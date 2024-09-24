Over a million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are expected to activate a Wildcard in the build-up to Gameweek 6 but, chip or otherwise, all should be interested in buying Brentford players.

Three tricky away trips are already out of the way and their two home outings were both won. Upcoming fixtures look strong for the Bees, providing potential honey to active managers.

Only one of last season’s top four are faced in the next 13 matches. Let’s take a look at which of their players should be targeted.

AS A TEAM

Brentford lost at Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur but took the lead after 22 seconds in both of the latest two. It meant they were competitive in defeat and – because of wins over Crystal Palace and Southampton – Thomas Frank’s side currently sit 12th in the table.

Seven goals from these five looks respectable, whilst their 14 big chances (see above) have been bettered by just six others.

On the other hand, their nine goals conceded is the third-most and no team has gifted more shots to opponents (92), although it’s somewhat understandable considering such early fixture difficulty.

BRYAN MBEUMO (£7.2m)

Their obvious target has already been captured by over 460,000 managers this week, making him the third most-bought since Saturday’s deadline.

That’s because Mbeumo has scored four times in five matches, repeating his early-season heroics of 2023/24 – by Gameweek 10, he ranked third for expected goal involvement (xGI). And while 27 players may have exceeded his 10 shots so far, he’s one of the best at putting them on target (seven).

Yet for the Cameroon international, it’s not just about his electric start, it’s also the things that are about to happen. Once Brentford get a penalty, their talisman will be the one to step up, having taken all three last time.

And of all those players who have created at least four big chances, Mbeumo is the only one without an assist. He’s the league’s biggest expected assists (xA) underachiever (-1.33).

Adding to the appeal is that he might be deployed up front now that Yoane Wissa (£6.0m) is absent for two months. Of course, losing his on-field partner and off-field friend could instead have a negative impact.

KEVIN SCHADE (£5.4m)

Adding Wissa’s ankle problem to Igor Thiago‘s (£5.9m) bigger injury and the sale of Ivan Toney prevents any Brentford forward from being an option.

Schade was a versatile attacker at Freiburg, making it logical that Wissa’s Etihad Stadium replacement would simply step in and become an intriguing out-of-position differential.

However, the FPL midfielder was still just a substitute in Gameweek 5. It’s therefore risky to assume he’ll be the striker when Frank reverts to 4-3-3 in winnable matches.

Then again, Schade’s sole league start of the season did bring an assist, with his Southampton shot hitting the post and landing at Mbeumo’s feet. And he almost netted in the cameo at Spurs, forcing Guglielmo Vicario (£5.0m) to claw away his six-yard header.

Curious managers will be scrambling for Frank’s press conference quotes, hoping for line-up clarification.

FABIO CARVALHO (£4.8m)

The head coach mentioned Schade when talking about Carvalho’s role, following last week’s EFL Cup win over Leyton Orient.

“He played it like the 10, you know, him and Kevin [Schade] the two front players but yeah definitely, he can play [as] one of the two [strikers] and he can play to the side.” – Thomas Frank on Fabio Carvalho

Permanently signed from Liverpool, Carvalho shined against the O’s, adding two assists to his overhead kick goal. This persuaded Frank to start him over Schade at Spurs, replicating the ‘false nine’ role that brought eight strikes during his final 14 outings on loan at Hull City.

The 22-year-old was unlucky to leave north London with only appearance points. He set up a big chance by successfully closing down Vicario, winning the ball and nudging it towards an Mbeumo miss, later creating a Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.0m) attempt.

Now below £5.0m, a Carvalho with secure minutes would be a great fifth-midfielder alternative to Morgan Rogers (£5.2m).

KEANE LEWIS-POTTER (£5.0m)

It’s just that Lewis-Potter – another former Hull name – provides further left-sided competition.

He’s only started the three away games but assisted both of their aforementioned quick goals, despite avoiding FPL credit for the Man City one. There, his header bounced awkwardly amongst the defence and was deflected into the path of Wissa.

At Spurs, he immediately beat Pedro Porro (£5.6m) and played an inswinging cross onto Mbeumo’s ferocious volley.

Interestingly, last season he beat the same Mbeumo for shots on target (20 v 19) and minutes per chance (35.5 v 37.2)

MARK FLEKKEN (£4.5m)

Now shifting focus onto the Bees’ defence, where no other goalkeeper with a £4.5m starting price brought in more 2023/24 points than Flekken. The four above him were all subsequently handed either £5.0m or £5.5m price tags.

The Dutchman has a league-high of 28 saves so far, which makes sense considering the team’s 36 shots on target conceded is also the most.

Frustratingly, a stoppage-time consolation from Southampton’s Yukinari Sugawara (£4.5m) means they’re still without a clean sheet. Perhaps the improving schedule will soon present one.

Another advantage to owning Flekken is that he and Hakon Valdimarsson (£4.0m) bring a combination of first and second-choice stoppers that cost no more than £8.5m. Looking around the other 19 teams, it’s quite rare. Just Crystal Palace, Leicester City and West Ham United.

NATHAN COLLINS (£4.5m)

Managers intending to proceed with the likes of David Raya (£5.6m), Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) or Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) between the sticks could instead cover Brentford’s backline via 6ft 4in centre-back Collins.

Getting forward for set-pieces, he already has assists from both home games, alongside being joint-fourth amongst defenders for penalty area shots (five) and joint-third for attempts on target (three)

Additionally, over the whole of last season, Brentford recorded more shots from throw-ins (24) than everybody else. Liverpool were the sole team to register a high number from all set-piece situations (164).

Maybe some FPL managers prefer being loyal to Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) but we don’t yet know whether the cheap Sepp van den Berg (£4.0m) will start on 4-3-3 occasions.



