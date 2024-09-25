Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers currently on a Gameweek 6 Wildcard might be considering Liverpool attackers, with interest chiefly focused on Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and Luis Diaz (£7.9m).

Diaz’s brace against Bournemouth on Saturday took him to the top of the FPL midfielder standings on 51 points, two ahead of Salah.

But how do the Liverpool midfielders measure up against one another?

We’ll explore Salah and Diaz’s appeal in this Premium Members article.

We’re using not just Opta data from our Members Area but also some Statsbomb graphics, too. This is part of our ongoing partnership with both industry-leading data providers.

SALAH V DIAZ: GOAL THREAT

Player Mins per goal Mins per shot Mins per shot in the box Mins per xG Mins per penalty box touch Salah 147.3 26 27.6 172 8 Diaz 70.6 27.2 32.1 141.2 13.1

Diaz has flourished under Arne Slot thus far, with five goals in five Premier League games.

Salah has the upper hand for shots, shots in the box and penalty box touches but Diaz has had the better chances.

Crucially, the Colombian has been far more clinical this season, outperforming Opta expectations by 2.5.

It’s a far cry from his final season under Jurgen Klopp, when Diaz underperformed his expected goals (xG) by 3.88.

Season Goals xG xG delta 2024/25 5 2.5 +2.5 2023/24 8 11.88 -3.88 2022/23 4 2.38 +1.62 2021/22 4 4.08 -0.08

It’s a small sample, of course, but Diaz’s data under the Dutch tactician is particularly encouraging. Those out-to-in runs resulted in seven Opta-defined ‘big chances’, compared to Salah’s five.

SALAH V DIAZ: ASSIST POTENTIAL



