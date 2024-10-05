Another Saturday, another nutty day of Premier League football.

We witnessed an eight-goal thriller at Brentford, a second successive Erling Haaland (£15.4m) blank, Arsenal and Manchester City flirting with dropped points in home fixtures, Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) hauling and the unlikely figure of Michail Antonio (£5.4m) top-scoring with 18 points.

The unpredictability of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) was perhaps best summed up by lowly Leicester City keeping the only clean sheet of the 3pm kick-offs.

Two more sedate affairs bookended the mid-afternoon thrills. Liverpool edged out Crystal Palace in the Gameweek 7 curtain-raiser, while Everton held profligate Newcastle United late in the day.

At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 7 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL.

A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections. The Bonus Points System is being revised this season, so there could be further changes over the next 24 hours.

GAMEWEEK 7: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 7: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

