FPL Gameweek 15 Scout Picks: Bruno G in Newcastle triple-up

5 December 2025 72 comments
avfc82 avfc82
It’s Scout Picks time as we choose our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 15.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions.

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 15 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

FPL notes: Palmer's misses, 'OOP' Neto + Evanilson's first minutes 4

Bart Verbruggen (£4.4m) is selected between the sticks for Brighton and Hove Albion’s home encounter with West Ham United. Albion may have faced difficulties in Wednesday’s seven-goal thriller against Aston Villa, but prior to that, they had been defensively superb, conceding just one goal and keeping three clean sheets in four league matches. Should West Ham find the net, Verbruggen could have save points to fall back on – only two goalkeepers have amassed more than his five over the last six Gameweeks.

DEFENDERS

FPL Gameweek 12: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points 15

Daniel Munoz’s (£6.1m) offensive threat from the back is enough to earn him a place in our Scout Picks. The wing-back has scored in his last two away matches, with his 3.77 expected goal involvement (xGI) for the 2025/26 season the highest of any FPL defender. Given that Palace have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five matches, Munoz looks a solid shout for points at both ends of the pitch.

James Tarkowski (£5.4m) comes in as Everton welcome Nottingham Forest to the Hill Dickinson Stadium. The Toffees’ centre-back is in his most consistent form of the season, with one assist, three clean sheets, four defensive contribution (DefCon) points, two bonus and no blanks in his last four matches.

Above: James Tarkowski has racked up 145 defensive contributions so far in 2025/26, the fifth-most of any FPL defender

Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) is our Newcastle United defender of choice for the visit of Burnley. The German centre-back has already netted two goals this season, while his tally of 10 shots is easily the most of any defensive teammate, underlining his points potential in the opponents’ box for Saturday’s clash with Scott Parker’s strugglers. The Clarets have produced the lowest expected goals (xG) of any side in the top-flight in 2025/26:

MIDFIELDERS

Lateriser: The players + teams to target ahead of the transfer top-up
 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Arsenal fear Cristhian Mosquera will miss six to eight weeks with ankle injury suffered in win over Brentford.

    https://x.com/SamiMokbel_BBC/status/1996985832339542178?t=QwIATpl-ahh1nXMVdYx2CA&s=19

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Ben White at CB?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Timber came on for Mosquera and played RCB against Brentford

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      White Timber Hincapie Calafiori (R-L)
      Or
      Timber Saliba Hincapie Calafiori

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Hincapie 5.4m becomes an interesting option in 16 to consider.

        I was looking at Calafiori instead of Timber due to Ben White's good performance against Brentford but the 4 YCs is slightly off putting expecially when I have Munoz (4 YCs).

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Bruno Guimaraes is averaging 1 shot a game this season.

    1. WATERMELONS
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      But he hasn't played Brunely yet

  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    Sarr to Bruno G, or Merino or someone else up to £7.3m?

    Cheers and good luck this weekend.

    1. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not that big of an advocate of xg, but Bruno is massively overperforming xg by 100% and xa by 400%

    2. Oasthouse FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Bruno G a good option, as is minteh.

  4. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
      39 mins ago

      thiago or saka on fh

      1. Oasthouse FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        Thiago, tough fixture for Arsenal this week.

        1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
            just now

            thank you

        2. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          26 mins ago

          saka

          1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
              just now

              why

          2. Dynamic Duos
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Saka , Martinez may be out

          3. Dynamic Duos
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Plus prefer Welbeck and Woltemade this week

        3. Oasthouse FC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          36 mins ago

          Hey folks,

          Pick one to play for this week

          a - rogers at home to Arsenal
          b - rejinders home to Sunderland (already have foden and Haaland)
          c - senesi home to Chelsea

          Don’t like any of them, but leaning towards rejinders and hoping he gets the minutes.

          Cheers!

          1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
              29 mins ago

              -4? i go rogers arsenal defence is severly depleted

              1. Oasthouse FC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                28 mins ago

                Cheers, these are not for a hit. Just figuring out who to play/bench.

                Point taken re Arsenal though, thanks

                1. WATERMELONS
                  • 8 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Rogers, Quite a nice differential.

                  Senesi has a good floor. Rogers higher ceiling,

          2. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
              35 mins ago

              pick 2 on fh:

              a) saka
              b) gordon
              c) thiago
              d) barnes
              e) gakpo
              f) mbuemo (already have fernandes)
              g) guimares

              pick 1:

              1) burn
              2) thiaw
              3) tark

              1. Oasthouse FC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                32 mins ago

                C and G

                2

                1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                    just now

                    thanks

                2. BUZZBOMB ♡
                  • 10 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  C D
                  Toss up between 1 and 2. I do like big Dan.

                3. DARE TO BISCAN
                  • 7 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  CG3

              2. BUZZBOMB ♡
                • 10 Years
                29 mins ago

                1. DARE TO BISCAN
                  • 7 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Wut? Why is there a FIFA world peace prize?

                  1. Marvin.
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    It was invented so it could be given to Donald Trump.

                2. SM001
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  I'm mingling my balls

              3. TafOnTour1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                29 mins ago

                Deciding between either Elliot Anderson, Dewsbury-Hall, or Wieffer for my fifth midfielder slot. Which one is the best option here?! I have a budget of £5.4m.

