FPL team news: Gakpo, Delap, Palmer + Udogie injury updates

9 December 2025 54 comments
With midweek European club football comes pre-match press conferences – and some early Gameweek 16 team news.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are the first Premier League clubs in action this week, with their managers facing the media on Monday.

Here are the key injury updates.

LIVERPOOL

While much of the hubbub around Arne Slot’s presser centred around Mohamed Salah‘s omission from the squad to face Inter Milan, the Liverpool boss also delivered a major piece of injury news.

With the Reds already set to be without Salah for weeks due to his African Cup of Nations (AFCON) involvement, they’ve now lost Cody Gakpo to injury.

“Cody Gakpo unfortunately picked up an injury in the last game we played against Leeds and he will be out for a few weeks.” – Arne Slot

One possible replacement in Italy, Federico Chiesa, is ill, meanwhile.

“Federico is ill, so that is poor timing you could say. But yeah, it’s not something you can do anything about.

“So, we are monitoring his situation. If he has an amazing recovery – which I, we, [the] doctors don’t expect – he might travel tomorrow. But let’s have a fair expectation, that’s not what I expect.” – Arne Slot

Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) remain sidelined.

CHELSEA

The signs didn’t look good for Liam Delap and Chelsea when the striker came off with a shoulder injury on Saturday.

On Monday, widespread reports suggested the former Ipswich Town forward could miss 6-8 weeks.

Enzo Maresca didn’t ratify that timeline but he did confirm that Delap faces a spell out.

“Liam, fortunately, [it] is not any fracture, so that is good news.

“Now, for how long he will be out, not sure to be honest.” – Enzo Maresca

While Marc Guiu will be hoping for a game-time boost, he may have felt slightly deflated at his manager not listing him as a potential replacement.

“We had already Liam two months out, unfortunately for him and unfortunately for us. Joao played as a nine, Pedro Neto played as a nine. If you remember at the beginning of the season, also Ty [George] play as a nine. So, we try to find a solution.” – Enzo Maresca

Delap joins Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (quad), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) on the sidelines.

And Cole Palmer won’t be part of the squad for the Champions League clash with Atalanta, either.

There’s no injury setback, however, just management of his minutes.

“Cole, it is part of his process in this moment. He’s not available, he can’t play two games in a row in three days. So, we’ve planned that, and it’s just a way to protect him.” – Enzo Maresca

Moises Caicedo is available in midweek but still has one more game of his three-match domestic ban to go. He’ll be back in the Premier League in Gameweek 17.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

After missing out with a hamstring injury in Gameweek 15, Destiny Udogie has now been ruled out till January.

Brennan Johnson, meanwhile, is “touch and go” for the Slavia Prague game on Tuesday.

“Destiny… picked up a hamstring injury in the end of the Newcastle game, so he’s out until January, unfortunately. Bren is touch and go.” – Thomas Frank

Dominic Solanke (ankle), James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee) and Yves Bissouma (ankle/disciplinary) remain on the sidelines.

Radu Dragusin (knee) and Kota Takai (thigh) are injury-free: they featured for the under-21s last week and are now awaiting first-team call-ups, should they ever come.

  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Only gonna loose Haaland during Afcon. So those 5 FTs should come in handy given the Gakpo injury and whatnot.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      And your bowels?

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Doing very well, sir. Let go of a voluminous defecare a couple hours ago.

        1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          So you gave birth to a Trump?

  2. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Morning all, it will cost me 3FTs to get Bruno in and move formation but if forwards aren’t producing maybe it it’s the way?

    Woltemade + King + VDV to Guii + Bruno F + Alderete

    Raya
    Chalobah Guehi Burn
    Saka BrunoF Foden Semenyo BrunoG
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka Guiu Tarkowski Alderete

    Thoughts? Would only have 1FT left

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Yes for me, bruno is a big rank killer than wolte. Considering something similar with wolte enzo konate > hincapie bruno dcl/ wilson.

    2. Robson-Canoe
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      For me Bruno is not worth it. Apart from yesterday against one of the worst PL teams ever, it's been a below par season in a below par team. Also United are going to lose Mbeumo, Amad & Mazraoui at the AFCON which is also not going to help. I'm a United fan, but I can already see us struggling the next 3 games against tricky opposition.

      1. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        What's the chance of Bruno taking Mbeumo place when he leaves? ...assuming Šeško ain't ready by then.

        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          They dont have anyone decent enough to play in CM role.

          1. Studs Up
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            fair...then again Mbeumo's replacement (whoever that may be) wouldn't be much of an upgrade over Bruno's replacement in any case.
            Might as well use Bruno in his best position then imo.

