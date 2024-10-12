Two of the three most-bought Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players of Gameweek 8 have been the subject of fitness scares in recent hours.

Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) withdrew from the England squad on Saturday morning. He had picked up a leg injury in Thursday’s loss to Greece.

An England statement said:

“Saka has returned to Arsenal for further assessment having been substituted during the second-half of Thursday night’s match against Greece.”

Not much detail there, then, and probably little chance of getting a clear-cut update from Mikel Arteta in his pre-match presser this Friday.

Ange Postecoglou is someone who is usually a bit more forthcoming with team news.

He might be able to shed more insight on Brennan Johnson (£6.6m). The in-form winger was substituted at half-time of Wales’ draw with Iceland on Friday as a “precaution”.

“It was a precaution. He took a kick. He did feel something from impact so we’ll get him checked out.” – Craig Bellamy on Brennan Johnson, via the BBC

Johnson will miss Monday’s clash with Montenegro through suspension anyway.

Above: Saka and Johnson trail only Bryan Mbeumo (£7.5m) for Gameweek 8 transfers in



