A dozen pre-Gameweek 6 press conferences will take place on Friday – and we’ll be bringing you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news here.

The latest on David Raya (£5.6m) will be keenly anticipated by Fantasy managers in particular.

This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available. Keep refreshing for the latest news!

KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LIVERPOOL

Alisson could return from a muscle injury that forced him to miss out in Gameweek 5.

“We think he is [ready to return]. He trained yesterday a part of our session with the group, so we expect him to do the whole session today. So, we think he’s available but of course, we have to train today.” – Arne Slot on Alisson

Harvey Elliott (knee) is the only known absentee for the trip to Molineux.

Aside from team news, Slot was asked about his selection dilemma in attack with six players competing for three positions.

“That’s the positive thing about playing so many games, that these players will always play a lot of games. I think they understand that they can’t play every game, unless it’s absolutely necessary, to keep them fit and sharp, and to keep them ready to perform like they do. “As long as they accept the situation as it is, and that’s what they’re doing at the moment because they have good numbers… then it’s a very positive thing for us.” – Arne Slot on his attacking options

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe isn’t expecting anyone back for the visit of Manchester City.

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) and Lewis Miley (back) are out long term for the Magpies, while Callum Wilson (back) likely won’t return before the October international break.

And Newcastle have an ongoing concern over Alexander Isak. The Swede was a doubt for Gameweek 5 with a toe injury but played through the pain barrier against Fulham last weekend. However, the issue persists – and he hasn’t trained all week.

“In terms of fresh injuries, Alex is still nursing that toe problem. “Yeah, he’s be a doubt for tomorrow I think. He trained last week before the Fulham game on the Friday. He had an injection in his toe to play, he felt fine, but then he started to feel his toe in the last 5-10 minutes of that game. After the game, it sort of stiffened up. It wasn’t in a great place earlier in the week. So, he hasn’t trained yet. We will have to make a decision again as to whether he trains today or he misses the game.” – Eddie Howe

Howe again talked up Anthony Gordon‘s prospects of leading the line if Isak misses out.

“I think Anthony, we’ve always viewed him as our third striker, in a sense. “He’ll play differently, very differently, to Callum and Alex, because he’s not really your out-and-out line leader, but he’s very clever at what he does when he plays in that role.” – Eddie Howe

In a new one for the team news column, Matt Targett has struggled with eczema over the last fortnight and won’t be fit for the weekend.

“Matt Targett has had a flare-up of eczema so he’s been nursing that for the last couple of weeks, it’s been quite a bad episode for him. We’re hoping to get him back training today but he won’t be involved in the game.” – Eddie Howe



