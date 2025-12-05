FPL Gameweek 15 Scout Picks: Bruno G in Newcastle triple-up

It’s Scout Picks time as we choose our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 15.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions.

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 15 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Bart Verbruggen (£4.4m) is selected between the sticks for Brighton and Hove Albion’s home encounter with West Ham United. Albion may have faced difficulties in Wednesday’s seven-goal thriller against Aston Villa, but prior to that, they had been defensively superb, conceding just one goal and keeping three clean sheets in four league matches. Should West Ham find the net, Verbruggen could have save points to fall back on – only two goalkeepers have amassed more than his five over the last six Gameweeks.

DEFENDERS

Daniel Munoz’s (£6.1m) offensive threat from the back is enough to earn him a place in our Scout Picks. The wing-back has scored in his last two away matches, with his 3.77 expected goal involvement (xGI) for the 2025/26 season the highest of any FPL defender. Given that Palace have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five matches, Munoz looks a solid shout for points at both ends of the pitch.

James Tarkowski (£5.4m) comes in as Everton welcome Nottingham Forest to the Hill Dickinson Stadium. The Toffees’ centre-back is in his most consistent form of the season, with one assist, three clean sheets, four defensive contribution (DefCon) points, two bonus and no blanks in his last four matches.

Above: James Tarkowski has racked up 145 defensive contributions so far in 2025/26, the fifth-most of any FPL defender

Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) is our Newcastle United defender of choice for the visit of Burnley. The German centre-back has already netted two goals this season, while his tally of 10 shots is easily the most of any defensive teammate, underlining his points potential in the opponents’ box for Saturday’s clash with Scott Parker’s strugglers. The Clarets have produced the lowest expected goals (xG) of any side in the top-flight in 2025/26:

MIDFIELDERS