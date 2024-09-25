350
350 Comments
  1. sankalparora07
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Should I be concerned about Raya's injury? He is my only playing goalkeeper

      1. Mystery chap
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I think you should.

        1. sankalparora07
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Ohh no ...I hope he recovers....I had made up my mind to roll a transfer and I hate making goalkeeper moves.....I will more likely play with 10 men then this week if he is sure to comeback next week

        2. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Should I be concerned that I just transferred him and wasted a transfer

          1. sankalparora07
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              I don't know about you but I hate making goalkeeper moves....I am happy playing with 10 men this week if it's not a serious injury

        3. Bring back ole
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          So failing any injuries or any other situations I think this is my final WC draft and I'm happy with it, it's made for the fixtures, and it's a good balance gl everyone.

          Sanchez
          Taa, porro, Gabriel
          Saka, mbuemo, Diaz, semenyo
          Haaland, wood, solanke

          Bench, fabianski, Rogers aina, greaves

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            play aina imo 😉

            v good team, v similar to mine, i have havertz and collins where you have solanke and porro. gl.

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              by the way if I were you I would play aina otherwise if aina outscores porro you'll (virtually) kick yourself for listening to a guy ranked 1.6m haha

              1. Bring back ole
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Hahahahahaha I don't know what to do

            2. Bring back ole
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Still not decided on that think spurs will beat us, nice team man all the best,

          2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Nice

          3. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            I like this. Would take Raya + 4.5m over Sanchez & Porro

            1. Bring back ole
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Not guna lie, would like Raya, but no way can I get rid off porro, spurs coming into a good run off games, and I feel he will do well

        4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Which option:

          A) Saka Jota Wood/ DCL
          B) Palmer Semenyo Solanke

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            b with I would do b with saka

            1. Bring back ole
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              B with saka and wood if U can

          2. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            A with Diaz

        5. Pep Roulette
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          We all know Raya is going to play this weekend. It's a precautionary rest and it's Arteta we're talking about!

          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Wasn’t there rumours of a serious injury? If so, could it be Timber if Raya maybe back at the weekend?

            1. JBG
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              He was barely limping in a clip after the match. And had small adhesive bandage on what seem to be a flesh wound on one of his legs.

              Didn't seem serious at all.

              1. JBG
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                Raya that is. Don't know about Timber

          2. Mother Farke
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Maybe I'm reading into something here, but he's yet to be flagged on the FPL site.

              Surely they'd flag him to prevent folks from buying him?

              1. Derbz87
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                He'll get flagged after tonight for sure. Their official club site has it as a thigh issue

          3. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Team G2G?
            I’m very tempted to do Porro to TAA
            1 free transfer, 2m ITB

            Henderson
            Aina Gabriel Torres
            Saka Jota Semenyo Mbuemo Rogers
            Havertz Haaland

            Edwards Calvin-Lewin Porro Quansah

            1. Bring back ole
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Dont do it, spurs coming into a good run

              1. XX SMICER XX
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Is it that good? They are leaky at the back so reliant on attacking returns

                - United away
                - Brighton away
                - West Ham home
                - Palace away
                - Villa home

                1. Bring back ole
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  Maybe I'm mad I fancy 3 clean sheets outa that,

                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 24 mins ago

                    They’d do well to get 3 clean sheets all season

                    1. JBG
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 23 mins ago

                      That high line though, majestic

                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 22 mins ago

                        So brave unlike Arteta’s cowardly custards

                  2. XX SMICER XX
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                    3!

          4. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            i am scared to think how many bloody hours i have wasted on this thing...I am still not sure about 3rd striker spot and whether or not to play rogers v ipswich.

            onana (4m)
            taa gabriel collins (lewis greaves)
            saka mbeumo diaz semenyo (rogers)
            haaland (c) havertz wood

            gtg?

            1. XX SMICER XX
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              It’s good - interesting to see you go with Onana.

              Could Dalot / the other right be a better shout with assist potential?

              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                onana and dalot rather than collins and onana you mean? cheers

                1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  sorry flekken and dalot 🙂

                  1. XX SMICER XX
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    Flekken & Mazraoui
                    Then upgrade Greaves to Mykolenko

            2. potatoace
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Wood is fine imo.
              Probability is Solanke will become 3rd striker of choice in long run . But for now wood is as good as any

              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                cheers. i could get solanke but that would mean weak bench with 2*4 defenders, a 4.5 mid rather than rogers and sanchez in goals. not keen to stretch it this way

          5. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Wanted to Hendersen > Raya this week. Do I keep Hendersen with Raya doubtful and accept a price drop or get Flekken instead?

            1. XX SMICER XX
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Price drop, that is annoying (I have him in my team)

            2. Bring back ole
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Sanchez Chelsea looking decent defensively

            3. Jet5605
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              After last week's cleanie I am leaning towards giving Hendo another week (Everton away isn't the worst fixture)

              1. Revival
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                This is my current line of thought

          6. Derbz87
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Folk are going to have to use some wc funds getting a playable keeper on the bench or not go with Raya. Arteta won't give anything away in his presser. #squeakybumtime

          7. The Red Devil
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            I liked FPL Harry's wildcard draft team the most, he isn't wildcarding but his reasoning behind each pick seemed more logical, so here it is with a couple of minor tweaks, what do you guys think?

