Sunday brought the conclusion to yet another exciting, frustrating and spectacular Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season.

Lovro Budisin was crowned the champion, finishing 23 points clear of second-placed Jack Brennan.

Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) broke the all-time FPL record for points in a season, five players scored at least 20 goals, while the Golden Glove was shared between David Raya (£5.6m) and Matz Sels (£5.2m).

However, it’s time to highlight some of the under-the-radar player and team statistics from our Premium Members Area.

Welcome to Fantasy Football Scout’s 2024/25 alternative FPL awards…

THE SALAH SECTION

Most attacking returns: 47

47 Most double-digit scores: 18

18 Most bonus points: 55

55 Most points per start: 9.1

9.1 Most shots off the woodwork: 6

6 Highest Gameweek score: 29 in Double Gameweek 24

Rather than continuously refer to the freakish, extraordinary season of Mo Salah, let’s gather some – not all – of his league-leading numbers in one place.

Not only did the Egyptian set a new FPL points record all the way in Gameweek 28, his final day equaliser allowed him to join Alan Shearer and Andy Cole on 47 goal contributions in a campaign – another individual milestone. Those were way ahead of Alexander Isak (£9.4m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m), both on 29.

Nobody exceeded 11 double-digit hauls in any of the previous three seasons. Well, Salah achieved 12 in his first 18 outings, reaching 17 before Gameweek 29. This included both Double Gameweek 24 encounters, allowing one million Triple Captain users to bring in 87 points from him alone.

So yeah, good season.

TEAM STATS

Most shots: Liverpool (648)

Liverpool (648) Most shots conceded: Southampton (681)

Southampton (681) Most set-piece goals: Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest (17)

Of course, he played a massive role in Liverpool’s title win. It makes complete sense that the champions accumulated the most shots (648), goals (86), big chances (150) and attempts on target (224), while last-placed Southampton conceded the highest of each (681, 86, 153 and 245).

As for dead-ball situations, it’s well-established that Arsenal focus on these, to the point where coach Nicolas Jover is a known name. But we should also give credit to Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest’s staff.

DISCIPLINE

Most yellow cards: Flynn Downes, Sasa Lukic, Liam Delap (12)

Flynn Downes, Sasa Lukic, Liam Delap (12) Most red cards: Bruno Fernandes, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jack Stephens (2)

Bruno Fernandes, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jack Stephens (2) Lowest Gameweek player score: Harry Clarke (-5, Gameweek 9)

Meanwhile, nobody quite reached the 13 bookings achieved by Joao Palhinha and Marcos Senesi (£4.6m) in 2023/24, despite Sasa Lukic‘s (£4.8m) attempt to replicate the Portuguese ball-winner at Fulham.

The presence of Southampton duo Flynn Downes (£4.7m) and Jack Stephens (£4.0m) suggests that the Saints weren’t exactly angelic, yet no team picked up more red cards than Arsenal’s six.

After that, it was Ipswich Town – responsible for three of the nine players to have scored -3, -4 or -5 points in a single match. Harry Clarke (£4.0m) netted an own goal, conceded three more and was sent off in their 4-3 defeat at Brentford. In Gameweek 33, Leif Davis (£4.2m) brought in -4 against Arsenal.

Both Stephens and Craig Dawson (£4.2m) recorded their -4 tallies on Wednesday 4 December. For the latter, there wasn’t a red card involved. Just two own goals.

BIGGEST EXPECTED GOALS (XG) OVERACHIEVER

1st: Bryan Mbeumo (+7.74)

2nd: Chris Wood (+6.65)

3rd: Matheus Cunha (+6.37)

After two seasons of almost matching his xG projection, Mbeumo vastly outdid it this time. 20 goals from an expected 12.26. That’s a low 0.14 per shot, suggesting his finishing has hugely improved.

And it’s still way more than Matheus Cunha‘s (£7.0m) equivalent number – a tiny 0.08 per effort. He ranked fourth throughout the league for overall shots (110) but down in joint-76th for big chances (seven). Nobody beats his five goals from outside the box.

BIGGEST EXPECTED GOALS (XG) UNDERACHIEVER

1st: Savinho (-4.01)

2nd: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (-3.75)

3rd: Cameron Archer (-3.72)

On the opposite end of the scale, this was all set to be Eberechi Eze‘s (£7.0m) prize until a late burst of form. Six goals in eight matches, following two strikes from his first 87 attempts.

Instead, Savinho (£6.0m) is the main underachiever, pipping last season’s ‘winner’ Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.4m).

MOST CHANCES CREATED

1st: Bruno Fernandes (91)

2nd: Mohamed Salah, Cole Palmer (89)

An FPL all-rounder, penalty-taking Fernandes is also third-best for crosses (186) and joint-eighth for shots (96), albeit many are from far out. Without him, Manchester United could have been in genuine danger of relegation.

Time for a brief return to Salah, who is number one for big chances created (27), though it’s impressive that Bukayo Saka (£10.4m) is third here (21) despite an injury causing him to start only 20 times.

