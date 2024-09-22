503
  1. jack88
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Jackson DCL raya collins
    Or
    Watkins mazraoi sels konate

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Depends on rest of the team and how many of the above you need to play on a regular basis

  2. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    WC this or just -4 to get rid of jota and Isak?

    Flekken
    Saliba Porro Mazroui
    Saka Palmer Jota ESR
    Haaland Isak DCL

    Valdi Winks Faes Johnson

    Current team has decent fixtures but if WC I'd look to bring in TAA, Gabriel, Diaz, Mbuemo, Watkins and improve bench.

    Is it worth it?

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I’d hold. Possible that Jota starts. Can be a goal fest vs super leaky Wolves.

      Also not that impressed by Man City defence. Think Isak can score at home.

  3. Bring back ole
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Let's do this, funniest fantasy name you have seen?

  4. Kodap
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which combo do people prefer?

    1. Luis Diaz & Dalot/Konate
    2. Gabriel & Eze/Mitoma

  5. leocarter27
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bottomed. Stuck for ideas please. 2FT 0 ITB

    Raya / Fab

    TAA Konsa Robinson / Greaves Dunk

    Salah Semenyo Palmer Eze Rogers

    Haaland JP / Wheatley

    Would like Saka, Mbeumo, Gabriel but no easy way to do it.

    A) Eze and Palmer out for Mbeumo and Saka

    B) Gabriel, Smith Rowe and Saka in for Eze, Palmer and Robinson (-4)

    Or other

    Thanks

  6. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Quick question. Ik new format of bonus it's and bonus etc has been extended to end of gw games as such???.

    Was Rogers always on 10pts? Was sure it was less last nite?

    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sorry if that was confusing iv had 9 pints of Guinness and a half one

    2. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      The bonus isn't confirmed till an hour after the last game of the game week, so it can change until then

      Cheers!

    3. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Bonus points can be changed up to an hour after last game finishes I think. So yes, Rogers gained a bonus point today.

  7. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?

    Raya Valdimarsson
    Trent Robbo Gabriel Aina Greaves
    Saka Mbuemo Diaz ESR Rogers
    Haaland DCL Pedro

    1.5itb.
    In 2 weeks, Robbo and Diaz can become Gvardiol and Foden

  8. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) Solanke, Wood, Lewis
    B) Watkins, Vardy, Greaves

    I'm liking Watkins now but don't particularly trust Vardy. Any advice appreciated.

    1. Lallana_
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B for Watkins alone

      think Lewis is iffy to own now

  9. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Raya already has the same bonus points he got last season

  10. Lallana_
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    This is my team for a -4. Good to go or wildcard to make adjustments?

    Raya | Valdimarsson
    Alexander-Arnold | Gabriel | Konsa | Robinson | Johnson
    Salah | Saka (C) | Rogers | Semenyo | Dibling
    Haaland (v) | Wood | João Pedro

  11. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Sels
    Gabriel konsa konate (robinson colwil)
    Jota diaz rogers esr saka
    Haland wood (isak)

    Which ?

    A) isak to havertz
    B) colwil to saliba/timber
    C) isak colwil -4 to watkins timber (or) mateta saliba

  12. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Saturday 28 Sep
    WOL 1-4 LIV
    Cunha
    Salah x2
    Jota x2

    ...knowing FPL!

