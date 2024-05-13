108
  1. Monday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    
    
    
    9 hours, 9 mins ago

    Press conferences today for Pep Guardiola and Ange Postecoglou at 12:30 and 13:00 BST respectively, say the BBC.

    Skonto Rigga
      
      
      
      7 hours, 27 mins ago

      Pep: "Jack is recovered from his illness. Nathan wasn't much better yesterday. Now we are going to train and we will see if he can train or not. No, I don't think it is serious, but I don't know. We'll have just three days since the last game tomorrow."

      Everyone else is fine, he says.

      Skonto Rigga
        
        
        
        7 hours, 18 mins ago

        Spurs: Richarlison + Bissouma out for the season, everyone else who featured on Saturday is OK.

  Karan14
    
    8 hours, 56 mins ago

    Petrovic
    White Gabriel Gvardiol Porro
    Son Foden Palmer Garnacho
    Haaland Jackson

    (Onana Gordon Isak Branthwaite)
    1FT & 4.6m

    A) Garnacho to Saka/Havertz
    B) Son to Salah
    C) Gordon & Isak to Salah & Muniz -4

    Thoughts please?

    Atimis
      
      8 hours, 39 mins ago

      Honestly I'm probably keeping Son unless I decide to (c) Salah, similar for the hit move. My initial thoughts were to prioritize Arsenal mid.

      Karan14
        
        8 hours, 36 mins ago

        Similar thoughts honestly. Salah’s mins could be managed too with literally nothing to play for he’s a good option for sure but just not sure if he’s any better than Arsenal mids or Son.

  Atimis
    
    8 hours, 55 mins ago

    Fwd/mid picks to consider for the final GW? I'm thinking:

    1) Salah/Diaz/Gakpo
    2) Saka/Havertz/Tross
    3) Mateta/Eze/Olise
    4) BJohnson
    5) Gibbs-White/Hudson-Odoi

    Karan14
      
      8 hours, 38 mins ago

      Very hard to look past the Arsenal mids.

      Atimis
        
        8 hours, 36 mins ago

        Yeah as mentioned below but considering the "template", I think there is a room for two picks from the list above.

        Karan14
          
          8 hours, 33 mins ago

          Probably but it’ll be at the cost of a good pick this week and we all have strong benches so not sure if a hit is worth it for some of these. I think from the template GW37 team only the Newcastle attackers are actually not that great this week.

    Rojo's Modern Life
      
      6 hours, 49 mins ago

      Whittled it down to just 10 yeah?

  CONNERS
    
    8 hours, 55 mins ago

    If City end up winning the league on goal difference, Pep might need to have a rethink on Gvardiol's performance.

  niaz1982
    
    
    8 hours, 52 mins ago

    Standard bench boost team for GW37 - gutted i didn't change fernandes out but c'est la vie.

    Best option for TC last GW chasing mini league?

    Current contenders in squad in particular order:

    Son
    Haaland
    Palmer

    Any outside chances worth considering as chasing ML and not a lot in it. Only one who can play TC as well at this stage

    TorresMagic™
      
      
      
      8 hours, 28 mins ago

      Salah

      Les Bleus
        
        7 hours, 53 mins ago

        That's not one of the options in his squad...

        El Presidente
          
          7 hours, 13 mins ago

          No, but he did ask for "outside chances worth considering"...

  SomeoneKnows
    
    8 hours, 52 mins ago

    For those who bench boosted, what's considered in your opinion a good use of the chip in terms of points?

    TorresMagic™
      
      
      
      8 hours, 29 mins ago

      Given Arsenal defence is part of it, you would want 20+

      Open Controls
    Biggsy
      
      
      8 hours, 25 mins ago

      One way to look at it is "was this my highest bench score of the season". Obviously that is difficult as you may not have set your "bench" as you would have without the chip.

      For me, I am on 16 (would agree with TM i'd have wanted 20) but with Onana (and maybe a Bruno cameo) to go, I should be comfortably getting my second highest bench score of the season (excluding when I FH34) so feels ok in that respect.

      AC/DC AFC
        
        
        8 hours, 15 mins ago

        The issue is though with a Bruno no show you'd get your first sub on a normal week.

