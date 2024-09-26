After midweek EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League action, there’s plenty of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news to clarify for Gameweek 6.

At least seven (there could be more added) pre-match press conferences take place on Thursday. Fabian Hurzeler and Erik ten Hag are among the managers facing the media.

As ever, we’ll be bringing you the latest key quotes and injury updates in the ‘live’ article below.

We expect the other 13 top-flight managers to hold press conferences on Friday. For the latest on those dozen sides, check out our early team news summary.

GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY INJURY UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Times in BST

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Joao Pedro is set to miss the trip to Chelsea with the injury he sustained as a substitute last weekend.

Sightings of the Brazilian on crutches, as well as his no-show in training, weren’t red herrings, as Fabian Hurzeler confirmed his likely Gameweek 6 absence in Thursday’s presser.

“Joao had some problems after the game, he still has some problems. You have to go week to week with him but I don’t think that he will be an option for the weekend. “We have to keep looking so I’m not sure how long he will be out. I think that Joao is a good healer and I’m convinced that he will be back soon but of course, also with this player we can’t take any risk. We all know that he’s a player who can make the difference for us but of course, we also have several other good options. Now we try to replace him as good as we can and give him like a good rehab, and I’m sure he won’t be out for so long – hopefully.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Elsewhere, Brajan Gruda (unknown injury) could make his first matchday appearance since his summer move.

Yasin Ayari is also back in contention after illness.

“Yasin Ayari after his illness he will be back on the pitch but the others, no. “Brajan he was out for for five, six weeks. I think that he will be back in a squad very soon, maybe already at the weekend. We will see how fast he gets reintegrated in the team, how fast he adapts to the intensity of the training and then he might be an option for Saturday.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Matt O’Riley (ankle) is the only long-term injury for Brighton at present.

James Milner (hamstring) and year-long absentee Solly March (knee) are nearing comebacks.

“With Solly, it’s unbelievable how good he is adapting, we were all surprised in which shape he is. He looks very sharp and we have to make now the next decision: what is the next step for him? Is it maybe playing an under-21 game? But it is also important which under-21 game he’s playing and what is the best for him. Also where he feels comfortable because he has to feel comfortable after this long injury that he will make the next right step. It’s important to make it step by step and not to do two or three steps in one time.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Solly March

WEST HAM UNITED

The Hammers will be missing Edson Alvarez after his dismissal for two bookable offences in Wednesday’s cup defeat at Anfield.

There is also still some doubt about Niclas Fullkrug (Achilles/calf). The German, who has been out since the September international break, was back in training this week.

But after missing the EFL Cup clash with Liverpool, Fullkrug remains a big question mark for Gameweek 6.

“Fullkrug is not available until now so let’s see what is going to happen today and tomorrow. “I don’t know. We were thinking that he was available this week but unfortunately, he was not. So, we have to wait until this afternoon and tomorrow. At the moment he is out.” – Julen Lopetegui

In terms of fresh worries, Lopetegui said it was too early to assess anyone from the previous night’s match.

“I don’t know, right now we don’t train. In two hours we are going to see again between us and we are going to evaluate how they are.” – Julen Lopetegui on if there are any new concerns from midweek

LEICESTER CITY

Patson Daka (ankle) and Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle) remain on the sidelines for Leicester.

Steve Cooper meanwhile revealed after Tuesday’s penalty shootout victory over Walsall that Jannik Vestergaard (ankle) was currently injured – and the Leicester boss confirmed in Thursday’s presser that the defender hasn’t recovered for the trip to Arsenal.

Cooper otherwise just reported “bumps and bruises” from the midweek EFL Cup tie.



