356
356 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Real Pathetico
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Hey guys, RMT WC

    Flekken Turner
    Trent Gabriel Konsa VDB Keane
    Saka Diaz Semenyo Mbeumo Winks
    Halaand Havertz Jackson

    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Looks very good

      1. Real Pathetico
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers mate

    2. Limbo
      • 14 Years
      59 mins ago

      All good apart from bench.

      Ditch Keane. He's gone this week for Jarrad. Winks out for Dwayne Dibling.

      1. Real Pathetico
        • 10 Years
        44 mins ago

        Thanks for the heads up

      2. STHH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        "Why do I have to be Dwayne Dibling!?"

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Cos you definitely no Cat! 🙂

  2. Pornchef
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Opinions on best Chelsea picks if Palmer not possible due to funds

      Jackson is getting subbed off early but looks a decent pick Nkunku looks good and has started playing better when playing up front

      1. Is Solanke a better if on wildcard?
      2. Is Maduke worth a spot as seems quite nailed at right wing being rested like Palmer in midweek games
      3. Sancho but competition with Neto & Mudryk in his position

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        It's Jackson or no one imo.

        There is an outside argument for Colwill if you're really risk averse and want a reliable 4.5m sub but I'd go elsewhere.

      2. THAT'S LIFE
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        A Jackson injury and people would be all over Nkunku but too many options

    • Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Do u think lewis will start this gw?

      1. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        51 mins ago

        Nope.

        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Why?

      2. Stimps
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        I think it'll be Stones Kovatic

        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          What makes u think lewis cannot play right back?

    • THAT'S LIFE
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Tempted to go Ederson set and forget with those City fixtures. Yes they do let the odd one in but at least you get a nailed City asset

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        42 mins ago

        City have only 1 c/s... GW1

      2. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        35 mins ago

        They’ve conceded in every one of the last 4 games haven’t they?

        1. THAT'S LIFE
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          I'm aware of this but does not mean it goes on forever, it is a potential fixture play. They may look to be a bit more compact to cover Rodri loss.

          1. Studs Up
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            agree with the reasoning...play what's ahead of u

          2. Lanley Staurel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Fair enough

    • Malkmus
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Anyone else putting the armband on Mbuemo? I'm sure he will score at least 1. Perma-haaland cap is so boring and he will likely get it 6 weeks in a row after newcastle so just to spice it up.

      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I'm strongly considering it

      2. THAT'S LIFE
        • 10 Years
        57 mins ago

        The state West Ham are in I would not blame people. Could be the end of Lopetegui with the players throwing the towel in.

      3. Slurpy
        • 9 Years
        54 mins ago

        Haaland hattrick and you're finished

        1. Ausman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Haaland blank and we're laughing 🙂

          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            just now

            That is the most likely outcome of the two yes... Haaland blank or Mbuemo blank

      4. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        50 mins ago

        I am.

        1. Malkmus
          • 13 Years
          44 mins ago

          Good stuff. It will be the only chance to get ahead of the perma-haaland brigade for a while

      5. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        So many choices why mbeumo? I think trying too hard though

        1. Malkmus
          • 13 Years
          28 mins ago

          Because I think brentford win comfortably and mbuemo is at the heart of everything they do

          1. Letsgo!
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Nah. He wont

      6. BadaBing
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        Very tempted but will probably bottle it

    • Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      What are the reasons for wildcarding this GW chaps? I'm interested. Were you squads that bad you felt you had to make changes?

      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        29 mins ago

        Fixture swing I think. Lots been planning it for a while

        1. Milk, 1 Šuker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          I see. Do you think this is the best fixture swing of them all then?

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        23 mins ago

        Long held plan to switch from Salah/Palmer/Son to Haaland at this point. Minimal Arsenal. Problems piling up like: Muñoz, Mateta, Pope, Pedro, Jota...

    • Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      A) Isak & Sangare -> Palmer & Rogers. Leaves Minteh in squad as decent sub / rotator with Rogers

      B) Isak & Minteh -> Watkins & Rogers.
      Bench a mess with Sangare and Barco

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        A doesn't make sense. You need a forward.

        If you have these problems I'd just WC this week rather than haul Sangare and Barco along any longer.

    • One for All
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Wildcard:

      Flekken
      Aina, Gabriel, Taa
      Saka, Semenyo, Mbeumo, Diaz
      Haaland, Wood, Jackson

      Fabianski, Rogers, Konsa, Greaves

      1.1 ITB

      Gtg?

