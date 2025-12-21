Scout Notes

FPL notes: “Red-hot” Calvert-Lewin + Palace’s set-piece problem

21 December 2025 157 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Crystal Palace suffered a heavy defeat at Leeds United on Saturday, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m) once more proving to be the difference maker.

Here are our Scout Notes from Elland Road.

IN-FORM CALVERT-LEWIN

Calvert-Lewin remarkably took his tally to six goals from his last five matches on Saturday.

Both strikes came from Ethan Ampadu (£4.9m) long throws, as Leeds’ physicality and capacity to win duels/second balls proved too much for Palace.

Netting for a fifth consecutive match, Calvert-Lewin has now scored against Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Brentford and Palace in quick succession.

“Very pleased. So he is, of course, a top player for us. I have spoken about how highly I rate him and value him from the beginning, from the first day he walked through the door. Of course, the numbers don’t lie. He is in red-hot form at the moment. For me, like I mentioned, one of the best English strikers in this league. He has proved it before whenever he was fit and he has shown his quality. And right now, he is on a path to be really also a top, top class player for Leeds United.” – Daniel Farke on Calvert-Lewin

Few forwards can beat Calvert-Lewin for shots over the last five Gameweeks, too.

And crucially, five of his 13 efforts were taken from inside the six-yard box, a league-high.

“In the six-yard box, that’s where I need to be. When you’re in a good moment and you’ve got the run, the ball starts dropping for you and that’s where I am at the minute. The belief stays the same, my belief in myself is what I’ve always had. But when you start hitting the back of the net, it pays off in a different way. Nothing’s changed for me, week on week I look to give my best for the team and continue to perform well.” – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

STACH IMPACT

Daniel Farke’s switch to a 3-5-2 formation is also getting the best out of Anton Stach (£4.9m).

The German midfielder has produced four attacking returns in as many matches since returning from a head injury, having fired in a late free-kick on Saturday.

With 13 shots and 13 chances created over the last four Gameweeks, he’s clearly one of the best sub-£5.0m midfielders to target right now, having only narrowly missed out on defensive contribution (DefCon) points against Palace.

Elsewhere, Joe Rodon (£4.0m) and Jayden Bogle (£4.4m) combined well down the right.

Centre-back Rodon took up some advanced positions and even looked like a winger at times, with two of his four goal attempts from open play.

PALACE “BULLIED”

Palace conceded all four goals from set plays at Elland Road.

In addition to those aforementioned concessions from long throws, a recycled corner and a direct free-kick also found the net.

Oliver Glasner’s side have now conceded 19 times in the Premier League this season, with 11 of those goals coming from dead-ball situations.

“We were bullied from set plays. Every single set play was dangerous. I can’t remember one big chance from open play. We could have conceded two or three more from set play goals. Conceding four is embarrassing. It’s the fourth game in the last few weeks we’ve lost because of set plays. We conceded two against Manchester United, (one) at Strasbourg and at Arsenal. It looks like we’re not sharp enough. We have to show a different set-up or mindset. If you defend set plays like today you have no chance to get a point in the PL. 

“That’s why in the end we lost and conceded all the goals. In our attack we struggled winning duels, losing so many balls. Not creating enough situations and if the opposition plays man to man you have to win your duel. Uche did it at the end and we got a penalty. Sometimes you can reduce to the basics and in those we were by far not good enough today.” – Oliver Glasner

Justin Devenny‘s (£4.3m) late penalty offered a consolation, but having made wholesale changes from the 2-2 draw against KuPS only 48 hours before, this was a desperately disappointing display.

Chris Richards (£4.6m), Maxence Lacroix (£5.2m), Marc Guehi (£5.3m) and Adam Wharton (£5.0m) did at least bank DefCon.

Palace now face another quick turnaround, with a trip to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday preceding Sunday’s home clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

157 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    You can use WC after next gw?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      No, after 19.

      Open Controls
  2. Tmel
    • 14 Years
    40 mins ago

    Thiago & Semenyo > Ekitike & Cunha (or Rice) a good move for free?

    Open Controls
  3. Kantelele
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    Best move ? : FH in GW19
    A) Bruno —> Foden
    B) Bruno,Guiu —> Ekitike, Alcaraz (or other 5.9 mid)
    C) Bruno,Anderson —> Wirtz,Cherki

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B with Wilson maybe

      Open Controls
  4. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    36 mins ago

    Had some spare £'s so reckon Bruno to Palmer for me... Might not play the full 90 for next few, but would be good to get on any hauls early with those fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yea I like it. Will probably do the same in 2 weeks. Need 2 moves to fund it, not gonna hit for it. I'll wait on Bruno news too.

      Open Controls
  5. Feed tha Sheep
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Best way to get Ekitike in this week? (have 4FTs)

    A. Mateta & Thiago > Ekitike & DCL
    B. Mateta & Thiago & Semenyo > Ekitike Bowen & Wilson
    C. Mateta Minteh & Senesi > Ekitike Wilson & 4.4 (Dalot/Fofana)
    D. Mateta, Saka & Minteh > Ekitike Cunha & Gordon/Rice

    Open Controls
    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      A then B and deffo not C,D.

      Open Controls
      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        10 mins ago

        Assuming you have Hauland of course. You could consider downgarding your 3rd fwd and moving funds into the more points potential mids or defence? Not sold on Bowen myself.

        Open Controls
        1. Feed tha Sheep
          • 13 Years
          just now

          I could but I have king as my 8th attacker so I would need significant upgrade for him

          Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      I like D

      Open Controls
      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Actually, D's not too shabby...

        Open Controls
        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          if you include Rice rather than Gordon..

