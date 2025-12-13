Burnley v Fulham team news: Robinson returns

Before the potentially Gameweek-defining clash between top and bottom in the late match, one for the purists: Burnley v Fulham.

Kick-off at Turf Moor is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Scott Parker’s two changes this evening are both enforced due to suspension.

Kyle Walker misses out due to yellow card accumulation, while Lucas Pires is serving a one-match suspension after his red card at Newcastle United.

Into the defence come Quilindschy Hartman and the fit-again Axel Tuanzebe.

Fulham’s Marco Silva makes just the one alteration, also at full-back.

It’s a notable one as Antonee Robinson returns from a two-month lay-off and is straight back into the starting XI.

Timothy Castagne drops to the bench.

Both Burnley and Fulham lose three players to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after tonight’s encounter.

LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Dubravka; Tuanzebe, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Cullen, Florentino; Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Foster; Broja

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Sonne, Flemming, Laurent, Edwards, Anthony, Tchaouna, Tresor.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Iwobi, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze, Jimenez.

Subs: Lecomte, Castagne, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, Lukic, King, Traore, Kevin.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: