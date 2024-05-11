627
627 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SEXY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    WTF why not let Gvardiol take the pen?!

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Because if it wasn't Baines I wouldn't let a def take a penalty either.

    2. Art Vandelay
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      He was offered it. He elected not to take it. Odd decision, but he will finish of his DGW hatrick against Spurs.

    3. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Think a -2 would have been more likely so I’m happy with the 21 for now

    4. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Conspiracy against you. Pepster has your team favourited

    5. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      See my reply fail below

    6. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Huge luck for non-owners

  2. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Just had a quick look at the top of the OR league - it looks almost a done deal to me.

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      If City draw one of their last two and Arsenal win, they finish level on points. City are now in +58 and Arsenal +60. That pen could win the league in some scenarios

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        That's a reply fail to the post above if it wasn't obvious....

