Lovro Budisin crowned 2024/25 FPL champion

Lovro Budisin has been crowned the 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion.

FPL has yet to update after this afternoon’s matches, but using LiveFPL, we know that Lovro has finished comfortably clear of second-placed Jack Brannan.

OVERALL LEAGUE

Lovro, who has never previously finished inside the top 500,000, took a -4 to sell Kevin De Bruyne and Jean-Philippe Mateta for Bukayo Saka and Evanilson in Gameweek 38.

While those two transfers failed to pay off, double-digit hauls from Mohamed Salah (c) and Jarrod Bowen contributed to his final-day score of 62 points.

Runner-up Jack Brannan ended up 23 points adrift of first place.

Blythe Oakman, meanwhile, took bronze with a Gameweek 38 score of 93 points, thanks in part to a Jarrod Bowen Triple Captaincy haul.

FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT LEAGUE

Gideon Moss, who ended with an overall rank of 11, won our Fantasy Football Scout league by a whopping 43 points.

FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MEMBERS LEAGUE

Asif Hasan won the Fantasy Football Scout Members league, finishing 12 points ahead of second-placed Trond Hauso Hansen.

Congratulations to all the winners and stay tuned for RedLightning’s next round-up for a more detailed summary of these and other community leagues and cups.



