  1. TorresMagic™
    7 hours, 4 mins ago

    Last Man Standing open for entry (1023 teams qualified)

    Scores needed after hits - 52, 57, 59, 33, 53, 36, 37

    Code is 69toy6

    1. Yes Ndidi
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      I've often seen LMS mentioned, but not really looked into it.
      Is that all there is to it in terms of entry criteria?

      1. have you seen cyan
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Out of all fantasy comps, I rate LMS the highest. Aside from the game that it is.

      2. TorresMagic™
        just now

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/18/how-to-enter-and-play-the-last-man-standing-competition-2024-25

    2. Wild Rover
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      You have to have achieved every one of those scores. If you missed even one week, you don’t qualify.

      1. Yes Ndidi
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Looks like I'm in then. Thank you.

      2. Blitzar
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        What are the rules ?

        1. Sir T. From Ultracrepidate
            2 mins ago

            The first rule is, we do not talk about LMS. That’s also the 2nd rule.

          • TorresMagic™
            just now

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/18/how-to-enter-and-play-the-last-man-standing-competition-2024-25

    3. nico05
      7 hours, 1 min ago

      What best to do here? 1FT & 1.1ITB
      Sanchez
      Robbo Lewis Greaves Robinson (Mazraoui)
      Saka McNeil Palmer (Adama) (Franca)
      Solanke Haaland Havertz

      1. Crunchie
        6 hours, 46 mins ago

        wait until team news? I saka is out foden and johnson in (if fit?)

        1. nico05
          6 hours, 44 mins ago

          Yeah I'll hold on Saka, Mazraoui is injured any idea's who to switch him with?

          1. g40steve
            6 hours, 39 mins ago

            Justin’s smashing the points currently

            1. nico05
              6 hours, 37 mins ago

              Fixtures dont look bad either to be fair mate cheers. The best id come up with would've been Maz-Konate with a view to ship Robbo for Arsenalk defender down the line?

          2. Crunchie
            6 hours, 31 mins ago

            Ait Nouri (as you have Greaves) and bench him intil next week. No body is keeping CS lately excet Liverpool, and that will change GW8-12

            1. nico05
              6 hours, 28 mins ago

              Like the player but Wolves have looked very leaky this season imo

              1. have you seen cyan
                6 hours, 13 mins ago

                He basically plays as striker though, for 4.5ish, Ait is a very good option. Very nice fixtures after City.

            2. Random Name
              5 hours, 13 mins ago

              "as you have Greaves"

              Just wondering why everyone on this site is so high on Greaves and a leaky Ipswich defence? I certainly wouldn't downgrade a 4.6 defender to him. Is it just because he's nailed on?

              Open Controls
              1. JohnnyRev7
                4 hours, 13 mins ago

                Absolutely. Like Faes. 4.0m starter nailed on.

                Both CD with goal threat at set pieces.

                Cheap as chips and guaranteed starters when you need them from your bench.

    4. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
      7 hours ago

      Salah+Watkins to Johnson+Haaland for free?

      1. nico05
        6 hours, 58 mins ago

        No brainer imo

      2. Crunchie
        6 hours, 48 mins ago

        of course

      3. g40steve
        6 hours, 44 mins ago

        Good moves.

      4. Warby84
        6 hours, 41 mins ago

        Not sure.. 60/40 for…

    5. g40steve
      6 hours, 40 mins ago

      Play Justin or Lewis?

      If Saka confirmed out, play ESR or hit for Palmer?

      Raya
      TAA, Gabriel, Lewis/Justin
      #Saka, Mbeumo, Johnson, Rogers,
      Haaland, DCL, Jackson

      Fabs, ESR, ???, Greaves

      1.8

      1. nico05
        6 hours, 31 mins ago

        Id go lewis. If he starts could easily be a CS minimum. Id play ESR rather than the hit mate

        1. Crunchie
          6 hours, 19 mins ago

          Wolves have scored in every game except away to Arsenal GW1. Just hope for an assist is the best were gonna get

      2. Bobby Digital
        6 hours, 2 mins ago

        No hit needed

      3. Baps hunter
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Lewis + ESR. There were (good) tactical reasons to bench him against MCI.

