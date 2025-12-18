Scout Notes

FPL notes: Thiago injury, Cherki boost, Pep on Foden + O’Reilly’s mins

18 December 2025 94 comments
Having already looked at the Blank/Double Gameweek implications from Wednesday’s EFL Cup results and draw, we now turn our attention to the wider talking points.

First up, Manchester City 2-0 Brentford.

RESULTS

ResultGoalsAssists
Manchester CityBrentford2-0Cherki, SavinhoReijnders

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamChanges from GW16 starting XIPlayers who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Manchester City7
Reijnders (90), Gonzalez (66), Cherki (66), O’Reilly (65)		Trafford (90), Lewis (90), Khusanov (90), Ake (90), Savinho (90), Mukasa (90), Foden (63), Gvardiol (25), Nunes (24), Bernardo (24), Bobb (19), Gray (8)
Brentford6Van den Berg (90), Collins (90), Janelt (90), Jensen (81), Kayode (75)Valdimarsson (90), Ajer (90), Damsgaard (90), Yarmoliuk (88), Schade (88), Henry (76), Hickey (15), Lewis-Potter (14), Donovan (9), Konak (2), Nunes (2)

THIAGO INJURY UPDATE

There was no Igor Thiago (£7.2m) in the Brentford squad on Wednesday.

The striker and Jordan Henderson (£5.0m) were both left at home as the Bees travelled to Manchester, with “knocks” cited as the reason.

”Couple of knocks, Thiago, Jordan.” – Keith Andrews to Brentford’s in-house media

”They didn’t quite make this one but not not far off, so we’ll just see how they are tomorrow and then we’ll dust ourselves down and see how everyone else is, obviously after a tough 90 minutes +. We’ll focus on Wolves once we debrief this in the morning.” – Keith Andrews on Igor Thiago and Jordan Henderson in his post-match presser

To try and look on the positive side, both of these players have been carefully managed all season. In fact, neither player has started one midweek game in league or cup in 2025/26.

”Knocks” may have been a bit of a cover story, then, to spare Andrews the criticism of him favouring the mundane of Premier League security over a romantic League Cup tilt.

The problem we could have is that Andrews hosts his pre-Gameweek 17 presser on Thursday lunchtime, so he may not offer much more on Thiago than what he did after full-time.

BOBB INJURY A FURTHER BOOST TO CHERKI + FODEN?

Already without Jeremy Doku (£6.5m) through injury and Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) because of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) involvement, Man City lost a third winger on Wednesday.

Oscar Bobb (£5.1m), one of seven players to come into the side, lasted less than 20 minutes before hobbling off.

“After 10-15 minutes, he complained about the muscular reason. Apparently it is a muscular injury in the hamstring. So, hopefully, it’s not a big one and he’ll come back soon.” – Pep Guardiola on Oscar Bobb

So, Savinho (£6.9m) presents the only real risk to Rayan Cherki (£6.5m) and Phil Foden (£8.8m) at present. The Brazilian was on the scoresheet here with a heavily deflected effort but 90 minutes for him, while Cherki and Foden had their game-time managed, potentially bodes well for the in-form latter two in Gameweek 17.

Guardiola said Cherki “had no energy” after the break; then again, he said the same about Savinho.

“In the second half, Rayan Cherki could not do again the job he should do defensively, had no energy to do it. Savinho, neither, and that’s why with impact [off the bench] from Josko [Gvardiol], from Matheus [Nunes] and especially from Bernardo help us lot to increase our rhythm.” – Pep Guardiola

Despite the tinkerer reputation, Guardiola has used fewer players (12) in his Premier League starting XIs than any other manager over the last seven Gameweeks. One of those, Doku, is now injured, while Savinho’s last league start came in October.

PEP ON O’REILLY + FODEN’S MINUTES

Foden was subbed on for Bobb and later came off himself. However, there doesn’t seem to be any injury concern for the England international. Rather, just minute management.

Foden got just over an hour in total, which is similar to what starters Cherki and Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) were handed.

