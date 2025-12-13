Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 16: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

13 December 2025 15 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 16 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 16: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

Gameweek 16 DefCon

GAMEWEEK 16: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Arsenal2 – 1Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley2 – 3Fulham
Liverpool2 – 0Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea2 – 0Everton
15 Comments
  Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    1st for piss off Arteta

    Open Controls
  tbos83
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Justice for Saka! Award the first assist

    Open Controls
  Totalfootball
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    When will saka assist be added

    Open Controls
    Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      It’s there. I’m not sure it should be but I’ll take it

      Open Controls
      tbos83
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        It's not

        Open Controls
        Herger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Check again. It’s been there for ages

          Open Controls
          Zalk
            • 14 Years
            just now

            It's not

            Open Controls
          Snoopydog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            The second one is there. Not the first.

            Open Controls
  Jafooli
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any chance Enzo gets another DefCon? Currently on 11…how long after the game can they be added?

    Open Controls
    Jafooli
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      And sure I saw a third Sanchez save as well…

      Open Controls
    Zalk
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Yep, lets hope they find it somewhere. Hincapie got his, and hopefully Saka gets hit assist too.

      Open Controls
  ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    Need saka assist and 12 defcon added for messing cappers around

    Open Controls
  Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any chance Rice gets 6 more defcons? I want more points tbh, think it’s only fair

    Open Controls
  Manani
    • 14 Years
    just now

    A. Kudus > Rice
    B. play Kudus (LIV) or Anderson (ful)

    Open Controls
    Koflok
      • 13 Years
      just now
B

      B

      Open Controls
  Koflok
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Knee jerk time

    Bowen > Ekitike
    Eze > Wilson

    Wilson can be any budget under 7.5m but might save the budget to bring Gabriel back.

    Open Controls
  Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    just now

    1 clean sheet in 6 now for arsenal. Might be time to move in from the double up at the back until Gabriel is back

    Open Controls
    Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Move down*

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.