  1. rokka222
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Observation: On Wildcard, why aren't ppl talking about Cole Palmer in their Wildcard drafts? You can have Haaland, Saka, and Palmer. Palmer has 2 nice fixtures coming, then you can sell him. You would likely missout on Mbuemo, but who cares? Palmer is still a beast, no? Hardly any mention of him in podcasts and videos.

    1. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      That 17 pointer was a long time ago now....

    2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Palmer was playing very deep. Brighton and Forest nice fixtures? Naaaah they on form, not easy ones

      1. rokka222
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        The fixture difficulty ticker on this website must be wrong then...

    3. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      He’s certainly an option but you’ve sort of answered your own question there, fixtures aren’t great, the next two are fine but not amazing and there are much cheaper very appealing options.

      He’s always an option but not at standout for wildcards this week.

      When I WC later down the line I fully expect I’ll pick him

      1. rokka222
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        I should have mentioned I am Wildcarding with 2 free transfers. And I'm figuring that with the new rule of we roll our transfers in a wild card, that I might have 4 free transfers by then and can easily move Palmer. So I think we can justify more shorter term WC positions with this new rule. Maybe I'm crazy?

        1. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          There’s an argument for that but even then are Brighton and Forest really the teams to target. If going short term I’d try to find the upgrade to Salah - think he could go huge against injury ravaged botttom of the table.

          1. rokka222
            • 1 Year
            just now

            interesting, so you'd much prefer Mbuemo on a WC?

  2. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Which combo for the next few weeks till gw12?

    A) Saka & DCL
    Or
    B) Diaz & Jackson

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Walker and Lewis starting together tonight shows they aren't competing for the same spot. Lewis is competing for the defender to midfield role

    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Does carabao cup selection and formation really tell us that much about the league?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        I wouldn't have posted if I didn't think that was the case.

        1. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Ok - I don’t know enough about City reserves enough to know if there were really viable alternatives to playing both. Surely Gvardiol nailed is the takeaway so even if they play different roles you will still have Walker or Lewis so they are still competing

  4. Maradona
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Any feedback on this one, please? Not convinced on Solanke or Gvardiol … Those two could become Watkins and 4.5 (eg Lewis).

    Raya Valdimarsson

    Gabriel TAA Gvardiol Faes VDB

    Saka Mbuemo Eze Semenyo Rogers

    Haaland Solanke DCL

    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I really don’t like VDB tbh until he know he plays. The only thing you need off that final sub is guarantee of minutes. Greaves etc give you that.

  5. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    How would you rank :
    1) Semenyo
    2) Rogers
    3) ESR

    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Depends on how you would use them and how long you care about. I’d say 2,1,3 without context

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      You need to rotate these options when you look at the fixtures

  6. gfcc20
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Best defender up to 4.5mil apart (not Aina)?

    1. Dreaming of glory
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Honestly much of a muchness until one of the mid teams settles in defence. Don't fancy many Cs from anyone at that price atm

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Collins

  7. jack88
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Rogers saliba palmer
    Or
    Diaz mazraoui watkins

    1. Dreaming of glory
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

  8. Dreaming of glory
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Help with this call. Wood better standalone pick but Everton fixtures look plum

    A) dcl
    B) wood

    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Forest fixtures still decent enough so if you prefer Wood as a player I’d go there even though I have DCL

  9. F4L
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Lewis in midfield today

  10. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Any chance of Sanchez or McNeil (or anyone) rising 0.2 before deadline?

    I'm clutching at straws, trying to gain 0.1 on WC.

  11. jack88
    • 3 Years
    just now

    No love for son madison palmer bowen

