  Dat Guy Welbz
    4 Years
    43 mins ago
    43 mins ago

    GAMEWEEK 6 SCORE PREDICTIONS:

    Newcastle 2-5 Man City
    Arsenal 1-1 Leicester
    Brentford 1-1 West Ham
    Chelsea 3-0 Brighton
    Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace
    Forest 1-2 Fulham
    Wolves 2-1 Liverpool
    Ipswich City 1-1 Aston Villa
    Man United 4-4 Tottenham
    Bournemouth 5-1 Southampton

    Dat Guy Welbz
      4 Years
      38 mins ago
      38 mins ago

      *Ipswich Town not Ipswich City

    Pep's Money Laundry
      9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Someone's been on the juice really early in the day or it could late where you are

      Dat Guy Welbz
        4 Years
        just now
        just now

        It’s 1:38PM, all I’ve drank is water and some milk in my cereal.

    Waylander
      8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Haha good stuff

    Stimps
      11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Can't see all Liverpool, Arsenal and Villa dropping points

    aapoman
      10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Newcastle 0-2 Man City
      Arsenal 3-0 Leicester
      Brentford 2-1 West Ham
      Chelsea 2-1 Brighton
      Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace
      Forest 2-1 Fulham
      Wolves 0-3 Liverpool
      Ipswich City 1-2 Aston Villa
      Man United 2-3 Tottenham
      Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton

      Merlin the Wraith
        8 Years
        31 mins ago

        That's a bit more realistic!

      iFash@FPL
          just now

          This is more realistic, except Manchester United vs. Tottenham

    The Happy One
      13 Years
      42 mins ago
      42 mins ago

      If I had 2 free transfers after last GW and used them both, but activate my wildcard today, will I have 2 free transfers again next GW? Or 1? TY 🙂

      Limbo
        14 Years
        24 mins ago

        Nope (unless they changed the rules this year)

        Nomar
          14 Years
          17 mins ago
          17 mins ago

          Guess what they did this year, Limbo…..!

          Limbo
            14 Years
            2 mins ago

            Well f*** me 🙂 !

      Pep's Money Laundry
        9 Years
        22 mins ago

        Yes you will have 2

      Waylander
        8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Yes you roll the 2 FT through the wildcard

    dunas_dog
      9 Years
      39 mins ago
      39 mins ago

      Was hoping not to WC. Used 2 free transfers early in week to get Raya Mbeumo pre price rise.

      Not worth a hit now to replace Raya.
      ( replacement needs 4 points to break even) and he might play and don’t need Pedro this week

      In this scenario would you WC or play team accepting may only have 10 this week with no goalie?

      Raya*
      Gabriel Trent Porro
      Salah Madueke Mbeumo Rogers Smith-Rowe
      Haaland Wood

      Bentley Pedro* Robinson Johnson

      Waylander
        8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Your playing 11 are fine. When are you thinking of WC if not this week?

        dunas_dog
          9 Years
          11 mins ago
          11 mins ago

          8 or 12 for next fixture swings

        Fuddled FC
          12 Years
          10 mins ago

          Isn;t Porro out??

          dunas_dog
            9 Years
            7 mins ago
            7 mins ago

            No- what makes you think that?

            Fuddled FC
              12 Years
              just now

              He was a doubt but I've just read this..."Pedro Porro, however, has been passed fit". so all good 🙂

    Steavn8k
      1 Year
      38 mins ago

      Who to bench from this lot?
      A: Robinson (Forrest A)
      B: ESR (Forrest A)
      C: Porro (United A)

      dunas_dog
        9 Years
        1 min ago
        1 min ago

        Robinson

      Ëð
        9 Years
        1 min ago

        Tough, but probably A

    Manani
      12 Years
      37 mins ago

      Should I WC? 0 FT, want to bring in Liverpool and arsenal defender

      Henderson 4.0
      Colwill Porro Robinson Johnson Hall
      Rogers McNeil ESR Salah Saka
      Haaland Watkins 4.5

      Fit_to_drop
        4 Years
        6 mins ago

        No way, You had a midfield and forward line that people are actually buying in right now. Take a hit if you have to. Save WC.

