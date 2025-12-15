Scout Notes

FPL notes: Dewsbury-Hall injury, James + Palmer’s fitness

15 December 2025 89 comments
Chelsea are now joint-top of the Premier League for clean sheets, keeping their eighth shut-out of the campaign on Saturday.

Their 2-0 win over Everton is the latest Gameweek 16 match to get the Scout Notes treatment.

DEWSBURY-HALL INJURY, GREALISH SCARE + AFCON EXITS

Before we delve into Chelsea, an injury blow for Everton – and a potential sickener for FPL managers on a Gameweek 18 Bench Boost or targeting the Toffees’ upcoming fixture swing.

Dewsbury-Hall injury

The in-form Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m) was brought into over 680,000 Fantasy squads in the run-up to Gameweek 16, following his run of five attacking returns in as many matches.

He lasted just 15 minutes of the game at Stamford Bridge before a hamstring issue felled him.

David Moyes couldn’t tell us much more about Dewsbury-Hall’s injury straight after full-time, so it’ll likely be Friday’s press conference before we hear any more. Many of the budget midfielder’s owners will only want him from Gameweek 18 anyway, so fingers will be crossed that it’s nothing more than a grade 1 injury.

Anything more and Everton’s squad will be stretched over Christmas.

Idrissa Gueye (£5.4m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£6.4m) both depart for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) now, so will be unavailable from anywhere between 3-6 Gameweeks.

James Garner (£5.0m) is also on four bookings, with that being the reason behind his late substitution on Saturday.

“Yes, we’ll need to just weigh [Dewsbury-Hall’s injury] up. We took Jimmy [Garner] off at the end – he played as well as any player on the pitch – but I just couldn’t afford him to get booked and knowing there’s another game coming up next week. So we got him out of there with 10 minutes to go, to try to protect him a wee bit for the next games.” – David Moyes

“At the moment, we don’t know if we’re losing Dewsbury Hall, so we’re not sure about that. But losing the two boys who are going to AFCON is a miss.” – David Moyes

And there’s more: Jack Grealish (£6.5m) suffered a bit of hamstring discomfort of his own late in Saturday’s match. It sounded more precautionary (see below), but it’s possible that Everton could be without four of their five starting midfielders from Gameweek 16 next weekend.

“Jack felt his hamstring a little bit as well. So, we just need to be careful on these boys.” – David Moyes

EVERTON UNLUCKY

The xG race below makes it look like a fairly routine victory for Chelsea but it was anything but.

Dewsbury-Hall injury

 

What an xG chart doesn’t show you, for example, is the tap-in that Thierno Barry (£5.7m) didn’t make contact with from Gueye’s deflected cross. It doesn’t tell the full story of Ndiaye’s 20th-minute effort; the merest trajectory-altering touch from Jake O’Brien (£4.9m), whose legs it passed under, would have probably taken it beyond Robert Sanchez (£4.9m). And then there’s Grealish’s 43rd-minute big chance, in which he attempted to dink over Sanchez rather than square it for a teammate.

Aside from those opportunities, James Tarkowski (£5.5m) and Grealish both should have done better with good chances from set plays, while Ndiaye hit the inside of the post with a second-half shot.

“I know we’ve come away with a disappointing result, but it certainly wasn’t a disappointing performance. We done a lot of really good things today and maybe played one of our best games away from home.” – David Moyes

The question is: will Everton be able to pose Arsenal as stern a challenge in Gameweek 17 with the likes of Dwight McNeil (£5.5m) and Tim Iroegbunam (£4.8m) in the side?

PALMER BACK IN THE GOALS – BUT MINUTES STILL MANAGED

Cole Palmer (£10.3m) made his first Stamford Bridge start since Gameweek 1 on Saturday.

This was back-to-back league starts for the England international, and he capped off his latest run-out with a well-taken goal.

He’s attracting a modest bit of Fantasy interest as a result, with 67k transfers in at the time of writing. Is it a bit early, though?

For the second game in a row, he came off before the hour-mark. This came after the complete midweek rest last week (“He can’t play two games in a row in three days“), as well as the “mixed feeling” he had after training on Thursday.

