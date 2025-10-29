FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 9

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 9, a low-scoring one for most of those who didn’t own Micky van de Ven (£4.7m) or Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m).

Here, we report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the Live Hall of Fame and many other FFS community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Craig Vile is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) and has risen to 232nd around the world.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Cam MacFadyen is the new name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and is now 691st overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 9 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (code skotto) was 34 after hits, with 94 teams eliminated.

It means that 942 are going through to Gameweek 10.

Entry reopened on Tuesday morning and should remain open till Friday. New entries must have equalled or beaten all the safety scores after hits.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams that were in the danger zone.

Olive Oil was the highest scorer, having activated a Bench Boost and getting double-digit hauls from van de Ven, Joe Rodon (£4.1m), Pedro Porro (£5.5m) and Eberechi Eze (£7.6m). She came 7,241st in 2016/17.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

The allocation of teams in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues (code s947au) to the correct Leagues and Divisions, taking account of promotions, relegations, dropouts and new entries, is not yet complete, so don’t leave the Entry League.

The fixtures will be backdated to start in Gameweek 1, but I don’t know whether or not the Entry League has yet been closed to new teams, exactly what stage of the process has been reached, or how much longer this will all likely take.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Monday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 9 but, unlike the Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,135 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 10 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) are as follows:

1st (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 633k)

(OR 633k) 2nd (4th) John Walsh (OR 404k)

(OR 404k) 3rd (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 3.063m)

(OR 3.063m) 4th (21st) Anoop K (OR 60k)

(OR 60k) 5th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 509k)

(OR 509k) 6th (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 1.062m)

(OR 1.062m) 7th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 508k)

(OR 508k) 8th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 781k)

(OR 781k) 9th (12th) Mark Hurst (OR 218k)

(OR 218k) 10th (22nd) Uzair Rizwan (OR 184k)

Since the Gameweek 8 update, Fábio Borges has risen two places, while Rob Mayes and Mark Hurst have both gone up by one.

Four of the Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

12th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 884k)

(OR 884k) 17th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 3.908m)

(OR 3.908m) 18th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 2.387m)

(OR 2.387m) 42nd (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 3.068m)

The only other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Olavi Oja (921st) and Tarek Balbaa (14th).

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, George Gavin is the new leader of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league after a disastrous Free Hit by long-time leader Chris Atkinson. The latter left Rodon on the bench and his top scorer was Marcos Senesi’s (£5.0m) five points. George has had two top 7k finishes.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

J Martin (Pilot Flame) stays in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a fourth week.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Olavi Oja has regained the lead in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm), having previously led after Gameweek 7, and is now 1,175th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Olavi is also in the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) for a third week.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Ryan Carmichael has regained the lead in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b), having previously led after Gameweeks 6 and 7.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Michael Day sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for a second week.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

He also leads Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2018/19 FPL Champion Adam Levy is top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a second week. He came 90th in 2021/22 and is the only FPL Champion to have finished in the top 100 twice.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Tarek Balbaa leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a second week.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Anoop K is in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a second week.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for a fourth week and is now 2,433rd overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Elsewhere, Gwyn Liam Llewellyn remains at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for a second successive week and third time this season Captaining the Mbeumo haul takes him up to 154th worldwide.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Craig Smaaskjaer is the new leader of the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it scored a good 68 points to finally break into the top million. Up to 781k overall, it sits 54th in this league.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Jordan Wallace is the new number one of FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5). With such a restriction, this is one of just five teams from the league that are inside the global top two million.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Konadu Graham has regained the lead in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y), having previously led between Gameweeks 4 to 6. The squad rises to 431st overall.

Despite his team name, the previous leader Finton Kiely does not own Mbeumo.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.