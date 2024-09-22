105
105 Comments
  1. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Sooooo if saka is a consistent 6pts each week, why are we not feeling bowen who does the same for 2.5m less?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Didn't get 6 points this week 😛

    2. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah remember this last year also, sold, back to back braces...

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      People get very influenced by current GW scores 🙂
      If Bowen returned today (making it 4 returns in 4), he would be in more drafts
      His interview post game didn’t sound good in terms of mood at West Ham though

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, they were naff. Next two is a good time to turn it around but they don't have the form right now.

  2. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    If anyone watched the Spurs Brentford game in any detail I'm interested to know how nailed you think Carvalho will be moving forward. I might bring him in a week early if I feel confident he's going to start and play the majority of mins moving forward.

  3. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team pls.

    New players are marked *

    Sanchez
    Gabriel*, Porro, Konsa
    Salah, Rogers, ESR, L.Diaz*
    Haaland, N.Jackson*, Havertz

    Fab*, Winks*, Greaves*, Faes

    Could downgrade Gabriel and upgrade Winks ?

    Just not sure what to do ?

  4. Joyce1998
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Palmer, Eze, Robinson/Lewis >> Saka, Mbeumo, Gabriel -4

    A- Yay
    or
    B- Nay

  5. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    So Slots saying Darwin likely starts midweek again, then "we'll see" anout another start...

    Not set in stone he starts instead of Jota at wol then....

  6. 1966 was a great year for E…
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Would you do

    A) Gordon to Mbuemo
    B) Isak to Jackson