“The plan was to play one hour maximum.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer’s run-out against Everton

“I didn’t want to rush back too soon too obviously get injured. I’m still managing it. So yeah, it’s just about getting better each day.

“Obviously, I’m still nowhere near 100% fitness and sharpness, but you know, I’m getting there. So, hopefully I’ll be there soon.” – Cole Palmer

Looking at the schedule over Christmas, you could perhaps see him sitting out the EFL Cup quarter-final this week and the two midweek league games thereafter. That would leave him potentially starting in the trickier matches in Gameweeks 17, 18 and 20:

JAMES: 90 MINUTES X3!

Someone whom Enzo Maresca has similarly managed for some time is Reece James (£5.6m). Now, though, he’s injury-free – and he has been all season.

Saturday was a significant milestone as it saw James not only start three games in a week but complete 90 minutes in each fixture, too. He’d started three after the November break, as well, but had his minutes managed in one of them.

“Yeah, he’s asking for more [minutes]. He’s getting better and better so it’s a good feeling for us because we said many times that he’s an important player for us.” – Enzo Maresca on Reece James

He was one of two right-backs in Maresca’s XI at the weekend. He was also one of two right-backs effectively in midfield: James lined up in the engine room alongside Enzo Fernandez (£6.6m), while Malo Gusto (£4.9m) was inverting almost into the ’10’ position from full-back:

Gusto indeed got forward to assist Palmer before scoring himself.

It was easy to see the merits of both players against Everton but the spanner in the works is the return from suspension of Moises Caicedo (£5.7m). He’ll surely come straight back into the side in Gameweek 17, so it could be James competing with Gusto for one spot again for much of the festive period.

As ever, Trevoh Chalobah (£5.5m) offers the securest route into the Chelsea defence – not that the fixtures are great anyway.

He’s started every single league game he’s been available for this season, has scored three goals and has delivered DefCon points on six occasions. He was, before Sunday’s games, the joint-top-scoring defender in FPL this season.

Further forward, Pedro Neto (£7.3m) continues to tick over – his assist for Gusto’s strike was his seventh return in nine Gameweeks.

Alejandro Garnacho (£6.4m) wasted three gilt-edged chances to add to Chelsea’s lead, while Joao Pedro (£7.3m) – back up top in Liam Delap‘s (£6.2m) absence – blanked for the fifth straight match. He’s only had one Opta-defined ‘big chance’ in that time, too.

  1. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Morning all,

    Need to fix a couple of injuries so I'm thinking White & KDH > Calafiori & cheap midfilder for free. do you prefer:

    A) King
    B) Potts
    C) Miley

    Will be benched 9 times out of 10. Rest of team:

    Sanchez
    O'Reilly / Andersen / Calafiori
    Fernandes / Saka / Foden / Minteh
    Haaland / Ekitike / Thiago

    Dubravka / VVD / KDH / Mukiele

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Potts

      Open Controls
      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        yeah I'm leaning towards him. feels the most secure in terms of starts and the weeks I may need him, 18 & 21, he has the nicest fixtures of those 3 but even so may just end up playing minteh still

        Open Controls
  2. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    How do people think Fulham (Wilson) will do v Forest? They have Murillo back and gave Spurs a pasting

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      1-1 feels like a reasonable scoreline

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        With a Raul penalty and Wilson buyers in the mud

        Open Controls
    2. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      could go either way.

      Wilson couldn't be more in form so you'd like to think that means he has a good chance of returning. But he is a streaky player so at some point it will slow down and as you say Forest were good vs spurs.

      Gun to my head.... 1 assist

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        Fair assessment. Think he's likely to do more damage against West Ham the following week.

        Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Forest to edge it 2-1, Wilson to score all 3

      Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      I see goals, Wilson’s cooking & got a wand of a left foot.
      He’s on fire & only Phil nobody wanted me four weeks ago Foden is above him.

      Those that snooze lose this year with prices & points.

      Open Controls
    5. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Happy getting Wilson's haul this week but looking at the match highlights the AFCON players were heavily involved. Not expecting too much against against a resurgent Forest.

