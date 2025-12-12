FPL Gameweek 16 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

We’ve got some important press conferences ahead of us on Friday – and this will be the place to come to get all the big Gameweek 16 team news.

We’re hoping to hear from 17 Premier League managers today, hopefully clearing up the lingering concerns we have about flagged players.

As ever, we’ll be bringing you the latest key team news updates in this ‘live’ article. Keep checking back throughout the day for the latest updates.

For the headline updates from Thursday’s three press conferences, check out this article here.

GAMEWEEK 16: KEY INJURY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY’S PRESSERS

GAMEWEEK 16 PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🍒 Iraola – 9am

🕊️ Hurzeler – 9am

🔴 Slot – 9am

⭕️ Arteta – 9.30am

🦅 Glasner – 11.30am

🧿 Maresca – 12pm

🔵 Guardiola – 12.30pm

🐺 Edwards – 1pm

🍬 Moyes – 1.30pm

⚪️ Farke – 1.30pm

👹 Amorim – 1.30pm

🐈‍⬛ Le Bris – 1.30pm

🐓 Frank – 1.30pm

*Manchester City’s press conference will now be held by Kolo Toure due to a personal issue for Pep Guardiola

ARSENAL

Surprise, surprise, Mikel Arteta wasn’t much help with the injury and illness doubts that Arsenal have going into Gameweek 16.

Declan Rice (illness), William Saliba (ankle), Leandro Trossard (calf) and Jurrien Timber (knock) were the names in question – and there won’t be any flags coming off before the deadline.

“We have to wait and see. Yesterday we didn’t train, so he hasn’t trained with us yet. We have an extra day, we train this afternoon. Let’s see if he can be available or not. “[The ‘matter of days’ prognosis] remains the same, yeah. If you ask me [about] the Everton game [in Gameweek 17], I think he will be fit. For tomorrow, I don’t know. “It was something quite small. It came from an ankle injury that he had and then he started to modify the way he was running and he started to overload an area, which is something common. But at some point he was uncomfortable continuing to be able to train and play and we had to stop it. He looks better but we’ll have to wait and see if it’s enough for him to be able to train with the team.” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba

“Timber, again, depends [on] how he feels today. “It was a knock that he picked [up in Gameweek 15] and he wasn’t feeling comfortable. So, again, I think it’s something a matter of days. Whether it’s tomorrow or not, we will see.” – Mikel Arteta on Jurrien Timber

“Let’s see how he is today. Obviously, he was ill but that’s an illness. Normally in a few days, it gets resolved, but we have to wait how far he can push.” – Mikel Arteta on Declan Rice

“Again, another one that is a matter of days. Sounds boring but is the reality. So, we don’t know, and if he is available, for how long.” – Mikel Arteta on Leandro Trossard

We do know that Max Dowman (ankle), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Magalhaes (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Riccardo Calafiori is also suspended in Gameweek 16 due to yellow card accumulation.

And Arteta did at least confirm that there were no fresh concerns from Wednesday’s win in Belgium.

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot will chat to Mohamed Salah today before deciding whether to include him in the squad to face Brighton and Hove Albion.

If involved, this will be Salah’s last match with Liverpool before he jets off to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“I will have a conversation with Mo this morning and the outcome of that conversation determines how it will look tomorrow. “What I need is a conversation with him. I think the next time I speak about Mo should be with him and not in here. You can keep on trying but there is not much more to say about it [other than] that I speak to him today and, like I said, the outcome of that conversation determines how things will look tomorrow. “I think we have decided as a club, and I was part of that decision, not to take him to the Inter Milan game. I’m always in contact with [the club executives], but when it comes to the decision-making of the line-up or the squad, they always leave that open to me. – Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah

On the injury front, Slot will monitor Alexander Isak after the striker picked up a knock in midweek.

“Alex also got a knock in the first half, so let’s see how he has recovered from that today – if he’s able to start tomorrow and, if he’s able, if I make the decision to start [Isak and Hugo Ekitike] again together, or we do it in a different way.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

Recent casualties Cody Gakpo (muscle) and Wataru Endo (ankle) remain out, as do Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL).

“It’s going to be weeks. “With Cody, it’s a muscle injury and Wata is an ankle injury.” – Arne Slot on Cody Gakpo and Wataru Endo

Federico Chiesa (illness) should be back, however.

“Federico is not ill anymore. He trained yesterday and will train today again, so I assume he’s ready to be in the squad tomorrow again.” – Arne Slot on Federico Chiesa

Conor Bradley serves a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation.

Away from injury news, Slot discussed his two-striker set-up in Milan, in which Isak and Hugo Ekitike started together.

