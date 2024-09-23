75
  1. Muscout
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Is Porro to Gabriel worth a -4?

    Flekken
    Gvardiol Porro Robinson
    Salah Saka ESR Mbeumo
    Haaland DCL Wood

    Valdi Harwood Johnson Winks 0.9 it

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      No

  2. Stevie B
    • 13 Years
    59 mins ago

    I have a real horror team. Which I should transfer out first?

    A) Jota
    B) Pedro Porro
    C) Isak
    D) Gordon
    E) Johnson

    Thank you!

    1. BeWater
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      It's hard to make a case for Jota now. I transferred him out for Mbeumo. At least Isak is good for starts and takes pens.

    2. El_Matador
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      WC if you have it

  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Pick one on the WC

    A: Konate
    B: Porro

    1. BeWater
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Porro

    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      A

    3. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

    4. Ao Senshi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

  4. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    2 FT & 0.0 ITB
    Sanchez
    Robbo Robinson Greaves Mazaroui (Lewis)
    Eze Salah Saka (Adana) (Franca)
    Haaland Jao-Pedro Havertz

    Is Lewis out the main priority?

  5. Dreaming of glory
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    What cheap striker is best?
    A) wood
    B) pedro
    C) DCL
    D) vardy

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      A - Great fixtures

    2. BeWater
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      I bought DCL last night. His fixtures are good up to GW14. Hopefully he stays fit. I like Chris Wood too.

    3. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      In that order I think. Would maybe prefer Pedro to Wood if not for fixtures & fitness doubt.

  6. STHH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Interesting take on the WC situation. I'm pretty happy with my team as it stands and I've been shocked to see a number of my rivals WCing really with no Haaland or Salah. Seems like a popular choice but I just think it feels like suicide given Haaland's relentless form.

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Couldn't agree more, I expect Mo to start firing again too tbh

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      If people are copying that weird Crellin WC, I'm all for it 😉

  7. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC draft

    Flekken
    TAA / Gabriel / Mykolenko
    Diaz / Rogers / Mbuemo / Saka
    Haaland / Havertz / Jackson

    Vladimarsson / ESR / Greaves / Faes

    2FT's in the bank so would ideally have 3 for GW8 for something like Diaz & Jackson > Foden & DCL

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Nice team - unsure on the Mykelenko selwection though

      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        definitely a weak link but nice fixtures on paper and hoping they tighten up with branthwaite. Only have up to 4.3 for that slot so if not him would need to be hoping a Alex moreno / ait-nouri / andersen drop in price this week

        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah he should sure them up a little and the fixture swing will help

          1. ShaunGoater123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            just realised this would leave me with 0.1 ITB so I could go up to 4.4 without the need for a drop. With that in mind, would you prefer Ait-Nouri / Andersen / Alex Moreno over Mykolenko?

  8. mcflyjohn
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Horror show start to the season. Bottom of my league and lost about half a million of team value on bad punts. Is this WC draft too glass-cannon / thin / risky / desperate?

    WC £0 ITB

    Flekken (Fab)

    Robertson | Gabriel | Konsa

    Saka | ESR | Salah | Mbeumo | Rogers

    Haaland | DLC

    Subs: Fab, Faes, Greaves, Stewart

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Dominic Lewin-Calvert?

      1. El_Matador
        • 13 Years
        32 mins ago

        It's the downloadable content version

      2. mcflyjohn
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        Yeah he's an extra £2.99

        1. El_Matador
          • 13 Years
          24 mins ago

          Has a special celebration we won't see because I've transferred him in 🙂

  9. No Luck
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Does Watkins not take penalties at Villa?

  10. Pino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Im really torn what to do with this team. Good on paper, but no Halland.
    OR 263k. No FT left.

    Would you WC this team to bring in Haaland?

    Raya (Bentley)

    Trent Gabriel Robinson (H-Bellis Barco)

    Salah(C) Saka Mbeumo ESR Diaz

    Watkins Solanke (Pedro)

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Honestly no I'd leave it

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wow you're doing way better than I am without Haaland, kudos. This looks pretty strong actually & I don't think there's much in it on captaincy this week, so I think you could probably hold the WC if you want

      1. Pino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thats what Im thinking too. There is so much focus on Haaland and the points he is deleviring, that people forget the rest of the team. Dont get me wrong he has been amazing. Still for me it looks like you can manage to keep it up by points if you spred the founds wisely.

  11. confused01
    • 14 Years
    42 mins ago

    Haaland non owners, are you bringing him in this week?

    My plan was always to wait until gw7 (may wc). Happy with my team otherwise for this week, maybe even for the next few and could just bring in Haaland with 2 FT next gw. Otherwise would be -4 this wk and losing Salah.

    What do you think? What would you do?

    Raya (Val)
    Gabriel Trent Gvardiol (Konsa H-Bellis)
    Saka Salah ESR Rogers Eze
    Watkins Jackson (Muniz)
    1FT, 0.4m itb

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      maybe 8 now.

      1. confused01
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        You mean wc in 8? I would try and hold off longer if possible, as long as I can get haaland by gw7

        1. FPL GREG
          • 14 Years
          4 mins ago

          no i mean i get haaland in 8, wc14

          1. confused01
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            Oh I see, and you think fulham at home gw 7 won't be too damaging?

            1. FPL GREG
              • 14 Years
              just now

              that's my thoughts yes.

    2. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Look at my post right over yours. I have a hard time deciding my self. On your WC you would probably have to take out Salah and Watkins. Im not sure its worth it this GW.

      1. confused01
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yes just seen yours, good team.

