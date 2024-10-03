54
  1. samaael
    • 14 Years
    51 mins ago

    Looking for a bit more feedback. I went with no premiums in mid (for something different) and regretting it. Went big up top. I had some good feedback on previous post.

    Henderson
    TAA/ Gabriel/ Greaves
    Diaz/ Mbuemo/ Eze/ Tavernier
    Haaland/ Havertz/ Watkins

    4.0/ Robinson/ Dunk/ Iroegubanam

    1FT 1.5ITB

    a) Eze to Johnson/Maddison (not enough funds to get premium mid in next GW)
    b) Eze to Rogers (leave enough funds to get Palmer in next week)
    c) save? Eze must go aye?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      If you want to get a premium back in midfield, identify who it is you want and IMO - save FT so you can do it without a hit this week.

      Based on that and the Palmer comment, perhaps B is best. Could consider Mavididi over Rogers (fixtures), but either or.

      Eze to Johnson/Maddison I do like somewhat, but they're not premium either.

    2. FPL Dakes
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      B

    3. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      I'd be tempted to roll and change structure after the IB with more fts and information.

      Eze to Rogers seems slightly sideways, but if you really can't help tinkering is probably the one that makes most sense.

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      I have the same attack so that's not what's holding you back. It's the fund spread that isn't right if you want a premium in midfield.

      Ideally, you'd want to convert Diaz > Saka/Palmer/Foden. So best to roll this week and do it in one move next. If you really don't want Eze anymore then Eze > Rogers this week is fine.

    5. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'm keeping Eze long-term, he'll come good

  2. FPL Dakes
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Start one of Robinson(mci), Faes(BOU) or Greaves(whu)?

    Currently on Faes with Robinson first sub, but debating if I should start Greaves instead.

    Two of the three may play anyway if Lewis doesn’t !

    1. drughi
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      faes and greaves over robinson for sure, toss up between faes and greaves

  3. Bumbaclot
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    Hi all

    I need to lose Havertz or Watkins for Haaland this week. Which one should go??

    1. drughi
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      prefer watkins long term but havrtz got southampton so gotta keep him for that

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      Watkins.

    3. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I've cut Watkins, reluctantly

  4. Junks
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    What to do with this bunch? Had a decent start but what to do with Bruno... Was thinking Foden but im 0.1 off a straight swap.... Help please???

    1FT 0.9ITB
    Hendo Vlad
    TAA Lewis Porro Greaves Johnson
    Saka Diaz Bruno Rogers Bergvall
    Haaland Raul Watkins

  5. Tinslinger
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    A. Johnson
    B. Kulu

    First to 3 votes

    1. Bumbaclot
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      A

      1. Silecro
        • 6 Years
        just now

        A

    2. drughi
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      kulu more involved and more likely to play 90, johnson more of a goal threat so johnson for me

    3. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'm going Kulu

    4. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

  6. drughi
    • 14 Years
    35 mins ago

    Bowen a keep for this week or move towards maddison/johnson or even gamble with martinelli ?

    1. Brazooka
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bowen is a nice differential.

      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        west ham look so poor though

  7. Hangman Page
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    The most boring thing about modern fantasy is the fact so many people seem unable to make a decision without having it rubber stamped but a content creator. Making your own mind up based on what you observe yourself is so much more fun than this sh!te.

    1. drughi
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      Agree and especially as all content creators wildcard at the same time, TC at the same time shift in same players at the same time. Gone against the masses all season so far and going ok but much more fun

      1. Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        I'd rather finish 1,000,000 - and believe me I will - playing my own game!

        I think this website has really declined in quality over the last five years. The standard of the articles is at an all-time low with all this Pro Pundit stuff.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      Yeah I don't really get that.

      If I couldn't think for myself in this game it would lose all fun.

      I might make a -EV move this week just because it's fun and go for Foden.

    3. gergin
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Content creators here are AI.

