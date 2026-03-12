Scout Squad

The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 30

12 March 2026 146 comments
avfc82 avfc82
It’s time for our Scout Squad panel to offer up their thoughts on the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) picks for Gameweek 30.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

Staff writer Marc, general manager Sam, deputy editor Tom F and editor Neale each take turns explaining their picks.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks. However, the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, we have to source cheaper alternatives.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 30

  1. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Captain a) ektike b)runo c) semenyo? Cheers

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Who are you leaning towards?

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Bruno

        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          I think Ekitike has highest upside.

  2. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Two trades and no Liverpool against a salmon flopping Spurs team! Rice/O’Reilly > Gakpo/VVD done!

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Gakpoo?

    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I tried to think of something funny to say, but nothing beats buying Gakpo. Hats off, Sir!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        I’ve done all the work for you!

  3. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Sacking Nuno because you wanted to keep Edu and then sacking Sean Dyche in a relegation battle

    Never too big for your boots, peeps

    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Get

  4. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Best one week punt from these?

    a) Rio Ngumoha (TOT)
    b) McAllister (TOT)
    c) Tavernier (bur)
    d) Damsgaard (WOL)

    1. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      C

  5. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    I'm thinking about captaining Ekitike

    A. Ekitike
    B. Bruno
    C. Thiago
    D. Haaland
    E. Semenyo

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      D

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Then that's what you should do

    3. Ron_Swanson
      • 15 Years
      17 mins ago

      What’s the question?

    4. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      B all day

    5. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      b

  6. Ak Attack
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    For those who have used there 2nd WC (like myself) If Palace are out of Europe in the 2nd leg. Selling Haaland now when he has West Ham now followed by Palace at home in GW31.

    Worth holding onto ? as he may even score more over these 2 fixtures compared to Ekitike Vs Spurs (H) and Brighton (A)

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Fixtures aren't the main reason for selling Haaland

      Pep is. Pep has changed the system and now Haaland is more of a foil than the main xG-accumulating threat. Of course, this could change again this weekend, but it's persisted for a while now

      The ongoing minute management with Madrid comeback needed doesn't help either

  7. BlzE_94
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Bench two:
    A) Virgil vs TOT(H)
    B) Senesi vs BUR(A)

    A) O.Dango vs WOL(H)
    B) Wilson vs NFO(A)

    1. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      B and B

      1. BlzE_94
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks I think I might go with this team

        Kelleher
        Gabriel Virgil O’Reilly Senesi
        B.Fernandes Mbeumo Semenyo
        Haaland Ekitike Thiago

        Dubravka O.Dango Wilson* Diouf

    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      im considering the C on virgil

  8. The Tonberry
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Need a defender to complete my BB team. Already have Gabriel, Virgil, Chalobah, Guehi, and a non playing cheap defender I'm looking to upgrade.

    Money isn't an issue, but I'll need the defender to play in GW31 and 32 as well. Have two defenders blanking in 31, and would prefer to bench Chalobah and Guehi in 32 when Chelsea play CIty.

    Think defence wise for the next 3 fixtures, Liverpool and Brentford stand out as the best options.

    So should I go with Konate and double up with Virgil for the next 3, or should I take a punt with Van den Berg for Brentford? Or is there anyone else I've missed that can meet my criteria?

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      hill

  9. FC Hakkebøf
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    What to do here with 2 FT?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel VVD Hill
    BrunoF Wirtz Rogers Rice
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dub Richards Mukiele Ba

    A) Roll (Rice to Wilson or Gordon next week)
    B) Rice to Tavernier (enough itb to do Ba to Wilson next week)
    C) Rogers + Rice to Tavernier + Mbeumo

    Leaning towards A to save a FT to sort out my wildcard team after bench boost.

    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Really like option C

  10. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Wilson available?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Find out tomorrow

  11. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I know Haaland has no form to speak of but his record against West Ham is exceptional.

    Scored in all three trips to the London stadium and has an overall record of 11 goals and 2 assists in 7 games with 1 blank.

  12. The Mandalorian
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Haaland was horrific against Madrid

    His movement in the box is gone

    He looks disinterested

    Pedro / Sesko are inform and look motivated

    Ekitiké - LIV have no patterns of play in attack so he's inconsistent

    Thought

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      53 mins ago

      Im considering Haaland to Thiago now

      1. The Mandalorian
        • 13 Years
        48 mins ago

        Will you bring in Palmer/ Semenyo

        1. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          ive got them both which should seem like a green arrow but no red all the way

  13. No Professionals
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    I made a horrible dcl transfer last gw that has hamstrung me a little

    Raya
    Gabriel Virgil Munoz
    Bruno Rice Semenyo Wilson
    Haaland Thiago DCL

    Dubravka Andersen Rogers Rodon
    2ft 0.8m 24k

    I have to use 1ft to take out a player with no game in 31.

    A) Munoz and DCL to Hill and JP
    B) Rice and DCL to Tavernier and JP
    C) Haaland and Rice to Salah and JP

  14. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    56 mins ago

    Best GK for the run in? No WC

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      53 mins ago

      Raya

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Wondering the same. Maybe Henderson due to possibility of two DGWs?

      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        thats interesting i hadnt seen that. when do we know?

  15. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    who to c?

    a bruno
    b etikite
    c thiago

    cheers and gl!

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      ive got it on bruno but considering VVD

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        cheers. i would advise against vvd

        1. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          hes not really blanking atm

    2. cfc_andrew4
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tempted by C, but feels risky

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        same here 🙂

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        thanks miguel.

  16. cfc_andrew4
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    Is there any Liverpool midfielder worth having (other than Salah) who would replace Zubimendi (seeing as he blanks next week)?
    Cheers

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gakpo

  17. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    is munoz is passed to fit, munoz to vvd is silly isnt it?

  18. Ludde
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    3 FT and 1.5 ITB
    Raya Dubravka
    Gabriel Timber Virgil Senesi Andersen
    Bruno Mbeumo Wilson Sarr Dango
    Haaland Thiago Mane

    Haaland and Mane to Ekitike and Pedro? Yay or nay?

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      ekitike has trolled me all season so im biased but im considering haaland to pedro

