What the EFL Cup semi-final draw means for FPL

17 December 2025 4 comments
The draw for the EFL Cup semi-finals was made on Wednesday night after Newcastle United and Manchester City followed Chelsea into the last four.

And here it is:

  • Chelsea v Arsenal or Crystal Palace
  • Newcastle United v Manchester City

WHEN WILL THE EFL CUP SEMI-FINALS BE PLAYED?

The semi-finals are a two-legged affair, as is tradition.

The first legs will be played in between Gameweeks 21 and 22.

And the second legs will be contested between Gameweeks 24 and 25.

WILL THE EFL CUP FINAL CAUSE A BLANK GAMEWEEK?

Likely.

We’re looking way into the future here, with the final not being contested until Sunday 22 March.

That causes a clash with Gameweek 31 in FPL terms.

We say “likely” because there is a big gap between Gameweeks 31 and 32, as shown in the calendar below.

A postponed tie couldn’t be housed during the March international break that follows Gameweek 31, obviously, but should the EFL Cup finalists be both out of the FA Cup by the quarter-final stage, or both eliminated from Europe, then it’s feasible it could still be played before Gameweek 32:

2025/26 FPL SCHEDULE

WEEKENDMIDWEEK
Sat 13 DecemberGW1616 – 18 DecemberEFL Cup QF
+ Conf Lge MD6
Sat 20 DecemberGW1723 DecemberEFL Cup QF
Fri 26 DecemberGW1830 Dec – 1 JanuaryGW19
Sat 3 JanuaryGW206-8 JanuaryGW21
Sat 10 JanuaryFA Cup R313 – 14 JanuaryEFL Cup semis (one)
Sat 17 JanuaryGW2220 – 22 JanuaryChamps Lge MD7
+ Europa Lge MD7
Sat 24 JanuaryGW2327 – 29 JanuaryChamps Lge MD8
+ Europa Lge MD8
Sat 31 JanuaryGW243 – 4 FebruaryEFL Cup semis (two)
Sat 7 FebruaryGW2510 – 12 FebruaryGW26
Sat 14 FebruaryFA Cup R417 – 19 FebruaryEuropean playoffs
Sat 21 FebruaryGW2724 – 26 FebruaryEuropean playoffs
Fri 27 FebruaryGW283 – 5 MarchGW29
Sat 7 MarchFA Cup R510 – 12 MarchEuropean round of 16
Sat 14 MarchGW3017 – 19 MarchEuropean round of 16
Sat 21 MarchGW31 + EFL Cup final24 – 26 MarchInternational break
Sat 28 MarchInternational break31 March – 2 AprilInternational break
Sat 4 AprilFA Cup QF7 – 9 AprilEuropean QFs
Sat 11 AprilGW3214 – 16 AprilEuropean QFs
Sat 18 AprilGW3321 – 23 April
Sat 25 AprilGW34 + FA Cup semis28 – 30 AprilEuropean SFs
Sat 2 MayGW355 – 7 MayEuropean SFs
Sat 9 MayGW3612 – 14 May
Sat 16 MayGW37 + FA Cup finalWed 20 MayEuropa Lge final
Sun 24 MayGW38Wed 27 MayConf Lge final

WHEN ELSE COULD A POSTPONED GAMEWEEK 31 MATCH BE PLAYED?

We have free midweeks after Gameweek 33 and Gameweek 36, which could house a cup-dictated postponement. League fixtures impacted by the FA Cup semi-finals will also likely need to be accommodated in these weeks.

The midweek after Gameweek 37 will also be free for everyone bar the Europa League finalists.

If neither EFL Cup finalist is in a European play-off round, there are also possible slots after Gameweek 26 and Gameweek 27.

In all cases, a Double Gameweek will be created.

WHO COULD BLANK IN GAMEWEEK 31?

Crystal Palace and Arsenal will contest their quarter-final next Tuesday.

If Palace and Man City both make it to Wembley, we will only have one postponed Gameweek 31 fixture:

GW31 Premier League fixtureStatusThe fixture will be postponed if the following occurs
Bournemouth v Man UtdOn
Aston Villa v West HamOn
Brighton v LiverpoolOn
Everton v ChelseaPossible blankIf Chelsea reach the EFL Cup final
Fulham v BurnleyOn
Leeds v BrentfordOn
Man City v Crystal PalacePossible blankIf Man City and/or Crystal Palace reach the EFL Cup final
Newcastle v SunderlandPossible blankIf Newcastle reach the EFL Cup final
Spurs v Nottm ForestOn
Wolves v ArsenalPossible blankIf Arsenal reach the EFL Cup final

So, it’s a long way off before anything will be known re Blank/Double Gameweeks.

Nothing will be decided before Gameweek 24, after which the EFL Cup final line-up will be complete. That’ll be early February.

Even then, we might not get immediate new rearranged dates to go with the Gameweek 31 postponements.

One to be aware of longer term, rather than fret about too much for now.

Onto the Scout Notes from Wednesday…

  1. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Raul -> Bowen?

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thiago update at 2 minutes and 6 seconds

    https://youtu.be/25qy0P5QZxE?si=ZHuYSGlES99G-FXT

  3. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Best GK for GW17.other than Donnaruma?

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    "Onto the Scout Notes from Wednesday…"

    How many content writers do you know who work at midnight on a Wednesday? The scout writing staff are pretty special.

