Tyler. The only one that I want to see if can be available is Dango. Dango is probably too early but has normally very good recoveries. We will see today.” “He’s the only one we will probably have to assess today and decide but everyone else is available.” – Andoni Iraola

Loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga is available for selection after being ineligible to feature in Gameweek 4.



