Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 30 Scout Picks: Liverpool triple-up, no Haaland

13 March 2026 297 comments
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With the week-and-a-half break finally behind us, it’s time to shift our focus to the Gameweek 30 Scout Picks.

We considered the Scout Squad submissions made by Marc, Sam, Tom F and Neale before coming up with our final team.

As usual, we are limited by certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 30 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

FPL Gameweek 11 Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up

With a favourable home fixture, David Raya (£6.0m) is our chosen goalkeeper in Gameweek 30. As you are likely aware, Arsenal have the best defence in the division, with the fewest goals conceded and most clean sheets. Everton certainly possess the weaponry to throw open the title race, but over the season, they are in the bottom six for actual and expected goals (xG). Furthermore, the reverse of this fixture ended in a 1-0 victory for the Gunners.

DEFENDERS

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 28 2

Arsenal are the bookies’ favourites to keep a clean sheet in Gameweek 30, so Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) joins Raya in a defensive double-up. Beyond his clean sheet potential, the Brazilian centre-back has other routes to points: he ranks joint-seventh among defenders for headed attempts from set plays, with a 37.5% defensive contribution (DefCon) success rate in 2025/26.

Virgil van Dijk (£6.2m) is another stand-out premium defender in Gameweek 30, as Liverpool entertain Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. The Dutchman has already scored three times this season, while his ability to serve up DefCon points also falls in his favour – he’s delivered 22 to date, mirroring the tally of fellow Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate (£5.5m). Spurs are in a sorry state, but they have scored in each of their four matches under Igor Tudor, so a clean sheet may not be as assured as one might think. They are, however, bottom for set-piece xG conceded since the turn of the year, so you’d think van Dijk will get opportunities to extend his recent scoring streak.

Above: Teams sorted by set-piece xG conceded since the turn of the year

We’ve gone cheap for our third defensive selection, with James Hill (£4.2m) our chosen representative from the Bournemouth rearguard. The 24-year-old has started all 11 league matches for Andoni Iraola’s side since the tail end of 2025, and is averaging 5.1 points per start in that period, one of the best among Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defenders. With DefCon potential and a bit of attacking threat, he now faces a Burnley attack that is bottom for xG in the last six Gameweeks.

MIDFIELDERS

FPL notes: Tavernier
 

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297 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dthinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Which two should I start from these three:

    a) Raul Jimenez
    b) Harry Wilson
    c) Rogers

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Not Rogers. He's done enough to owners

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Raul might be out, Bereavement Dad died

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  2. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    On wildcard
    Rice or gakpo?

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    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      gakpo

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    2. AF90
      • 13 Years
      47 mins ago

      Can't you get Wirtz over Gakpo

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    3. Keane There Dunne That
      • 13 Years
      46 mins ago

      Can you get Wirtz?

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    4. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Anderson

      Gakpo feels more like a FH move to target Spurs. He isn't nailed when Wirtz is fit and Szobo isn't needed at RB. Slot even discussed starting Rio soon - the other left winger

      Rice will need a BGW31 plan. Everton H isn't enough of a target fixture to get a blanker on WC

      Anderson is advanced, has nice fixtures, and somehow still gets DCs

      Wirtz should be nailed enough long-term, yet minutes risk this week (GWs 30 and 31)

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    5. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Gibbs-White

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  3. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Start two of the following players?
    A) O'Reilly
    B) Muñoz
    C) Dango Outtara
    D) Andersen
    E) Rogers

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    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      B and C I think

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    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      AB. Goal threat

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    3. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B shows only 75%

      Could start with C B
      with A first on bench

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  4. gomez123
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Any Brentford fans on here? Who is the most nailed defender??

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    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Think I saw a comment in the Scout Picks article saying Kelleher is the only safe pick from their defence

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      1. gomez123
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        Thanks but he is a GK

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        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          vdB has the form to take a risk

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        2. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Exactly

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    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably Kayode. We've seen three different centre-half pairings in the last three matches (Ajer-VdB, Collins-VdB, Collins-Ajer), so I just wouldn't go there. Not much DefCon potential from Kayode, so you're reliant on cleanies and the odd attacking return from long throws, forward runs etc. Half-decent chance creation numbers but that's amounted to just one assist all season!

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  5. Skout
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Any changes suggested? 4FTs, 0.9itb

    A) Roll
    B) Could do Wilson to Szoboszlai

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Timber Thiaw
    Palmer Bruno Semenyo Wilson
    Haaland Pedro Thiago

    Dubravka Stach Rodon Reinildo

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Roll

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    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Reinildo to Hill. Bench Thiaw vs Chelsea

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    3. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

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  6. AF90
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Dubravka, Enzo, Tarkowski, Gudmundsson.

    Would you bench boost that? Assist from Enzo & Tark Defcon I'd be happy enough tbh. Want rid of the chip so I can either TC or WC33. Team looks fine for 32.

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      No

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  7. Keane There Dunne That
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Transfer:
    A) OReilly -> Hill
    B) Miley -> Tavernier (bench Rogers)
    C Save FT

    To start:
    1) OReilly
    2) Alderete

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      C1

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    2. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B1

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  8. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Rogers -> ?

    A) Wirtz (Will he start?)
    B) Gakpo (Gakpoo)
    C) Tavernier (I'm not feeling him for GW31)
    D) Salah (for a hit)
    E) Someone else

    I already have Thiago, so I'm not really into a double-up with Dango.

