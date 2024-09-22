217
  1. The Final Boss
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Last min swap to pedro and Munoz from esr konsa (fst second on the bench). Tragedy..

    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Shame on you. Who will pick such a smelly player that should be already sent off for that arsenal game

  2. The Final Boss
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Moreno is the one who played for villa last year? Or another?

    1. Mother Farke
        just now

        Same one, yeah,

    2. Cheeky Onion
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      3FT & 0.0m ITB

      Alisson
      TAA - Porro - Lewis - Konsa
      Salah - Eze - Mitoma
      Haaland - Havertz - Welbeck

      Fab - Onana - Keane - Winks

      Alisson + Salah + Onana > Raya + Diaz + Mbuemo
      Could also do Welbeck > Jackson for a hit or wait til next week

      Thoughts?

      1. Hutchiniho
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Alison to Raya sure.
        Porro out, Mitoma out to get Mbuemo.

        Salah still better than Diaz for me

        1. Cheeky Onion
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Agreed with that, Salah > Diaz opens up funds to reshuffle the team but would need a couple more transfers to make use of them.

          Which defender for Porro 4.8m? Colwill, Robinson, van de Ven?

    3. Hutchiniho
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Best CHE, LIV combo?

      Palmer and Diaz
      or
      Jackson and Salah?

      Or maybe Mbuemo and Salah?
      but then I'd have no Chelsea

      1. Unliklinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        I went Jackson Diaz in order to also have Saka

        1. Hutchiniho
          • 6 Years
          just now

          That is brave.
          Palmer, Salah the best but can't afford both.
          Need to compromise on one of them

      2. Cheeky Onion
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Jackson and Salah, however they cost a bit more so depends on how you'd use those extra funds

    4. Mr 500
        9 mins ago

        Pedro is uncannily contrary for me.
        Play him he either blanks or doesn't show up.
        Bench him he scores.
        If he weren't so cheap I'd kick him into the abyss.

      • Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        2 goals is all i need chris wood!

      • Atimis
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Havertz vs 2nd def for a third Arsenal spot seems tough

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Have gone for 1 def. 1 goal A with 2 def = 8pts lost for a lot of £ & only 1 of those def has got a credible goal threat at mo.

      • Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        on WC would you go
        a. Double def + attack
        b. Def + double attack

        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          **Arsenal assets

        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Raya, Gabriel and Saka

        3. royals forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          I’m on B at the mo

          (Saka, Havertz & Raya)

      • Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        *Ars assets

      • royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        On WC

        Pick 2 out of 3

        Amad
        Rogers
        Semenyo

        Any ideas would be appreciated

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          RS

        2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Rogers Semenyo

        3. Cojones of Destiny
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          R and S

        4. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Rogers and Semenyo for me, if you're planning on playing both. Semenyo can then be moved out in a few weeks.

      • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Score prediction for Brighton Foresr?

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          0-0

        2. Cojones of Destiny
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          1:1

      • Eightball
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Henderson 4.0
        TAA Robinson Lewis Hall Barco
        Saka Eze Jota Rogers Madueke
        Haaland Watkins J.Pedro

        Very much thinking about wildcarding. Thoughts? Not had the best of starts and currently 2.3m rank. Feel like there are quite a few issues with this team that could potentially be solved with wildcard, on the other hand I could probably get out a half decent team with a -4 (Bring in an Arsenal defender and Mbuemo)

      • ICE POLE CALMER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Great GW so far, but still activated my WC;
        Currently 3FT and 0.0 ITB after my changes; anything to improve, perhaps defence?

        Raya
        Gabriel, Konsa, Porro
        Rogers, Mbeumo, Saka (C), Palmer, McNeil
        Haaland (v), Jackson

        Virginia, Aina, Delap, Sepp vd Berg

