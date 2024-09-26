Raya, Pedro, Rodri: The early FPL Gameweek 6 team news

With nine Premier League teams in midweek cup action at home or abroad, there’s lots of injury news to wade through ahead of Gameweek 6.

The pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday will, of course, tell us a lot more on the injury front. We’ll have article round-ups on both days and a video summary, as usual.

In the meantime, this initial rundown gives an overview of all 20 Premier League sides.

NEWCASTLE UNITED V MANCHESTER CITY

The big team news from the Manchester City camp this week concerns Rodri (knee).

A casualty of Sunday’s draw with Arsenal, the Spaniard is expected to be out for a long period of time. Media reports suggest it could be a season-ending issue, although City have yet to put a timescale on it.

“Manchester City FC can confirm that Rodri has suffered a ligament injury to his right knee. “The injury was sustained during the first half of this weekend’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League. “The midfielder travelled to Spain to seek specialist consultation this week, following initial tests in Manchester. “Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis.” – Manchester City club statement on Wednesday

“Still we don’t have the definitive [answer]… will be out for a long time, a while.” – Pep Guardiola, speaking on Tuesday

Rodri joins Oscar Bobb (leg) and Nathan Ake (hamstring) on the injury list at City.

Kevin De Bruyne (thigh) isn’t expected to be out for long but Gameweek 6 may come too soon.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. Yesterday didn’t train, today I didn’t see him, so I don’t know.” – Pep Guardiola, speaking on Tuesday, on Kevin De Bruyne’s chances of featuring against Newcastle

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) and Lewis Miley (back) are out long term for the Magpies.

Callum Wilson (back) likely won’t be back before the October international break.

ARSENAL V LEICESTER CITY

