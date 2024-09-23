169
  1. lespaul
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    I'd forgotten how exciting it is to press the wildcard button

    1. El_Matador
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Amen

  2. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    On WC

    Who is the best 10.5 DF/MF combo for this team

    Sels Muric

    Gabriel Colwill TAA VDB xxxxxxx

    Saka Semenyo Mbeumo McNeil xxxxxxx

    Solanke Jackson Haaland

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    1. steezeless
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Saka imo

        1. DeSelby
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Disagree.

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      You think Raya can beat Alisson's (176) and Ederson's (169) best ever totals this year? would be extra impressive in with the new bps system where gks are less rewarded

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        The way he’s started he might beat them by Christmas.

      2. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Martinez and friedel got more

        1. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          That Martinez Covid season was special, owned him from the start that year

      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        They are awarded less when they concede but so far, if a GK has kept a CS, they've usually been in the bonus. In fact, there have been a total of 20 clean sheets this season and a goalkeeper has gotten at least 1 bonus in 15/20 games.

    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Arsenal now sit 19th for total shots allowed in this PL season (only Brentford are worse), 16th for shot conceded inside the area, and plumb last for shots conceded outside. Those stats are obviously distorted by the second half yesterday but they weren't high in any of those categories before that and now look like they could be without the player who's been performing wonders keeping the ball out of the net.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Red cards in 2 games obviously didn’t help

      2. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Raya is fine

      3. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Context is everything

        Red card in 2 games
        Away to spurs and villa in 2 other games

        Also before the Haaland goal arsenal haven't trailed this season. were leading at HT in the two easier home games anyway

      4. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        North London scare mongers' narrative.

    4. Aditya K
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I'm unsure if this team needs WC now or next GW

      Hendo, Bentley
      TAA, Porro, Konsa, Hall, Johnson
      Palmer, Mbuemo, Diaz, Rogers, Winks
      Haaland, DCL, Isak

      Did Jota to Mbuemo for 1 free I had.

      Kindly help

      1. steezeless
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Save wc

        • Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Wildcard

      2. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        On WC would you

        A) Diaz and DCL
        B) Semenyo and Havertz

        Open Controls
        1. steezeless
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            B

            1. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Thank you

          • El_Matador
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            I've done A

            1. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Feedback seems to be B. I've had another look at xMin for Diaz given the fixtures coming up for Pool, and while his xG is probably higher, this is based on the premise that he plays 70+ minutes. That's not certain at all.

              Risk v Reward says Havertz and Semenyo and reassess in GW8.

              1. El_Matador
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                I'm already maxed out on Arsenal and have never really liked Havertz as a pick as he can be reverse oop, depending on what lego head is thinking that week.

                Best of luck!

                1. Cruyff's Eleven
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Cheers. Appreciate the feedback. GL to you too!

          • One for All
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            B

          • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            B

          • DeSelby
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Havertz is a cheap shot artist. Surely he's due for a red card soon.

            1. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              Seems to be a trend, yeah.

        2. FHRITP
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Long term - Solanke or Maddison ?

            Both seem to have similar returns extrapolating their history to 38 full games.

            1. steezeless
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Solanke

              • F4L
                • 9 Years
                59 mins ago

                to decide long term would wait to see how Spurs do in the next 2, tougher games. Maddison is streaky but injury last year ruined him, need to see Solanke playing at full fitness. also if Solanke got given pens its not a contest imo.

                taking a punt right now Solanke.

            2. boombaba
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              Robinson and JP to Van Den Berg and DCL? Funds are tight

              1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                No. Something else?

                1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  NDiaye ? Ipswich defender Bl?

            3. One for All
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              GK) Raya

              A) Taa, Solanke
              B) Watkins, Konate

              A or B guys?

              Open Controls
              1. F4L
                • 9 Years
                56 mins ago

                A

              2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                • 8 Years
                55 mins ago

                A

              3. lespaul
                • 14 Years
                55 mins ago

                B this week, A after that

                1. One for All
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Thanks guys

            4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 52 mins ago

              Have 1 FT. Is Palmer to Saka the most important transfer? Gives me 0.6 to upgrade elsewhere in the weeks following this GW.

