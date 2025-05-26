19
FFS Cup May 26

Who won our latest FFS Members Cup final?

The final and third-place playoff for our latest FFS Members Cup took place in Gameweek 38, where the final four Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers were competing for a £300 prize fund.

A tournament for Premium Members, this is independent of those you can see on the official FPL website.

We can now reveal the much-anticipated results.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

FINAL
NameScoreFinal Rank NameScoreFinal Rank
Rossaldinho (WINNER)6456,926vsschnuggi (2nd)512,650,577

Congratulations belong to Rossaldinho, whose Bench Boost overcame a couple of setbacks and secured him 64 points. An eighth consecutive green arrow took him from outside the top million after Gameweek 30, to the verge of FPL’s best 50k.

Meanwhile, schnuggi began most rounds as the lowest-ranked competitor, rising from 5.68 million before Gameweek 30’s qualifiers to a 2.65 million finish. However, without a chip, he couldn’t quite complete the story.

Not having Jarrod Bowen ultimately swung it, after both managers bought Mohamed Salah just in time to captain his deflected strike.

In addition, Rossaldinho took a four-point hit to buy Evanilson and Danny Welbeck, selling Eberechi Eze, Chris Wood and goal-scorer Erling Haaland. But the Brazilian blanked, Welbeck didn’t feature and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was sent off, registering -2 points.

At least he could field Bowen’s score of 13 alongside the clean sheets of Milos Kerkez and Josko Gvardiol. Although schnuggi benefited from Marc Cucurella’s eight points, he decided to bench Gvardiol.

THIRD / FOURTH PLACE PLAY-OFF
NameScoreFinal Rank NameScoreFinal Rank
DavidCuz (3rd)6895,819vsReal Rootsy (4th)6282,395

But Chelsea’s left-back had a bigger, more decisive impact on the battle for third place.

Both DavidCuz and Real Rootsy finished inside the top 100k. Furthermore, both captained Salah, sold Eze and owned the returns of Bowen, Gvardiol and Bryan Mbeumo.

Yet Cucurella was the difference, as Real Rootsy instead opted for a double Arsenal defence.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualified for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie was whoever had the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie would progress.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

The winners of these should email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim their prizes.