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        I'm not sure about Forest. They got battered at Everton but do have Murillo back who seems to improve them defensively. They're a bit streaky but may turn a corner with him back

        Open Controls
  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Who to play alongside timber and truffert?
    A hincopie
    B chalobah

    Cheers and gl 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Hincapie

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  4. Yordan Letchkov
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    5FT; 0.0itb; FH and BB available.

    Raya
    VVD O'Reilly Andersen
    Saka Bruno Foden Rogers
    Haaland Wolte Thiago

    Dub (bou) Richards (lee) Rodon (CRY) King (NFO)

    A) Wolte to Evanilson (to Bowen in GW18)
    B) Wolte and King to Calvert-Levin and Minteh (Bench Boost)
    C) Wolte and King to Ekitike and Wilson (Bench Boost)

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  5. mcginnntonic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Anybody considering Evanlison?

    Need a replacement for J Pedro.

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Definitely not. No pens and bad fixtures after BUR

      Open Controls
  6. Sz21
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    WC in 19 so just 2 games to focus on..

    What would you do?
    Semenyo in for Bruno G is possible just about atm.
    There are tastier fixtures next GW to target for 1 week punts if that's better.

    Sanchez.
    Timber, Virgil, Andersen, O'Reilly.
    Saka, Bruno G, Bruno F, Foden.
    Haaland, Thiago.
    Dubravka, Esteve, Guiu, Anderson.
    3ft's, 0.8m ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Sounds good

      Open Controls
    2. RalphieFPL
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      In same boat as you with Bruno.G and WC in 19. Been looking at Semenyo, Schade or Cherki myself.

      Open Controls
  7. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Worth doing Gudmund to O'Reilly for a -4 to maximise BB and improve squad going forward?

    Open Controls
    1. BR510
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        If you think Oreilly scores 4+ points than Gudmunson then yes. Oreily will probably do this so yes from me

        Open Controls
        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          Thanks. Palace away is tougher than West Ham away but feels like a game he could get attacking returns as well as CS potential.

          Open Controls
    2. BR510
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        TC Haaland in 17 or Ekitike 18/19

        Open Controls
        1. FDMS All Starz
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Haaland deffo

          Open Controls
      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        "Trevoh Chalobah (£5.5m) ... was, before Sunday’s games, the joint-top-scoring defender in FPL this season."

        And yet no one in the FPL community has him because the big FPL content creators don't have him.

        Open Controls
        1. BR510
            3 hours, 35 mins ago

            Fascinating. Maybe instead of consistently backing Bruno, they should actually look at highscorig players that none of them own. Rice comes to mind

            Open Controls
          • Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 35 mins ago

            I've got him and Guehi

            Open Controls
          • Sheffield Wednesday
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 2 mins ago

            Does the fact that I played Chalobah, Mukiele, Wilson, captained Haaland and didn't buy Saka mean I'm not part of the FPL community, or is it that if you don't follow the CCs you're not part of the community?

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              DCL first on bench, Mukiele last on bench! Proud member of this shameful community!

              Open Controls
              1. Sheffield Wednesday
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 37 mins ago

                My bench got 2 points - not that I'm bragging.

                Open Controls
          • White Pony
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Why you obsessed with the CC channels then? Honestly if I was a CC I would change my address every six months just in case you are just as weird in real life as you are online.

            Open Controls
          • FDMS All Starz
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            Similar case to Guehi, although he’s doing well, there are cheaper alternatives from the same defence like Sanchez/Fofana? James has set pieces too

            Open Controls
        2. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Next weekend - bench one of Guehi, Mateta, Virgil or Rice?

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 33 mins ago

            Rice

            Open Controls
          2. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            Vvd

            Open Controls
        3. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Play Alderete (bha) or Tarkowski (ARS) next GW?

          Raya
          Chalobah Guehi Tarkowski
          Saka BrunoF Foden Semenyo H.Wilson
          Haaland(c) Ekitike

          Dubreavka Alderete Guiu *Burn 0 FT 0.0 OTB

          Open Controls
          1. BR510
              3 hours, 31 mins ago

              Tark. Great team!