“Of course, I didn’t want to play Nico O’Reilly 90 minutes again. They play a lot of minutes and we have Saturday, a massively important game against West Ham. Similar with Phil, I didn’t want to play the minutes that he played but the injury for Oscar, couldn’t happen that.” – Pep Guardiola

CHERKI GOAL LIGHTS UP LOW-KEY CONTEST

With seven assists in as many Gameweeks, we’ve been used to seeing Cherki providing goals of late. He turned goalscorer here, however, lashing in a superb opener from a half-cleared corner.

That was among 10 shots (of a total of 15) that City had from the edge of the box or further out, with Brentford doing well enough to restrict clear-cut chances.

So too did City. The Bees had just three efforts all match, all smartly but comfortably saved by James Trafford (£4.6m). Had Abdudokir Khusanov (£5.4m) been sent off after 18 minutes for pulling Kevin Schade (£7.0m) down, and not booked, it could have been different, of course. No VAR here.

All in all, a fairly unremarkable game, which is unsurprising given the rotation and the fact that both clubs’ leading goalscorers didn’t get on the field.

GO-GO TRIPLE CAPTAINERS

Speaking of which, FPL bosses planning on handing Erling Haaland (£15.0m) the Triple Captain in Gameweek 17 would have been delighted to see him unused at the Etihad.

A week of rest on either side of a home game against a West Ham United side still without a single clean sheet under Nuno Espírito Santo? It’s all set up too nicely.

94 Comments
  Thursday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Morning all, these are the pressers listed so far for Thursday:

    1pm - Dyche (NFO)
    1.15pm - Andrews (BRE)
    1.30pm - Farke (LEE), Nuno (NFO), Le Bris (SUN)

    Times from Sky and are in GMT.

    Open Controls
    MyPrettyPony
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Thanks as always for these, but Nuno isn't NFO anymore

      Open Controls
      Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Ah, you know what I mean 😉

        Open Controls
        MyPrettyPony
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Absolutely. For some reason my wink emoji didn't print, as I'm only a pedant in jest.

          Open Controls
          Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            A Nuno-Dyche managerial pairing, à la Gritt/Curbishley, would be something though

            Open Controls
      FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        So is it the NFO or West Ham press conference at 1.30pm?

        Open Controls
        Sheffield Wednesday
          • 5 Years
          42 mins ago

          Dyche is at 1pm, ergo it's West Ham at 1:30pm

          Open Controls
          FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Why don't they just edit the post? Very confusing.

            Open Controls
    Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Thanks for the Scout notes as wasn't able to watch the matches. So Foden and (probably) Thiago start this weekend, reading between the managers' lines.

      Open Controls
  The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    RP

    BrunoG to Cherki?

    Have 5 ft and not much to do.

    Raya
    Timber VvD Senesi Guehi
    Saka Bruno Foden BrunoG*
    (H)aaland Thiago

    Dubs Anderson Andersen Kroupi

    Open Controls
    Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Youre in a great spot here. Cherki, Tavernier, Wilson etc, look a good use of one Free for that fluid Bruno G spot

      Open Controls
    GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Wilson, Semenyo, Rogers good options also.

      Open Controls
  Yordan Letchkov
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    I need help here. 5FT; 0.0itb; FH and BB available.

    Raya Dub
    VVD O'Reilly Andersen Richards Rodon
    Saka Bruno Foden Rogers King
    Haaland Wolte Thiago

    A) Rogers and Wolte to Wilson and Ekitike
    B) King and Wolte to Wilson and DCL
    C) King and Wolte to LeFée and Evanilson

    C would give me following BB in GW18: Dub (EVE), Richards (TOT), Rodon (sun), LeFée (LEE)

    Open Controls
    The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      A looks good

      Open Controls
  tucaoneo
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Thiago you have to pick the Wolves game as the game to have the knock? Really?

    Open Controls
    The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

Typical

      Typical

      Open Controls
    Pompel
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      The least he could do was to pull his hammy properly so that we could move him on to Ekikité without issue

      Open Controls
    Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Bet he starts and is subbed off after an hour.

      Open Controls
    mookie
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Looks like can't start 2 games in 3 days apparently.
      23.08 - 90'
      26.08 - 31'
      30.08 - 90

      13.09 - 72'
      16.09 - not in the squad
      20.09 - 65'

      25.10 - 90'
      28.10 - 0' bench
      01.11 - 90'

      29.11 - 90'
      03.12 - 31'
      06.12 - 90'

      14.12 - 90'
      17.12 - not in the squad
      20.12 - ???