    Palmer Bruno Semenyo KDH XXX

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      A - Yes

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      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

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    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Anderson

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      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Good shout, but probably too boring for me

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  9. AF90
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Do we think Wilson starts?

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yes I’m pretty confident after that presser

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  10. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Is every dog on the street now doing Haaland > Ekitike (C)?

    I’ve detoxed from FPL over the FA cup break, was set on that move but now it doesn’t feel so cool if everyone is going to do it.

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Made that move but won't cap him, not reliable enough

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    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Cap choice is only concern this weekend

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    3. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      If it was obvious then the CCs wiil have been pedalling to the masses so yes probably every dog, cat, rat, squirrell is on it

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    4. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      (C)Bruno remains popular, with Haaland to Ekitike without C

      Tudor sounded like he's forfeited the match. Bookies have doubled down with 8% expected CS

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  11. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Is haaland injured or just poor form the reason everyone is selling?

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Poor form but he's more than capable this gw imo

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    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Poor half-season

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    3. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      both

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  12. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    3FT & 1.9 ITB
    Verburggen
    Timber Gabriel O'Reilley
    Bruno Mbuemo Semenyo Rice Iwobi
    Haaland Thiago
    (Dubravka-Alderete-Dalot-Mane)
    A. Rice - Wirtz
    B. Timber+ Dalot + Iwobi - VVD + Diouf + Wirtz
    C. Iwobi - Gakpo (Iwobi has 2 decent fixtures though)
    D. Would like Ekitikee just unsure how without losing Haaland this gw.
    Please help if you can

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I would just do Haaland to Ekiteke there’s a possibility that Haaland gets benched

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      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I know its the common theme I'm just worried he could haul / money tied up in him. Do you not plan to get him back?

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        1. chilli con kone
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          I’m holding him but already own Ekiteke. If I didn’t have a wildcard I wouldn’t sell

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          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            I was looking for a simple way to get him in but can't seem to find it. I've still got the WC too I guess that would make getting him back easier

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  13. Kno
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Would you start andersen (nfo) or guehi(wham)?

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      Guehi

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    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Guehi

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    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Andersen

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      1. Bluetiger1
        • 3 Years
        just now

        this

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    4. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      G

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  14. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    3FT's £0.2ITB.

    A) Rogers + Haaland > Pedro + Salah
    B) Enzo + Haaland > Pedro + Salah
    C) Roll

    Raya
    Gabriel Virgil Munoz
    Bruno Anderson Enzo Dango
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dubravka; Rogers, Andersen, Gudmundsson

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B

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  15. chilli con kone
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Kelleher

    Virgil / Gabriel / O’Reilly

    Palmer / Bruno / Dango / Wilson

    Haaland / Ekiteke / Thiago

    Bench: Kinsky, Andersen, Konate, KDH

    2FT 0.5 itb

    A. Kinsky to Petrovic and bench boost
    B. Kinsky & KDH to Petrovic & Tavernier and bench boost
    C. Save and don’t bench boost

    Many thanks to you

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Id go C. Nice team mate have you pulled the trigger on a recent WC?

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      1. chilli con kone
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks. Wildcard still intact I had a FT splurge a few weeks back after saving for a while

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        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Nice. I've still got mine but my team doesn't look like yours, very well done

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    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I like B

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  16. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Haaland > Thiago or wait a week?
    Already own Pedro and Ekitike.

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    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Wait a week, city have a good record again West Ham

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    2. marpy016
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm in the same position and decided to make the move. Haaland's minutes a big risk with Madrid and cup final after West Ham

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  17. XX SMICER XX
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Team good to rolll transfer?
    Should I start Kroupi of Dango?

    Verbruggen
    Richards Gabriel Kerkez
    Salah (c) Palmer Wilson Bruno Dango
    Larson Thiago

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good like the Salah punt. Start Kroupi. Unsure if Kerkez will start though.

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  18. RashFraud
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Cunha to:
    A. Szoboszlai (will he even start vs play at RB?)
    B. Wirtz (will probably have mins managed/bench?)
    C. Gakpo (not a long term play?)

    Looking to WC late in 35. Cheers

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

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  19. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Wirtz is tempting but not sure he’s worth FT, I’m not able to definitely say that he will outscore Dango, Wilson or Rayan?

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Id just keep Wilson

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  20. MVDP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Dubravka
    VVD Guehi Gabriel
    Semenyo Rice Bruno Mbuemo
    Ekitike Pedro Haaland

    Roefs Hill KDH Reinildo.

    Got to be gtg ? Save transfers.

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  21. Visionaries
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Benching head ache.
    Play 1 of each

    A Dango vs WOL
    B Wilson vs forest

    1 Hill Vs bur
    2 O'Reilly Vs whu

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    1. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      A 1

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  22. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    WC still available is it a big error to use FH in GW 31 or do I look to shift a couple of my 6 ineligible players on instead e.g Rice & maybe Timber - VVD + Wirtz

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  23. Farteta
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Best move here?

    a) Rogers --> Tavernier
    b) VDV --> 4.5 Def
    c) Haaland --> Etikite
    d) Roll

    Raya (Dubravka)
    Truffet - Van de Berg - VVD (VDV - Gudmundsson)
    Mbeumo - Semenyo - Fernandes - Wilson
    Haaland - Thiago - Calvert-Wilson

    1FT, no free hit, 0.2 itb

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