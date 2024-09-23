49
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Judging by the bandage it's only a flesh wound.

    1. ryskal
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      And where is our resident Knight on this forum to comment: Tis but a scratch!

    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      Would certainly add a lot of confusion for wildcarders if he out for a few weeks. Unlikely though

    3. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just like Mbeumo's cut

  2. One for All
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel, Konate, Lewis
    Saka, Diaz, Mbeumo, Semenyo
    Haaland, Watkins, Wood

    Fabianski, Rogers Aina, Greaves,

    A) Gtg
    B) Konate>Taa, Wood> 4.5

    A or B guys? Not sure if Taa is worth it, will have to play start to start Rogers.

    1. One for All
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Will have to start Rogers.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Seems counter-intuitive to get rid of Konate & Wood. You may want to keep a free transfer handy for elsewhere this week.

      1. One for All
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        On wildcard

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          30 mins ago

          GIGO

    3. Dutchy FPL
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Some rotation risks with Lewis and Diaz. Even Watkins and Konate with CL and in form Duran. I would prefer at least one more nailed on 90 minute man (Eze and Bruno despite low FPL points still tempting imo). Team looks good on paper though.

  3. Robson-Canoe
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Which combo would you prefer?
    A) Havertz + Son
    B) Saka + Solanke

    1. One for All
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

    2. Dutchy FPL
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      B

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    GW6

    Keep DCL as first sub based on my starting Xl?

    Raya

    TAA Mazraoui Digne

    Saka Palmer ESR Semenyo Roger’s

    Haaland(c) Havertz

    1. One for All
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes

    2. MARVELLUS
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Very tough but currently I have Rogers 1st sub

  5. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    On WC, which combo looks best for this lot?

    Raya Fab
    Gabriel TAA .. Collins Greaves
    Saka .. Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland .. Solanke

    A) Gvardiol - Eze - Joao Pedro
    B) Lewis/Colwill - Luiz Diaz - Wood

    1. jb1985
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      I personally would opt for B with Colwill as don't see Lewis getting as many minutes.

    2. bialk
      • 15 Years
      18 mins ago

      B

    3. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      B. But I don't like Lewis or Colwill. Looking at Leif Davis myself.

      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        One of Ipswich is more than enough for me, could go with Aina though in that spot.

        1. aapoman
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Maybe but how often are you really planning to start Greaves? For me he is basically a non factor and last on the bench fodder who I'll never actually start unless everyone else is injured.

  6. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    What are your takes on Rogers, especially on a WC? Is he too cheap to get rid of? Are you gonna start him most of the weeks? E.g., next week, Ipswich seems a great fixture but when you start looking into it, it's not like they are conceding - could be similar game to Ipswich vs Fulham?

    1. marcos11
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Think hes a good 7th attacker, good minutes and probably over performs the price tag

    2. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Rogers is a lock in my WC draft, bargain of this season imo

    3. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm just thinking, if money would allow, wouldn't both Semenyo and ESR be better to rotate instead of having Rogers as that cheapest attacker?

  7. marcos11
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Currently have 3FT, WC yay or nay?

    Raya Bentley
    Porro Konsa Robinson Quansah Johnson
    Palmer Saka Jota MGW Rogers
    Haaland Isak Jebbison

    0itb. Could probably take a -4 and solve most issues or use WC now and hold the FTs.

  8. Peter Haddock
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Hate the thought of losing Salah for a hit but only way to jump on Arsenal and Brentford I can think is Salah and Nkunku > Saka and Mbeumo. Can’t afford the other move in isolation. Would you do it?

    Henderson

    Gabriel / TAA / Konsa

    Salah / Jota / Rogers / Eze

    J.Pedro / Haaland / Wood

    1. Peter Haddock
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Edit bench is 4.0 / Robinson / Nkunku / Barco

    2. bialk
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jota to Mbeumo.

      1. Peter Haddock
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Ooh yeah that could work, cheers mate

  9. aapoman
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Are people sleeping on Maddison as a pick? At 7.5 he already has 1G + 3A and 2nd highest xGI in the league. I'm definitely tempted on a WC with Spurs having good fixtures coming up.

    1. bialk
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      Too many good midfielders at this price. Better get Solanke.

      1. aapoman
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Thinking of having both

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nah - he cost his Mum a fantasy point for taking his shirt off.

      1. aapoman
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Surely he won't do that for me

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Sounds like Mum set him straight.

    3. MARVELLUS
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      V tempted, alternative to Diaz. Would argue away to ManU, Bri, Palace in three of next four are not great fixtures.

  10. Salahbrate
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Start Welbeck (CHE A) or McNeil (CRY H) next round?

    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      McNeil

  11. dhamphiir
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Would you WC this team?
    Raya
    TAA - Porro - Robinson
    Salah - Mbeumo - ESR - Semenyo
    Haaland - Watkins - J.Pedro
    Fabianski - Rogers - THB - Barco

    1FT 0.4m ITB

    A. WC
    B. GTG
    C. Other

    1. bialk
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      No way to WC this team.

    2. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No way

      Play Rogers over Pedro, save FT

  12. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    ESR or Wood on WC?

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Wood has the better fixtures coming up, so him and he's on pens.

  13. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    4 7 6 6 12 - saka 10m
    5 6 7 1 6 - Duran 6m

    I would be happy with the 4m to spare if things continue this way

  14. Ninca90
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Using WC. Is this fine?

    Sanchez

    Gabriel-Saliba-Mazraoui
    Rogers-Saka-Palmer-Diaz-Eze
    Calwert Lavin-Haaland

    Henderson, Davis, Van den Berg, Stewart

  15. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Would you do

    Jota to Diaz, Wissa to Jackson -4
    Or
    Just Jota to Saka

    Have Salah Palmer Mbeumo ESR
    Watkins Pedro as the other attackers