            Raya/Fab
            TAA/Gabriel/Kerkez/Mazaroui/Greaves
            Saka/Diaz/Mbeumo/semenyo/Rogers
            Wood/Haaland/Jackson

            0.2 ITB for Jackson to solanke in 2-3 weeks

            Thoughts?

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              solanke is cheaper than jackson i dont get this? i also like the kerkez pick v saints but prefer collins long run. nice team. rogers on the bench?

              1. The Red Devil
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Yeah I meant incase solanke does well & has a price rise or two, unlikely but you never know

              2. The Red Devil
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Yes most probably Rogers but between him & wood

            2. Jordan.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              virtually the same as everyone elses

              1. JBG
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Yeah but everyone else don't have a youtube channel, now do they?

                Gives it more credibility

                1. The Red Devil
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  He does have a good rank too, he's around 100k whilst most other CCs are struggling in the millions

              2. The Red Devil
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Nah, defence is slightly different
                Lewis & Mykolenko
                Vs
                Mazaroui & Kerkez

            3. Sickboy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Mazaroui will lose his place once Shaw is back as Ten Hag will want a left footer at LB. Great team otherwise.

              1. Sickboy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                To clarify, he’ll move Dalot to RB.

              2. x.jim.x
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Could just as easily be Dalot missing out. Pointless conversation anyway as Shaw will be out again after 2 games

                1. The Red Devil
                  • 9 Years
                  57 mins ago

                  I'm not speculating on shaw until I see his name on the bench

              3. The Red Devil
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                I think we'll buy a new left back before shaw returns

                1. Sickboy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Think Malacia is back for his 12 month sabbatical.

                  1. The Red Devil
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    Ideally I want de ligt, but tough to find 0.4 more, Martinez is very yellow card happy
                    Let's see

          8. Jet5605
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Has lego man confirmed if it is Raya who has the serious injury?

          9. Weasel Boy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Should we be concerned that Saka has started tonight?

            Possible bench rest this weekend

            1. JBG
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Don't want to be rude but... are you serious?

            2. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              i wasnt until 2 secs ago ...i think he ll play

            3. MHG
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              If he needs a rest then he'd be rested tonight.
              He's playing so he doesn't need a rest
              If he doesn't need a rest he'll play at weekend

              that's what I'm telling myself!

            4. The Red Devil
              • 9 Years
              58 mins ago

              He played one half at the weekend, he should be ok for 60 mins today & then again start weekend

            5. Yozzer
              • 7 Years
              46 mins ago

              Are you serious?

          10. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Rice Rice Baby

          11. F4L
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            442 for liverpool. jota up top with darwin

          12. Gudjohnsen
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Would you get Raya on WC?

            1. MHG
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              i still plan to - unless I here more news

          13. Vasshin
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Best 5.5 and below forward to rotate with 4.5 defender on bench?
            1. Delap
            2. Raul
            3. Anyone else, please suggest

          14. MHG
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Best 2 forwards for WC - ignoring price:
            A.Watkins
            B.Solanke
            C.Woods

            A+B ?

            1. Volley127
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Ignoring price, then AB without question

            2. Revival
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              A + C for me.

            3. The Red Devil
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              AC for me

            4. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              55 mins ago

              AB

          15. Stranger Mings
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Is pedro a big injury doubt?

            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Hopefully not, but I do have bench cover.

              1. Stranger Mings
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Apparently missed training

                1. The FPL Units
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Will have to wait for end of week pressers.

          16. Sickboy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Is Neto the Arsenal no.2 guys? I know he’s cup tied for tonight. Thanks.

            1. The Red Devil
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              I think so, wouldn't have signed to be number 3 i think

            2. Skalla
              • 7 Years
              1 hour ago

              Yes Neto the clear nr.2 but can't even take a punt on him with Raya still in contention for the weekend...

              1. Sickboy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                just now

                Thanks guys!

          17. Old Gregg
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            On WC

            A) Dunk/collins + Solanke

            Or

            B) Gvardiol + Dcl

            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              A

          18. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Which one to choose?

            Raya
            Robbo Lewis Konsa
            Salah Eze Mbeumo Rogers Semenyo
            (H)aaland Havertz

            Bench: Fab Pedro Guehi Faes

            A. Salah & Eze to Saka & Diaz
            B. Robbo to Gab
            C. Roll

            1. Old Gregg
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              C.

            2. The Tonberry
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                A

            3. Revival
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Time to use my 4FT.
              Lewis/Salah/Eze/Pedro all out for Gabriel/Saka/Mbuemo/Wood

              1. The FPL Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Good moves

            4. Skalla
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Unlucky Quansah holders,guess he is not getting back into team anytime soon...

              1. The FPL Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                47 mins ago

                Open Controls
              2. g40steve
                • 6 Years
                37 mins ago

                FLOL look on his face

            5. Make FPL Casual Again
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Quansah essential with attacking threat?

            6. DA Minnion (Former great)
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Jota gonna troll me this weekend.

