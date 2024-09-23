13
Scout Notes September 23

FPL notes: Solanke’s fitness, Schade a sub, Chelsea’s fixtures v form

Wins for Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are the focus of our next Gameweek 5 Scout Notes.

Both clubs’ strikers were on target on Saturday, while their £10.0m+ midfielders also delivered attacking returns.

But while there was credit for Brentford to take from their defeat, there were fewer positives to be extricated from West Ham United’s display.

ANGE ON SOLANKE’S FITNESS

Dominic Solanke (£7.5m) finally opened his Spurs account in Gameweek 5, tapping home a rebound after James Maddison (£7.5m) saw a shot saved.

A second goal could/should have followed. The ex-Bournemouth man couldn’t adjust his feet when two yards out in the 31st minute, while Mark Flekken (£4.5m) sprawled to deny him from close range after the interval.

Solanke still looks a little short of his best, both in terms of rhythm and fitness.

However, the chances are dropping to him in excellent positions. All nine of his shots this season have come from well inside the penalty box (see below). Four of those were registered on Saturday.

“Yeah, I mean, again Dom’s still working his way to match fitness. You saw at the end there, he was out of gas. We wanted to take him off a bit earlier but we needed that third goal to kill the game off. But he was good again, I think he’s been good in every game he’s played for us, and as you said, strikers love scoring goals and, yeah, a great moment for him to score his first goal for the club, particularly at home.

“But aside from that, again it was a really strong performance by him. I thought he led the line really well, important for us today as a link up there because we knew they’d go pretty aggressive on a man-to-man marking and he was going to have to hold the ball up for us and I thought he did that really well.” – Ange Postecoglou

SPURS RACK UP THE CHANCES

Goals from Brennan Johnson (£6.4m) and Maddison sealed the win for the Lilywhites but the hosts shouldn’t have had to wait until the 85th minute to wrap up the three points.

Their totals of 19 shots in the box, seven big chances and 3.52 xG were the highest of Gameweek 5.

There were several instances of Son Heung-min (£10.0m) bursting through on goal only for the South Korean winger to check back and tee up teammates for blocked/saved efforts. All four of Solanke’s shots were deemed ‘big chances’, too. Johnson had six attempts of his own.

Interestingly, Johnson – who now looks more assured of starts after Wilson Odobert (£5.5m) got injured – has had 15 shots in the box to Son’s three this season.

Maddison was arguably the star of the show. He’s quietly improved this season after a dismal second half of 2023/24. The England international is also comfortably Spurs’ leading player for expected goal involvement (xGI) – and indeed the top FPL midfielder:

KEY BRENTFORD QUESTIONS STILL UNANSWERED

 

  1. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    A. Raya + Konaté + DCL
    B. Sels + TAA + Raúl

    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      A

    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I like B but I personally can’t invest in GK

  2. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Well I’d just pulled the trigger on Pedro > Solanke so hope he continues to fire!

    1. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Good call

      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks Sir MB

  3. pjomara
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    1. Saka + Jackson
    2. Foden + Watkins

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      1 by a lot. You can't go 2 until we see Foden start consistently.

  4. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    19 mins ago

    I just can't do it. I can't pull the WC this week when my team looks like this (after using my 2 FTs on Raya + Mbeumo on Sat night):

    Raya
    TAA Gabriel Robinson
    Salah Mbeumo Eze Rogers
    Haaland Havertz Pedro
    (Useless non-starters)

    One more week. Hopefully the WC7 will have some notable differences than the 6 and I don't regret waiting a week.

    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yeah you don’t need to WC IMO

      It’d be WCing to fix a bench, not urgent

  5. Firmino
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    A) Saka & Eze
    B) Salah & Semenyo

    Current team

    Henderson Vadimarsson
    TAA Gabriel Konsa Robinson Greaves
    ??? Mbeumo ??? Smith Rowe Rogers
    Haaland Watkins Joao Pedro

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B - Eze just isn’t scoring well

  6. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Duran at Villa is scoring and looks dangerous whenever he is on the field.But he doesn’t start. Do Villa fans think he will eventually play alongside Watkins, or always be a sub?

