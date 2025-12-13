Dugout Discussion

Burnley v Fulham team news: Robinson returns

13 December 2025 131 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Before the potentially Gameweek-defining clash between top and bottom in the late match, one for the purists: Burnley v Fulham.

Kick-off at Turf Moor is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Scott Parker’s two changes this evening are both enforced due to suspension.

Kyle Walker misses out due to yellow card accumulation, while Lucas Pires is serving a one-match suspension after his red card at Newcastle United.

Into the defence come Quilindschy Hartman and the fit-again Axel Tuanzebe.

Fulham’s Marco Silva makes just the one alteration, also at full-back.

It’s a notable one as Antonee Robinson returns from a two-month lay-off and is straight back into the starting XI.

Timothy Castagne drops to the bench.

Both Burnley and Fulham lose three players to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after tonight’s encounter.

LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Dubravka; Tuanzebe, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Cullen, Florentino; Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Foster; Broja

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Sonne, Flemming, Laurent, Edwards, Anthony, Tchaouna, Tresor.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Iwobi, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze, Jimenez.

Subs: Lecomte, Castagne, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, Lukic, King, Traore, Kevin.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

131 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Andersen YC

    Open Controls
  2. Pompel
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Picked KDH over Wilson as 5th mid ...

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 16 Years
      5 mins ago

      Well all be doing Wilson to KdH in 3 weeks

      Open Controls
      1. EWH2020
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Looks like He will miss the next 6 weeks with a hamstring injury unfortunately

        Open Controls
      2. Pompel
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hope it's the best choice long term, yeah. Depends how long is out for

        Open Controls
  3. _Gunner
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any news on Rice?

    Open Controls
  4. JBG
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Oh come on Jimenez 😐

    FPL gods punishing me after my best start in a long while.. red arrow after red arrow.

    From 8k to 100k something now in 4 GWs

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ive dropped from 20k to 250k the last four GWs

      Open Controls
      1. Defcons are for Kinnear
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
  5. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Need a Wilson goal here

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      Very nearly did

      Open Controls
    2. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Want would be a more suitable word

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I thought you always got what you need, not what you want 😛

        Open Controls
  6. Rwilliams90
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    I've owned Andersen for 6 hours and I want him gone already.

    Open Controls
  7. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Wilson going to Afcon?

    Open Controls
  8. EWH2020
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Of course I brought in KDH and Anderson

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Good that you didn't get Andersen then, because he just lost his cleanie...

      Open Controls
  9. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Leno penalty save too much to ask for 😆

    Open Controls
  10. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Dubravka sucks!

    Open Controls
  11. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    When does LiveFPL EO stats update? Would like to see Wilson EO etc

    Open Controls
  12. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Raul is just horrible, what have I done

    Open Controls

