  1. RoyaleBlue
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Eze + Solanke -> Madueke + Wilson inspired

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Ouch

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      As good as my FH punt on Walker over Gvardiol … my non FH team is winning by a mile.

      Open Controls
  2. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Porro and Jackson returns hurt. 56 with 13 to go

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      Same with 16 to go. Seems like my -12 paid off!

      Open Controls
    2. gart888
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah. Jackson was the big one for me to dodge this weekend. Looked good until it didn't.

      Open Controls
  3. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Anyone considering son or bruno to saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yes for sure

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Yeh bruno to saka

        Open Controls
        1. Sailboats
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          100%. And Son > maybe Havertz or Palace mid

          Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I have Havertz, White and Gabi. Considering Son to Salah. If I sell Palmer, Gordon, Havertz or Foden for Salah, it's -4.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Salah could haul

        Open Controls
    3. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Bruno to Saka will be my transfer.
      I’d keep Son against Sheff Utd

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeh me too

        Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Son has Sheff?

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeh bruno to saka instead

        Open Controls
    5. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Bruno to Jota if fit for me

      Open Controls
    6. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      My current forward line is:
      Son, Havertz, Palmer, Foden, (Gordon)
      Jackson, Haaland, Isak

      If I drop someone for Salah, it has to be Isak (+ Gordon) -4. Barring injuries naturally.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Doesn't seem worth -4 for last game

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Nor did Walker to Gabriel... Salah home has high ceiling and I am considering him as a differential or nostalgy pick. Son to Salah is a possibility also. Or defensive transfer like Walker/Gabriel/White, Porro to TAA/Gvardiol.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Walker to Gvardiol, not Gabriel 😉

            Open Controls
  4. sankalparora07
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I was leading my mini league by 28 points before a storm called Gvardiol made my mini league very interesting.....you just can't be comfortable with any lead at any point of time and not owning Gvardiol has hurt a lot

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        My top100k position is at risk because of him and C gamble vs Haaland. Unfortunately I couldn't get Walker news today, same problem as in gw1 with Gabriel 🙁

        Open Controls
      2. GE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Why didn’t you just transfer him to secure your lead?

        Open Controls
        1. sankalparora07
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Because I didn't knew he would score 2 goals....never wanted to take a -4 to make the Walker to Gvardiol move because I thought there is a chance we could see Gvardiol benched and Walker starting in the second match

            Open Controls
            1. Bushwhacker
              • 4 Years
              57 mins ago

              Feel any better I did Gvardiol to Walker on my FH as a punt.

              Open Controls
            2. GE
              • 7 Years
              29 mins ago

              No other options?
              I transfered him just bevause the 2nd place in my ML had him

              Open Controls
              1. Pat Bonner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                21 mins ago

                Stop talking nonsense. Bit of a freak event that gvardiol scored twice so not doing walker to gvardiol for a hit was perfectly logical without the benefit of hindsight

                Open Controls
      3. Nas
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Man, if I’d had the follow through to stick with no haaland all season I’d have had a much better season. It’s so hard to stick to the long term plan after every haaland blow out

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          He is easy to own now, TV is so much higher than in the beginning of the season. Mine at least is above 109 million. Getting C correctly is difficult though.

          Open Controls
        2. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          True, been good going against, only got hurt twice, both cost 40 points ish

          Open Controls
        3. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          I’d be interested to see how many of the top overall players have had him all season

          Open Controls
      4. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Which one would you keep for GW38, Jackson (BOU) or Isak (bre)?

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Asking same below, will probably decide after the second game.
          Planning Bruno & Gordon > Salah & Olise

          Open Controls
        2. Shultan
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Keep Jackson

          Open Controls
        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          I have come to conclusion that Jackson is no Darwin in his current form. His first touch is much better. Gw38 is the week when home teams score for fun, so I am definitely keeping fit Jackson.

          Open Controls
      5. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Who to bench in 38 between Isak & Jackson?

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Isak

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Easily imo

            Open Controls
      6. Shultan
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Just logged in to say I'm crap at FPL & hate Eddie Howe
        Did hojlund > Wilson & turns out he's injured.

        BB now a waste with petrovic/wilson/romero on it & everyone's got Gabriel.

        13 times I've had double digit scores on bench & now doubt I can get 6 points from it

        Open Controls
        1. Shultan
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Gone from 23K in GW35 to 33K now because of no Jackson. The guy who finds He's shooting boots when the masses get him

          Open Controls
        2. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          You're not crap at FPL with a 5 digit rank. You can only work with the information you have and it's not always easy to see how genuine it is. Don't beat yourself up about good decisions that lead to bad outcomes.

          Open Controls
        3. Bushwhacker
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Its luck. Unfortunate.

