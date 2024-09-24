Mikel Arteta, Arne Slot, Julen Lopetegui and Erik ten Hag faced the media on Tuesday ahead of their respective sides’ midweek cup ties.

The key updates are summarised below.

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta hinted that one of his players may be out with a serious injury sustained against Manchester City on Sunday, but would not disclose who.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup clash with Bolton Wanderers, the Spaniard said:

“Unfortunately, yes, there will be a few players not available. Tomorrow you will find out.” – Mikel Arteta

Pressed on whether any “serious injuries” had been picked up, Arteta responded:

“We have to wait. One of them.” – Mikel Arteta

David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber and Gabriel Martinelli all received treatment on the pitch at the Etihad Stadium.

Bukayo Saka was replaced at half-time, although the substitution was likely tactical with Arsenal down to 10-men.

Raya was filmed limping as he left the Etihad Stadium.

Arteta was later asked if Raya was one of those “doubts”:

“Let’s see how they are today and we will try to make a call on that if it’s a possibility.” – Mikel Arteta

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has missed Arsenal’s last two Premier League games with a calf injury, is set to be out for “a few more weeks”.

We also got an update on Martin Odegaard‘s recovery:

“I think it will be a matter of weeks, but how long exactly I cannot tell. We might get a surprise but I think it’s unlikely he’ll be back before the international break.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard﻿

Leandro Trossard was sent off against Man City on Sunday but will serve his one-match ban against Bolton, rather than in Gameweek 6.

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot spoke to the media before Liverpool’s Carabao Cup tie against West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Dutch tactician confirmed Caoimhin Kelleher will once again start in goal, with Alisson Becker still unavailable because of injury.

“It’s sure that Caoimhin will be in goal tomorrow. Alisson is getting there but I think this game is coming just a bit too early and we are looking at the weekend against Wolves, but it’s going to be tight so let’s see if he manages to be there.” – Arne Slot

Slot was also asked about the condition of Federico Chiesa:

“I don’t think he’s able to play 90 minutes, he only played 25 now as a maximum in the last three, four, five months. I don’t think he played any friendlies at Juve as well. But he is able to start, in our opinion, and if he will, let’s see. There are many options we have. But he is able to start, in our opinion, but I don’t think he is able to play 90 at the level we are playing tomorrow against a strong West Ham team.” – Arne Slot on Federico Chiesa

On team selection, Slot said:

“We will play with the best possible team, which means that players who are a bit more tired from playing a lot might mean I select different players, but they will come in today and I’ll make the decision.” – Arne Slot

WEST HAM

Julen Lopetegui confirmed Niclas Fullkrug has returned to training ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Anfield.

“We don’t have any new injuries. I think that today we will see that Niclas Fullkrug is better too. Yesterday he trained and today he will too. Then we will see his level, ahead of the game tomorrow.” – Julen Lopetegui on Niclas Fullkrug

Lukasz Fabianski will start in goal:

“We’re going to try to be balanced, so we can compete at our best tomorrow. We’re focused on the game tomorrow – the first aim for us now is Anfield, and we have to be 100 per cent concentrated on that. All of the squad have to be ready. I’m not going to tell you the line-up, but Lukasz Fabianski will play.” – Julen Lopetegui

MAN UTD

Erik ten Hag said his Manchester United squad to face FC Twente in the UEFA Europa League will be the same.

There was, however, an update on Luke Shaw:

“I think it’s probably [before the break] but I can’t say I’m 100 per cent sure. The plan is just to be back before but as I say I can’t say this 100 per cent for sure. It could also be shortly after the break.” – Erik ten Hag



