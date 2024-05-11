We round up all the attacking returns and projected bonus points from Saturday’s Gameweek 37 matches in this article.
The summary of goals, assists and bonus comes from LiveFPL.
Everything else, like chances created and expected goals (xG), is official Opta data taken from our Premium Members Area.
These stats are available for our subscribers immediately after full-time in every Premier League game.
GAMEWEEK 37: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 37: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
