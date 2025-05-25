Lovro Budisin crowned 2024/25 FPL champion

Lovro Budisin has been crowned the 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion.
FPL has yet to update after this afternoon’s matches, but using LiveFPL, we know that Lovro has finished comfortably clear of second-placed Jack Brannan.
OVERALL LEAGUE
Lovro, who has never previously finished inside the top 500,000, took a -4 to sell Kevin De Bruyne and Jean-Philippe Mateta for Bukayo Saka and Evanilson in Gameweek 38.
While those two transfers failed to pay off, double-digit hauls from Mohamed Salah (c) and Jarrod Bowen contributed to his final-day score of 62 points.
Runner-up Jack Brannan ended up 23 points adrift of first place.
Blythe Oakman, meanwhile, took bronze with a Gameweek 38 score of 93 points, thanks in part to a Jarrod Bowen Triple Captaincy haul.
FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT LEAGUE
Gideon Moss, who ended with an overall rank of 11, won our Fantasy Football Scout league by a whopping 43 points.
FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MEMBERS LEAGUE
Asif Hasan won the Fantasy Football Scout Members league, finishing 12 points ahead of second-placed Trond Hauso Hansen.
Congratulations to all the winners and stay tuned for RedLightning’s next round-up for a more detailed summary of these and other community leagues and cups.
1 hour, 7 mins ago
Really unbelievable season. Playing for almost 10 years, never got better than 35k which was my only time in top 100k. This year stars aligned at least for the chip usage (TC Salah GW24, AM Emery 25 and Glasner 26& 27) and lack of captaincy decision (Salah for like 80% off the season) brought me my personal best rank of 6k. Seems like good timing is mother of all important factors in FPL