MOST CREATIVE PLAYER WITHOUT AN ASSIST

1st: Josko Gvardiol (26)

2nd: Casemiro (22)

3rd: Daichi Kamada (20)

Based on chances created, Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol (£6.5m) will simply have to make do with being the joint-best defender for goals (five) and shots inside the box (34), beating all others for big chances (10). Gameweek 38’s clean sheet means he is the top scorer in his position (153 points).

MOST SHOTS WITHOUT A GOAL

1st: Jesper Lindstrom (28)

2nd: Idrissa Gueye (27)

3rd: Jefferson Lerma (26)

A category based in the blue half of Merseyside, Jesper Lindstrom (£5.0m) hasn’t had a fruitful time on loan from Napoli. 10 shots on target, four big chances but no goals.

MOST SAVES

1st: Mark Flekken (156)

2nd: Aaron Ramsdale (126)

3rd: Jordan Pickford (122)

By quite a distance, Brentford stopper Mark Flekken (£4.5m) is in pole position for both saves and FPL save points (39). In fact, no one has more from within Europe’s supposed ‘big five’ leagues.

The Dutchman even has two assists to his name, following one from 2023/24. But he still wasn’t the best starting £4.5m goalkeeper – that honour belongs to Sels.

Perhaps that’s because Flekken’s saves didn’t lead to many clean sheets. The Bees were strange in that they conceded the second-most shots (647) but were joint-seventh for restricting opponents’ big chances (80).

HIGHEST SINGLE MATCH SCORE

1st: Cole Palmer (25 points, Gameweek 6)

2nd: Kevin Schade (23 points, Gameweek 13)

3rd: Justin Kluivert (22 points, Gameweek 22)

Elsewhere, Palmer had a contradictory season. Early months saw him continue last season’s outstanding output, including four goals in a stunning first half versus Brighton and Hove Albion. But, from Gameweek 22 onwards, there was just one goal and three assists from 16 occasions.

Closely behind those 25 points was Kevin Schade‘s (£5.3m) three goals and an assist at home to Leicester City.

Two of the biggest eight individual hauls took place at Molineux against Wolverhampton Wanderers. One was a history-making Justin Kluivert (£5.9m) hat-trick, all from the penalty spot. His other score of 20 or more also came on the road, dishing out a 4-1 thrashing to Newcastle United.

BEST VALUE FPL ASSETS

1st: Amad Diallo (0.936)

2nd: Robert Sanchez (0.875)

3rd: Jacob Murphy (0.874)

For ‘value’, we’re using points per game per million.

Combining good value and a strong rate of points in one number, players eligible for this award needed to play at least 1,250 league minutes.

Using final prices, Amad Diallo (£5.3m) used the closing weeks to remind FPL managers how brilliant he was pre-injury. Between Gameweeks 11 and 21, the Ivorian delivered five goals and six assists, including a very late hat-trick that helped the Red Devils overcome Southampton.

As for Jacob Murphy (£5.2m), his stunning season came from nowhere. It’s remarkable enough that only Salah set up more goals, but they’ve mostly come from Gameweek 14 onwards. Starting all 25 since then, Murphy took Newcastle to the Champions League with eight goals and 11 assists.

MOST OUTFIELD MINUTES

1st: Nathan Collins (3,420)

2nd: Bryan Mbeumo (3,412)

3rd: Mohamed Salah (3,369)

Thomas Frank clearly likes consistency with his lineups. He’s named seven Brentford players in at least 34 of them and centre-back Nathan Collins (£4.6m) is the only non-goalkeeper to play every minute of 2024/25.

Shortly behind is teammate Mbeumo. Attackers tend to get substituted more often than defenders, so that’s particularly impressive.

BEST ASSISTANT MANAGER

1st: Oliver Glasner (127)

2nd: Fabian Hurzeler (119)

3rd: David Moyes (118)

The Assistant Manager made its debut in 2024/25. Will we see it again next season? The polarising chip was undoubtedly effective if successfully played, with some Fantasy managers getting scores of 60+ points.

David Moyes (£0.5m) was a popular pick from the outset, with an invigorated Everton enjoying a ‘double’ in Gameweek 24. That was the first week in which the chip was available to use.

He tops the official managers’ points table in FPL… but that, for some reason, includes scores from Gameweek 23, a week before the chip was active.

So, looking at the last 15 Gameweeks only, Oliver Glasner (£0.8m) tops the pile.

Glasner, Moyes and second-placed Fabian Hurzeler (£1.1m) all registered two table bonus wins while the chip was active. But Glasner added three table bonus draws to that, a tally that no other head coach could better.

SPECIAL AWARD: NEGATIVE POINTS

Finally – and sorry for doing this, Ben – an acknowledgement that one player ended 2024/25 with less than zero points.

After joining Ipswich on loan from Atalanta in January, defender Ben Godfrey (£4.0m) played just 158 league minutes. Enough time to pick up a yellow card and concede 10 goals.