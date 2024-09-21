Luiz Diaz (£7.8m) and Nicolas Jackson (£7.6m) top-scored on Saturday, each delivering 16-point hauls in comfortable 3-0 wins for their respective sides.

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) could only contribute an assist to a routine home victory for Liverpool and as a result of Diaz’s double-digit return, the cheaper Liverpool winger topples his teammate at the top of the midfielder points table.

Jackson, meanwhile, trails – admittedly by some distance – only Erling Haaland (£15.3m) in the forward stakes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.1m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.1m) had been threatening attacking returns all season and finally delivered on Saturday. Rogers teed up the week’s most-bought player, Ollie Watkins (£9.0m), for the goal that sparked an Aston Villa comeback.

Harvey Barnes (£6.4m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£7.1m) continued their fine goalscoring form, Dominic Solanke (£7.5m) broke his Spurs duck and Emile Smith Rowe (£5.7m) added another return to his collection.

There was finally a clean sheet for Dean Henderson (£4.5m) and co to toast, too. Manchester United made it three shut-outs in five games in the same match.

At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 5 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL.

A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections. The Bonus Points System is being revised this season, so there could be further changes over the next 24 hours.

GAMEWEEK 5: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 5: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