      If so, he might only start 2 during this run:
      27.12 - BOU
      01.01 - TOT
      04.01 - eve
      07.01 - SUN

      Open Controls
      Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Likely rested against Everton based on that. BOU & TOT five days apart and both at home should be sufficient recovery time.

        Open Controls
      mookie
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        The games he didn't start:
        26.08 EFL cup vs Bournemouth
        16.09 EFL cup vs Villa
        28.10 EFL cup vs Grimsby
        03.12 PL vs Arsenal
        17.12 EFL cup vs City

        Could be just that they don't care about the EFL cup, but him and 35yo Henderson were the only ones missing yesterday.
        Henderson didn't start the exact same games plus GW1.

        Open Controls
        Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          51 mins ago

          "Could be just that they don't care about the EFL cup"

          Not sure that is the case when we look at the presser quotes

          Keith Andrews on Carabao Cup team

          "I’m going to take the game as seriously as it should; it’s the quarter-final of a cup competition. It's pretty special for us as a club, pretty special for me. I’ll pick a team I feel is absolutely right to get through to the semi-final"

          Open Controls
    King Kun Ta
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Will start!

      Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Pretty confident that Thiago is fine to start against Wolves.

      A pre-cautionary benching.

      Open Controls
  Sgt Frank Drebin
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Thoughts on Mateta? Starts and is subbed at ~60th minute?

    Open Controls
    Jönny
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      See what happens tonight, if he doesn't start he will start at the weekend - most likely outcome i think. He does seem to get hooked early though, yeah.

      Open Controls
    Ausman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Glasner has said he will pick 2 different teams, one to start tonights game and the other to start Saturdays game. Hopefully there will be minimum requirement for subs, and everyone gets a decent rest before the Carabao cup game against Arsenal.
      I would guess tonights team will be similar to the last Conference league match with Nketiah and Uche as the main attackers, leaving Mateta to play 90 on Saturday.

      Open Controls
      Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Last week Mateta was not in the squad against Shelbourne and only played 63 mins against City. I have to lean towards another early sub for Mateta

        Open Controls
        Ausman
          • 2 Years
          59 mins ago

          Not with the amount of football they have in the next 2 weeks, the injury issues (Kamada is now out for about 2 months) and the small squad.

          Open Controls
          Sgt Frank Drebin
            • 9 Years
            32 mins ago

            But the amount of games in the next 2 weeks should be an argument for an early sub, no? And it's been mostly Nketiah and Uche who replaced Mateta recently and they're fit.

            Open Controls
            Sgt Frank Drebin
              • 9 Years
              25 mins ago

              I wouldn't really be worried about his minutes if it wasn't for the injury he's carrying since international break. Not really sure what's the status on that, but he doesn't seem to be fully fit.

              Open Controls
              Tonyawesome69
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Yeah I think the injury is why they’re managing his mins right now. 63 mins sub when chasing the game against City suggests that's the case imo. If he was fully fit, i think Glasner would have both Mateta and Nketiah on the pitch

                Open Controls
  Jönny
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Benching dilemma for me this week. Possibly made easier in a very annoying way, if Thiago is injured... really don't know who to bench, beyond Dubravka. Thoughts appreciated!

    Raya [Dubravka]
    VVD / Hincapie / Truffert / O'Riley / Gudmondson*
    Saka / Fernandes / Foden / Wilson / Stach*
    Haland / Thiago / Woltemade

    *probably these 2 plus 1

    Open Controls
    Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I'd bench VVD, Stach and Gudmundsson personally.

      Open Controls
      Jönny
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Cheers... I'm leaning that way currently too, or possibly Hincapie since Arsenal are having a little wobble and Everton may be a tricky place to go.

        Open Controls
  dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Welbeck to Ekitike worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

No

      No

      Open Controls
    Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

No

      No

      Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

No

      No

      Open Controls
    Ausman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Big NO 🙂

      Open Controls
  WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Can’t decide who to start.