      A) Konsa> Konate
      B) Konsa> Dalot
      C) Saka> Palmer

      Which option guys?

      Thanks

      1. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Team looks good IMO

    • gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Current WC draft.

      Sanchez Fabianski
      TAA Lewis Gabriel Faes Greaves
      Mbuemo Diaz Rogers Semenyo Eze
      Havertz Jackson Haaland

      I have 1.8 ITB right now, and I am confused about that Eze position. He was already in my team so I haven't got rid of him yet. I have 8.7m for that position
      A) Eze (or 8.7) + Jackson
      B) Palmer + Ndiaye/Jiminez
      C) Saka + DCL (no Chelsea)

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        51 mins ago

        Very easy C for me.

        To build my WC draft I start with picking the 3 Arsenal I want and then go from there.

        1. tokara
          • 10 Years
          just now

          So n Salah

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        45 mins ago

        C for me too. Eze Jackson has nice balance and you could go Raya for double Arsenal defence. B I wouldn't go with at all

      3. Malkmus
        • 13 Years
        41 mins ago

        Yeah C. Chelsea have 2 good fixtures and then have a tough patch. Saka is pretty essential right now I think

      4. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        40 mins ago

        Saka + Wood

      5. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Thank you all! C it is. If there was another midfielder under 8 I was happy with, I think I would have liked A a bit more but C makes most sense on paper

    • Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Am I being stupid by not hitting the wildcard yet or can a wait a Game week?

      2FT 0 itb

      Raya (Vald)
      Munoz Trent Robinson (Hall Barco)
      Eze Rogers Salah Jota ESR
      Haaland Mateta (Pedro)

      Terrible fixtures next week. Haven't really looked at a WC team.

      I was looking at GW12 WC, but it's looking a little tight now

      But it sounds I should prepare one with potential

      If Jota starts

      ESR to Semenyo
      Salah to Saka
      Then Robinson to Gabriel or Mateta to Havertz for a hit

      If Jota doesn't, Then Jota to Semenyo Robinson to Gabriel or Mateta to Havertz

      1. Red Star Toro
        • 9 Years
        58 mins ago

        I’d shoot the WC. If you save transfer next week, you’ll have 4 FTs for the international break in gw8

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Thanks I maybe being stubborn because of the big price rises. Pedro out hit the nail in the coffin

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        46 mins ago

        Crunchie! This doesn't look too bad if Jota starts. The big concern for me would be triple Palace - finally got around to watching a full game last Saturday and, well, that wasn't quite what I was hoping for with Mateta & Muñoz. It almost looked at though Glasner had only been in charge a few days & was still figuring out a functional shape. But 2 FTs and a hit should bring you to within one Arsenal player + Mbeumo + Diaz short of a WCish team if you're really set on saving it. Suppose that would be if Raya is fit also...

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Hi mate

          Thanks for the reply

          We miss Olise as a team and Mateta misses Olise, as well as Eze. Best player we have ever had, and unfortunately was injured enough not to see him that often

          His release clause this year was only until 30th June, as he was happy with one more year, then Bayern popped the the bid and the delay was Bayern were trying to offer an extra 2.5m instead of the 15% profit on the sell on clause. Olise insists on that as a thank you for a club helping to develop him. Unlike Haaland. Top man

          Anyway I had Munoz and Eze since the start. Got Mateta in for Leicester game and got the two goals. Sarr has looked much better than Mateta coming on.

          All the players are in transition and are just plain knackered too. We are not used to having so many international players

          I think Nketiah will be no.1 but last season Mateta scored 13 out of 13. With Eze and Sarr or Mateta and Nketiah as two no.9s and switch to a 442. As you say the formation has yet to be sorted as played with two no.10s last year, but Nketiah is not a no.10, Kamada isn't and not is Sarr.

          Lacroix and Kamada try to get used to the speed of the Premier league, when the team is in complete and utter work in progress.

          Enough about Palace. Munoz an Wharton look out on their feet.

          The third international break is a great switch. I could even go Salah to Saka ,

          I don't know what the best planner is FPL team or this one here. The point projection on this one seems FPL planner always seems odd

          The last plan is a ge Red Star Toro is bank two transfer and have 8 over the international break

          I know I am been dubbon on the missing out on price rise and been hit by falls too.

