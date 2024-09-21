252
  1. AD105
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Don’t NEED to make these transfers as team is ok, but is it worth a -4 to get Haaland in, or can he wait til GW7?

    Salah/Palmer/Wissa > Diaz/Semenyo/Haaland

    Raya
    Trent Lewis Robinson
    Salah Palmer Saka Mbeumo Rogers
    Watkins J.Pedro

    Slicker Konsa Greaves Wissa*

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      wait until 7 to get Haaland in.

  2. Orion
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Chances of Lewis or J. Pedro no show? Konsa first on the bench…

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      pretty low, about 10%?

      1. Orion
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        I’ll take my chances 🙂

        1. Epic Fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          I'm not sure you have a choice. 😀

  3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Good evening all!!

    Early thoughts….

    Salah, Robinson, Sangare to Saka, Diaz and Gabriel -4

    What do we think??

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. AD105
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah go for it

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thankyou mate!!

    2. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      yeah mate solid as f!!

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Nice one!! Cheers mate!!

  4. Alli
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Jota > Mbuemo before price changes?

    Henderson - Fabianski
    Saliba - Porro - Robertson - Martinez - Harwood
    Saka - Jota - Diaz - ESR - Rogers
    Haaland - Watkins - Pedro

    1. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Makes sense

    2. AD105
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’ve already done that move yes

  5. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    2 FT and 0 ITB. 

    A - Jota & Isak > Mbuemo & Havertz
    B - Jota & Isak > Mbuemo & Jackson
    C - Jota > Mbuemo and roll 1 FT
    D - Other suggestion?

    Henderson
    Gabriel - Konsa - Robinson
    Eze - Diaz - Palmer - Jota
    Haaland - Mateta - Isak

    Valdi - Winks - Mosquero - Myko

  6. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Palmer to Mbueno or Diaz Palmer?

    Orher FR is Pedro to Jackson also have Salah.

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      *ft

    2. Kevin and Perry go
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Mbuemo on pens.

  7. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    I forgot, but Vardy scores against good teams doesn't he. Maybe should play him vs Arse

  8. Totalfootball
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is Eze a hold or sell ?

    1. Kevin and Perry go
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I wouldn’t buy him but Everton next game if he does nothing sell then.

  9. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    1FT, just WC time?

    Henderson/Bentley
    TAA/Gabriel/Konsa/Robinson/Johnson
    Salah/Jota/ESR/Rodgers/Murphy
    Haaland/Isak/Pedro

  10. Kevin and Perry go
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Benched raya 9 points last week against tot for Henderson at lei 1 point, thought I’m not doing that again, benched Henderson this week for 9 pointer, city definitely scoring 3 tomorrow.

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I benched Raya in gw2, I understand man.

  11. MikeS
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Palmer and Pedro to mbuemo and Jackson for free worth it?

    1. Orion
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nah… Palmer will come good

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I'm sure he will but he is definitely playing deeper than would be ideal.

  12. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    13 mins ago

    Quite tempted by a heavy defence WC team.....
    Sels/Muric
    TAA, Gabriel, Saliba,Robinson,HarwoodBellis
    Saka, ESR, MBuemo, Diaz, Semenyo
    Duran, Pedro, Haaland.
    0.9itb

  13. RoyaleBlue
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any players likely to double rise this GW?

    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Mbeumo 100% will.
      Probably Luis Diaz too and maybe even Nicolas Jackson.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Doubt it due to amount of wildcards. Diaz if anyone

      1. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        just now

        yeah exactly, unless nobody pops their WC until Saturday morning after take the -56

    3. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Cheers lads

  14. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Which one, Gabriel or Saliba?

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gabriel is the bigger aerial threat.

    2. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Gabriel for sure

  15. FC Hakkebøf
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Palmer to Saka?

    1. chilli con kone
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Saka

      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you

  16. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which 6.5m or under FWD would you get on Wildcard?

    Such a shame Wissa got injured.