    A. BrunoG
    B. Chalobah

    Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Lean towards Bruno G and his home form

      Open Controls
    Punned It
        56 mins ago

        I'm in the same dilemma, but I agree with Mr. Awesome. Also think Castle'll score, so no cleanie for Chalobah.

        Open Controls
      Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        44 mins ago

B

        B

        Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      For this GW only, which option would you go for?

      A. Hincapie (eve) and Semenyo (BUR)
      B. Hincapie (eve) and Cherki (WHU)
      C. O’Reilly (WHU) and Semenyo (BUR)

      Open Controls
      The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

C

        C

        Open Controls
      Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        A is closest to the option I've chosen

        Open Controls
      Ausman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

C

        C

        Open Controls
      Sgt Frank Drebin
        • 9 Years
        53 mins ago

        For this GW only I'd lean towards C.

        Open Controls
      mookie
        • 12 Years
        52 mins ago

        Those are close. If you like one a bit more, just go with it.

        If you want to take a analytical approach, then you factor in ownership.
        Semenyo safe and Cherki risky.
        For O'Reilly vs Hincapie, you have to factor in ARS defense ownership vs City defense ownership. If it's close(probably is, since you own Raya), O'Reilly has higher upside imo.

        Open Controls
      Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        44 mins ago

        Cheer folks, option C was/is the original plan before GW16 ended.

        Injuries to Everton’s attack and Cherki’s being a strong pick this GW make the options above a close decision.

        Open Controls
        Sgt Frank Drebin
          • 9 Years
          29 mins ago

          Kind of depends on the FT cost imho. I presume that you already have Hincapie, then it's quite close. But Hincapie is not a good option going forward so it might be a good idea to get rid of him anyway. Imho.

          Open Controls
          Tonyawesome69
            • 7 Years
            19 mins ago

            Fair comment, I tried to make the dilemma as simple as possible.

            Anderson to Cherki/Semenyo are 1GW moves.

            Like you said, Hincapie will need to be replaced, probably in 18/19. The same number of FTs will be used compared to picking O’Reilly as a long-term option.

            A. Hincapie (eve) and Semenyo (BUR) 1FT
            B. Hincapie (eve) and Cherki (WHU) 1FT
            C. O’Reilly (WHU) and Semenyo (BUR) 2FT

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 7 Years
              17 mins ago

              Anderson to Cherki/Semenyo is a 1GW move*

              Open Controls
            2. Sgt Frank Drebin
              • 9 Years
              13 mins ago

              Yeah, fair enough. I have a similar dilemma in Semenyo/Cherki but leaning towards Semenyo at the moment as probably safer option.

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Semenyo is on 4 YCs which may be a factor to consider if looking beyond this GW. Threshold extends after 19 league games have played.

                Understand folks are still scared of Pep roulette but he's playing well and an early sub last night suggests he's likely to start imo. Minimal risk with Cherki this GW.

                Open Controls
    4. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Who would you start?

      Andersen (defender, playing Forest at home)
      Anderson (midfielder, playing Fulham away)

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        44 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    5. BR510
        57 mins ago

        Best group of players here? Starting next week
        1. Rice, Cunha, mid up to 7.8, Guiu
        2. Bruno, Cunha, KDH, Guiu
        3. Rice, Cunha, KDH, Bowen
        Cheers all!

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          38 mins ago

          3

          Open Controls
      • Si_Sinor
        • 4 Years
        53 mins ago

        If your team looked fine, would you use 1 FT this week on Tarkowski to NOR or roll it?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          34 mins ago

          Roll

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            29 mins ago

            You will want Everton coverage from next week

            Open Controls
        2. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          31 mins ago

          Roll

          Open Controls
      • Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        51 mins ago

        Couldn't watch both games last night.

        How did Wissa do in comparison to Woltemade?

        I know he scored, but did he look sharp and ready for more minutes?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          19 mins ago

          He was well-placed for the early goal but really it fell fortunately for him.

          Good for his confidence as a poacher.

          Missed a header which might have been a big chance.

          Also watched Man City and juggling a few things at home, so only half watched it tbf.

          Open Controls
          1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            Thanks.

            So maybe no need to rush him in for Thiago when confirmed injured. 😉

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Nah

              I'd go to Ekitike isle affordable

              Wissa will get more minutes but still a few weeks away from being at his sharpest.

              Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        50 mins ago

        Easy enough roll?

        2 FTs, no cash or chips left this side of the NY.

        Raya Dúbravka
        Chalabah O'Reilly Senesi van Hecke Mukiele
        Saka Bruno Foden Semenyo BrunoG
        Haaland Thiago Guiu

        .
        The issue with Guiu last on the bench is that you're just making a choice over which defenders to bench. Rather than a benching headache, it's a bit of a low-key way to play.

        Open Controls
        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Easy roll. Guiu is useless but is only an issue when you BB or have injury crisis. You can WC him out next year and then BB quickly before bringing him back or getting the likes of DCL

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Yeah

            I chose Bruno and Guiu rather than Ekitike and Le Fee so have to roll with it now.

            Give BrunoG some more games too.

            Open Controls
            1. Jet5605
              • 11 Years
              just now

              I brought Bruno G in last week as a long term play despite a tricky couple of upcoming games.

              Open Controls
      • Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        48 mins ago

        Was planning to roll and do Thiago and Andersen to Ekitike and Keane next week but now only have 0.1 spare to do those moves.

        Would you switch to Eki this week or wait and stick with Thiago at Wolves?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          I'm confident in Thiago playing against Wolves.

          If it's for free you could still do the switch.

          As great an option as Ekitike is, with Isak he'll be a 65 minute man some weeks when starting and will also be benched himself.

          Probably not at the moment.

          I was close to getting him back in last week but went back to Bruno instead.

          Open Controls
          1. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Thanks.

            My gut was to wait until next week as I'm concerned Eki is one blank or bad game away from making way for Isak especially with that price tag.

            I have 0.1 leeway and so hopefully can wait until Saturday but will monitor price changes and Thiago updates.

            Open Controls
      • Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        47 mins ago

        Is mareta to Ekitike gw18 the move?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          19 mins ago

          That's probably better in Gw17.

          Rather than away at Leeds in the fixture sandwich.

          Palace are massive favourites tonight against KuPS, the Finnish side but he still went full strength early in the season in this competition.

          You'd think Mateta gets a rest with games in two days and five days time after tonight's match.

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yeh keeping this gw v leeds. Next week thinking ditching

            Open Controls
      • Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        41 mins ago

        What are people's thoughts on Lewis Miley at Newcastle as an 8th attacker. He's looked very good to me, but I'm just not sure if he's going to get many starts?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          He will come in and out for Tonali and Joelintom. Not a viable FPL option for me.

          Open Controls
      • cigan
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        Rice & Thiago to Foden & DCL - yes or nah?

        Open Controls
        1. cigan
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Seems an obvious move, just worried it could backfire with Thiago vs Wolves (if fit) or DCL ending his purple patch just as I get him in

          Open Controls
      • Egg Fried Reus 69
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        opinions on this fh team lads
        verbruggen
        andersen senesi oreily
        semenyo foden saka wilson
        haaland thiago ekitike

        dub schade timber rodon

        debating starting schade over saka, as well as timber over andersen

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Senesi selection interesting after they just shipped 4 goals to Man U. I also think the mass debating has to stop!

          Open Controls
      • BR510
          26 mins ago

          Is Bruno F essential through United's fixture run or is Cunha enough

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            10 mins ago

            Cunha is a decent option for sure

            Open Controls
          2. Sgt Frank Drebin
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            He's pretty much essential for Wolves at home in 19 imho.

            Open Controls
            1. Haa-lala-land
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Caution is advised with saying essential.
              Wolves away from home are deceptively stingey.

              Open Controls
        • Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          25 mins ago

          Is Heaven going to be an option at 3.8?

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            22 mins ago

            De Ligt and Maguire back soon

            Open Controls
          2. Haa-lala-land
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            Palace's 3.8 Nathaniel Clyne might be a bit safer

            Open Controls
            1. Podorsky
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              just now

              How long is Munoz out for?

              Open Controls
        • Podorsky
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          5 mins ago

          Should I play Gudmundsen (CRY) or Tarkowski (ARS). Tark for DC's or Gudmundsen for the lucky assist?

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.