        So you do need to subtract your 8th attackers score if you only field 14 players this week.

        AC/DC AFC
          
          
          8 hours, 14 mins ago

          Unless of course Bruno is your BB 8th attacker.

          I started him with Newcastle in mind...

          How's he not match fit anyhow, if the wrist injury is manageable at this stage of the season?

          Biggsy
            
            
            8 hours, 8 mins ago

            Yeah Bruno is my eighth, hence can ignore the possibility of the auto-sub if I hadn't played the chip.

            I can only assume either a. the wrist injury is a break or fracture and he can't play to avoid worsening it or b. its not a wrist injury and there is something else behind the scenes. Could be a and they've decided to save him for the cup final.

      Tonyawesome69
        
        8 hours, 2 mins ago

        Quite like that target/ POV.

        Highest points on the bench this season was 24. I'm currently on 17 with Petrovic/Dalot/Johnson left to play (started Gabriel over Dalot based on EV).

        Open Controls
        Biggsy
          
          
          7 hours, 30 mins ago

          There are other factors - for example I don't think i'd have done the last minute Walker to Gvardiol switch had I not been on a BB (and had a FT) and would have been happy for Gabriel or Branthwaite to come off the bench. So arguably that is where my BB gains have been.

    theplayer
      
      7 hours, 57 mins ago

      I set my team up for bench boost with my WC but if I wasn't bench boosting this week my bench would have been Pickford, Bruno, White and Maguire (but I used a free transfer to Van De Ven for bench boost) so it's definitely been worth it for me despite the potential 0 pointer for Bruno.

    Camzy
      
      
      7 hours, 51 mins ago

      20+ is usually the target.

    LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      
      
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      Floor 16 - which means four players get apperance points twice. Everything below failure.
      Decent 16 - 25 four players get apperance points twice and you additionally you get 2 returns -goal/assist/CL
      Good - 25- 32 four players get apperance points twice and you additionally you get 3- 4 returns
      Great - over 32 four players get apperance points twice and you additionally you get over 4 returns
      Currently I got 19 points with all of bench players to play another one. Even If I get only apperance points it will be good use in my humble opinion (according to criteria set out above).

      Camzy
        
        
        5 hours, 49 mins ago

        16 isn't truly the floor esp this season. 3/4 players on your BB are defenders. It's common for your defenders to lose the CS and get 1 point after conceding 2 goals. And not everyone will have a DGW either.

        Floor is 10 imo. Anything worse is a fail.
        10-16 is average
        16-20 is good
        20+ is great

    DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      I don't get the concept of a bench in a BB. It's all 15 players. I could have a bench at the moment scoring either 52 or 4 depending on who I put on there - but they all play so it doesn't matter.

  TorresMagic™
    
    
    
    8 hours, 43 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Grand Final Update

    Score needed = 82

    Grant Wales is the likely winner this season unless Walker can do a Gvardiol.

    https://prnt.sc/G46MVMcuLg0F

    The Knights Template
      
      8 hours, 33 mins ago

      Can we call him Outlaw Grant Wales?

    AC/DC AFC
      
      
      8 hours, 19 mins ago

      I think I might have made it standing till now, unless I missed a week.

      Would be standing on 76 points now with few differentials left.

      Other than a Bruno turnaround or a Romero master show!

    Camzy
      
      
      7 hours, 56 mins ago

      The final is in 37 not 38?

  IRON BRU-NO SHOW
    
    8 hours, 16 mins ago

    #NewGrav

    El Presidente
      
      7 hours, 9 mins ago

      You're either gonna be the jamiest MF on earth or the most unlucky.

      Wow. I don't know if I should congratulate you or not. 🙂

      IRON BRU-NO SHOW
        
        7 hours, 8 mins ago

        Ain’t it, might stick a load of fish on Bruno appearing on Wednesday, as a kind of hedge.

        What do you think?

        IRON BRU-NO SHOW
          
          7 hours, 7 mins ago

          *dosh not fish 😆

          El Presidente
            
            7 hours, 4 mins ago

            Either way will be unforgettable innit

            IRON BRU-NO SHOW
              
              7 hours, 2 mins ago

              Yes, been a bad season for me but this will make it memorable for sure.

