AFCON

AFCON 2025 exits: Which players could benefit in FPL?

20 December 2025 66 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
In mid-November, we put out a mammoth read into which players could be good, short-term Fantasy Premier League (FPL) punts while particular teammates are away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

A month later, and now that we know who has a call-up and who hasn’t, let’s revisit the topic.

HOW MANY PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS ARE AT AFCON?

There are 33 players off to AFCON, all but one of whom will be unable to play club football from Gameweek 17 onwards. Habib Diarra (£5.3m) is the one exception; he won’t leave till after this weekend.

This list includes Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m), Iliman Ndiaye (£6.3m), Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m) and Reinildo Mandava (£3.9m).

However, nations like Ghana, Gambia and Guinea-Bissau didn’t qualify. That keeps Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m), Mohammed Kudus (£6.4m), Yankuba Minteh (£6.1m) and Beto (£5.0m) on UK soil.

HOW LONG WILL THEY BE AWAY FOR?

As seen previously, they’ll all be absent for at least three FPL Gameweeks during the group stage.

AFCON 2025: Which FPL players will be going?

Yet those representing the semi-finalists will miss six of them, unavailable until late January’s Gameweek 23.

POTENTIAL AFCON REPLACEMENTS

Firstly, five Premier League sides are unaffected. Nobody from Arsenal, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Leeds United or Newcastle United has been called up to take part.

Here is a club-by-club guide as to which FPL assets are in their countries’ squads, alongside some players who could step up and get more game time.

TEAMAT AFCONPOSSIBILITIES
ASTON VILLAEvann Guessand (Ivory Coast)Guessand has started only once in the last six Gameweeks, so his absence is not going to be keenly felt.
BRENTFORDDango Ouattara (Burkina Faso)
Frank Onyeka (Nigeria)		FPL defender Keane Lewis-Potter (£4.8m) or Reiss Nelson (£4.8m) could replace Ouattara out wide,
but Onyeka hasn’t started a league game since 2023/24.
BRIGHTONCarlos Baleba (Cameroon)The fit-again Yasin Ayari (£4.8m) will likely slip straight back into the Brighton XI this weekend.
BURNLEYAxel Tuanzebe (DR Congo)
Lyle Foster (South Africa)
Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia)		Mejbri rarely starts, but Foster’s exit leaves a bit of a gap; he’s been playing on the flanks in recent weeks, so Jaidon Anthony (£5.2m) or Loum Tchaouna (£4.9m) could get a recall.