      Ëð
        9 Years
        1 min ago

        No arsenal defence could really hurt you. I'd probably downgrade Watkins to enable you to upgrade someone at the back.

    Fit_to_drop
      4 Years
      36 mins ago

      6.3m to spend. Replace Joao Pedro with:

      A. Ndiaye
      B. Calvery Lewin
      C. Wood

      Nomar
        14 Years
        17 mins ago
        17 mins ago

        B

      aapoman
        10 Years
        15 mins ago

        C

      Ëð
        9 Years
        15 mins ago

        C

      Limbo
        14 Years
        14 mins ago

        A

      Gandalf
        14 Years
        14 mins ago
        14 mins ago

        Everyone seems to be 50-50 between B and C picking at the price range.

      Boxwoods
        7 Years
        12 mins ago
        12 mins ago

        Get Wood

      Mainoo Magic
        9 Years
        9 mins ago

        B

    Just a fountain
      10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Open Controls
      Nomar
        14 Years
        28 mins ago
        28 mins ago

        Too many other keepers at Forest, so potentially could be rotated at any time, whereas only 1 other option in goal for Brentford.

        That’s my guess anyway.

      The Mentaculus
        3 Years
        27 mins ago
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        Considered him & would definitely prefer to Flekken in terms of how much I trust the respective teams' defences. But I think I'm heading for a different combo & getting Milenkovic instead (for set piece threat with JWP).

      aapoman
        10 Years
        27 mins ago

        Brentford have the better long term fixtures + with Flekken you can get his back up for 4.0

        Open Controls
        Camzy
          14 Years
          just now
          just now

          I disagree on two things.

          1. Brentford slots are more valuable. I can see a world where you triple on Brentford with Van Den Berg, Mbeumo and Carvalho. We had a post on the last article where someone got locked out of Mbeumo already because of Valdimarsson. Going Flekken could limit you if they have cheap gems which it appears they might.

          2. Forest's defense is statistically stronger than Brentford's. So I do actually think Sels is my preferred GK by a tiny bit. But wouldn't fault a Flekken pick either. I just wouldn't go Vald as backup. That much is for sure because of point 1.

      Pep's Money Laundry
        9 Years
        27 mins ago

        Heard mentality probably, Sels is clearly the best 4.5 keeper now that Sanchez is no longer that price

    Ëð
      9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Rogers or ESR?

      aapoman
        10 Years
        15 mins ago

        ESR

      jack88
        3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Rogers

      Merlin the Wraith
        8 Years
        1 min ago

        Have both.

    Rex Lapis
      10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Pedro + Verbruggen > Raul + Sanchez for free?

    Limbo
      14 Years
      31 mins ago

      Jarrad confirmed passed fit for selection.

    Buck The Trent
      12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Got rid of Jota on WC but now thinking to get him back. Praised by his manager and seems to be first choice ahead of Nunez albeit there is risk of getting withdrawn in less than 60 minutes.

      Silly idea ? (Also has Diaz)

      Ëð
        9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Definitely a gamble on wildcard, especially given you have Diaz. I think Jota and Darwin likely to share minutes going forward.

      Oasthouse FC
        8 Years
        18 mins ago

        I have jota, and was planning to move to muembo....think he will be back in this week after playing in midweek?

      Camzy
        14 Years
        just now
        just now

        Nope. No interest. The fixtures are not good enough to double on Pool attack and Diaz is better from eye test and stats.

    jack88
      3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Flekken
      Konate trent gabriel
      Saka semenyo diaz mbuemo
      Haaland wood solanke
      Fab rogers mazraoui greaves

      Thoughts? Too much money at the bench?