                1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                    just now

                    anderson or kdh

                  • OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                      just now

                      now please look at my question above thx

                  • OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                      26 mins ago

                      pick 2:

                      a) thiago
                      b) saka
                      c) gumares

                    • RealSocialDads
                      • 9 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      Doku + Gakpo -> Foden + Minteh?

                      1. DARE TO BISCAN
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        For free? Yeah

                    • Boz
                      • 13 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      Start one:

                      A) VVD (lee)
                      B) Enzo (bou)

                    • DARE TO BISCAN
                      • 7 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      GTG, bench in order?

                      Raya
                      Timber, Tark, Muñoz
                      Saka, Bruno G, Semenyo, Minteh
                      Wolte(vc), Haaland(c), Mateta

                      (Dub, Wieffer, Senesi, Rodon)

                    • WATERMELONS
                      • 8 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      Benching Dilema. All these lot playing at home and really can't decide. Anyone have a view?

                      Bench 1 of:

                      a) Kudus (BRE)
                      b) Semenyo (CHE)
                      c) Ndiaye (NFO)

                      1. DARE TO BISCAN
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Between B & C. Ndiaye still on pens?

                    • Atters
                      • 11 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      Transfer out with Mbuemo or Semenyo for Foden?

                      1. Keane There Dunne That
                        • 13 Years
                        just now

                        Semenyo yes

                    • Keane There Dunne That
                      • 13 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Sels
                      Van Dijk Timber VDV
                      Rodgers Saka Semenyo Mbuemo
                      Haaland Woltemade Thiago

                      Still have FH and Wildcard… should I FH this week?

                    • Make FPL Casual Again
                      • 7 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      Bad news for Thiago enthusiasts...
                      No Dango = No goal for Thiago

                    • Miguel Sanchez
                      • 9 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Is Enzo to Bruno G a good move this week?

                      1. Dynamic Duos
                        • 12 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Yep

                      2. DARE TO BISCAN
                        • 7 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        I did it. So, probably not

                      3. Weasel Boy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        1 min ago

                        I'm thinking of doing it instead of Semenyo to Foden

                    • Dynamic Duos
                      • 12 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Best def out these please?

                      A) O'Reilly
                      B) De Ligt
                      C) Chalobah

                      1. Miguel Sanchez
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        A

                    • BOATIES FC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      Is it this GW or next, it's best to use all transfers up for the five AFCON freebies?

                      1. Dynamic Duos
                        • 12 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        This week

                      2. DARE TO BISCAN
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Everyone will have 5FT at the start of GW16, regardless.

                        Smoke em if you got em, in GW15

                    • abaalan
                      • 9 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      Minteh or Bruno G ?
                      Remove Enzo or Semenyo this week ?

                      1. Dynamic Duos
                        • 12 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Enzo to Bruno

                        1. Bucket Man
                          • 7 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Agree with this

                      2. Miguel Sanchez
                        • 9 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Enzo to Bruno G is my likely move this GW

                    • Weasel51
                      • 9 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Raya
                      Senesi Virgil Munoz
                      Semenyo Saka Mbuemo Minteh
                      Haaland Thiago Mateta

                      Dubravka, Stach, Alderete, Rodon

                      —————————

                      A) Senesi + Mbuemo >>> Burn + Foden

                      B) Stach + Mateta >>> Foden + Guiu and go 352

                      1. Bucket Man
                        • 7 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        B for me. Keep Brian for Wolves

                    • Bucket Man
                      • 7 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      FH look ok?

                      Donnarumma
                      Tarkoswki, Munoz, Livramento
                      Bruno, Mbeumo, Foden, Gordon
                      Woltemade, Welbeck, Haaland
                      Verbruggen, Van Hecke, Andersen, Devenny

                      1. The bean
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        I Like the Gordon pick... looks g2g

                    • Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 11 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      maybe rather than looking at replacing enzo, I should focus on my defence...

                      back 5 : timber chalobah richards alderete truffert

                      richards to thiaw for free? cheers

                      1. Bucket Man
                        • 7 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Depends who you can get for Enzo. Would rather do him to Foden, Newcastle mid, Minteh then a defensive transfer. Palace have been good defensively

                        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                          • 11 Years
                          just now

                          Cant afford foden and have minteh already. not sure Bruno g can carry his scoring run.

                      2. The bean
                        • 7 Years
                        1 min ago

                        I was thinking about the same move but its Hard to give Richards the chop. Newcastle haven't really been great defencily have they?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                          • 11 Years
                          just now

                          I am planning on getting munoz next week and maybe dble palace def too much?

                    • The bean
                      • 7 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Start 2, along with munoz.
                      A-Saliba
                      B- Richards
                      C- Nico Williams

                      Thanks

                      1. Bucket Man
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        AC

                    • TKC07
                      • 6 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      2FT.
                      Priority sell?
                      A) Sememyo
                      B) Mateta
                      C) Mbuemo
                      D) Rice (doubtful)

                      Priority buys:
                      1) Foden
                      2) Thiago
                      3) Wolt
                      4) Bruno G
                      5) Bruno F

                      1. Bucket Man
                        • 7 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        BD
                        13

                      2. Dynamic Duos
                        • 12 Years
                        just now

                        BD 13

                    • Nightcrawler
                      • 6 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Have Raya in goal

                      Who would U start?

                      A) Timber (nailed to start but probably CB, tough game)

                      B) O'Reilly (not nailed but easier game and more attacking)

                    • Visionaries
                      • 9 Years
                      1 min ago

                      TC vs

                      A Sunderland
                      B West Ham