        I def feel like holding the wc makes sense as I'd likely keep several players i already have.

        Yes, to get haaland this week i'd need to take out Salah and Watkins for -4. I feel like I'll give it another week and see what happens, I think I'd do the same if I was you.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes but I have plenty of other accumulated issues - Muñoz, Mateta, Jota, Pope, Pedro, minimal Arsenal...

      Looks like waiting a week or 2 more is perfectly fine in your case

      1. confused01
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks, I hope so!

  12. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    Wildcard draft, 0.0itb. Any thoughts appreciated

    Sels, 4.0

    TAA, Gabriel, Robinson, Colwill, 4.0

    Saka, L.Diaz, Mbeumo, Semenyo, ESR

    Haaland, Solanke, Cunha

    1. El_Matador
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      I like Cunha but further down the line

      Also, Robinson to Pinnock?

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Ha I've been tinkering with that exact combo - rotating Cunha/Semenyo/ESR for 2 spots. It kinda works, and there's only really 2 fixtures left for Wolves where I wouldn't want to start him (and quite fancy that Brentford game in between).

      Bit torn still whether to go with that or just get Solanke for now & switch in GW10 (or maybe lose Havertz instead if Solanke makes himself unsellable)

  13. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Rate this wc draft
    Raya 4.0
    Taa Gabriel Collins Milenkovic Greaves
    Palmer Saka mbeumo semeneyo rogers
    Haaland wood Stewart

    0.6 itb and 2 fts after wc

  14. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Which transfer this week:

    A) Palmer to Saka
    B) Jota to Maddison

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Jota - Diaz ?

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Will be able to do it after I get the funds from Plamer to Saka

  15. El_Matador
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    Anyone else find it strange that the FPL site lists Tottenham as 'Spurs', so using their nickname?

    Wolves I can accept as a shortened version of the full team name, much like Man City for example.

    I know it doesn't really matter

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes, Matty

  16. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    Play one:

    a) De Ligt (TOT)
    b) Porro (mnu)
    c) Lewis (new)

  17. Bring back ole
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    On a wildcard, what's best option?

    A. Raya + solanke + rogers

    B. Flekken + Watkins + dibling

  18. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    23 mins ago

    On WC
    a) Watkins & a mid-priced Defender & cheap forward with 10.9m combined
    b) TAA & 2 cheap forwards combined 12.7m budget
    Can't get both Watkins & TAA.

  19. Nespinha
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    How is everyone planning their wildcard?

    Stuck on the idea of 343 (Jackson + Winks for example) or a flexible lineup (Mcneil + Joao Pedro)

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      There's a couple of rotation combos that I'm looking at - ESR/Semenyo in a 343 (Haaland Havertz Solanke), or those 2 + Cunha in a flexible 352/343.

      Even though I'll have 3 FTs after WC, I still don't really like a dead (attacking) bench spot forcing me to use up FTs on players missing 1-2 games who I might want to buy back again afterwards (or playing a 4th defender with an unattractive fixture).

  20. steezeless
      17 mins ago

      Hello everyone, i am having a hard time understanding the concept and use of team value, player rise and fall affecting your purchasing power, any explanation or articles would be helpful, first timer here thanks

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Well, the basics are that price changes are driven by sales/purchases only, and that players with higher ownership will require more transfers to budge in price. For every 0.2m gained on a player you own, you can bank 0.1m when you sell them. But every 0.1m drop means your sale price drops 0.1m

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          On the transfers screen, if you click on "list view" you can see the price you bought each player for (PP - purchase price), current price (CP), and sale price (SP)

    • RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      New Community Article:
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/09/23/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-5

    • SuperDunny - Used to be goo…
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      Rodri done for the season it seems - https://twitter.com/ESPNUK/status/1838239813520052720

      1. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        just now

        City suddenly 10% more likely to lose every game.

      2. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Shame for him. He was the one commenting that there were too many games each season as well

    • Timon
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pick 1 - on WC

      A. L Duiz + Watkins
      B. L Duiz + Solanke
      C. Palmer + Evanilson
      D. Palmer + Wood

      1. El_Matador
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        A

    • Stevie B
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      What with this horror team?

      Henderson, Fabianski
      Saliba, Pedro Porro, Digne, Johnson, Keane
      Saka, Luis Diaz, Jota, Gordon, Rogers
      Haaland, Isak, Vardy

      1 free transfer and 0.1 in the bank

      Thank you!

    • Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      How's this wild card?

      Sanchez / Fabianski
      Gabriel / TAA / Lewis / Mazraoui / Greaves
      Saka / Semenyo / Mbeumo / Diaz / Rogers
      Haaland / Jackson / Wood

      Should I keep it or:
      Lewis > 4.0
      Wood > Joao Pedro

      ... and upgrade Sanchez to Raya?

      Thanks!

    • Bullet Eder
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      On wildcard, which option is best?

      A. Raya and Jackson

      B. Flekken and Watkins

    • Bring back ole
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      What option looks best?

      A. Raya + solanke + rogers

      B. Flekken + Watkins + dibling

      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        A imo

    • mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      4 FT (WC GW3)

      A bit stuck here. No haaland the obvious omission, and Isak will go.

      Opinions appreciated

      Raya
      TAA, Lewis, Konsa, Robinson, Greaves
      Salah, Palmer, Saka, Rogers, ESR
      Watkins, Isak, 4.5

      1. The Tinkerman
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I’d try to get 8 playing attackers, one of which being Haaland. Will mean no more Palmer, and probably no more Salah.

    • The Tinkerman
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Start one:

      A) Rico Lewis
      B) Joao Pedro