      I am 42
        11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Guess it's fine

        Your Konate mazraoui wood solanke vs
        My Myko VDB Harvertz Jackson

    Igz08
      7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Is Mbuemo worth a -8?

      Wanted Minteh-> Mbuemo for -4, but I have three Brentford already. Would have to sell Valdi for 4.0 to make the move :/

      Have VdB starting and J Pedro flagged 1st sub, could do Pedro -> DCL for a -4 and start him instead. Or just play VdB and not stress 🙂

      Boxwoods
        7 Years
        20 mins ago
        20 mins ago

        No

      Limbo
        14 Years
        19 mins ago

        No.

      Oasthouse FC
        8 Years
        19 mins ago

        no

      I am 42
        11 Years
        16 mins ago

        not even for -4

      Miguel Sanchez
        8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Def not

    Oasthouse FC
      8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Hey all,

      Help here appreciated.

      This is the team for this week, am going save WC.

      henderson

      TAA, Gabriel, Porro robinson (harwood bellis)

      jota, salah, ESR, rogers (murphy)

      dcl, haaland (welbeck)

      Only 1 FT, thinking jota to Mbuemo

      anything else worth doing for a -4 i.e Murhpy to semenyo? or salah to saka?

      cheers!

    slamdunk
      7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Is J.Pedro or Minteh worth a -4 out,if so for who?

      Flekken

      Taa Gabriel Lewis

      Saka Eze Rogers Mbeumo

      Haaland Pedro Havertz

      Verbruggen Pau Minteh Greaves

      0 free transfers and 1.8m ITB

      Many Thanks

      The Mentaculus
        3 Years
        11 mins ago
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        I would just start Minteh I think

        slamdunk
          7 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah i may have to,as no one else in that price range i like.ESR is ok but tricky fixtures coming up.

    T.Henry14
      11 Years
      18 mins ago

      My WC team:

      Flekken
      Gabriel, Gvardiol, Porro
      Saka, Diaz, Mbeumo, Semenyo
      Haaland, Jackson, Solanke

      (Iversen, Rogers, Faes, Greaves)

    The Mandalorian
      12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Anyone going for a Brighton defender?

      I'm seeing BHA managers avoiding their defenders.

      Apparently BHA are open to the counter and defence should be avoided?

      Thoughts

      I am 42
        11 Years
        12 mins ago

        think you will only play them in GW9

      Merlin the Wraith
        8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Haven't had a BHA def since van Hecke-gate on BB late last season. Their fixtures look maui!

      The Mentaculus
        3 Years
        just now
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Have you looked at the fixtures?! One glance is enough to look elsewhere for defensive options, regardless of what you've made of their performances so far

    Miguel Sanchez
      8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Colwill or Lewis?

      Surely Colwill is safer from 1 point cameos when he doesn't start than Lewis

      The Mandalorian
        12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Is Colwill first choice?

        Miguel Sanchez
          8 Years
          6 mins ago

          I think so yes, Maresca likes his progressive passing and having a left footed CB

          Think it is between Fofana and Tosin for who partners him in the league.

          Disasi and Badiashile will be used together in cup games.

          The Mandalorian
            12 Years
            just now

            Thanks

            I'm considering Colwill on a WC.

            Chelsea maybe less prone to late goals due to tiredness.

            Being able to bring on such high quality subs in the 2nd half should help to keep the team fresh during games.