    6. have you seen cyan
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      Have you taken any hits so far this season?

      1. nico05
        6 hours, 23 mins ago

        1 how about yourself?

        1. have you seen cyan
          5 hours, 21 mins ago

          None yet somehow, normally by now I would have probably taken like 3 lol. See how long it lasts. Playing bench makes a big difference.

      2. Crunchie
        6 hours, 21 mins ago

        Not yet, I am a hit machine with FTs normally (if it is for the longer term or injuries when my bench is normally week first half of the season.)

      3. Bobby Digital
        5 hours, 54 mins ago

        No

      4. FPL Blow-In
        5 hours, 46 mins ago

        None yet… not sure how much longer that will last

      5. Esraj
        4 hours, 41 mins ago

        None yet. Pretty surprising considering I started with Burn and Tsimikas.

      6. Baps hunter
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Far too many.

      7. Camzy
        17 mins ago

        No which is highly, highly unusual.

        I have 1 FT this week with Sels, Saka, Johnson, Havertz so this week could be hit city if the injuries go the wrong way.

      8. panda07
        1 min ago

        Nope, none so far, I have really adapted to the new format! #smug

    7. Slitherene
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      Start which two?

      A) Digne (ful)
      B) Andersen (AVL)
      C) Faes (sou)
      D) Greaves (EVE)

      1. nico05
        6 hours, 30 mins ago

        A & C

      2. Bobby Digital
        6 hours, 8 mins ago

        CD

    8. Ginkapo FPL
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      Saka was walking yesterday which is a good sign

      Maz is out for 2 months

      1. Crunchie
        6 hours, 6 mins ago

        saka will only get 82 minutes then

        1. WVA
          5 hours, 37 mins ago

          What would Arteta do if he is unavailable? Play with 10…

          1. Baps hunter
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Start White(?)

      2. panda07
        just now

        People can walk but not run with a hamstring injury - unless it's a really bad one. This is where your knowledge is lacking Ginks seeing as you have never played football before!

    9. My heart goes Salalalalah
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      India putting it in dry with the bat vs Bancgladesh

      1. Haa-lala-land
        5 hours, 38 mins ago

        Salaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah

    10. FPL Blow-In
      5 hours, 55 mins ago

      Suggestions on this lot? 2ft and 0itb

      Flekken
      Lewis, Milenkovic, Davis
      Salah, Palmer, Martinelli, Semenyo, Rogers
      Haaland, Watkins

      Vald, Alonso, Mazraoui, Chiwome

      1. Bobby Digital
        5 hours, 54 mins ago

        Good team. Roll.

        1. FPL Blow-In
          5 hours, 52 mins ago

          Thank you. You wouldn’t sort Mazraoui or Koksa if injured? Semenyo fixtures not great for the next few

          1. Bobby Digital
            5 hours, 42 mins ago

            I'd start with sorting out Semenyo and Maz

      2. FPL Blow-In
        5 hours, 53 mins ago

        Salah & Semenyo to Foden and Mbuemo is one I’m considering with money itb to upgrade elsewhere

      3. coriswrasse
        5 hours, 42 mins ago

        Downgrade Salah, upgrade third striker or bench

    11. Barnaby Wilde
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      How many hat-tricks has Haaland got at home, and how many away?

      1. FP El Wonky
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        I make it 8 at home 2 away.

        Something like that

    12. Kane Train
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      Which one would you rather have ?

      A) Lewis
      B) Milenkovic

      1. Bobby Digital
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        B

    13. gellinmagellan
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Flekken Fabianski
      TAA Lewis Gabriel Faes Greaves
      Mbuemo Diaz Rogers Semenyo Saka
      Havertz Wood Haaland

      Any suggestions here? 3 FT 0.4 ITB.

      1. Bobby Digital
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        Roll transfer and bench Semenyo Lewis and Faes.