              Open Controls
          2. BR510
              4 hours, 3 mins ago

              Thoughts on Andersen and Thiago to Alderete and Bowen next week? Hopefully Bowen doesnt rise twice

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 30 mins ago

                Yeah great moves week after this.

                I've already binned off Thiago myself

                Open Controls
                1. BR510
                    3 hours, 23 mins ago

                    If bowen rises, is esteve over alderete still a good move? Would like SUN def tho

                    Open Controls
                    1. Miguel Sanchez
                      • 9 Years
                      3 hours, 17 mins ago

                      It's fine but I can't see Bowen going up before City away

                      Open Controls
                      1. BR510
                          3 hours, 13 mins ago

                          Cheers mate! He is on page 1 of expected price rises on this website but yeah he shouldnt rise

                          Open Controls
                  • Amartey Partey
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 38 mins ago

                    I’d hold Thiago for Wolves at least

                    Open Controls
                2. Slitherene
                  • 7 Years
                  4 hours, 1 min ago

                  RmFHt?

                  Raya | Dubravka
                  Calafiori O'Reilly Senesi
                  Saka Foden Semenyo Wilson
                  Haaland Ekitike Thiago
                  | vdBerg Richards Stach

                  Open Controls
                  1. Miguel Sanchez
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 23 mins ago

                    Not sure Arsenal double up is a risk that needs taking this GW but rest looks good

                    Open Controls
                    1. Miguel Sanchez
                      • 9 Years
                      3 hours, 18 mins ago

                      *defence double up

                      Open Controls
                      1. Miguel Sanchez
                        • 9 Years
                        3 hours, 12 mins ago

                        Actually, seeing the Everton attacking injuries I can see the logic but I would probably spread the risk a bit and perhaps get a Palace defender instead

                        Open Controls
                3. wiseguy
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 42 mins ago

                  Who is the best midfielder?

                  Rogers: Form, no fixtures
                  Semenyo: Fixtures, no form
                  Rice: Boring pick, boring team, lower assist potential without Gabriel
                  Enzo: Still the highest xGI outside of Bruno/Haaland, saves me a transfer, but looks knackered and in need of a rest

                  Open Controls
                  1. mcginnntonic
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 54 mins ago

                    But rogers plays for the best team in the league, so fixtures are of no concern

                    Open Controls
                    1. wiseguy
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 40 mins ago

                      This is true and I think every time I've played the fixtures this season I've been burnt...

                      Open Controls
                  2. Miguel Sanchez
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 37 mins ago

                    Rogers - once Semenyo has blanked at home to Burnley I will sell him for Rogers

                    Open Controls
                4. Boz
                  • 13 Years
                  3 hours, 42 mins ago

                  Thoughts on this double move?

                  Rice + Enzo > Semenyo + Wilson

                  Open Controls
                  1. Miguel Sanchez
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 12 mins ago

                    I like it

                    Open Controls
                  2. mcginnntonic
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    3 hours, 5 mins ago

                    Think the HW boat has sailed for those who missed out

                    Open Controls
                    1. Studs Up
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 43 mins ago

                      Doesn't mean they can't benefit from future pts

                      Open Controls
                  3. Studs Up
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 43 mins ago

                    Sounds good

                    Open Controls
                  4. ZeBestee
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 40 mins ago

                    Why remove Rice though? He is one of the few nailed assets who will play all games during the busy fixtures

                    Open Controls
                    1. Boz
                      • 13 Years
                      1 hour, 56 mins ago

                      Just money and he's playing deeper. Mids are Rice, Enzo, Foden, BrunoF and King

                      Open Controls
                5. Gizzachance
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 32 mins ago

                  Play one?

                  A Thiaw
                  B chalobah
                  C Andersen

                  Open Controls
                  1. Miguel Sanchez
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 48 mins ago

                    C

                    Open Controls
                    1. Gizzachance
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 45 mins ago

                      Cheers

                      Open Controls
                  2. Jet5605
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 46 mins ago

                    Think they all concede but C for the best fixture and DC potential

                    Open Controls
                    1. Gizzachance
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 45 mins ago

                      Cheers

                      Open Controls
                6. Jet5605
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 17 mins ago

                  If you still had BB and owned Szob would you transfer him out this week or hold and hope he's back for Wolves?