    3. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      No brainer.
      Bruno is everywhere.

  3. Kno
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Any obvious move l am missing here? Feel like 3 players in the burnley - fulham game might be one too many

    Dubravka
    Timber andersen esteve
    Bruno saka foden enzo
    Haaland wolt thiago

    Bench: petrovic califiori guehi king

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Perhaps play Petrovic over Dubravka to spread your risk - or Guehi instead of Esteve

    2. Robson-Canoe
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      I'd honestly play Guehi over Esteve.

      1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Absolutely

        1. aleksios
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Play Guehi

  4. aleksios
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Gtg here ? 1 ft 0.7itb.

    --Dubravka
    --Timber--Hinkapie--Chalobah
    --Rice--Foden--BrunoG--BrunoF--Semenyo
    --Thiago--Haaland

    --Petrovic--Guehi--Mateta--DeCuyper.
    Thanks all.

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      GTG

  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Mateta + Gakpo -> Thiago + Bruno?

    1. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Sounds good.

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Do it now?

        1. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah, I mean with Gakpo injury it's a no brainer really.

  6. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Welbeck + Semenyo to Saka + DCL?
    Then I've used all 5 transfers...

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Could go either way that one, I think Semenyo will come good the next two fixtures and Saka does have Wolves this GW but he has now got Madueke threatening his minutes

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Cheers. Also looking to move those 2 to Rice and Raul punt. Great fixtures...

    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Sticking with Semenyo for Burnley then see

    3. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Think I'm moving Semenyo to Bruno F after the BUR game. Can see BOU causing United problems

  7. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Had exact money last week to get in Foden for the 'injured' Rice. With Calafiori suspended that leaves Raya as sole Arsenal player against Wolves this week.

    Raya (Dub)
    Chalobah Virgil Mukiele (Calafiori* Rodon)
    B.Fernandes Foden Mbeumo Semenyo (Anderson)
    Haaland Thiago Woltemade
    5FT, FH, £0

    FH to get triple Arsenal or use some of the 5FTs?
    Wouldn't mind holding onto Calafiori long term.

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Do we know how long calafiori out for?

      1. Kingy109
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yes he's banned for a game having reached 5 yellows. You have 4 weeks left to use FH so whilst not quite now or never this is a decent opportunity.

        1. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Agree. Use FH

          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 5 Years
            just now

            thanks both

  8. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Which arsenal defender to get for coming week?
    Timber or saliba?

    1. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Hincapié. Defcon "monster".

    2. Bavarian
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Timber easy

  9. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Wilson or jimenez?

    1. FPLamateur
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Jimenez for me. On pens

  10. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Decided to make transfers with Gakpo injury. Will probably switch Semenyo to Bruno in few weeks.

    Raya
    Timber Vvd O'Reilly
    Saka BrunoG Wilson Semenyo Foden
    Haaland Thiago

    / Dub / Munoz / senesi / kroupi

  11. FPLamateur
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Anyone thinking Gyokeres for next few games ? See him starting vs Wolves

    1. Kingy109
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Thought about it with switch to Ekitike with Gakpo out for their Wolves game.
      It's not a safe move with everyone seemingly going 3-5-2 with Guiu.

    2. el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I’ve owned him in plum fixtures in which he consistently scored 2 pointers.
      Never again, guy is on my donkey list.

  12. Ask Yourself
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Mbeumo will play in GW16, right ?

    1. FPLamateur
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Yeah leaves after

  13. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Is Gakpo a sell now or a hold and wait? If sell who comes in?

    A - Bruno F
    B - H Wilson

  14. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Worst gameweek of the season...rank doubled to 25 almost losing interest in the season

    Wolves gifting united goals certainly didnt help but at least Bruno F will now be a reverse differential for the next 3 weeks

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Suggest you stop playing for a bit then if thats how you feel

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        But a poor rank would make me lose interest in FPL completely.

  15. el polako
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Is gw19 the last in which we need to use chips?

    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yes

    3. el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      TC Bruno is reverse fixture it is 🙂

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        50 mins ago

        Should've used it this week mate. He scored a brace.

  16. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Are there still Bruno doubters on here? Essential, owned him all season.

  17. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    2FT left. Which moves work best...

    A - Gakpo & Pope > Pickford & H Wilson
    B - Gakpo > Wilson (play Dub and roll 1)
    C - Other suggestion?

    Dubravka
    Timber - Chalobah - Andersen
    Foden - Gruno - Semenyo - Gakpo - Rice
    Haaland - Thiago

    Pope - Wolte - Gudmund- Senesi