    14. Esraj
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      Mazraoui to Evans?

      1. WVA
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Lol

    15. shirtless
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Just back from watching Totton v Hanwell Town in the Southern League. Ticket and a brew total spend £13.50! Free parking. Charlie Austin scored again first half. 2-0.

      1. Bobby Digital
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        Bullet header?

        1. shirtless
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          Yes it was. One off the shoulder last week!

      2. Gubby-Allen
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Good teams and players knocking around at tiers 6 and 7. Saw an old West Ham PL player at Yeovil last season.

        1. shirtless
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          There are we are step three, one below National South. Should have gone up last season but lost the play-off final on pens 🙁

      3. JohnnyRev7
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Charlie Austin!

        I remember him during his QPR/FPL season. Natural born goal scorer.

        I'm pretty sure I gave him the armband for his hattrick v WBA.

        Good to know he's still keeping on, keeping on and doing what he loves best.

        Thank you.

        1. shirtless
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          Big signing for my local team. Hopefully he helps get us up! From League 2 to non-leaguel

          We also have Scott Rendell who played at lots of league clubs like Wycombe, Cambridge Utd etc..

        2. Wild Rover
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          My biggest Austin memory was having him as captain and listening to the game in the car on my way home from work. Just as I parked up, he scored his second. I raced up to my flat, excited about the upcoming hatty, and switched on the tv and settled into the settee, only to see him being sent off 😆

          1. have you seen cyan
            3 hours, 18 mins ago

            Whenever I picture Austin now its his interview with that bloody eye.

          2. Haa-lala-land
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            As I read this, I pictured Uncle Albert getting out of the yellow robin reliant, rushing up to his flat, sitting in his armchair turning the telly on..

            1. Wild Rover
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              Which bit of ‘on my way home from work’ didn’t you get? 😉

    16. Athletic Nasherbo
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      What would you do here, if anything? 2FT 0ITB

      Sanchez
      Gabriel Saliba Porro
      Diaz Jota Gordon Mbeumo
      Haaland Havertz DCL

      Sa Dibling Robinson Munoz

      1. Gubby-Allen
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Not overly keen on two Arsenal defenders or two Pool midfielders, especially as they play each other

        The bench is also good. I would be tempted with Saliba and one pool out for Faes - always play Robinson and whatever midfielder you could afford- Palmer?

        Gordon to Johnson would also be an option.

      2. Baps hunter
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Save

        1. Baps hunter
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Supposing Havertz starts

    17. Gubby-Allen
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Who gets more points until Allison returns?

      Verbruggen or Kelleher? There do not seem likely clean sheets for either of them.

      1. panda07
        5 mins ago

        Add in the 2 transfers cost if you go for Kelleher! His fixtures ain't great too!

    18. Dotherightthing
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      1 - Salah, Johnson, Welbeck, Wood
      2 - Diaz, Mbeumo, Solanke, Havertz

      Thank you

      1. Esraj
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Salah, the kingmaker.

    19. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      3 hours ago

      Why has 4m Arsenal defender Karucci suddenly had loads of transfers in recently? Have I missed something?

      1. have you seen cyan
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        AI teams, with 2,000 making the same move.

      2. Lucky Z
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Because he is Maldini

    20. Barnaby Wilde
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Best replacement for Sels at 4.5?

      1. GreennRed
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Probably Miguel. But see how Sels is on Saturday. Not flagged on PL injuries.

        https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

      2. Camzy
        24 mins ago

        I don't like any of them.

        I might even do Kelleher as my 2nd GK.

    21. theshazly
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      RMWC:

      Raya ( Fabianski )
      Faes Lewis TAA ( THB / VDB )
      Mbeumo Johnson Saka Palmer (Rogers)
      Delap Haaland Wood

      0.0 ITB

      Any comments or edits ?

    22. Mata of opinion
      2 mins ago

      How is this looking for wildcard:

      Pickford 4.0
      VDV Robinson Justin (Lewis THB)
      Saka Palmer Foden Mcneil (Rogers)
      Solanke Delap Haaland

      0.6itb.