More minutes are expected for budget-friendly defender Hjalmar Ekdal (£3.9m) with Tuanzebe away.
C PALACEIsmaila Sarr (Senegal)There’s no mystery as to who is going to step in for Sarr this week, with Oliver Glasner confirming that Eddie Nketiah (£5.4m) will start!
EVERTONIdrissa Gueye (Senegal)
Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal)		Combined with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s (£5.1m) hamstring issue, we could see more of Carlos Alcaraz (£5.2m), Dwight McNeil (£5.5m) and/or Tyler Dibling (£5.3m) in attack. Tim Iroegbunam (£4.8m) likely fills in for Gueye.
FULHAMCalvin Bassey (Nigeria)
Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)
Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria)		Wednesday’s strong EFL Cup lineup brought in Jorge Cuenca (£4.3m), Sasa Lukic (£5.0m), and club record signing Kevin (£5.8m). It’s possible that semi-popular budget asset Joshua King (£4.5m) could get a bump, too, with Emile Smith Rowe (£5.6m) moving to the left to cover Chukwueze.
LIVERPOOLMohamed Salah (Egypt)Salah hadn’t started the last four Gameweeks anyway, so Liverpool’s XI isn’t overly affected! As Cody Gakpo (£7.4m) is injured, we could see more of the 4-4-2 diamond – as seen in Milan – that pairs Hugo Ekitike (£8.6m) and Alexander Isak (£10.3m). Sadly for Isak, that probably won’t come this weekend.
MAN CITYOmar Marmoush (Egypt)
Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria)		There’s now less rotation threat for Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m),
a starter in 12 of the last 13 league matches. Marmoush was barely impacting Erling Haaland‘s (£15.0m) minutes anyway but it’s one less wing alternatives to Phil Foden (£8.8m) and Rayan Cherki (£6.5m).
MAN UTDBryan Mbeumo (Cameroon)
Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)
Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco)		Wing-back decimation could make Patrick Dorgu (£4.1m) a potential bargain, though he’s recently been out of form and favour. The ‘xMins’ of Matheus Cunha (£7.9m), Mason Mount (£5.9m) and Benjamin Sesko (£7.2m) suddenly look much better with ’10’ options Mbeumo and Amad gone.
NOTTM FORESTWilly Boly (Ivory Coast)
Ibrahim Sangare (Ivory Coast)		Douglas Luiz (£4.9m) is the likeliest replacement for Sangare, though Nicolas Dominguez (£5.0m) also lingers. Boly is peripheral anyway.
SUNDERLANDBertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)
Noah Sadiki (DR Congo)
Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo)
Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco)
Reinildo Mandava (Mozambique)
Habib Diarra (Senegal)		Diarra has been missing since Gameweek 4, while Masuaku is barely used. That means the wingers, central midfield and left-back spots are most affected. One slight boost is that Simon Adingra (£4.9m) isn’t going, so he can start wide, as could Enzo Le Fee (£4.9m) and Romaine Mundle (£4.9m). Trai Hume (£4.5m) is more likely to play left-back than Dennis Cirkin (£4.0m), while we could see Lutsharel Geertruida (£4.5m) out of position next to Granit Xhaka (£5.2m).
TOTTENHAMYves Bissouma (Mali)
Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)		Bissouma has been injured or out of favour all season, but Sarr gets minutes. Central midfield is still too tough to call on a week-to-week basis, as it could be any combination of Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.3m), Joao Palhinha (£5.5m), Archie Gray (£4.8m) and Lucas Bergvall (£5.3m).
WEST HAMAaron Wan-Bissaka (DR Congo)
El Hadji Malick Diouf (Senegal)		This almost certainly brings the versatile Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.2m) into one of the wing-back/full-back roles, with Ollie Scarles (£4.3m) possibly in line for the other.
WOLVESEmmanuel Agbadou (Ivory Coast)
Tawanda Chirewa (Zimbabwe)		There have been just 21 minutes of league action for Chirewa,
but centre-back Agbadou has started the last five. Either Ladislav Krejci (£4.5m) shifts there from midfield, or Santiago Bueno (£4.4m) could enter the fray. He was a regular starter before Rob Edwards took over.

HIGHLIGHTS

Who are the best Gabriel replacements in FPL? 1

The lack of Rayan Ait-Nouri should lock in more minutes for Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly, and West Ham United’s Kyle Walker-Peters will almost certainly fill in while full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf are away.

After starting five of Manchester United’s first six, Patrick Dorgu has fallen out of favour. Now just £4.1m, could it be him and Diogo Dalot as the wing-backs?

There’s a slight chance that Ruben Amorim changes formation, something we’ve seen Arne Slot recently experiment with. As Salah is away and Cody Gakpo has an injury, will Liverpool partner Hugo Ekitike with Alexander Isak? We don’t think it’ll happen this weekend but it’s one to watch out for.

It was interesting to see FPL defender Keane Lewis-Potter on the left wing during Kevin Schade’s (£7.0m) one-match suspension in Gameweek 16. The latter is back, but maybe Lewis-Potter could start on the right of attack, just like in Gameweek 1.

Quite frankly, there’s a lot of Sunderland uncertainty, with so many going away. It should at least bring Simon Adingra back into the mix.

Finally, over at Everton, their positive fixture swing starts in Gameweek 18. Their imminent lineup versus Arsenal could give clues as to which differential midfielders David Moyes will use.

  1. Alli
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    5FT - Suggestions?

    Sanchez
    Chalobah - Guéhi - Andersen
    Saka - Rice - Bruno - Foden - Bruno G.
    Haaland - Thiago

    Dúbravka - DCL - Cash - Esteve

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I think one Chelsea defender could probably go, otherwise that team looks great.

      Open Controls
  2. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Any of these moves worth a hit?

    A. BrunoG > semenyo
    B. Vvd > senesi
    C. Thiago > Bowen
    D. Anderson > Tavernier

    Open Controls
    1. Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. I have no Wirtz
        36 mins ago

        A.
        Can pay off immediately.
        High risk strategy though.
        Do you have the funds to do it in 1 transfer?

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          33 mins ago

          Yes funds no problem. Think the hit pays off?

          Open Controls
          1. I have no Wirtz
              9 mins ago

              Semenyo high ceiling, could be 18 points again, like against Fulham. Could pay off. Entirely possible. Depends on your risk appetite. You would also likely need to consider selling him soon.
              Personally I did not have funds to get him in 1 transfer. Instead I could get Ekitike in 1, so that was my play.

