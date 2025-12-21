Scout Notes

FPL notes: Esteve + Welbeck injury updates, why van Hecke missed out

21 December 2025 42 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Two matches at the back-end of the Match of the Day running order to discuss in our Gameweek 17 Scout Notes now.

It’s Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Sunderland.

ESTEVE, WELBECK + VAN HECKE UPDATES

Three of the more popular picks from Brighton and Burnley missed out on their respective matches on Saturday.

Starting with the 11%-owned Maxime Esteve (£3.9m), the hitherto ever-present centre-half was unexpectedly absent for the Clarets’ trip to Bournemouth.

A training ground injury did for him, and while it doesn’t sound serious, managers hoping to use him in Gameweek 18 – on a Bench Boost or otherwise – will be sweating.

“I don’t think it’s too serious, I’m hoping maybe a week or so. We pulled him out of training at the last minute yesterday.” – Scott Parker on Maxime Esteve, via the Burnley Express

As for Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.6m), he also lost his ever-present starter status. We didn’t get much of an update on him, other than Fabian Hurzeler confirming it was an illness. The Argus reports that he’ll return next weekend.

Danny Welbeck‘s (£6.4m) absence was less of a surprise. He was already flagged as a doubt because of a niggling back and ultimately didn’t recover in time.

“We’re in daily exchange with the medical team. The situation didn’t get worse, didn’t get much better the last week. We have to see how we handle it. I think it’s very important that Danny is fully fit; not 80% or 90%, we need him fully fit because Danny is a game-changer for us.

“I think he’s not far away but let’s see the next days.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Danny Welbeck

SUNDERLAND MAKE LIGHT OF AFCON EXITS

Sunderland are the hardest hit of the Premier League clubs when it comes to Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) exits.

Six players have now departed for Morocco, four of whom were in the starting XI for the Tyne-Wear derby. Habib Diarra (£5.3m), who was actually on the bench yesterday as his AFCON exit was delayed, likely would have been another had he been fit.

But the expected drop-off didn’t come at the Amex. We shouldn’t be surprised: this is a well-coached, well-drilled squad that has been more than the sum of its parts all season. The exits weaken them, no doubt, especially in midfield. But the defence remains strong-looking, as it has done since Gameweek 1.

The above image shows how the Black Cats lined up at Brighton, with Chris Rigg (£4.7m) and Simon Adingra (£4.9m) brought in on the flanks, Trai Hume (£4.5m) returning at full-back and Lutsharel Geetruida (£4.5m) playing ‘out of position’ in midfield. Hume and Geertruida have been regulars in this squad anyway in 2025/26, so they’re hardly coming in from the cold.

While there was a late bit of pressure from the hosts, all four of Brighton’s shots on target came from outside the box. Albion created zero Opta-defined ‘big chances’, too.

The Mackems had the better opportunities, indeed. Dan Ballard (£4.6m) and Bryan Brobbey (£5.5m) so very nearly prodded beyond Bart Verbruggen (£4.4m), while Omar Alderete (£4.0m) drew an excellent save with a header.

Ballard and Hume banked DefCon points, too.

ALBION STRUGGLE UP TOP

With van Hecke out and Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) suspended, Brighton fielded Olivier Boscagli (£4.2m) and Diego Coppola (£4.2m) at centre-back. Hurzeler said that he was “pleased with their performances”, so let’s see what he does when Dunk and van Hecke return in Gameweek 18.

Further forward, as discussed above, Brighton carved out little of note. There are two major contributing factors: Georginio Rutter (£5.6m) is clearly not a nine, as he has been playing when Welbeck has been out, while Yankuba Minteh‘s (£6.1m) displays have tailed off.

It might be a case of limping through to January to reinforce up top in the transfer market, but at least Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m) is back. A second successive half-hour off the bench means a start will likely come soon, and that obviously spells bad news for Maxim De Cuyper’s (£4.3m) ‘out of position’ run-outs.

SEMENYO BACK AT THE SUMMIT + SENESI CREATES

Esteve

The above xG race chart tells a story, with Bournemouth unable to turn pressure into more than one goal and Burnley ‘doing an Indiana Jones’, i.e., waiting for the fancy sword play to finish before delivering the killer blow through Armando Broja‘s (£5.2m) header. The Clarets hadn’t had a single effort until the 86th minute!

Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) is, at least briefly, back on top of the midfielder points standings, scoring for the second game in succession. That’s a dozen returns in 16 starts for the winger, who got through 90 minutes yet again. That is certainly part of his appeal at this time of the year, when minute management is rife elsewhere.

Semenyo had had a couple of sighters from the left edge of the area before finding the net in the 67th minute; that was the Cherries’ first shot on target of the game.

David Brooks (£5.0m) was the main culprit when it came to Saturday’s profligacy. He had a game-high six shots, including one excellent close-range chance that he skied.