    I am 42
      11 Years
      15 mins ago

      RMWCT

      Flekken Fabianski
      TAA Gabriel Mykolenko Greaves VDB
      Saka LDíaz Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
      Haaland Havertz Jackson

      Suggestion for improvement please.
      Fabianski VDB to Valdimarsson Bednarek?

      jack88
        3 Years
        1 min ago

        Not a fan of vdb

    sirmorbach
      8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Please, friends:

      A. TAA, Raúl Jiménez, 4.0 fodder
      B. Robbo/Saliba, Wood, Alex Moreno as bench option
      C. Robbo/Saliba, DCL, 4.5 as rotating option
      D. Robbo/Saliba, Vardy, Rico Lewis as rotating option

    Manani
      12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Any of these worth a hit?
      A. Porro > Gabriel
      B. Henderson > Raya

      I am 42
        11 Years
        5 mins ago

        I wouldn't, esp for B

    jack88
      3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pick 2
      Havertz, Jackson, DCL, wood, solanke

      I am 42
        11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Havertz for sure

        Not sure to choose Jackson then transfer to Solanke in GW8 or opt for Solanke straight

        jack88
          3 Years
          8 mins ago

          I am thinking same. Got saka though. Is it overkill?

          1. I am 42
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            I have Saka too

            1. Flynny
              • 9 Years
              6 mins ago

              Arsenal play psg midweek

              Will havertz start this Saturday and next Saturday plus midweek?

              Wonder if Jesus's gets next Saturdays game?

              1. jack88
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Yeah good question. Jesus seems fully fit. Surely arteta will use him here and there

    27. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      I already know I'm going Savinho and Lewis when the City lineup leaks for this weekend and they're both starting. Might as well accept it now and build the team around that inevitability.

      Sels 4.0
      TAA Gabriel Lewis Greaves VdV
      Saka Mbeumo Savinho Rogers Dibling
      Haaland Havertz Watkins

    28. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Who would you bench?

      A) Rogers (A IPS)
      B) ESR (A NFO)

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Am doing B

      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        B - think he may be a bit of a home points merchant

      3. AgentFern
        • 7 Years
        just now

        B
        Rogers has the better fixture and is looking sharp. More points incoming this week

    29. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I know Pedro is probably out injured some GWs, but still thinking about bringing him in on WC. Could just bench him until he starts. Would give me Mykolenko over VdB in defence. What would you do?

      A) Pedro and Mykolenko
      B) DCL and VDB

      WC team (no money in the bank)

      Raya Fabianski
      Gabriel TAA Lewis Greaves ****
      Saka Diaz Mbuemo Semenyo Rogers
      Håland Solanke ******

      1. AgentFern
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        B out of those two options

    30. londonarsenal
        7 mins ago

        Wildcard:

        Raya
        Konsa-Lewis-TAA
        Saka-Mbeumo-Rogers-Diaz- ESR
        Haaland-Solanke

        any suggestions?

        bench: matthews-wood-munoz-greaves

      • bobbyg
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Pedro and Isak to Havertz and Wood or

        Gordon and Isak to Saka and Raul..or anyone 6.0 and under?

        Both -4

        1. AgentFern
          • 7 Years
          just now

          1st option

      • AgentFern
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hi all,

        On WC and final decision is...

        A) Porro, Diaz, DCL + 4.6DEF
        B) Lewis, Eze, Solanke + 4.9DEF

        Opinions please

      • FPL Dakes
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Right… who is the right play here to replace Pedro? have 2.3m ITB and 1FT so go up to 7.9m… v much leaning towards Solanke as best upside and medium term pick, though Wood does leave more for upgrades elsewhere…

        A) Solanke
        B) Wood
        C) Jackson
        D) other

        Pope (Virginia)
        Gabriel Munoz Robinson (Faes Johnson)
        Salah Mbeumo Eze ESR (Sangare**)
        Haaland Havertz ___

        Could well wildcard next week to drop some dross and hop off the Palace boys after last chance v Everton.

        1. AgentFern
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          maybe Jackson if you are going to WC next week

      • FPL_WILDCARD
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Forced into a WC due to injuries and a rubbish bench. Is this team ok?

        Flekken
        Gabriel, Romero, Colwill
        Diaz, Son, Mbeumo, Barnes
        Haaland(c), Watkins, Jackson

        Bench: Bentley, Winks, Faes, H-Bellis

