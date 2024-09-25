98
  1. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Salah TV

    1. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      just now

      TC*

  2. Mystery chap
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Diaz is cheaper and achieved more points so far.

    Easy

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      Well that's summed up nicely & saves me paying the subscription to read the article. Cheers MC!

      1. Mystery chap
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        45 mins ago

        You are welcome 🙂

  3. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Anyone else totally blocking out the noise on wildcard this week?

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      Yeah, decided to WC GW5 instead, gained 0.7. Was like shopping on a quiet week before the hordes arrived so just able to skip over the WC posts this week.

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        35 mins ago

        Haha well I did pull the trigger this week, I perhaps worded it badly. Meant noise in terms of template picks

        Just want to pick the players I want and see what team I end up with. For instance, everyone’s going on about Semenyo and Raya, two players I don’t expect to have

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          30 mins ago

          Hehe! I'm N.Walian & as such am used to sheep wandering around in endless circles 🙂

    2. Mystery chap
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      I'm trying to avoid reading the same questions again and again and again.

      My favorite is:
      Would you wildcard this team?

      And then a pretty solid template team with *Barco, Haaland, Salah, Pedro, etc.

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        Yeah, doesn't exactly enthuse you to reply. Relaxed going into this GW, I'd got in my targets & looks like price rises scarce this week as WC have kicked in. Just waiting for my point that I jump in to do Robertson-Gabriel before his price rise as only got 0.1itb. Otherwise chilled with few beers.

    3. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Totally. I've got my plan and I'm sticking to it. Not messing up on price rises/falls is my main focus at the moment!

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Likewise !

    4. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      yup. could burn me, but will never forget the whole triple up on liverpool groupthink last season that backfired. going with this, no wc

      henderson

      trent, gabriel, porro

      salah, diaz, mbeumo, esr, rogers

      haaland, dcl

      (valde, pedro, haerwood, barco)

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        Don't see why you would still go with Barco when there's other 4.0m def getting starts

        1. NJ MetroStars
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          because im not wildcarding and hes been buried on my bench since week 1

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Oops read the post as WCing

  4. Steviedwex
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    Hey
    What preference on WC
    A. Salah & Dibling & Raul
    B. Smith Rowe & Jackson/ solanke & Watkins

    1. Stuck in the Mudryk
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Does B have Diaz? If so then B

      1. Steviedwex
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        No - B would have saka, mbeumo and rogers ( as would A)

  5. hazza44
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    Best two £4.5/4.6 defenders for WC?
    A) Colwill
    B) Digne/Konsa
    C) Aina
    D) Mazraoui
    E) Collins
    F) Other

    1. Stuck in the Mudryk
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Currently on Colwill & Konsa

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Out of those options I would go for Konsa + Aina.

  6. fusen
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    This sorts of stat comparisons don't really take into account "purple patches".

    You jump on a player who is going through a purple patch and basically scores with every shot, then when it dries up and they revert to their normal mediocre point returns, you transfer them out and find the next point scorer. It's literally the point of using transfers in the game.

    It's a pretty simple choice with Diaz, he's cheaper and scoring more/equal points, so go with him until he reverts and then move on.

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yep, "streakiness" is a stat (or not a stat I guess) completely overlooked. Callum Wilson has always been a prime example of this.

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      This works in theory, yes. But when do you know when a purple patch ends? You don’t suddenly see a graphic come up on the screen saying “purple patch ended, transfer out now!”

      He blanks for one game and the temptation is to hold him because it might just be an off day, rather than immediately fire him out because you know the streak is over.

      Plus there may also be several other fires you need to put out at the same time that may need your attention.

      Diaz is hot now, for sure, but knowing when to jump off isn’t as easy as you make it sound.

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      purple patch = overperforming underlying stats or inflated underlying stats based on historical data.

      just under Slot's system Diaz underlying stats are far better and worthy of a 9.5mil-ish player, tough to tell if thats an anomaly or here to stay

  7. jack88
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    Watkins+rogers
    Or
    Wood + diaz

    Open Controls
    1. space mercenary
      • 4 Years
      just now

      W & D

  8. Manani
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Isak + Jota > 4.5m + Saka?
    Worth -4 to bring in arsenal defender?