              Last time I was this lucky was when Spurs battered Southampton and I missed deadline, which meant I still had Kane and Son (Son 4 goals, Kane 4 assists and a goal)

  Tonyawesome69
    
    8 hours, 13 mins ago

    Hopefully Pep punishes Gvardiol for that poor 2nd half performance with benching in the last 2 games...

    IRON BRU-NO SHOW
      
      8 hours, 1 min ago

      Hoping for another brace and clean sheet, and a TC score of 126 😆

  Nate(U)dog(ie)
    
    8 hours, 11 mins ago

    "That was one of seven chances created by De Bruyne, who was unfortunate to emerge with just one assist. Haaland wasted the best of the rest"

    Will have to disagree there Neale, still mystified at that Akanji miss in the first half, think it's one of the worst I've seen this season!

    drughi
      
      7 hours, 49 mins ago

      Really suck going KDB over gvardio in gw 35 as my third city player, whatta swing that has been in points

    Skonto Rigga
      
      
      
      7 hours, 38 mins ago

      Ah Nate, I thought that was offside! The stream I was watching it on said the flag had gone up but you're right, it was recorded as a legitimate attempt. I still think Haaland's was slightly easier as he was well set and Akanji's was waist height. But both shocking!

    CONNERS
      
      7 hours, 37 mins ago

      Yeah, same here. Hopefully he can do something against Spurs.

      Will probably be gone for Salah for the final GW either way.

  drughi
    
    7 hours, 56 mins ago

    Wonder if gordon>trossard is a better move then KDB>saka for the last gw. Want an arsenal mid but dont wanna take a hit

    AC/DC AFC
      
      
      7 hours, 42 mins ago

      I think Arsenal can beat Everton 4-1.

      But not if they are in the title race.

      The home crowd will be too nervy and it will more likely be 1 nil to the Arsenal.

      Or 2-0?

      drughi
        
        6 hours, 58 mins ago

        tough one to call, everton has collapsed in some away matches this season but as you say 0-0 at halftime it will be nervous

  Tomsk
    
    7 hours, 49 mins ago

    Wonder if any of the 10m fpl players started the season with Pickford, white, Palmer and Watkins all in their teams? That would be some foresight.

    Biggsy
      
      
      7 hours, 34 mins ago

      Given Cole Palmer was a City player in GW1, you do wonder what the 13,573 people who picked him were thinking

    IRON BRU-NO SHOW
      
      7 hours, 11 mins ago

      I started the season with 2 of them!

      IRON BRU-NO SHOW
        
        7 hours ago

        Oh no 1 just Pickford, thought I had Watkins for some reason

    Now I'm Panicking
      
      7 hours ago

      Many started with Pickford and he was absolute shite at the start

  13. sankalparora07
      7 hours, 30 mins ago

      I think Pep had Walker in his fantasy team seeing his comments on Gvardiol

      IRON BRU-NO SHOW
        
        7 hours, 24 mins ago

        Sounds like he’ll bench him vs Spurs!

        The Knights Template
          
          7 hours, 22 mins ago

          False 9 more like it.

          IRON BRU-NO SHOW
            
            7 hours, 13 mins ago

            I wish!

        2. sankalparora07
            7 hours, 17 mins ago

            I don't mind that....most of my ML rivals have him and I have Walker

      Merlin the Wraith
        
        7 hours, 23 mins ago

        Just seen the footage from the BBC of the rain that hit Old Trafford y/day. I knew the state of the stadium was bad but what I saw was awful. It shocked me that fans would part with huge sums of money to sit & watch any game in such a third world stadium. Bad enough that the team has been so crap but to pay out so highly to be pissed on from above is madness. Terrible indictment of the Glasners.

      RUUD!
        
        
        7 hours, 23 mins ago

        Would you start Walker (WHU) or Porro (shu) this week?

        Cheers

        drughi
          
          6 hours, 57 mins ago

          walker bigger chance of CS I would say but would still go porro considering how bad sheffield are

        leeboy104
          
          6 hours, 55 mins ago

          Walker. Think Spurs will concede and Porro won't score every week.

