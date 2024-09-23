442
  1. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Best defender for 4.7mil?
    On my radar are Colwill, Aina, Mazraoui, Robinson.

    1. Fellaini's Fro
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Rico Lewis

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Sorry should have said I already have Gab, Trent, Lewis, Faes.

        1. thegaffer82
          • 13 Years
          13 mins ago

          I kind of like the Lewis - Mazraoui home/away rotation.
          It’s just the rotation risk that hangs over both picks that worries me somewhat!

          1. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            With Trent and Gab I have 3 other defenders to fill one spot. I'm not too worried about taking a gamble and potential benchings. Worst comes to worst, Faes steps in.

    2. thegaffer82
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      After the Rodri injury, im starting to come round to the idea of Rico Lewis.
      But for safety, I’d probably go Aina

      1. Fergymac
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        How does the Rodri injury affect Lewis’s chances of starting?

        1. thegaffer82
          • 13 Years
          6 mins ago

          Lewis could slot into midfield as he did earlier in the season in Rodri’s absence.
          Obviously, if Rodri is fit, this isn’t even an option for Lewis

          1. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I'm not sure Rodris absence was the reason Lewis was playing that role. But I do think he will get plenty of game time. If it all goes wrong I can wait until the time is right to switch him.

  2. marcos11
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Currently have 3FT, WC yay or nay?

    Raya Bentley
    Porro Konsa Robinson Quansah Johnson
    Palmer Saka Jota MGW Rogers
    Haaland Isak Jebbison

    0itb. Could probably take a -4 and solve most issues or use WC now and hold the FTs

    1. thegaffer82
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Still holding Quansah I see. That guy has robbed you blind!
      I’d Wildcard that team and be happy you can carry your 3FT’s beyond wildcard

    2. Fellaini's Fro
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I think it's strong move to WC if you've rolled up a few FTs and see several changes you could make.

      If you've been spending your FTs you're hopefully on the path to making those transfers pay off.

  3. thegaffer82
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Kind of loving this latest draft, but I know that it could easily go tits up with so many risky picks.
    But there is a universe where all the upside risks come in, and this team absolutely kills it over the coming weeks…
    But is it *this* universe?

    Raya - 4.0
    TAA - Gab - Maz - Lewis - Greaves
    Saka - Mbuemo - Diaz - ESR/Semenyo - Rogers
    Haaland - Jackson - DCL
    0.0 ITB

    Any good? Or too many risks?

    1. Fellaini's Fro
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Got all the WC6 players so probably not that risky

      1. thegaffer82
        • 13 Years
        12 mins ago

        1 or 2 of Lewis/Mazraoui/Diaz/Jackson is probably not all that risky. But all 4 could culminate in things going South in the coming weeks

        1. Fellaini's Fro
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Those were the risks as well I thought

          IMO Lewis starts over walker in the easier fixtures GW7-10
          Jackson not sure if he can keep it up but doesn't have much competition for places
          Diaz is probably a rotation risk but seems like a bandwagon at the moment so probably not that exposed. Maybe a nice double rise to cash in on. There are "safer" picks at cheaper, Bowen, even both ESR/Semenyo look reliable starters.
          Maz - if you're a Utd fan I'd say well reasonable as a 4th.

    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I have the same team except Faes rather than Greaves.
      I'm undecided on Maz, ESR/Semenyo and DCL/Wood.
      Thinking maybe Semenyo for a couple of weeks then switch back to ESR.
      I don't really see this as a particularly risky draft.

  4. PulseB7
      8 mins ago

      What’s the deal with Foden? Why hasn’t he been given more minutes?