    Leave me with
    Henderson 4.0
    Colwill Robinson Porro Hall Johnson
    Salah Saka ESR McNeil Rogers
    Haaland Watkins 4.5m

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Not a huge fan of an attacker dead spot

    2. pjomara
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      One deadweight forward, three 5.x million midfielders and no backs from Liverpool, Arsenal or Man City.
      Have you £10m in the bank or something?

  9. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Potentially able to afford this WC team if Diaz & Jackson go up in price, but is this too risky?

    Raya 4.0
    TAA Gabriel 4.0 4.0 4.0
    Salah Saka Mbuemo Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland DCL 4.5

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      This is the problem trying to fit in Salah, Saka, Trent and Robot. Something has to give.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      3*4.0m DEF and 1*4.5m FWD... risky? Haha

    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      In the exact same situation as you so our TV must be the same. Personally, I am blocking out the Salah > Saka noise and keeping Salah. Feel like he could easily haul at Wolves.

  10. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    betting against the content creators and not wildcarding this. lets go!!!!!!!!!!!

    henderson

    trent, gabriel, porro

    salah, diaz, mbeumo, esr, rogers

    haaland, dcl

    (valde, pedro, haerwood, barco)

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice team.

  11. Kabayan
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    A. Salah + Semenyo + Havertz
    Or
    B. Saka + Eze + Jackson
    Not WC.

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

    2. Braamish
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

    5. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

  12. Braamish
    • 14 Years
    32 mins ago

    A) Salah + Eze > Saka + Diaz

    B) Salah + Pedro > Saka + Jackson

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I can't justify selling Salah, but of the two I like B more.

  13. TanN
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    RMWCT

    Raya
    Gabriel Colwill Konate
    Saka Diaz Mbeumo Rogers
    Haaland Watkins Wood

    Fab Semenyo Konsa Faes

    Not sure whether to upgrade Konate to Trent, downgrade Watkins to a Vardy/Ndiaye as bench player and then play semenyo

    1. Braamish
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Get in Tent

    2. bobson5
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Whatever you do, play Semenyo against Southampton

  14. duke313
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Is it too late to jump on Chelsea assets? Brighton and Forest next will be tough games and then Liverpool. Was thinking Joao Pedro to Jackson.

    Open Controls
    1. Braamish
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      I don’t think it’s too late. Having the same thought about Pedro> Jackson

    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      If you and others could buy Jackson so he rises in price, that would be great. Just do it before Friday night

    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not at all. Jackson could have some fun vs that Brighton backline which is often left 3 v 3 / 2 v 2.

      1. duke313
        • 1 Year
        just now

        True, then you have Forest and Liverpool after though, two of the best defences in the league so far.

  15. pjomara
    • 14 Years
    24 mins ago

    Am I missing something with DCL?
    Seeing him on tons of WC teams.
    An average player with an absolutely woeful team who's very injury prone and averages less than 100 pts per season.
    What's the attraction?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Stupidly got him in as a one week punt last week thinking the Leicester-Everton game would be wide open. He's a decent player but under no circumstances would I be keeping him on a WC.

    2. Hanz0
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Nailed and on penalties
      Scored 2 goals and an assist in last 3 games
      Super cheap (6.0m)
      Amazing fixture run through til December

    3. jack88
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Decent fixtures. Central man. Cheap. On pen. Decent only if he stays fit

  16. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which one is better?

    A) Diaz | Mbeumo | Jackson (3-5-2)
    B) Saka | Wood | DCL (3-4-3)

    Currently leaning towards A as it has three options I like, whereas I'm not sold on Wood or DCL...

    Open Controls
    1. Braamish
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

  17. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Hopefully the article mentions it's not exactly a straight shoot out of Salah vs Diaz when there's a 4.9m difference

    Open Controls
    1. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      4.9m could mean
      Henderson to Raya
      Robinson to Robertson or Gabriel
      Winks to Mbeumo

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Exactly, allows upgrades elsewhere and Salah may not be the best captaincy option for this GW either

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      You're right, but there's also these factors to consider - Salah is nailed, on penalties, and has a proven track record of big hauls. Also no AFCON interruption mid season this time round.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Sure, that's why you pay the extra premium

  18. I am 42
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    WCers, anyone have not make changes to your forward line even after 42 drafts?