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      I ask questions here, sometimes for input and to sense-check the logical answer.

      But also because it tells me which one I actually want to do, regardless of the answer, becuase of the way the response makes me feel.

    5. mookie
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      The annoying part is they catch a bunch of price rises with this zombie mentality. Later in the season they'll be 1m+ richer than those who play their own game.
      For example, I sold Halaand, Diaz and Saka after GW 3 for Salah, Palmer and Watkins. 25 points gained but every sheep has 1m TV more than me. Around 0,3m selling value in 3 GWs.

      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Take the points

    6. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yeah I don’t get it. Where’s the satisfaction from being told what to do or using an AI model pick their team. This is just sad behaviour

      The copying is annoying too. There’s a content creator called FPL Harry, he’s annoying but he’s good at the game. He’s got 4000 clones copying his team, mostly of crap players that want a good rank

    7. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm never going to win FPL, so the small pleasure of having a punt like Trossard and Watkins over a template Saka and DCL is what FPL is about for me.

  8. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Is Sels best 4.5 gk option for the upcoming weeks? Ips and Lei have good fixtures but dont trust their defences

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      That was my plan. Sels until GW12 and then reevaluate and maybe go Raya.

      1. Silecro
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yeah, i mean their underlying numbers are still good, just been unfortunate with some cs loss. Game vs che could also be good for racking some save points from inevitable Jackson misses

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeah I'm happy to just keep hold. Considering I have no Chelsea, rooting for a Sels masterclass against them and a clean sheet like vs Liverpool.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Depends how many GWs, Flekken should be added for consideration

      1. Silecro
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Until gw 12, idea is to hop on Wolves gk then. Brentford decimated by injuries in def and dcm department but could consider them when they recover

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Is there defence really "decimated by injuries" or is this an exaggeration?

          1. Silecro
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Depends on who you ask, but I think that loss of Henry, Hickey, Jensen and Norgaard took its toll on the defence quality

  9. 2OLEgend
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Y/N on this move for free?

    TAA, Konsa & Pedro -> Konate, Greaves & Havertz

    Team:
    Raya (Fab)
    TAA, Robinson, Lewis (Konsa, Faes)
    Palmer, Rogers, Salah, Semenyo, ESM
    DCL, Haaland (Pedro)

    1. Silecro
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      I would pick someone else instead Konate.

      1. 2OLEgend
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate. Any reason for that? Think pool has looked solid defensively so far and Konate seems nailed on.
        Any other suggestions for a better defender under 5.2m?

  10. Bigbars
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    I’m curious and maybe someone could shed some light.

    As Bruno Fernandes had his red card rescinded, does he get off totally as in not get downgraded to a yellow, or is it judged being unfairly in their eyes being off the field non punishment enough?

    And with regard to fpl, as the appeal happened after the opta confirmation, I presume his minus points for the red remains on fpl?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      He's unbanned but the points remain. -2 this week. Unlucky.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      "Data is supplied by Opta and will not be changed after the last day of the Gameweek has been marked as final. We will not enter into discussion around any of the statistics used to calculate this score for any individual match."

      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        The points wouldn't have been reinstated anyway even if it was still in time.

  11. Maddamotha
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    HODL THIS? 1FT. 1.9 ITB

    Flekken,
    TAA, Gabriel, Lewis
    Saka, Diaz, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Rogers
    Haaland, Havertz

    Vlad, Mykolenko, Stewart, Greaves

    1. 2OLEgend
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah - good team!

  12. We Go Again
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Start Robinson or Winks?

    1. 2OLEgend
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Winks

  13. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Salah to Foden
    Pedro to Havertz -4
    Think it might pay off?

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Wait a week to see Fodens mins

  14. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Leaving value out the equation, who do you think scores more in the medium-long term?

    a) Gordon & Foden
    b) Mbuemo & Luis Diaz

    (it's for FPL Draft so value doesn't matter)

    1. JT11fc
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

