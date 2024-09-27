12
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    This is one were the full quotes on Isak are so important. It sounds like he will be given an injection for the pain of the broken toe and could play.

  2. MRBOROFC63
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    He will play guaranteed...!!!

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Anyone got a good wildcard draft with Salah, Haaland, Saka, TAA, Gabriel, and Mbeumo?

    1. Die Hard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Not with Salah

    2. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Im on a WC with 3 FT. Actually very tempted to go without Halland this GW and play Salah+Watkins, then take them out next GW for Halland+under 6 mil mid.

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nope. Maybe below. Semenyo and Rogers could be downgraded to upgrade elsewhere.

      4.5, 4
      TAA, Gabriel, 4.5, 4.0, 4.0
      Salah, Saka, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Rogers
      Haaland, Ndaiye, Delap.

  4. Hooky
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Being out with eczema is a bit of a flaky excuse.

  5. Hairy Potter
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Newcastle will probably look to park the bus tomorrow. I would have guessed that may have benched Gordon or Barnes and packed midfield or defence. Maybe it's not worth risking Isak from the start and going with Gordon up front.

    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      If they play that way prepare to get smacked 5-0. You have to be bold and put Man City under pressure, especially with Rodri missing. Force them to make decisions quickly and try and force errors.

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Newcastle have had some decent home performances at SJP against Man City under Howe. Mainly backs to the wall and hitting on the break, whether by design or Man City just keeping the ball. Newcastle's press has been dreadful this season. Sometimes that space has helped Gordon and Isak on the counter.

      2. Mighty Duck
          1 min ago

          That's exactly what Howe's said in the presser. So I'm actually expecting delivers from Gordon and Barnes.

