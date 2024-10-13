119
  1. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Raya
    Trent Gabriel Lewis
    Mbeumo Saka Johnson Smith-Rowe
    Haaland (c) Calvert-Lewin Solanke

    Fabianski Rogers Faes Robinson

    How does this team look?
    Bench Roger’s or S-R

    1. Legohair
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Very good

  2. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Salah and Watkins -----> Haaland and McNeil

    For free

    1. Legohair
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yes

    2. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Orrrrrr,

      Watkins, Salah and Saka (if ruled out) ---> Haaland, Johnson and Foden

      1. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        -4

      2. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        If he's ruled out then yea.

        1. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          Watkins is ruled out?

          1. Brehmeren
            • 14 Years
            5 mins ago

            Reference to Saka

  3. Flanno
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Any news on KDB return yet?

      Need another City attacker in my team for GW8 & beyond. It's KDB vs Foden.

    • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Good evening all!!

      For this week only…

      A- TAA and Delap
      Or
      B- Romero/Dalot and Solanke

      Cheers everyone!!

    • Legohair
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Havertz&Flekken to Solanke&Raya for free?

      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Why get rid of Hav?

    • dshv
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      If Saka is injured.. Foden is a choice??

      1. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Have you already got Palmer?

        1. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Not necessarily a relevant question. Need money in the bank for Palmer but not for Foden.

      2. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        I think its a toss up between 1 pt or mega Haul. Could be a nice differential

      3. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        I was planning this punt pre injury but I the safety net of still having a WC

    • Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Start Semenyo or Winks/Aina?

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Semenyo.

    • Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Trossard will start v Bournemouth?

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Probably but can't be sure.

    • RamboRN
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Sanchez
      Taa gabriel lewis
      Johnson Rogers mbeumo saka
      Haaland solanke jackson

      Subs fabianski, mazraoui, dibling, greaves
      2ft 1.8 itb.
      Roll or saka to palmer?

    • Derbz87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Very good point Zoph makes about the difference between the strikers and midfielders at those price points. I'm still in the DCL trap but I suspect whichever 5.xm forward you end up on they are all traps in some form. I need to figure out a way out but I suspect there isn't one with the pricing, its another problem that doesn't have a perfect solution as most peoples Bowen in the example Zoph gives is actually Mbuemo who wouldn't be ideal to lose to make it happen. I suspect the answer is actually to scrap that budget forward slot entirely for a Stewart or whoever and use the funds in midfield

      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I see it entirely differently. I think people forget what realistic expectations of budget players are. DCL has several good fixtures coming up. I would just hold and if at the fixture swing he hasn’t got many returns it’s should be a disaster as he shouldn’t be in the list of 5-6 players so are most relying on for returns.

        1. Derbz87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          I probably will hold still but hes had nice fixtures for a few weeks now while returning the same rate as a Harry Winks

          1. Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            51 mins ago

            I know I have him myself - but that’s where the second bit comes in, is he really a priority player?

          2. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            36 mins ago

            DCLs a trap but then I often spend the first 10GWs of the season with a 4.5m fwd mostly non playing and I never go three players deep on my bench

        2. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Holding players with bad form for good fixtures is a sure fire way to fall down the rankings imo.

          1. Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Thinking past points is a fair prediction of future points is a far faster route to rankings drops.

            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              just now

              How are DCL owners feeling? Huzzah!

      2. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours ago

        I'm not so sure tbh. With Arsenal's (Havertz) and Chelsea's (Jackson) upcoming fixtures, I think the likes of Wood, Cunha, Jimenez, DCL are good picks for their respective fixture runs, and would prefer to bank the extra 2 million

      3. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Sorry, Zophar made a point. I'll have to reread to find that in the haystack of waffle

      4. No10
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        29 mins ago

        Zophar’s rank is bad!!
        DCL is bad!!

        1. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Succinct

    • Legohair
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Havertz&Flekken to Solanke&Raya for free??

    • have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Really boring question, but play who?

      A) Davis - home to Everton
      B) Aina - home to Palace

      Currently on Aina.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Agree

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          TY

    • Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Bench a) greaves b) bednarek? Leaning towards a) as think everton stronger than leicester

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Tricky, but agree about Everton. I'd go Bed.

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Cherrs My question as exciting as yours!

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            xD

    • FHRITP
      • 1 Year
      56 mins ago

      Long term who scores more points -

      Saliba and Havertz

      Or

      Mbuemo and Maddison?

      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        Mbuemo and Maddison, all things being equal over a season

        1. FHRITP
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Yeah I think the same. Just gonna have to be patient and wait for my free transfers

      2. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Can't compare 2 mids vs defender and forward

        1. FHRITP
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Yes you can.

    • CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Flekken
      Saliba-Gabriel-Robertson
      Mbeumo-Salah-Eze-Rogers
      Delap-Wood-Haaland

      Valdi-ESR-Faes-Mykolenko

      Good enough to roll FT or does it need a wildcard?

      A: Roll FT
      B: WC

      Plan is to WC at GW12.

    • Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Best premiums to own from gw9 for the short-med term fixtures - This order?

      H. Haaland
      P. Palmer
      S. Salah
      SK. Saka

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Pole Palmer

        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Yep, I can dig that. Like the moniker also

          The fixtures spell out Haaland though

          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            The order of Salah & Saka is also debateable

            1. FHRITP
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Have you checked Salahs history vs saka?

              And hes ahead this season too.

