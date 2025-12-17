What the EFL Cup semi-final draw means for FPL

The draw for the EFL Cup semi-finals was made on Wednesday night after Newcastle United and Manchester City followed Chelsea into the last four.

And here it is:

Chelsea v Arsenal or Crystal Palace

v Arsenal or Crystal Palace Newcastle United v Manchester City

WHEN WILL THE EFL CUP SEMI-FINALS BE PLAYED?

The semi-finals are a two-legged affair, as is tradition.

The first legs will be played in between Gameweeks 21 and 22.

And the second legs will be contested between Gameweeks 24 and 25.

WILL THE EFL CUP FINAL CAUSE A BLANK GAMEWEEK?

Likely.

We’re looking way into the future here, with the final not being contested until Sunday 22 March.

That causes a clash with Gameweek 31 in FPL terms.

We say “likely” because there is a big gap between Gameweeks 31 and 32, as shown in the calendar below.

A postponed tie couldn’t be housed during the March international break that follows Gameweek 31, obviously, but should the EFL Cup finalists be both out of the FA Cup by the quarter-final stage, or both eliminated from Europe, then it’s feasible it could still be played before Gameweek 32:

2025/26 FPL SCHEDULE

WEEKEND MIDWEEK Sat 13 December GW16 16 – 18 December EFL Cup QF

+ Conf Lge MD6 Sat 20 December GW17 23 December EFL Cup QF Fri 26 December GW18 30 Dec – 1 January GW19 Sat 3 January GW20 6-8 January GW21 Sat 10 January FA Cup R3 13 – 14 January EFL Cup semis (one) Sat 17 January GW22 20 – 22 January Champs Lge MD7

+ Europa Lge MD7 Sat 24 January GW23 27 – 29 January Champs Lge MD8

+ Europa Lge MD8 Sat 31 January GW24 3 – 4 February EFL Cup semis (two) Sat 7 February GW25 10 – 12 February GW26 Sat 14 February FA Cup R4 17 – 19 February European playoffs Sat 21 February GW27 24 – 26 February European playoffs Fri 27 February GW28 3 – 5 March GW29 Sat 7 March FA Cup R5 10 – 12 March European round of 16 Sat 14 March GW30 17 – 19 March European round of 16 Sat 21 March GW31 + EFL Cup final 24 – 26 March International break Sat 28 March International break 31 March – 2 April International break Sat 4 April FA Cup QF 7 – 9 April European QFs Sat 11 April GW32 14 – 16 April European QFs Sat 18 April GW33 21 – 23 April Sat 25 April GW34 + FA Cup semis 28 – 30 April European SFs Sat 2 May GW35 5 – 7 May European SFs Sat 9 May GW36 12 – 14 May Sat 16 May GW37 + FA Cup final Wed 20 May Europa Lge final Sun 24 May GW38 Wed 27 May Conf Lge final

WHEN ELSE COULD A POSTPONED GAMEWEEK 31 MATCH BE PLAYED?

We have free midweeks after Gameweek 33 and Gameweek 36, which could house a cup-dictated postponement. League fixtures impacted by the FA Cup semi-finals will also likely need to be accommodated in these weeks.

The midweek after Gameweek 37 will also be free for everyone bar the Europa League finalists.

If neither EFL Cup finalist is in a European play-off round, there are also possible slots after Gameweek 26 and Gameweek 27.

In all cases, a Double Gameweek will be created.

WHO COULD BLANK IN GAMEWEEK 31?

Crystal Palace and Arsenal will contest their quarter-final next Tuesday.

If Palace and Man City both make it to Wembley, we will only have one postponed Gameweek 31 fixture:

GW31 Premier League fixture Status The fixture will be postponed if the following occurs Bournemouth v Man Utd On Aston Villa v West Ham On Brighton v Liverpool On Everton v Chelsea Possible blank If Chelsea reach the EFL Cup final Fulham v Burnley On Leeds v Brentford On Man City v Crystal Palace Possible blank If Man City and/or Crystal Palace reach the EFL Cup final Newcastle v Sunderland Possible blank If Newcastle reach the EFL Cup final Spurs v Nottm Forest On Wolves v Arsenal Possible blank If Arsenal reach the EFL Cup final

So, it’s a long way off before anything will be known re Blank/Double Gameweeks.

Nothing will be decided before Gameweek 24, after which the EFL Cup final line-up will be complete. That’ll be early February.

Even then, we might not get immediate new rearranged dates to go with the Gameweek 31 postponements.

One to be aware of longer term, rather than fret about too much for now.

Onto the Scout Notes from Wednesday…