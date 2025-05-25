147
FPL May 25

Lovro Budisin crowned 2024/25 FPL champion

147 Comments
Lovro Budisin has been crowned the 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion.

FPL has yet to update after this afternoon’s matches, but using LiveFPL, we know that Lovro has finished comfortably clear of second-placed Jack Brannan.

OVERALL LEAGUE

Lovro Budisin

Lovro, who has never previously finished inside the top 500,000, took a -4 to sell Kevin De Bruyne and Jean-Philippe Mateta for Bukayo Saka and Evanilson in Gameweek 38.

While those two transfers failed to pay off, double-digit hauls from Mohamed Salah (c) and Jarrod Bowen contributed to his final-day score of 62 points.

Runner-up Jack Brannan ended up 23 points adrift of first place.

Blythe Oakman, meanwhile, took bronze with a Gameweek 38 score of 93 points, thanks in part to a Jarrod Bowen Triple Captaincy haul.

FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT LEAGUE

Lovro Budisin

Gideon Moss, who ended with an overall rank of 11, won our Fantasy Football Scout league by a whopping 43 points.

FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MEMBERS LEAGUE

Asif Hasan won the Fantasy Football Scout Members league, finishing 12 points ahead of second-placed Trond Hauso Hansen.

Congratulations to all the winners and stay tuned for RedLightning’s next round-up for a more detailed summary of these and other community leagues and cups.

  1. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Really unbelievable season. Playing for almost 10 years, never got better than 35k which was my only time in top 100k. This year stars aligned at least for the chip usage (TC Salah GW24, AM Emery 25 and Glasner 26& 27) and lack of captaincy decision (Salah for like 80% off the season) brought me my personal best rank of 6k. Seems like good timing is mother of all important factors in FPL

    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      You nailed the chips

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        A duck walked into a bar. He sat down and said, "you got any bread?" The barman said, "sorry we dont serve food here". 5 minutes later, the duck asked again, "have you got any bread?" The barman said," no,, and if you ask me one more time, i nail that bloody beak of yours to the bar". So the duck asked " you got any nails?" Barman said NO!, Duck then asked "You got any bread?"

        1. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Haha

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      FANTASTIC!!!

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      Great season mate

    4. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      49 mins ago

      Well done!

    5. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      46 mins ago

      Well done! Great work

  2. Rhysd007
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Late Sa save meant that my work mini league was DRAWN !!
    2492 v 2492 after all that!

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Wow. Who made the least amount of transfers? 🙂

  3. DandyDon
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Massive 100k red arrow for me to finish the season despite captaining Salah. Dias
    only other player to get me points! was already a terrible season but that puts me down to about 700k! Hadn’t really finished below top 100k first six seasons then the last three have been around 200k. I honestly didn’t enjoy this season at all apart from captaining Saka one week that put me up to 80k fairly early on. Wissa captaincy was a good shout last week but that only moved me up 6k places which is mad considering how low I am! Everyone just seems to copy each other these days and I might not bother next year which is a shame, used to enjoy playing a lot more.

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Play it your way. Hendo was 8 points behind Raya i think. How many people had him, Most had Raya at some point, or an Arsenal defender.

      I had Cunha so early, way before anyone, Got Munoz at the start but him and Mateta in GW14.

      It was only my chips and Captain rather than my transfers. I mean how many kept Palmer after GW19? He had done bugger all. I FH29, WC35. You dont have to follow the crowed.

      Either play it your way, or just copy FPL harry 🙂

  4. DeSelby
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Was just hoping to remain in top 100K. Scored 91 (GW rank 20K) so went from 97K to 47K.

    Also, relatedly, Antoine Semenyo is my new favorite player.

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Well played! Semenyo came good for me after being a troll most of the season

  5. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Only two FPL strikers scored goals today.
    Remember this for next year's 38, and remember to go 5-4-1.

  6. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    @ Torres Magic - not sure if you're on here or will read this. But great season mate and thanks for running LMS every year

    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Second this! Thanks TM - maybe next year will be my year.

  7. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    15k overall rank in the end. Not a brag but really disappointed as I was 15k in GW24 and crept into the top10k twice. Wanted to get back to back top5k finishes

    Didn’t play aggressive enough in certain moments. The Saka over Bowen points swing in GW33 will be my memory of this season unfortunately, 44 point swing !!

    Anyway, hope everyone has a good summer. Will try to pop on here a few times as I do believe this place is great, in comparison to other parts of the internet that are just completely toxic and non-existent discussion

    See you all in August peeps

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      It's hard to see past a good finish when you feel you could have done better. 15k is really good.

      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        Thanks biggsy, I guess I just always strive for top10k

        In the last 6 seasons, I’ve finished 15k, 3k, 17k, 35k, 19k, 12k

        Always missing something from getting into the top10k, I think it’s because I get a bit impulsive when I have to follow the template and try to go different but it rarely ever works

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          30 mins ago

          It's tough - I've only breached it once although this is my sixth above 40k. You need a lot to go right and there are so many marginal decisions that could have gone either way

          1. Qaiss
            • 9 Years
            26 mins ago

            Yeah I got a 3k last season but that’s because I played Freehit in DGW34 and was super aggressive

            There’s a lot of luck needed with the marginal decisions as you say to get into the top10k

            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/05/11/fpl-gameweek-36-round-up-sundays-goals-assists-bonus-points-stats?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27196626

  8. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    Finished just shy of 200k - middle of the season really let me down but a steady climb up at the end awarded me the majority of my MLs 🙂

    Thank you for all your support - see you on the other side!

  9. FantasyTony
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Just nipped in under 50K which isn’t bad seeing as I was in the weeds for the half of the season.

    Little things like going Sarr over Eze or Sels + Saliba over Raya and Milenkovic last week cost me quite a few places in the end but I won my paid minileague so I can’t really complain.

  10. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    50 mins ago

    Some end to the season. Had almost written it off after a shocker in gw30 on wc I was 200k. Nailed the chips and 8 green arrows in a row to finish 6k.

    6th top 10k finish and 9 in top 13k

    1. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      6k! Incredible mate well done!!

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      That's immense, clearly nailed that chip strategy

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks! Great season for you as well

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Fantastic. As good as your 1994 WC run

    4. To Mee To You
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nice Mr Bonner!I did exactly the same and a Last Man Standing award too! Seasons like this only happen once in a blue moon, so enjoy!

  11. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Went from 33k to 16k off the GW30 WC through to GW36. Back down to 37k in two weeks. Bad decisions and the little bit of luck deserted me at the end.

    Still a respectable position, but should have been better