              Open Controls
              1. SpaceCadet
                • 12 Years
                just now

                Thanks bud, might just make the move

                Open Controls
        2. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          31 mins ago

          A or D could pay off immediately this week but don’t fancy Bournemouth too much after tomorrow so it’s tricky.

          Open Controls
          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Tempted by semenyo, cheers

            Open Controls
      • Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Do we think eze actually will start this week?

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          I think he will but he’s not on it whatsoever.

          Open Controls
          1. Letsgo!
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Yeah i actually sold him

            Open Controls
      • Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Anybody captaining foden instead of haaland?

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          Good punt if chasing but Haaland feels like a no brainer this week.

          Open Controls
        2. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          WHU without Diouf & WanB cannot see past Haaland

          Open Controls
        3. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I know I probably should but I will instead trip captain Haaland for his 2 pointer.

          Open Controls
      • JasonG123
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Bench one:
        (A) Anderson (NFO)
        (B) Richards (lee)
        (C) VVD (tot)

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
      • Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Sels
        Timber Hincapie Van Hecke
        Saka Foden Semenyo
        Haaland Thiago Ekitike

        For the missing player would you rather have:

        A) O'Reilly (4-3-3)
        B) Cherki (3-4-3)
        C) Senesi (4-3-3)

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
      • Nightf0x
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Dub alison
        Clyne richards cala oriely mukiele
        Saka rice foden neto king
        Haland tiago ekitke

        BB active, Which ? 2 fts

        A) g2g
        B) neto to semenyo/tavernier
        C) neto king to tavernier wilson

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          59 mins ago

          B with Semenyo I reckon.

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            just now

            B

            Semy

            Open Controls
        2. GCHILD2K16
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Keep Neto, he is on form.

          Open Controls
      • SligoRovers1928
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          I can afford kdh to tavernier this week but considering that would mean benching Jimenez against forest at home would it just be better to roll?
          Can’t really consider Wilson as I have Jimenez, so my other options are really just wieffer and Anderson
          Only other doubt in my team this week is Thiago
          Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            21 mins ago

            Wilson’s on fire

            Open Controls
            1. SligoRovers1928
                18 mins ago

                But would mean having triple Fulham…

                Open Controls
                1. g40steve
                  • 7 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  I go on form or the eye test.

                  Foden
                  Bruno F
                  Wilson
                  Rogers

                  Are top for form.

                  Open Controls
                  1. SligoRovers1928
                      12 mins ago

                      Understand that but then what’s the point in me having Jimenez if I’m just going to play Wilson over him every week?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Mr. O'Connell
                        • 13 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        I feel Jiminez has a ceiling of 5 points. Good bench option.

                        Open Controls
                        1. SligoRovers1928
                            just now

                            I get that, but I don’t want my two cheapest attackers to both be Fulham, do you get me?

                            Open Controls
                        2. g40steve
                          • 7 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          DCL is cheaper & 16 points more?

                          Open Controls
                          1. SligoRovers1928
                              1 min ago

                              I’ve seen Calvert lewin play before tho…
                              Against a league of Ireland side
                              And he made them look good

                              Doesn’t feel great to do kdh and jiminez to Wilson and dcl, especially since I only bought jiminez last week

                              Open Controls
                2. g40steve
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Locked in,

                  Petrovic
                  Timber O’Reilly Senesi
                  Saka VC Foden Fernandes HWilson Semenyo
                  C Haaland Ekitike

                  Dubravka DCL Guehi Chalobah

                  .1

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Iceman
                    • 3 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    Very strong team.

                    Open Controls
                    1. g40steve
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Cheers need another decent week to hit the ‘layer cake’

                      Open Controls
                  2. I have no Wirtz
                      just now

                      Semenyo can be a real impact here. 44% ownership. Unfortunately, I don’t have him: Ouch if he hauls.

                      Open Controls
                  3. The Iceman
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    Bruno G worth keeping a little while longer do we think? Could move on to Szob / Wilson/ Tavernier but not really sold on any of those.

                    Open Controls
                    1. g40steve
                      • 7 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      Look at fixtures, he’s all home, I moved to Wilson.

                      Bruno @home this week though

                      Open Controls
                      1. mixology
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Away you mean? Hoping he’ll nick something vs Chelsea

                        Open Controls
                  4. SligoRovers1928
                      59 mins ago

                      Is kdh to semenyo and Saka to Cunha reasonable this week?