      ViperStripes
        
        
        7 hours, 18 mins ago

        GW38's most popular question will be, which one/two or even 3 of Salah, Saka, Havertz should I bring in and should I get rid of KDB/Son to afford?

        Expect 5 days of this question repeated in many subtly different ways.

        drughi
          
          6 hours, 56 mins ago

          So you reckon KDB and son will outscore Salah and havertz by 4 points ?

      Mr. O'Connell
        
        7 hours, 9 mins ago

        Ffs, news travels fast

        https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/s/CBVkyhWr6R

        Now I'm Panicking
          
          6 hours, 56 mins ago

          Shame the rest of their season has been crap - you want this jam when you are doing well!

          IRON BRU-NO SHOW
            
            6 hours, 54 mins ago

            Yup, will partly make up for the points I’ve benched this season lol

            AC/DC AFC
              
              
              5 hours, 42 mins ago

              Shurely should be Bruno No Show?

              Open Controls
              AC/DC AFC
                
                
                5 hours, 40 mins ago

                * Bru-No Show

                IRON BRU-NO SHOW
                  
                  4 hours, 38 mins ago

                  I like it

        AC/DC AFC
          
          
          6 hours, 55 mins ago

          He'll enjoy it.

          Get himself a Reddit account no doubt!

          Mr. O'Connell
            
            6 hours, 53 mins ago

            Who's to say he hasn't posted it himself?

            AC/DC AFC
              
              
              5 hours, 43 mins ago

              Quite possibly

              One step ahead

              But he seems to have been busy editing a new Grav.

              Might have gone all in for his 15 seconds of fame!

              IRON BRU-NO SHOW
                
                4 hours, 38 mins ago

                😆

        IRON BRU-NO SHOW
          
          6 hours, 55 mins ago

          As if someone has put that on Reddit 😆

          IRON BRU-NO SHOW
            
            6 hours, 53 mins ago

            How it will have even been found? Not like I have a high rank

            Mr. O'Connell
              
              6 hours, 52 mins ago

              Someone who comes on here probs (still not ruling out you doing it!)

              IRON BRU-NO SHOW
                
                6 hours, 51 mins ago

                Yeah not me, I don’t use anything else apart from here. I like to support this specific community

            Biggsy
              
              
              6 hours, 52 mins ago

              I presume the venn diagram of FFS users and r/FantasyPL users has an intersection....

              IRON BRU-NO SHOW
                
                6 hours, 49 mins ago

                Would make sense

      Tonyawesome69
        
        7 hours, 9 mins ago

        Richarlison and Bissouma out for the season.

        https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/tottenham-yves-bissouma-richarlison-injury-news-b1157404.html?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1715602469

      mrtapio
        
        
        6 hours, 59 mins ago

        GW38 BB! RAN to Robertson or Trippier. Hard to justify other tranfers for a hit, or? Gusto a problem.
        My team:
        Raya l Areola
        Gabriel l Gvardiol l Porro l Gusto l RAN
        Saka l Foden l Son l Palmer l Gordon
        Haaland l Isak l Jackson
        1 ft, 2.4m itb.

        I went for a last minute gamble and cancelled my BB in gw37. Benched Raya, Gabriel, Saka and RAN. So it didn't work out great. In hinsight I should have benched Areola and Gusto instead of Raya and Gabriel. But was hoping United could grab a goal. I was 28pts behind my ML rival before this GW, its down to 27 now, and his on BB - both has 11 players left. I had to gamble on Palmer(c) as he has Haaland(c).

        AC/DC AFC
          
          
          5 hours, 44 mins ago

          Not Trippier

          Probably a Liverpool defender

          Palmer captain could still come through strong for you

          Good luck

      Malkmus
        
        6 hours, 49 mins ago

        Is it worth doing Walker to Gvardiol for a -4? City v hammers could be a cricket score

        GreennRed
          
          6 hours, 35 mins ago

          No.

        Tonyawesome69
          
          6 hours, 28 mins ago

          No

        Camzy
          
          
          6 hours, 17 mins ago

          No

          Malkmus
            
            6 hours, 8 mins ago

            Cheers all

        S6 Owl
          
          6 hours, 7 mins ago

          No

        AC/DC AFC
          
          
          5 hours, 48 mins ago

          You know, his form and position on the pitch as a left winger suggests it might be.

