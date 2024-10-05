125
  1. Everyday im Schneiderlin
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Esr to kovacic ?

  2. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    14th place with 7pts, but have a game in hand. Still reckon they can finish in the top half...

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nope... specially with 3 matches left of the season.

  3. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Just want to test something. If I say Ragabolly, will he appear.

    Ragabolly are you there?

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      You have to say his name three times in the mirror.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        That is true.

        Ragbolly
        Ragbolly
        Ragbolly

  4. Total Foot 5
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Better

    1 raul fwd
    2 rogers mid

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      2

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      2

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      just now

      1

  5. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    GW5 Rank: 2.2m
    GW7 Rank: 17k
    Saka TC'd. Palmer, Rogers & Watkins left to play.

    My issue now is who to swap Salah for to get Haaland. I assume McNeil.
    And whether to swap Havertz or Watkins for Solanke

  6. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts on this for -4?

    DCL & TAA ——> Watkins & 4.5def

  7. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    How many players do you have left playing tomorrow?

    I have only 2 leftm

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      4

    2. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      4

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        just now

        *5

    3. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Most people have 2-3, some up to 5.

    4. dshv
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      2

    5. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      4

  8. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Repost. I am hoping someone can help me with this?

    How might an FPL manager evaluate the performance of their FPL team over a given game week period?

    The purpose would be to identify based on 1) number of players starting in the 11 (FPL team), 2) total cost spent on these players, 3) and the amount of points they achieved when starting or coming off the bench in the 11 (FPL team)… which of the 4 type of players (GK,Def,Mid,FWD) is underperforming.

    Too often I see data being used to determine the performance of football players in FPL terms and by consequence as a decision-making tool, rather than using data to determine the performance of our teams to then determine which areas need priority before then focusing on which players to bring in themselves.

    Essentially, are we missing a critical step in determining where we need to focus our FT’s on in the first place?

  9. POGON 1948
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Seems like a good time to shift ESR.

    Not sure whether to go Johnson or Hutchinson though

