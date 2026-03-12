The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 30

It’s time for our Scout Squad panel to offer up their thoughts on the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) picks for Gameweek 30.
MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD
The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.
Staff writer Marc, general manager Sam, deputy editor Tom F and editor Neale each take turns explaining their picks.
The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks. However, the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, we have to source cheaper alternatives.
Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:
- At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
- At least one sub-£5.0m defender
- At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
- At least one sub-£7.0m forward
- No more than three players from the same club