Looking at the fixtures, it’s not the greatest upcoming run for the out-of-form Cherries, who haven’t won in eight league games. In fact, Iraola’s troops sit bottom of the Fixture Ticker:

Esteve

Not too many clean sheets for Marcos Senesi (£4.9m) coming up, then, but does it matter? FPL’s leader for DefCon points, he delivered them for the 13th time in 16 games on Saturday. He also should have scored a late header, while something that is less heralded is his excellent distribution from the back: he’s the leading defender for chances created (CC, below) in the last six Gameweeks:

price change predictions
42 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TKC07
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Mateta, Minteh to DCL, BrunoF for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      No. I don't see BrunoF as essential v Newcastle. I would wait a week

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Wouldn't say essential, but Bruno's doing very well at the minute and Newcastle are poor away from home (and have a bad record at Old Trafford). Could see him making up that hit immediately, if not we've got Wolves the week after.

        Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yes. No point in keeping Mateta or Minteh any longer.

      Open Controls
  2. Dr Funk
    • 13 Years
    43 mins ago

    Bowen - less than 7 percent owned and amazing fixtures for as far as the eye can see.

    West Ham utter gash though.

    Still a must have?

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      I prefer DCL or Ekitike over him but he's the 4th best striker option

      Open Controls
    2. MikeS
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Worth a punt I have taken the punt

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Who's calling him a "must-have"?

      Open Controls
      1. Dr Funk
        • 13 Years
        15 mins ago

        I am

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          Based on what?

          Open Controls
          1. Dr Funk
            • 13 Years
            6 mins ago

            Fixtures mainly. 3 good Home games and am away game against Wolves in the next 4. If West Ham score he will be involved.

            I reckon he will get 4 or 5 returns across those gameweeks.

            Could be very very wrong though.

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              just now

              No fixture is good for West Ham - they've won 3 games all season, and Bowen only scored/assisted in one of them. Lack of pens goes against him too.

              I don't doubt that he'll tick over and pick up points here and there, just because he's a great player, but I wouldn't be choosing him over the likes of Ekitike or even Calvert-Lewin at the minute, and there are loads of midfielders I'd take first too.

              Open Controls
    4. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Never been a must have, but if you're on a 3 up top strategy, he's in the mix for sure for those reasons. Can pick up a 6 or 7 pointer even in a heavy defeat, and has proven that time & time again

      Open Controls
      1. Dr Funk
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        That is my current strategy. Ill give it 4 weeks and if it hasn't worked then ill adjust.

        Open Controls
    5. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      There is something between must have and crap pick. He's a good differential but not essential

      Open Controls
      1. Dr Funk
        • 13 Years
        just now

        All craps are must haves. Or you will die.

        I digress...

        Open Controls
  3. Gazzpfc
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Saka out who to Rice or Cunha?

    Thiago then to Ekitika

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rice

      Open Controls
    2. MikeS
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rice hoovering up points everywhere

      Open Controls
    3. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rice

      Open Controls
  4. MikeS
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    How this look for now?

    Raya
    Timber- vvd- Andersen
    Rice- bruno- Wilson - foden
    Haaland-ekitike-bowen
    ________________________
    Dubravka - Richards- l Miley - esteve

    2.3mn itb for future transfers.

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Very decent.

      Open Controls
    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Great team

      Open Controls
  5. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    2FT and £1.9 ITB.

    A - Thiago > Eki and roll 1
    B - Thiago & Senesi > Eki & Keane
    C - Other suggestion?

    Raya
    Timber - Chalobah - Senesi
    Foden - Semenyo - Rice - BrunoG
    Haaland - Thiago - Woltemade

    Dubravka - Szob - Andersen - Gudmund

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  6. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Would you sell Thiago and Szobo who is suspended for 1 game for a -4 to fund getting Ekitike?

    A) Yes
    B) No

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Actually not for -4. Thiago has a nice fixture

        Open Controls
        1. Ronnies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yeah I'm thinking this way too

          Open Controls
  7. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Which option:

    A) Saka + DCL
    B) Rice + Ekitike -4

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Dcl fixtures are not great unfortunately. I think b

      Open Controls
      1. Over Midwicket
        • 13 Years
        just now

        He scored against City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

        Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Its a B from me as well.

      Open Controls
  8. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    2FT 1m ITB

    Raya Dub
    Chalobah O'Reilly Senesi Andersen Alderete
    Saka Bruno Foden Semenyo Bruno G
    Haaland Thiago Guiu

    Got exact cash for Bruno G + Thiago to Wilson + Ekitike, worth doing over Saka + Thiago to Rice + Ekitike?

    Open Controls
  9. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Welbz + Thiago to Ekiteke + DCL for free no brainer? Have 0.4 spare to wait...

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Do it

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Sure

      Open Controls
  10. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    "Burnley ‘doing an Indiana Jones’, i.e., waiting for the fancy sword play to finish before delivering the killer blow through Armando Broja‘s (£5.2m) header."

    😆 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Cringe

      Open Controls
  11. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Minteh and Thiago ----> Ekitike and 4.5 bench fodder (free)

    A) Yes

    B) No

    rest of the the attack is:

    Saka Semenyo Foden Wilson Minteh

    Haaland DCL Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  12. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Van Hecke no show spoiling my bench boost.

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No shows are a part of the busy schedule at this time of year. Although I didn't see that one coming.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.