    1. chilli con kone
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      DCL

    2. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wood over DCL by a hair

    3. FC Hakkebøf
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I would find a way to squeeze in Jackson or Solanke instead

    4. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Pedro.

  17. chilli con kone
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Prioritise Saka or Mbuemo?

    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Probably Mbeumo due to the price rises.

  18. MikeLowrey
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    A - fix team using 3FT

    Hendo, Jota & Isak to Raya, Mbeumo & Havertz

    Raya
    TAA Davis Andersen
    Salah Eze Mbeumo ESR
    Haaland Havertz Pedro
    (Ward Rogers Neco Barco)

    B - Wildcard on top of the above to fix up rest of defence, get Watkins and Saka etc.

  19. boroie
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    I have the exact amount to do…

    Jota & Eze -> Saka & Semenyo

    … but would need to do it tonight with Jota likely to drop…

    Is it worth a -4?

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Why would you need to do it tonight? The drop wont affekt his sell price

      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Affect

    2. AD105
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I would make those moves yes, but yeah you’ve only gained 0.1 on Jota so won’t be priced out tonight if he drops

  20. FC Hakkebøf
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Jota to Mbeumo a no brainer?

  21. The Tonberry
      7 mins ago

      Best midfielder to complete my wildcard team?

      A - Madueke
      B - Semenyo
      C - Bowen
      D - Anyone else 7.6 or under
      E - Bruno (by downgrading Trent to Robbo)
      F - Foden (by downgrading Trent to Konate)

      WC team:

      Raya, 4.0
      Gabriel, Trent, Lewis, Aina, Faes
      Saka, Luis Diaz, Mbeumo, Rogers, ?
      Haaland, Vardy, DCL

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I think Bowen could be quite interesting
        Will be very under the radar after today

    • Totalfootball
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      WC already used
      This is my team with 3 fts
      Help

      Muric
      Greaves Robinson Lewis
      Salah Saka Palmer Eze Semenyo
      Haaland Pedro

      Fabianski faes Stewart Nedeljkovic

      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 mins ago

        Similar situation, obvious move is Salah to Diaz & use the funds on 2 more spots.

      2. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Very similar to my team below. Would probably swap out Eze and upgrade Robinson to one of the Arsenal boys.

      3. ElTorro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Nah bro too weak on the back. Greaves, faes, nedeljkovic who doesnt play at all...you need to strengthen the defence with these 4.0s you have. Even stewart and fabianski. You are screwed if anyone gets injured

    • Bleh
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      RP. Current team. 3 FT.

      Raya (Fabianski)
      Lewis, Konsa, VdV (Robinson, Faes)
      Salah, Saka, Palmer, ESR, Rogers
      Haaland, Pedro (4.0)

      Best moves?

      A. Pedro, Palmer, Robinson > Solanke, Mbeumo, Gabriel
      B. Pedro, Salah, Robinson > Watkins, Diaz, Gabriel

    • ElTorro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Am I dumb? The article about the Wildcard said that if you have 2 FTs and you wildcard now in 6, you will have 3 FT for 7. The site clearly says you will still have 2 for GW7. No FT is stacked after using the WC

      Thoughts?

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        just now

        you'd have 2 left.

      2. Epic Fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        I'd believe the FPL site over an article.

    • Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Raya
      TAA Porro Konsa
      Salah Saka ESR Rogers
      Haaland DCL Pedro

      Fab, Winks, Greaves, Faes

      1.6m ITB - 1 FT.

      Best way to get Mbeumo?
      A) ESR > Mbeumo
      B) Porro/Winks > Aina/Mbeumo (-4)

      Cheers.

    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      40k sales of Salah so far - hopefully that doesn't stop him rising tonight, would really like to bank a 0.1m!

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Same!

    • ZeBestee
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Is Eze + Salah + Dunk 》》》Diaz + Saka + Gabriel worth -8?

      Or do the mids for -4 and bring in Gabriel on gw7 for free?