                      Open Controls
                      1. SligoRovers1928
                          just now

                          Could also to Raul to guiu and kdh to semenyo

                          Open Controls
                      2. ran
                        • 4 Years
                        48 mins ago

                        Start Guehi or Andersen?

                        Open Controls
                        1. mixology
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 13 Years
                          just now

                          I’d have a hard time benching Guehi

                          Open Controls
                      3. Wet Bandits
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        48 mins ago

                        Lewis Miley? Worth considering?

                        Open Controls
                        1. mixology
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 13 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Short term, yes, but not sure most FPL teams are strapped for cash considering the 5 FTs

                          Open Controls
                      4. mixology
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        42 mins ago

                        Is it foolish not to move Mateta to Ekitike with 2FT?

                        A) Make the moves
                        B) Play Bruno G (CHE)
                        C) Play Mateta
                        D) Roll and reassess next week

                        Open Controls
                        1. I have no Wirtz
                            21 mins ago

                            Can you do it in 1 transfer or do you need both of your FT to release funds?

                            Open Controls
                            1. mixology
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 13 Years
                              13 mins ago

                              Tbh I have 4 FTs, but have other moves in near future I’d like to make. Can’t do it without 2 FT

                              Open Controls
                              1. I have no Wirtz
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Sounds like it’s not worth it. I’d say:

                                  D) roll and reassess

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. mixology
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 13 Years
                                    1 min ago

                                    Cheers

                                    Open Controls
                            2. Bggz
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 15 Years
                              just now

                              Yeah might as well

                              Open Controls
                          • ball c
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            40 mins ago

                            Only decision here is which one to bench:
                            A) VDB
                            B) Virgil

                            Verbruggen  
                            Senesi - Virgil - O’Reilly 
                            Foden - Bruno - Saka - Semenyo - Rogers
                             Haaland - Thiago

                              Dubravka - Van Den Berg - Andersen - Guiu 

                            Open Controls
                          • I have no Wirtz
                              37 mins ago

                              Locked in and ready

                              Verbruggen  
                              Timber O’Reilly Senesi 
                              Saka VC Foden Fernandes HWilson  
                              C Haaland Ekitike Thiago

                                Dubravka Guehi Chalobah KDH

                              Open Controls
                            • EmreCan Hustle
                              • 13 Years
                              35 mins ago

                              Bench ONE;

                              A. Timber
                              B. De Cuyper
                              C. Andersen

                              Thanks.

                              Open Controls
                              1. I have no Wirtz
                                  just now

                                  C

                                  Open Controls
                              2. FplmorelikeFml
                                • 1 Year
                                31 mins ago

                                Have 2 FTs - keepers are Dubravka and Vicario. Worth doing Vicario to Sanchez?

                                Have no chelsea defense - current defenders are: Vvd, senesi, guehi, andersen and esteve. Thanks!

                                Open Controls
                              3. Sun Jihai
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 14 Years
                                25 mins ago

                                Palmer GW1 ownership 6.1m, price 10.5m
                                Palmer GW17 ownership 1.4m price 10.4m
                                Basically at starting price despite losing three quarters of owners!

                                Open Controls
                                1. rainy
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • Has Moderation Rights
                                  • 10 Years
                                  6 mins ago

                                  He was 10.3 for a good while there

                                  Open Controls
                              4. Price Changes
                                rainy
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • Has Moderation Rights
                                • 10 Years
                                10 mins ago

                                Price changes 20th December

                                Rises:
                                Foden 8.9
                                Ekitiké 8.7
                                Gvardiol 6.0
                                Wilson 5.7

                                Falls:
                                Gakpo 7.3
                                Woltemade 7.3
                                João Pedro 7.2
                                Enzo 6.5
                                Barnes 6.2
                                Merino 6.0
                                White 5.3
                                Muniz 5.3
                                Mayenda 5.2
                                Irving 4.3
                                Gudmundsson 3.8

                                Open Controls
                                1. Bggz
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 15 Years
                                  8 mins ago

                                  Dodged the fall rise with my wolte to ekitike

                                  Open Controls
                                2. Brazooka
                                  • 13 Years
                                  7 mins ago

                                  3/4. Thanks!

                                  Open Controls
                                3. snow pea in repose
                                  • 5 Years
                                  just now

                                  Thanks

                                  Open Controls
                              5. Bggz
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 15 Years
                                10 mins ago

                                How long till Joshua starts?

                                Open Controls