    Care to share your forward line?

    1. pjomara
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Watkins-Haaland-Jackson

      Contemplating Havertz instead of Jackson though.

      1. I am 42
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        do you have TAA?

        1. pjomara
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          No, downgraded to Konate

          1. I am 42
            • 11 Years
            just now

            thanks for sharing

    2. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      I started with Haaland Watkins 4.5 but FOMO Solanke later

      Changed to Haaland Havertz Jackson so that I have options to trade to Solanke

      But having Havertz means no Gabriel in defense

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Haaland Havertz Solanke

      Was considering Cunha over Solanke (as part of a rotation) but I think I'll just wait til GW10. Not really interested in Watkins/Jackson

      1. I am 42
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Care to share why no interest in Watkins/Jackson?

    4. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Haaland - DCL - Solanke

      1. I am 42
        • 11 Years
        just now

        DCL & Solanke are in my watchlist

        might get them after few GWs

    5. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haaland, Solanke, Vardy

      Vardy is in a rotation with Semenyo and ESR (I'll play 2 every week)

      1. I am 42
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        3rd draft with Solanke

        what's the hype? Spurs 2 away fixtures doesn't look easy

  19. Braamish
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    A) Salah + Eze > Saka + Diaz

    B) Salah + Pedro > Saka + Jackso

    Open Controls
    1. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

  20. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Arsenal insider buddy informing me the injured player is calafiori

    Makes very little difference FPL wise. Lets see if he's right like he has been before

    Open Controls
    1. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      does that make timber more nailed?

      since Zink is injured too

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        I think timber is nailed either way

        He is always going to play RB when not left back. Better player than white

        1. I am 42
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          my bad

          thanks for the clarification

    2. The Final Boss
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      What about Raya? Is he ok? Heard that 16 year old jack set to start today.

    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A few reports that Calafiori is with the squad for tonight’s game, and that Timber isn’t (could be load management)

      https://x.com/FPL__Raptor/status/1838920178832208241?t=KD7rK4QwHA0QG1rczEGGYw&s=19

  21. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Anyone know why CHO was benched against Liverpool? Considering him on WC

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Rotation, I would avoid. Better options than him.. McNeil, Semenyo, Mavididi

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Is Mavididi not also a rotation risk?

        1. Stimps
          • 11 Years
          just now

          He's a great short term pic at least, rested yesterday. Scored last 2 games. Only 0.5% owned. Could jump on a Bandwagon early

  22. bobson5
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Raya (Fabianski)
    Gabriel TAA Robinson (Mykolenko Greaves)
    Eze Salah Palmer Mbuemo Rogers
    Watkins Havertz (Pedro)

    2FT 0 ITB, WC already used

    A Salah, Watkins--> Semenyo, Haaland
    B Eze --> Semenyo
    C Roll transfers and potentially get Haaland next week
    D something else

    Thanks in advance

  23. Dollyems15
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which wc team?
    A.
    Sanchez, muric.
    Gabriel, milenkovic, Davis, van der berg, van de ven.
    Mbuemo, semenyo, salah, mcneil,cho.
    Jackson, havertz, haaland.

    B.
    Raya, fabianski.
    Gabriel, TAA, Davis, van der berg, mazraoui.
    Mbuemo, semenyo, saka, mcneil, Diaz.
    dcl, wood, haaland.

    C.
    Raya, fabianski.
    Faes, milenkovic, Davis, van der berg, mazraoui.
    Mbuemo, semenyo, salah, mcneil, saka.
    dcl, wood, haaland.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      The one with Gabriel and TAA

  24. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Eze to Mbueno for free .
    Yes or no.

    Open Controls
    1. King Kun Ta
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      begrudgingly would say yes, eze will drop again if he blanks this gw. mbeumo so many nice fixtures in a row

  25. King Kun Ta
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Salah & Madueke to Diaz & Saka for -4? Got Palmer as well…

  26. jack88
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Solanke or maddison

  27. The Mandalorian
    • 12 Years
    just now

    If Salah justed put out a 16 point performance he'd be in alot more WCs.

