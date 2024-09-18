54
  1. AnarChYs7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    (Repost since I had 0 replies)

    Henderson
    Gabriel Porro Pau
    Salah Palmer Eze Rogers
    Haaland Pedro* Muniz*

    4.0 | Robinson Winks Harwood
    0.7 ITB | 1 FT

    You think I’m likely to have a playing 11 this weekend? I’d like to roll but I’m not sure that’s a luxury I can afford.

    A. Roll
    B. Muniz -> DCL/Vardy

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      A

      You can use Robinson instead of Muniz

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Yup start Robinson over Muniz if you want to save FT

    3. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I'd go B DCL for his fixtures and avoid team value changes

    4. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      B-Vardy...just

  2. el polako
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    “…as well as a couple of moments when he could have shot instead of trying to find Watkins.”

    The longer he goes on without a goal the worse it will get, classic decease in self belief, doubting himself and looking for passing rather than taking shots.

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      He's waiting until I sell him before hauling

  3. JÆKS ⭐
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Interesting read about Pool.
    Who do you think will be the front 3?

    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Salah jota gakpo?

      1. JÆKS ⭐
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Reckon Diaz will start from the bench twice in a row? Im not very sure about that

        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Might be jota to bench but i hope not as i have him haha

    2. Rote Teufel
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      I was thinking it could be Diaz - Gakpo - Salah.

    3. TKC07
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Gakpo Jota Diaz

    4. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Díaz Gakpo Salah

  4. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Excluding Ben White who is the best Arsenal defender to get long term?

    1. JIMMY TUGGINS
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Saliba or Gabriel mate

      1. Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        just now

        dont think saliba and gabriel are equivalent.

        For me Gabriel is the best pick by far out of the two

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      gabriel, but more prone to rotation with Calafiori when the matches start piling up

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think Gabriel is the best even over White.

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Gabriel is the standout.

      I wouldn't worry about rotation until it actually happens.

  5. Boz
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    3FTs 0itb

    Hendo
    TAA Porro Robinson (Konsa THB)
    Saka Eze ESR Jota (Rogers)
    Solanke Isak Haaland

    Waiting on Saka and Isak news but could switch to Salah and Vardy. Likely WC next week so would like to save one of the FT

    1. Pegboy
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      I've got a very similar team, 3FTs and had planned to WC GW6. I'd only do it if Isak is out.

      I guess I'm quite cautious with my FTs, but I treat each one as a -4 even if it's free, as we can now accumulate so many and roll them through WCs. So doing 2FTs a week before a WC feels a waste.

      1. Pegboy
        • 14 Years
        19 mins ago

        Otherwise I'm thinking of saving the WC and doing the following this week (means going without Salah):

        Jota + Muniz + Isak > Mbeumo + Vardy + Watkins (which leaves me cash to upgrade a defender to Gabriel the following week)

        Risky as Jota has a good fixture, but could be benched and then I'd want rid anyway

        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          just now

          agreed on Jota

  6. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Isak to dcl or solanke?

    1. nazrinn
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Was thinking DCL or Vardy. Dunno who is better.

      • Batman1983
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Keep Isak

    2. Totalfootball
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Would you do palmer and pedro to watkins and mbeumo ?

      1. nazrinn
          46 mins ago

          Yes

        • Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          43 mins ago

          No…

        • Kaneyonero
          • 8 Years
          33 mins ago

          Would prefer to do Saka and then Palmer back to Saka next gw if you have the funds

        • Boz
          • 12 Years
          31 mins ago

          No

        • jack88
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          2 weeks ago palmer was essential.. Now he is not....thats not how fpl works

          1. Ser Davos
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Palmer's a bit different

            Yes, there is a degree of fickleness re him, but it was GW2 after playing MCI GW1. Exploded with 17 points and reminded everyone that he'd scored 244 points after starting GW7/8 last season, which is wild (Suarezesque)

            Chelsea are such a difficult team to read

      2. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        1 hour ago

        Ah well, at least 3 gw's until IB. GW8 will probably be a crap show as well.

      3. 3 Lion Pride
        • 2 Years
        59 mins ago

        In a draft league, would you drop Muniz for Nketiah or Vardy? In regular FPL, I would not hesitate moving on from Muniz, but draft is different. If Muniz starts again and has a good game, I may not be able to get him back.

      4. Totalfootball
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        Mbeumo or Eze?

      5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        37 mins ago

        Have 2 FTs. Does this look ok?

        Wissa + Saka to Watkins + Mbeumo this GW
        Palmer to Saka in GW6

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Understand you need the funds to afford Watkins but don't like the hokey cokey with Saka here.

          I think you need to show your full team to see if 2FTs on Saka is worth it

          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Raya
            TAA Porro Konsa
            Saka Palmer Jota ESR Rogers
            Haaland Pedro

            Matthews Greaves THB Wissa

      6. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        30 mins ago

        A set and forget GW6 WC.

        Raya
        TAA Gvardiol Gabriel
        Salah Mbeumo Semenyo McNeil Rogers
        Haaland Havertz
        (4.0 Greaves VdB Stewart)

        I'd love for Gvardiol to pick up where he left off end of last season. He was incredibly attacking in the 2nd half of the last game vs BRE. If he starts in that role consistently he'll definitely find a way into my team.

        Would love to have another City attacker come GW7. Considering KdB, Foden, Savinho. Let's see this week who starts.

        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          22 mins ago

          wow that's an interesting combination, but wondering if you're over tinkering

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Nah no such thing. It's part of the fun.

            It really comes down to who you value. If you're adamant on Salah, Haaland, Saka your options are pretty slim but if you're willing to lose one or even two then possibilities open up.

        2. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 6 Years
          just now

          The mids look very suspect....out of 4 starting mids outside of Salah, only Boomo looks half decent, even then there's doubts with Cisse absence impact

      7. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        19 mins ago

        RIP Salvatore Schillachi.
        You made for a great super villian by single handedly breaking an entire country's heart in Italia90.
        To a certain generation you will never be forgotten. And that's got to count for something.
        Age 59.

        One last time for old times sake.
        "F*£k Schillachi"

        RIP man.

        1. DA Minnion (Former great)
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          Was one of the single most funniest scenes in a movie when that t shirt appeared.
          Said exactly how a nation was feeling at that point.
          RIP Schillachi . I forgive you.

          1. potatoace
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            After italia90 Schillachi embraced the villain persona with the Irish and won a lot of hearts over in the process. He became quite the friend and did a lot of media stuff.

            1. potatoace
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              2 mins ago

              https://youtu.be/VxJeYY-VI-8?si=MI2jSIFrJ7C5ZY7U

              Remember his advert

      8. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        This is my GW 6 team

        Raya
        TAA Gabriel Porro
        Saka Mbeumo Eze Semenyo
        Haaland Solanke DCL

        Fabianski Rogers Aina Greaves

        0.5M ITB

        1. DA Minnion (Former great)
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          You must have money in the bank.

          1. Now I'm Panicking
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            About 0.5 I reckon 😉

      9. kamdaraji
        • 15 Years
        7 mins ago

        Will Robertson start next game? If so want to transfer him in for Gvardiol

        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I think so, nice little rest last night. Good move

      10. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Any thoughts, used my WC last week unfortunately so 1 FT & 0.0 ITB
        Sanchez
        Robbo Robinson Greaves Mazaroui (Lewis)
        Eze Salah Saka (Adana) (Franca)
        Haaland Jao-Pedro Havertz
        Any input would be gladly welcomed 🙂

