Scoreboard May 25

FPL Gameweek 38 round-up: Goals, assists, bonus points + stats

The Scoreboard has all the attacking returns, bonus points and key stats from Sunday’s Gameweek 38 fixtures.

Those statistics include the day’s top teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goal involvement (xGI).

This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers soon after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and bonus points are from LiveFPL. A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections and therefore could be revised over the next few hours or so.

GAMEWEEK 38: GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 38: PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:

Wolverhampton Wanderers1 – 1Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur1 – 4Brighton and Hove Albion
Southampton1 – 2Arsenal
Nottingham Forest0 – 1Chelsea
Newcastle United0 – 1Everton
Manchester United2 – 0Aston Villa
Liverpool1 – 1Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town1 – 3West Ham United
Fulham0 – 2Manchester City
Bournemouth2 – 0Leicester City

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

  1. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    48 mins ago

    Its over.....For now 🙂

    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      How will you be spending your Saturdays for the next 2 months? Honest answer peeps

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Completely forgetting about FPL, probably getting overly optimistic about Man United's chances next season and then pulling a team together 3 hours before the GW1 deadline

        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Will be good to forget about it for a while and come back fresh !

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            It's what I always try and do over the summer. I get a bit obsessive about it during the season at times so 2 months off is good

            1. Qaiss
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Likewise. Easy to forget about it but then addicted when the season starts again

  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Ended up at 350k. My second worst OR (after 550k a few moons ago), but given I was 6.7m till GW19, I'll take it. Glad this god forsaken season is over. Enjoy the break, gents. Cheers.

    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      What were you doing until GW19?

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Every 50/50 going against me, injuries...you name it. Everything that can go wrong went wrong for me till 19. Probably the craziest season of FPL I've ever played.

        1. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          good old philosophers stones,calling everyone of your players a f*cker made me laugh every time ,please return next season

  3. Steavn8k
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Thank you to everyone in the community for your advice over the season. Enjoy your summer and see you next season.
    Cheers!

    1. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Catch you soon man

  4. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Well that's a wrap. Nice one lads, catch you all in a few months.

  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    When does the game update???

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Next season 😉

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Still doesn't show rank on my account?

        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          It won’t until the game relaunches

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            7 mins ago

            Sorry I am confused. How are we going to find the rank then ?? Sorry if daft question...

            1. Qaiss
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Gameweek history, rank history

              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Definitely hasn't updated on my account lol it's black mirror stuff 🙂

  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    According to live FPL I have finished 79k which is my highest rank this season so I am absolutely buzzing especially as I had such a poor start of the season . Also pleased with my punt on kudus for last GW. Thanks for all the help this season and apologies for any bad advice I have given:) have a nice summer

    1. Captain Mal
        31 mins ago

        Nicely done, enjoy the break!

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Thank you 🙂 Bowen sure helped me since wc31 so thanks for advice!

      • Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Well done! Enjoy the summer

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers 🙂

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      If my nephew had been born Josko instead of Virgil around the time of my GW34 wildcard, I wouldn't be looking at my worst ever FPL rank right now. Fine margins in this game.

      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Did you stick to the Salah perma cap all season? Remember you saying that’s what you’re doing earlier in the season

        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Until week 30, yeah. Rewarded me with a decent triple captain haul today too. Stuck with my system of only making transfers in blocks of 4-5 gameweeks, bar one slip up towards the end. Pretty liberating to not stress about transfers week to week tbh.

          Saka the villain of the season. Had to hold him for 5 weeks through his injury. Then captain in the big DGW for 2 1-point cameos. Capped it all off today transfering him in for yet another 1-pointer.

    3. Orion
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      I have won my money league… Thank you guys for helping me choose the right captain for today. 🙂 And thank you Bowen… See you guys next season 🙂

    4. The Mandalorian
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      To everyone in the community Happy New Year.

    5. snow pea in repose
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thanks to everyone involved with the site for their good works this season and also to so many good players willing to share teams, ideas, etc. FPL 2025-26, onwards and upwards!