          Thanks again

    • Limbo
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Hokey cokey - A is solid week in week out, but B probably get's more explosive points when Diaz/Palmer go wild...

      A) Saka + Mbuemo + Gabriel
      B) Palmer + Diaz + Colwiill

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        Teams are blocking Palmer at the moment. But Chelsea have so many players that can do damage. Probably why Jackson is doing so well.

        If you stop Eze you stop Palace (at the moment). If you double up on Palmer he is good enough to get around that, but that doesn't stop Chelsea

        I prefer A on what I have seen. You can still get Diaz somhoevthat would be great?

        1. Limbo
          • 14 Years
          29 mins ago

          Ta. That's all reasonable. Have Jackson so happy enough there. Maybe double Chelsea not advisable given their inconsistency over the past few years... just Palmer is sooo good for points when he's on it.

          I can get Diaz for Mbeumo if go both Brentford keepers

    • jack88
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Double pool defence worth it?
      Konate is only 5.1. One of the most value defender out there

      1. Mystery chap
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        No

      2. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        If TAA and Gabriel are your other two, sure.

    • Maddamotha
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Which one on a WC? :

      A) Salah, ESR
      B) Saka, Mbeumo

      1. Limbo
        • 14 Years
        36 mins ago

        Depends on rest IMO. Palmer/Diaz?

      2. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        30 mins ago

        B

      3. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Really depends on team
        both good options in my eyes

        Safe option would be B tbh

    • Limbo
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Any Arsenal fans here want to chime in on Timber?

      Reckon he's got that position for forseeable? Or likely to rotate or get dropped at some point? Would be a nice way into those fixtures when scrimping.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        Or is he the one rumourr to be out a while? There is a rumour that a big player is out for a while. White Raya Timber being mentioned

        1. Limbo
          • 14 Years
          28 mins ago

          It's Raya AFAIK... not sure if he is too mind...

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        My impression from the Arsenal fans about this mystery injury situation was that it was most likely to be Calafiori or Timber. So Jurrien not being in the matchday squad for the cup looks a bit of a concern...? (I'm actually thinking of pouncing on Calafiori if this does turn out to be the case, although probably not immediately)

        1. Limbo
          • 14 Years
          28 mins ago

          Yeah. Sod it. Gabriel back in.

    • hazza44
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Final few decisions:
      A) Jackson & Mykolenko
      B) Solanke & £4.6 DEF (Konsa/Mazraou)

      1. Mystery chap
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        B

    • Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      59 mins ago

      Any worthwhile strikers under 5.9 available to transfer in for Pedro?

      Would like to avoid doing a minus 4 to fit the usual suspects like Wood for example

      But Struggling to find a punt for next couple of weeks

      1. Red Star Toro
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        DLC is already too expensive? Then Raul

        1. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah thought about punting but he is back up to 6 again !

      2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        37 mins ago

        The cool kids are looking at Evanilson.

        1. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          Worth it if i already have semenyo?

          1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Probably not, no.

      3. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        37 mins ago

        Raul Jimenez.

        1. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          What scares me about him is Muniz lurking
          Will check for any updates regarding who is the chosen starter

        2. marcus2704
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Thoughts on Nketiah?

      4. Limbo
        • 14 Years
        33 mins ago

        Ndiaye. Already bigged him up on page 1. Think he's gold tbh.

        1. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          20 mins ago

          Havent had much of him cheers will do some research
          guaranteed starter then ?

          1. Sun God Nika
            • 4 Years
            18 mins ago

            heard..

          2. Limbo
            • 14 Years
            15 mins ago

            Yes. He's our new maestro. If DCL/Lindstrom could finish he'd have 3-4 assists. Class on the ball.

            1. Sun God Nika
              • 4 Years
              just now

              nice i think my decision is be will be Raul VS Ndiaye

              Branthwaite being back will be positive aswell for everton so the appeal for a everton striker could pay off

      5. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        I like Jimenez, but "punt for a couple weeks" looks meh for nfo/MCI - in that case, I'd probably second Joey's suggestion. He certainly seems to have a healthy shot volume from the highlights I've seen & has now had a few weeks to settle in so could start firing in these plum fixtures

        1. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          just now

          tbf i would prefer a long term option as im in no rush to swap to the higher priced strikers as the savings in pedro to ndiaye/raul would allow me to upgrade eze to mbuemo next week ! especially if he rises again to 7.3 before deadline

    • Manani
      • 12 Years
      49 mins ago

      WC?