              Raya
              TAA Porro Konsa
              Palmer Jota Mbeumo Rogers
              Haaland Watkins Pedro

              Matthews ESR Greaves THB

              Open Controls
              1. El_Matador
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                Saka is Mr Reliable and his next 3 fixtures are easy on paper. Get him in!

              2. lespaul
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                Personally i think Jota is pressing, especially if he starts midweek

            5. hazza44
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Afternoon all,
              Coming to the UK from Oz in December and hoping to get 2x tickets to the Spurs vs Chelsea game. Any suggestions on best way to get tickets? Stubhub is selling some at a reasonable price? Cheers

              1. x.jim.x
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

            6. Feanor
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Seb pursuing the get 5 free transfers at all cost strategy has been a disaster so far.

            7. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Wilcard…. Had enough YES or NO for this exchange

              IN
              Haaland Jackson NDiaye
              Saka Palmer Diaz ESR (Dibling)
              Gabriel Mazrsoui Fofana (Faes, Greaves)
              Raya (Fabs)

              OUT
              Haaland Watkins Pedro
              Salah Jota Minteh ESR (Elanga)
              Gvardiol Munoz Robinson (Faes, Myolenko)

              Or what would you change with you alter with the IN team …….?
              I needed to downgrade Watkins to NDiaye to complete the team
              Sort of wanted Foden, but would mean losing Diaz or Palmer

            8. Atimis
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              Would you try to fit in Watkins on a WC? Of course would require some sacrifices if you want to keep Saka, TAA and Gab/Raya at the same time.

              1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Would fit him in over TAA

            9. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              On Wildcard now:
              Which option is better:
              A)ESR or
              B) Rogers
              C) Raya/Gabriel/Saka or
              D)Gabriel/Saka/Havertz

              1. The Biscuitmen
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                B & C but there can't be many team structures where you can't afford both A & B, both are great value

            10. The Biscuitmen
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              2FTs 0.4 itb

              Raya, Ward
              Konsa, TAA, Lewis, Van den Berg,Faes
              Palmer, Eze, ESR, Rogers, Salah
              Wood, Haaland Jebbison

              Lewis & Salah > Gabriel & Saka? Or hold tight. Van den Berg could do a job over the next few weeks with Brentford having a good run of games. Obviously selling Salah can always hurt you but got to hold the premium players to a higher standard, 2 home games against promoted teams for Arsenal should be as good a little run as you'll get.

              1. PascalCygan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                Upgrade Faes rather than Lewis, who could easily come back and play plenty of games

                1. The Biscuitmen
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                  Would have the funds so I like the idea but Faes seems a good set and forget 4.0 defender, bit worried I'd have a bit too much tied up in a non-starter with Lewis not playing yesterday. Depends if that was specific to playing Arsenal or if he's going to be a major rotation risk going forwards.

                  1. PascalCygan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    fair enough. might be worth the occasional benching for his high ceiling. but those benchings do hurt, i get that!

            11. PascalCygan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              On wildcard and keen on a Bournemouth attacker for their nice two upcoming fixtures. Who would you go for?

              A) Evanilson. Big differential, decent underlying stats, could switch to DCL or other 6.0m forward
              B) Semenyo. Can see why he's so popular, but it would have to be at the expense of ESR, who's been excellent value

              Problem with either is downturn in fixtures from 8-10 but guess we could bench them for those.

              Cheers

              1. lespaul
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                I'm going semenyo but also ESR

                1. PascalCygan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  Interesting. And Rogers?

                  1. Atimis
                    • 8 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Can't decide myself, he seems to be a great value for 5.0 but do I really want to play over others?

                    1. PascalCygan
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Tricky, isn't it?

                2. TheBiffas
                  • 3 Years
                  56 mins ago

                  I'm also doing this, their rotation is very nice

                  1. PascalCygan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    Thanks, good shout

                  2. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 3 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    +1

              2. The Biscuitmen
                • 2 Years
                1 hour ago

                Semenyo's stats are pretty good, about 0.9 xGI per 90 on understat so I get why he's popular. ESR and Rogers seem to be the budget midfielders of choice so I quite like the Evanilson shout.

                1. PascalCygan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Cheers. Decent dilemma to have I guess. All fine options

            12. Al Pacho
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              Salah,Nedel out
              Saka,Gabriel in (-4)

              Worth the moves??