          It's not like for like or sideways when they are OOP.

      lilmessipran
        
        6 hours, 46 mins ago

        Ffs why did that fraud have to say Bruno is on the pitch in his presser if he wont play either of the two games...so annoying this, should have been an easy transfer out.

        Tonyawesome69
          
          6 hours, 22 mins ago

          Lack of details on his injury, lack of info from reputable United journos and no training photos when ETH stated he was "on the pitch" didn't quite sit right.

          No other fires in my team made the decision easier though

          AC/DC AFC
            
            
            5 hours, 54 mins ago

            Yeah,

            I wanted to sort out RAN and Gusto but also felt I couldn't go without Jackson again despite having Mateta.

            In hindsight I should have done RAN to Porro to cover him too.

            But Bruno to Son was likely my next move tbf if I was prepared to take another hit.

            Gusto will probably start and assist on Wednesday now!

            But he seemed to have 2 ahead of him but always finds a way back in.

            Neale and his match report says he almost scored late on which I missed at the time

            But luckily James set up Jackson to score, like Mateta had done with a game to go.

            Lots of swings and roundabouts...

      Merlin the Wraith
        
        6 hours, 36 mins ago

        Considering my BB consisted of Pickford/Jackson/Gabriel & er... van Hecke am quite happy with return so far (20) with 1 to play. Bloody big bluebottle in the ointment is Bruno. Going to be my favourite transfer out this season, narrowly beating Darwin

        AC/DC AFC
          
          
          5 hours, 53 mins ago

          If Van Hecke had been Micky Van de Man you'd be flying...

      S6 Owl
        
        6 hours, 30 mins ago

        Chasing 30 points in the mini league and he’s been covering lots of my players the last 2 weeks.

        Differentials:
        I have:
        Petrovic
        Pedro Porro
        Olise
        De Bruyne
        Havertz

        He has:
        Pickford
        White
        Foden
        Saka
        Jackson

        Options are:
        A) Isak to Gakpo
        B) De Bruyne to Salah (C)
        C) Son + Isak to Salah (C) & Gakpo -4
        D)?

        drughi
          
          6 hours, 15 mins ago

          question is if he will get KDB to block you ? in that case KDB>Salah is a great move. You have great differentials aswell

          S6 Owl
            
            6 hours, 10 mins ago

            He already has Haaland, Foden & Gvardiol, so I think he's set there.

            KDB is a differential, but not as explosive as Salah at home.... hmmm

            drughi
              
              5 hours, 54 mins ago

              yeah prefer salah to KDB so go for that one and hope haaland blanks

            AC/DC AFC
              
              
              5 hours, 50 mins ago

              B perhaps

              But see if Salah shows something tonight first

              Actually think I'd prefer KDB home to West Ham in the final game

              He does do things in Premier League football, but not every week so switching could backfire for you.

              drughi
                
                5 hours, 48 mins ago

                well he is 30 points down and who is more likely to haul out of salah and kdb ? I pick salah all day, 2 goals in a game is never far away also on pk's.

                AC/DC AFC
                  
                  
                  5 hours, 31 mins ago

                  I see that but I also see Salah as more consistent around 1 goal and an assist or c.10 points.

                  You've got to be patient but King Kev has the higher ceiling and could give him 15-20 points at his best.

        Mozumbus
          
          5 hours, 42 mins ago

          B

        S6 Owl
          
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          Appreciate the thoughts everyone.

          Consensus seems to be no hits for GW38

      Letsgo!
        
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        Any news on robertson?

      Qaiss
        
        5 hours, 57 mins ago

        https://x.com/beanymansports/status/1790009566031126607?s=46&t=i1t6O2FcyTnnnYHKnnDydA

        Ange saying his thoughts on Spurs fans wanting to lose tomorrow

        AC/DC AFC
          
          
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          Good answer!

          Stay off the socials for some semblance of sanity!

      G00LI0
        
        
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        What's the jazz with Bruno? Anything resembling some sort of clarity?

