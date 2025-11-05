FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 10

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after a fairly uneventful Gameweek 10.

Here, we report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Live Hall of Fame (boasting a new number one) and many other FFS community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Harry Welham enters as the leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) and is ranked 75th throughout the world.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Cam MacFadyen played his Wildcard and tops our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a second week. He’s now 386th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 10 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (code skotto) was 62 after hits, with 82 teams eliminated.

It means that 870 are going through to Gameweek 11.

New entries when it next re-opens must equal or beat all the safety scores after hits.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams that were in the danger zone.

GunnersRevival — was the highest scorer because of double-digit hauls from captain Erling Haaland (£14.8m), Declan Rice (£6.8m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m), Moises Caicedo (£6.0m) and Marc Guehi (£5.0m).

FFS HALL OF FAME

The Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Tuesday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 10 but, unlike the Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,194 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 10 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (4th) John Walsh (OR 191k)

(OR 191k) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 534k)

(OR 534k) 3rd (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 2.120m)

(OR 2.120m) 4th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 395k)

(OR 395k) 5th (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 802k)

(OR 802k) 6th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 492k)

(OR 492k) 7th (21st) Anoop K (OR 80k)

(OR 80k) 8th (22nd) Uzair Rizwan (OR 101k)

(OR 101k) 9th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 557k)

(OR 557k) 10th (12th) Mark Hurst (OR 189k)

Since the Gameweek 9 update, John Walsh (who has had five top 5k finishes in the last six seasons) has overtaken Tom Dollimore to become the new number one.

Harry Daniels rises four places, Uzair Rizwan is up two and – elevenify.com one place, but Anoop K is down by three and Fábio Borges by two.

Four of the Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

13th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 893k)

(OR 893k) 14th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 2.908m)

(OR 2.908m) 34th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 3.414m)

(OR 3.414m) 64th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 3.069m)

The only other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Olavi Oja (995th) and Tarek Balbaa (16th).

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, George Gavin leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a second week.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

J Martin (Pilot Flame) stays in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a fifth week.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Bobby Styles has regained the lead in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm), having previously led after Gameweek 8, and is now 1,308th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Olavi Oja is in the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) for a fourth week.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Ryan Carmichael leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) for a second successive week and fourth time this season.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Michael Day sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for a third week.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

He also leads Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) for a second week.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2018/19 FPL Champion Adam Levy is top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a third week, having played his Wildcard.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Tarek Balbaa leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a third week.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Dave Laney is now in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Peter Jennings, fresh from playing his Bench Boost, leads my Opening Day League for a fifth week. He has risen to 1,842nd overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Elsewhere, Gwyn Liam Llewellyn remains at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for a third successive week and fourth time this season.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Craig Smaaskjaer leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa) for a second week.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it scored 80 points this week. Up to 608k overall, it shoots up to 41st in this league.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Sarah Edgar is the new number one of FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) after using Triple Captain on Gabriel. With such a restriction on premiums, this is one of just three teams from the league that are inside the global top two million.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Konadu Graham leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for a second successive week and fifth time this season, and is now 798th overall.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

There have been a few enquiries about how to join the FPL Vets 2006 or before, The Next Great and Good and FFS Head-to-Head Leagues mini-leagues. We’re currently trying to find the codes for these.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.