              1. PascalCygan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                not for me

              2. The Biscuitmen
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                Probably, 2 excellent games coming up for Arsenal

              3. CoracAld2831
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                Only do Salah to Saka.

            13. CoracAld2831
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              Please select a move this week:

              A: Isak, Gordon, Barco -> Wood, Mbeumo, Gabriel for -4.
              B: Isak, Gordon -> Havertz, Mbeumo
              C: Gordon, Mykolenko -> Mbeumo, Gabriel
              D: Isak, Gordon -> Vardy, Saka
              E: Roll FT
              F: Other, what?

              2 FT
              £0,2m in bank

              "Wheel said C". Do you agree with it?

              Not going to WC this week, unless major injuries occur.

              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Never go against the wheel

                1. CoracAld2831
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  True.

                  1. CoracAld2831
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Except that I made a mistake and that move is not even possible.

                    Darn.

            14. Athletic Nasherbo
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Thoughts on this move?

              Pope,
              Saliba,
              B.B. Diaz,
              Muniz

              >

              Raya
              Collins
              Dibling (bench)
              Havertz

              4FT’s

              1. TheBiffas
                • 3 Years
                51 mins ago

                Not the most exciting way to use 4FTs, but B.B.D and Muniz have to go I suppose. Why not just use 2FTs on those two?

                1. Athletic Nasherbo
                  • 7 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  Team looks like this:

                  Pope
                  Gabriel Saliba Porro
                  Diaz Jota Gordon ESR
                  Haaland Isak Muniz

                  Sa B.B.Diaz Robinson Munoz

                  1. Dosh
                    • 10 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Replacing Isak, Jota, Muniz would give you more exciting options

            15. Bucket Man
              • 6 Years
              54 mins ago

              Had an awful start do I need to take some gambles on WC?

              X, Bentley
              TAA, Gabriel, X, X, Greaves
              Saka, Diaz, Mbuemo, Rogers, ESR/Semenyo
              Haaland, X, DCL

              A) Raya, Collins, Aina/Mykolenko, Solanke
              or B) Flekken, Dalot, Mykolenko, Havertz

              Would love to fit Watkins or Palmer in plus obviously Salah but not sure my TV can afford it. Solanke probably safer over Jackson as only have 1FT and want to save them up hopefully.

              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                17 mins ago

                B, but maybe with Sels? I'm also looking to double Arsenal attack as a way to regain a bit of ground in the next 3. Raya should be a safe 14pts but unlikely to accrue bonus / many saves; Havertz's ceiling should really be higher than that

                1. Bucket Man
                  • 6 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Thanks. I like Flekken if I don't have Collins though most saves of anyone and some decent fixtures coming. Double Arsenal attack for the next 3 should be nice. Not sure on Dalot though but can afford to 5.1.

                  1. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 3 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    I'm looking at Dalot too actually. Still very unsettled on my WC defence but they looked pretty decent on Sat and he seems to be in peak bonus-hogging form. Immediate fixtures aren't great but can maybe rotate him

                    1. Bucket Man
                      • 6 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Thank you. He has looked quite good in the few games I've seen of him but still not convinced 100%

              2. Jordan.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                12 mins ago

                C raya,colwill,vdb,jackson gives you the gw6 w/c template,which is obviously very goog.couldnt be categorised as a gamble though

              3. STHH
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                11 mins ago

                I prefer A though I'm not convinced about the Brentford defensive options - no clean sheet yet despite a mixture of very tough fixtures (great for Flekken with 8 save points already) and quite easy ones (they still conceded). Could you do Raya, Mazraoui (I can't see Shaw returning for another month), Ait Nouri (buried on the bench until GW9) and Solanke?

                Beast of a midfield btw!!

                1. Bucket Man
                  • 6 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Thanks guys. Do you think ESR is safer then Semenyo. Hoping to go for a longer term team after having to waste a transfer every week this season. A is safer I feel but I'm at about 4 million rank so do I need to take a risk.

                  I like Jackson but after the next two fixtures turn. I could do Martinez and Collins I think Brentford will improve. Looked at Ait Nouri but his fixtures are tough and Wolves haven't been great . Brentford and Forest/Everton rotate quite nicely if I go A