          Open Controls
    3. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      just now

      D

      Open Controls
  6. antis0cial
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Thiago to Ekitike and BrunoF to… (for free)
    A) Wirtz (exact money)
    B) Rodgers
    C) Cunha

    Dubravka
    VVD Senesi O’reilly
    Saka Foden BrunoF* Gordon Rice
    Haaland Thiago

    Vicario Chalobah Rodon Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      A...

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. Feels a little crazy going Wirtz after the start he’s had but those fixtures and lack of other options do feel like a worthwhile punt

        Open Controls
    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      A if any.

      Open Controls
    3. Feed tha Sheep
      • 13 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  7. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Szobo sell or hold if you can?

    Open Controls
    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hold as only one week. However, if he is playing R Back then is a sell..

      Open Controls
  8. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Ekiteke(c) is tempting

    Open Controls
    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      I wish you all the best. However, I will be snuggled down in my Haaland security blanket 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Same

        Open Controls
    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not for me. The hype around him is insane. Arsenal only beat Wolves 2-1.

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Arsenal doesn’t have an attacker in similar form. His minutes played per goal is 121. Saka is almost double that.

        Open Controls
  9. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    2fts and 0.5. Cant get to cunha without a hit. Ekitike will be coming in for thiago. What to do?

    A.....bruno and thiago to rogers and ekiteke

    B.....bruno and thiago to ekitike and Mount/ Grealish (leaves cash for cunha the next week)

    C...saka bruno thiago to wirtz cunha ekiteke - 4

    Raya
    Calafiori oreilly andersen Richards rodon
    Saka bruno foden semenyo minteh
    Haaland thiago guiu

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      B with Cunha/Wirtz. No reason to waste a transfer.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        I can't afford cunha / wirtz without a hit.....

        Open Controls
  10. FC Hakkebøf
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    What to do here with 3 FT

    Current team:

    Timber VVD Mukiele
    Saka Foden Semenyo Gordon
    Haaland Thiago Jimenez

    Dub Senesi Richards Ba

    A) The “safe” transfers: Saka + Raul to Ekitike + Wirtz/Cunha (Thiago + Semenyo to Woltemade and Rice next week)
    B) The “punty” transfers: Raul + Semenyo + Senesi to Ekitike + fodder + Frimpong (Thiago to Woltemade next week).

    If Frimpong plays RW then he could be a brilliant differential pick given the fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  11. Vasshin
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Guys, I made 2 drunk transfers yesterday and now Bruno is injured. What should I do?

    Current team

    Dubravka
    Hincapie Timber ORiley
    Rice Foden Gordon Semenyo
    Bowen Haaland Thiago
    Verbuggen Bruno Andersen Esteve

    I am using Free hit on GW19. So should I transfer out Bruno to Rogers this week or wait until gw20 as Bruno’s price will go down and Rogers will go up.

    If I do Rogers this week, then I will have benching headaches.

    So bring Rogers now or wait till 20

    Open Controls
  12. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Cunha vs Wirtz.

    Really not sure on this one.

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      With Bruno out I would be tempted with a Wirtz punt.

      Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Leaning towards Wirtz. Not sure on United attack without Bruno, Mbuemo, Amad

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I guess the same argument could be said about Liverpool.

        Open Controls
  13. LeytonOrient
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Keep 1 for the foreseeable:
    A) Mateta
    B) Thiago
    And why?
    I’m so amazingly torn for a move to Ekitike

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I have both and definitely selling Mateta this week and possibly Thiago but for me Mateta goes first- is more expensive is carrying an injury, palace are depleted and shattered looking

      Open Controls
  14. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Would you still go for Cunha with Bruno out now?

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      He'll become the talisman and pen taker, he's a good pick

      Open Controls
  15. mookie
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Rice DEFCON per 90:
    Home - 7,65 per 90
    Away - 13,35 per 90

    12 DEFCON:
    Home - 1/8
    Away - 6/9

    Coincidence?

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      3 out of next 4 at home.

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Haven't looked it up, but perhaps could be linked with a higher possession % at home games?

      Open Controls
  16. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Playing FH in GW19, with that in mind whos a better replacement for Bruno long term (avoiding gw19 fixture?

    A) Cunha (gw19: wol H)
    B) Rogers (gw19: ars A)

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      B long term

      Open Controls
    2. mookie
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you FH in GW19, then those fixtures are irrelevant.

      Cunha - NEW, lee, bur, MCI, ars, FUL
      Rogers - che, NOT, cpl, EVE, new, BRE

      Open Controls
  17. Viper
    • 15 Years
    12 mins ago

    Went early on Saka, Thiago & Mateta -> Bruno F, Bowen & Ekitike last night.

    Given Bruno has hardly missed a match in his career through injury, I thought it was a safe enough gamble.

    Anyway, play E.Andersen or bite the bullet and do Bruno -> Cunha with 1 of my remaining 2Fts

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Wait for news… if confirmed out then note the bullet.

      Open Controls
  18. Skout
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Looking to get rid of a Bruno and bring in Ekitike, any suggestions? 0.5itb, 2FTs

    Petrovic
    Timber O’Reilly Rodon
    Saka Foden Semenyo Cunha Bruno
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka Thiaw Guiu Reinildo

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Bruno + Guiu to Ekitike + Miles

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Or Bruno + Thiago to Ekitike + Rice

        Open Controls
  19. Count Olaf
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    How would you rank the following players? I need at least 2, maybe 3 this week. Listing them in my order of preference. Feel free to add an alternative.
    A) Rice
    B) Cunha
    C) Rogers
    D) Wirtz
    E) Gordon

    Open Controls

