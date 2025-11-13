FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 11

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after a low-scoring Gameweek 11.

Here, we report on the latest news from the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Live Hall of Fame and many other FFS community mini-leagues.

Unfortunately, I still don’t have any more information about whether MIR’s popular FFS Head-to-Head Leagues (code s947au) have been closed to new entries yet, or about how much progress has been made towards getting them started.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Harry Welham leads our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) for a second week and is ranked 29th throughout the world.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Krešimir Zetović tops our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league after captaining Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) and has risen to 223rd overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS CUPS

There will be two FFS Open Cups and two FFS Members Cups this season.

Gameweek 11 was the qualifying round for the 26th Open Cup (which anyone can enter), and the first round proper will follow in Gameweek 12.

560 teams entered before Tuesday’s deadline, including five previous winners: MCH, TH14, 2eyed Turk, TFO and sandgrounder. These will be given byes into the first round. Joining them will be 507 teams that have beaten the as-yet-unknown qualifying score.

Entry for the 19th Members Cup (for Chief Scout members only) will open in Gameweek 12.

These cups are old-school competitions run by Fantasy Football Scout, and should not be confused with the league cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page. Finalists and third-place play-off winners will receive Amazon vouchers as prizes. See this article for full details.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 11 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (code skotto) was 32 after hits, with 69 teams eliminated.

It means that 801 are going through to Gameweek 12.

Entry is now open for teams that have equalled or beaten all the safety scores after hits.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams that were in the danger zone.

Dominic Campbell was the highest scorer after playing his Bench Boost and getting double-digit hauls from Saka, Michael Keane (£4.5m) and Igor Thiago (£6.3m). He came 441st in 2018/19 and has had two further top 9k finishes since then.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Monday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 11 but, unlike the Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,236 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 13 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (4th) John Walsh (OR 223k)

(OR 223k) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 581k)

(OR 581k) 3rd (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 2.280m)

(OR 2.280m) 4th (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 560k)

(OR 560k) 5th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 497k)

(OR 497k) 6th (21st) Anoop K (OR 63k)

(OR 63k) 7th (12th) Mark Hurst (Free Hit, 116k)

(Free Hit, 116k) 8th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 453k)

(OR 453k) 9th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 395k)

(OR 395k) 10th (13th) Jovan Popović (OR 221k)

(OR 221k) 11th (22nd) Uzair Rizwan (OR 145k)

(OR 145k) 12th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 515k)

(OR 515k) 13th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 2.047m)

Since the Gameweek 10 update, Mark Hurst has gained three places, and – elevenify.com, Anoop K, Jovan Popović, Michael Giovanni and Abinav C have gained one place each. But Uzair Rizwan slips to 11th.

Two of the Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

34th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 2.850m)

(OR 2.850m) 38th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 2.181m)

The only other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Dominic Campbell (322nd), Olavi Oja (968th), Leo F (87th) and Tarek Balbaa (16th).

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, George Gavin leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a third week.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

J Martin (Pilot Flame) stays in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a sixth week.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Olavi Oja has regained the lead in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm), having previously led after Gameweeks 7 and 9.

Olavi and Bobby Styles have taken turns in leading this league over the last five Gameweeks.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Olavi also has the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) for a fifth week.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Leo F is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) after captaining Saka. He came 777th in 2016/17, also boasting two other top 6k finishes.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Joe Paskell and Michael Day both set the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs). Joe had previously been the sole leader between Gameweeks 5 and 7, before Michael took over.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Gregor Marko Frim is the new leader of Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje). He came 60th in 2017/18 after also finishing in the top 6k in both of the previous two seasons.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2018/19 FPL Champion Adam Levy is top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a fourth week.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Tarek Balbaa leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a fourth week.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Anoop K has regained first place in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 8 and 9.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

If Skooldaze is reading this, could you please let me know its league code, as a couple of FPL managers (prbaker1980 and Iain Sime) think they are eligible and would like to join.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Elsewhere, Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for a sixth week and rises to 474th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Gwyn Liam Llewellyn is at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for a fourth successive week and fifth time this season.

If Greyhead is reading this, could you please tell me its league code?

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Craig Smaaskjaer leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI lot (code adzbaa) for a third week.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), the Bench Boost only brought in 41 points, causing a slip from 41st to 43rd in the league.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Sarah Edgar is the number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for a second week, moving up to 662k overall.

It’s the first of these teams to break into the top million, despite a Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m) captaincy failure.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Konadu Graham leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for a third successive week and sixth time this season. Activating the Bench Boost shoots the squad up to 431st overall.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.