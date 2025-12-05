After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Danny G, Merlins, Louis and Jack, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 19 Scout Picks.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 19 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Blackburn Rovers play both of their matches at home this week, against 24th-placed Sheffield Wednesday and 20th-placed Oxford United. With that in mind, it is no surprise that all four of our experts have selected Aynsley Pears (G) for this Gameweek.

DEFENDERS

Our entire panel recommended and prioritised Charlton Athletic’s Lloyd Jones (D). The Addicks host both Portsmouth and Middlesbrough this week, which presents a prime opportunity for the Welshman to build on his colossal 179 clearances and push for clean-sheet returns. He also takes the armband, reflecting his dominance among our expert selections.

With three clean sheets in four of their last five league matches, Sheffield United are growing in appeal for Fantasy EFL managers. That trend continues this week as the Blades host both Stoke City and Norwich City, with Japhet Tanganga (D) standing out as their leading defensive option.

MIDFIELDERS

While our panel highlighted that Imran Louza (M) sits on four yellow cards, they were still eager to include the Watford talisman. Louza has averaged an outstanding nine points per match this season, which is higher than any other midfielder in the game.

Finn Azaz (M) was also selected by all four contributors. Southampton are in exceptional scoring form, having netted 13 goals across their previous four matches. Central to that run was Azaz, who scored five of those goals.

As noted, Sheffield United have gathered significant momentum heading into the double. Chris Wilder’s side have produced strong attacking returns in recent weeks, with goals flowing consistently in league action. A key contributor to that output has been Callum O’Hare (M), who has registered four assists.

FORWARD

Cardiff City’s Yousef Salech (F) was prioritised by three of our four experts. The Welsh side sit top of League One thanks to their consistency, with Salech leading the line ahead of fixtures against Huddersfield Town and Stevenage.

TEAM PICKS

Despite their inconsistency this season, 15th-placed Watford host the two worst sides in the Championship at home this week. On paper, the Hornets should claim maximum points from both matches, which explains why they stand out as a leading team target among our panel.

Blackburn Rovers were also strongly prioritised by our experts. Two home fixtures give the Rovers a clear advantage in Gameweek 19. Meetings with rock-bottom Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United should present minimal threat.