“I think what we all saw – and which is completely normal – the more they will play together, the more they will adapt to each other and the better they will cooperate. I think it’s fair to say that the other two that were on the pitch, the two No.9s – [Marcus] Thuram and Lautaro Martinez – were more used to playing with each other. “But I saw also promising things from the both of them. It’s been the second time they’ve played together for obvious reasons, because match fitness is the obvious reason for that. And I think we will see more of this in the future of them playing together.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool’s fixture schedule eases after Gameweek 16, with long periods of rest between matches.

“I am almost happy that we’re out of the League Cup, because if we had to play with 13 outfield players available with any Premier League experience – we have more available, of course, but not players that have Premier League experience – and we have to go [to] Arsenal away on Tuesday again after already so many games played, maybe, maybe, maybe, I don’t know, people can understand a little bit better why I made that [EFL Cup] line-up against [Crystal] Palace, which wasn’t good for me but it was another decision I made for the team. “Losing a game of football is never a good idea and that is what happened when we were not in the best run of form. But sometimes players need rest as well. Look at Dominik [Szoboszlai], look at Virgil [van Dijk], look at Ibou [Konate], look at Ryan [Gravenberch], they have played so many minutes because other ones weren’t available. So, it’s good for them that we go now to a run of games where there is one week rest in between. And players will come back from injuries [in that time] and when they are back from injuries there’s more to choose from as well.” – Arne Slot

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola said he hopes Marcos Senesi will be available for Monday night’s trip to Old Trafford.

The centre-back finished with cramps in Gameweek 15 and is still dealing with “some issues” but the Cherries are hopeful of his involvement.

Otherwise, Iraola said it was a “similar picture” to last week in terms of injury news.

“I think it’s a similar picture than we had past week. Marcos was the one that finished the game with some cramps and still is dealing with some issues there but there is not a proper muscle injury. So we hope he’s available also for Monday but we are not still sure. It’s strange because we still have three more days, so it’s difficult to know what’s going to happen but should be very similar from past weekend.” – Andoni Iraola on the team news

We now have a timeline on Veljko Milosavljevic (knee): he will be out for 2-3 months.

“Veljko has a proper injury from the game against Everton, it’s behind the knee. Some small ligaments you have behind the knee and the capsule are a little bit affected and he will be out, they told me around two, three months. That’s what I can say.” – Andoni Iraola

Ryan Christie (knee) and Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) remain out, while Lewis Cook is still suspended.

Tyler Adams at least returns from a one-match ban of his own.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe’s pre-Gameweek 16 presser was filmed in the aftermath of Wednesday’s draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

It was a brief affair, too, less than three minutes in length.

Howe did at least confirm that he wasn’t expecting any of his injured players back.

Sven Botman (back), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee), Will Osula (ankle) and Nick Pope (groin) look set to remain out, then.

“I don’t think so. I mean there is a slight… I don’t think so. We’ve got a few days to see. I haven’t been in contact with those guys for a few days, having travelled out here. So, yeah, I think that’s where we are.” – Eddie Howe on whether he is expecting any of his players back for the derby

After the Leverkusen game, Howe confirmed a problem for Joelinton (groin).

“It looks like a groin issue. I don’t know how serious it is at this moment in time.” – Eddie Howe on Joelinton

Yoane Wissa had been affected by illness ahead of the Champions League but was still involved as a substitute.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

There’s a massive fitness boost for Brighton this week.

Yasin Ayari (muscle), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Tommy Watson (unknown) and James Milner (muscle) are all fit again after injuries of varying lengths.

It’s not all good, however: Stefanos Tzimas will be out for the rest of the season with the knee injury he sustained in Gameweek 14.

Solly March (knee) and Adam Webster (knee) are still sidelined but the former is hoping to return by New Year.

“Everyone is available [from last weekend]. We have Kaoru back. We have James Milner back. We have Tommy Watson back. So, these are positive news. Of course, Stef will miss the whole season. Solly, I think he will be back in two, three weeks, and unfortunately, Adam is still out, but besides that, it is quite positive. “Yasin is also back.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Mitoma’s return may mean that Maxim De Cuyper‘s ‘out of position’ run-outs on the left flank won’t continue for too much longer.

“He overcame the pain issue and he trained well this week, so he will be an option.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

“Now it’s about him to come back to his best shape. It’s about him to fight for his position. I think we have now several options on this position. We played there with Gomez. We played there with Maxim De Cuyper. So now Kaoru is back and exactly that’s what we wanted to have, like competition for every position, and now it’s about them to fight for it.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

With Tzimas out, fellow young Greek forward Charalampos Kostoulas – now just £4.8m in FPL – may get more of a look-in.