          Open Controls
          1. Shultan
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            Thanks both. My WhatsApp chat think I'm an idiot for buying & injury player. They all have or either got Jackson for a hit.
            Thought I'd try to be different

            Open Controls
            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              And we're all idiots for going Gordon over Longstaff, but hindsight is wonderful

              Open Controls
        4. ZLATAN'S PONYTAIL
          • 8 Years
          41 mins ago

          That's how the cookie crumbles at time. It's a hard blow but depending on where you're at, you could go all out differential to try and win the ML

          Open Controls
        5. BUZZBOMB
          • 9 Years
          39 mins ago

          I love Eddie Howe. Just one of life's good guys. His early morning pressers tell you he lives a clean life and just wants to go to work. Top bloke.

          Open Controls
        6. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          32 mins ago

          That’s unlucky but still plenty of games to go

          Open Controls
        7. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          Wilson injury rumour was mentioned here tbh. But so was Walker not starting and I wasn't able to react to it and get Gvardiol 🙁 Similar thing as with Gabriel before gw1.

          Open Controls
      7. Forza Papac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        My top 3 so far
        Ireland
        Estonia
        Israel

        Open Controls
        1. BUZZBOMB
          • 9 Years
          49 mins ago

          1 Croatia
          2 UK
          3 Finland

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Hope so! Made small bet for Finland, since Joost out might get him humour votes.

            Open Controls
        2. Hurnt
          • 10 Years
          38 mins ago

          Isreal
          Italy
          Georgia

          Open Controls
        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Croatia
          Estonia
          UK
          Finland (but I am not neutral)

          Open Controls
      8. ZLATAN'S PONYTAIL
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        A little humble brag. Apologies in advance!

        Did two defender transfers for free:
        1. a sideways Walker to Gvardiol
        2. Dalot to Van de Ven - Dalot is yet to play but seems unlikely I'll be punished for it

        Open Controls
        1. Shultan
          • 8 Years
          47 mins ago

          Number 2 transfer good punt
          I'm a man utd & I can tell you now it's not going to backfire

          Open Controls
        2. Bushwhacker
          • 4 Years
          35 mins ago

          Grated cheese I have Gvardiol and took Walker as a punt in my FH team

          Open Controls
          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 3 Years
            30 mins ago

            This transfer of yours needs to be discussed more

            Open Controls
        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Did you choose VdV over Romero because you wanted to or because you couldn't afford Romero?

          Open Controls
      9. SEXY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        Bruno TC and Salah tomorrow feel like lovely differentials.

        Hopefully won’t be disappointed!

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          33 mins ago

          Bruno TC??

          Open Controls
          1. SEXY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            27 mins ago

            Yes lol

            Gvardiol vice!

            Open Controls
            1. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              4 mins ago

              lol love it! You play it your own way so hope it pays off

              Open Controls
        2. Haa-lala-land
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          Very nice! I was on TC Maddison, with Salah tomorrow.

          Open Controls
          1. SEXY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            25 mins ago

            Very nice!

            Open Controls
      10. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        55 mins ago

        Anyone thinking of getting Salah back for the season finale at Anfield, Klopp’s last game?

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 4 Years
          44 mins ago

          Yup ; already done

          Open Controls
        2. Haa-lala-land
          • 3 Years
          43 mins ago

          No Nomar. Noone's considered that, no.

          Open Controls
        3. gart888
          • 9 Years
          42 mins ago

          I had been planning it, but burned a FT this morning to do Walker to Gvardiol.

          Open Controls
        4. wulfrunian
          • 7 Years
          38 mins ago

          I want got get him but not so sure if it's worth it for a hit.Havertz my other option.

          Open Controls
        5. Hangman Page
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Yes or TAA.

          Open Controls
        6. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          I am, check discussion above^. Either for Son (ft) or for -4 (toons out). I could get TAA, but looks like I have to bench Porro and I have 2x Ars + Walker.

          Open Controls
      11. wulfrunian
        • 7 Years
        42 mins ago

        Bench two please.

        A)VDV
        B)Porro
        C)Gusto(will start Petrovic)
        D)Gvardiol
        E)Gabriel

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 3 Years
          40 mins ago

          Gvardiol and Porro

          Open Controls
          1. wulfrunian
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            cheers

            Open Controls
        2. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          34 mins ago

          Gusto and one spurs

          Open Controls
          1. wulfrunian
            • 7 Years
            just now

            cheers

            Open Controls
        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          AC

          Open Controls
      12. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        21 mins ago

        Delighted with 73 points so far. Gvardiol in for Maguire I mean wow this was part of a -4 removing Saka so hopefully I stay up on points. Kept Solanke though as Pedro was injured. And 11 points off Van de Ven made up for the goal disallowed the other week!

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          Great score. Well played

          Open Controls
          1. shirtless
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Never had a goal and a cleanie from single gameweek bench boost players before! 18 points so far!

            Open Controls
      13. Feanor
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        I thought I was being brave by getting KDB as my 3rd City player for GW 36 and captaining him. But as it turned out I would have been much better off getting Gvardiol and captaining Haaland.

        Lost 27 points last week and 19 so far this week.

        Open Controls
        1. Pedersen
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Don't worry. You will only loose another 20 pts more this GW

          Open Controls
      14. Gudjohnsen
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Will Saka start tomorrow?

        did a -4 of Saka to Gordon because of the news Yesterday.

        Open Controls