      Henderson 4.0
      Colwill Porro Robinson Johnson Hall
      Rogers McNeil ESR Salah Saka
      Haaland Watkins 4.5

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        For your own sanity do not keep Henderson on a WC. Rest is GTG.

        1. Manani
          • 12 Years
          just now

          More of should I WC when I have this team. Want Liverpool/arsenal defender and get sort out my derence

    • leocarter27
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      4-5-1 this week

      Raya* (Lei H)

      Dunk (Che A) Robinson (Nfo A) TAA (Wol A) Konsa (Ips A)

      Pray for me! How many points is my defence getting?

      1. Mystery chap
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        -4 to 3

        1. leocarter27
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Haha yikes

      2. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Minus Dunk all of those could return points.

        1. leocarter27
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Love your optimism!

      3. Mighty Duck
          2 mins ago

          25

          1. leocarter27
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I wish!

      4. Simmoo
        • 9 Years
        48 mins ago

        Flekken

        TAA Gabriel Cucurella Faes

        Salah Palmer Smith-Rowe Rogers

        Haaland Evanilson

        Subs: Areola, Joao Pedro, Sangare, Barco

        I will not be wildcarding and I have 0 free transfers. What would you do?

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          17 mins ago

          Nothing is worth a hit there. Keep as is.

        2. Limbo
          • 14 Years
          17 mins ago

          I'd not take a hit for a 4.0 defender swap unless you have decent wedge in the bank? Just play Faes and get rid next week?

          1. Simmoo
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            Just 0.3m in the bank.

            I am thinking of trying to hold for another week and do Evanilson > Solanke + Palmer > Foden as the fixtures change.

      5. Hitthewall
        • 3 Years
        45 mins ago

        Which option?
        A) Solanke + Jackson
        B) Watkins + Wood

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          A

        2. Ëð
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          B

        3. Chinese_person
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          B

      6. LC1
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        All goes down to;

        a) Raya, Watkins & DCL
        b) Flekken, Havertz & N.Jackson

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          A

        2. Ëð
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Can you do Sanchez, Havertz & Jackson?

          1. LC1
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            I could

      7. Red Star Toro
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        WC folks, Lewis yes or no?

        1. Ëð
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          If you have decent bench cover yes.

          If not no.

        2. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Personally I wouldn't. There's quite a few decent options in the 4.5 bracket who are at least nailed.

      8. New article
        RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        44 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/09/26/fpl-gameweek-6-team-news-pedro-latest-live-injury-updates

      9. Ëð
        • 9 Years
        44 mins ago

        Where would you lose £0.3m in this WC team to be able to upgrade Vardy -> Wood? Or is that just going to cause benching headaches?

        Sanchez, 4.0
        TAA, Gabriel, Mazaoui, Faes, Greaves
        Saka, Diaz, Mbuemo, ESR, Semenyo
        Haaland, Havertz, Vardy*

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          IMO that midfield is good enough whereby Vardy could be downgraded to 4.5 fodder and your defence upgraded instead?

          1. Ëð
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thanks, have considered it maybe for Porro?

      10. Stimps
        • 11 Years
        44 mins ago

        A) Palmer, Havertz
        B) Saka, Jackson

        1. Ëð
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          B. But think I'd rather find a way to get Saka and Havertz

        2. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          just now

          B

      11. marcus2704
        • 14 Years
        41 mins ago

        Do we think that Duran will get more minutes than he is currently?

        1. jack88
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes

        2. Ëð
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Maybe, but can't see him starting every game

      12. jack88
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        Flekken
        Konate trent gabriel
        Saka semenyo diaz mbuemo
        Haaland wood solanke

        Fab rogers mazraoui greaves

        Thoughts? Too much money at the bench?

        1. golfboy
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Looks good to me!

      13. golfboy
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        hi chaps.. Would you do the following with 2FT?

        Salah and 4.0 > Saka and Gabriel

        (Have TAA and Havertz from Ars and Liv)

        Or roll?

        1. Mighty Duck
            just now

            I'd keep as it is. Think Salah and Saka+Gabriel points will approximately match each other over the next 5 fixtures.