                  Raya
                  Timber - Chalobah - Andersen
                  Foden - BrunoG - Semenyo - Rice - Szob
                  Haaland - Thiago

                  Dubravka - Wolte - Senesi - Gudmund

                  Open Controls
                  1. ZeBestee
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 42 mins ago

                    Keep. Remove Wolte for Ekitike if you can afford.

                    Open Controls
                7. SpaceCadet
                  • 12 Years
                  3 hours, 16 mins ago

                  Best move this gw? 1 ft, 1.9m itb.

                  A. Thiaw > O’Riley
                  B. Guiu > dcl
                  C. Anderson > Rogers

                  sanchez
                  konate hincapie thiaw
                  saka bruno foden bruno anderson
                  haaland thiago

                  dub vdv guiu diouf

                  Open Controls
                8. ZeBestee
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 13 mins ago

                  Keep Mateta for the Leeds game? or sell for Ekitike 1 gw earlier?

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 12 Years
                    2 hours, 41 mins ago

                    Sell

                    Open Controls
                  2. Baines on Toast...
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    2 hours, 32 mins ago

                    I don't see why you'd make that move this week given the advantage of keeping an FT at such a congested time of year

                    Open Controls
                  3. Amartey Partey
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 31 mins ago

                    Keep

                    Open Controls
                  4. Sheffield Wednesday
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 30 mins ago

                    Join the bandwagon

                    Open Controls
                9. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Morning lads

                  Open Controls
                  1. Philosopher's Stones
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 32 mins ago

                    Evening here mate

                    Open Controls
                    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 30 mins ago

                      top of the evening to you!

                      Open Controls
                10. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 7 mins ago

                  I've brought Etikite in, expect him to be benched now

                  Open Controls
                  1. Miguel Sanchez
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 36 mins ago

                    Isak will likely start one of the home games but I've gone in as well

                    Open Controls
                11. Amartey Partey
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 1 min ago

                  Is DCL essential?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 30 mins ago

                    nah

                    Open Controls
                    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 26 mins ago

                      could be a better option than Thiago though actually....

                      Open Controls
                12. Tonyawesome69
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 45 mins ago

                  Ruben Amorim looking at adapting formation to more like 4-3-3. He told players ahead of Wolves a change would come + work has since been done at Carrington in that shape.

                  "[AFCON] is a good opportunity for us to try to play in a different way."

                  https://x.com/i/status/2000529033130320332

                  Open Controls
                  1. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 40 mins ago

                    Wow, finallly 😛

                    Open Controls
                  2. MVDP
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 27 mins ago

                    Strange thing to say. You can barely see formations when teams play these days, football is a lot more fluid than that, It’s just a diagram. Four defenders and six others would be more accurate. Maybe he’s stuck in the past.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Funkyav
                      • 16 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Amorim's system certainly seems out of date, its way too rigid. It doesn't work against teams with 10 men and isn't very effective when teams that sit in. Most top teams now use something that Pep introduced which is more of a hybrid system, far more flexible and far better in terms of numbers in midfield when required.

                      But its good news i guess he is willing to change it, despite previously saying he couldnt.

                      Open Controls
                13. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 39 mins ago

                  Luxury transfer, which one to bring in for mid-term:
                  A. Guehi
                  B. Chalobah
                  C. O'Reilly

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jordan.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    1 hour, 48 mins ago

                    A ,great player

                    Open Controls
                14. leo_messi
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  My team is in a mess right now after I used all 5FT on Monday last week because of the price changes. Where to start to fix it with only 1FT and 0.1 itb?

                  Raya - Dubravka
                  Andersen - Van der Berg - OReilly - Timber l
                  Saka - Bruno Fernandes - Foden - Gakpo*
                  Haaland - Thiago

                  Bench : Dubravka - Guiu* - KDH* - Munoz*

                  A) Gakpo and Munoz -> Semenyo and Van Hecke for - 4 and KDH -> Wilson week after
                  D) Gakpo -> Wilson this week, Munoz and Guiu -> Mukiele and Bowen for - 4 next week
                  C) something else

                  Thank you!

                  Open Controls

