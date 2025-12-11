FPL Gameweek 16 team news: Thursday’s injury updates

We’ve already had some major Gameweek 16 team news updates in the last few days, from Declan Rice‘s (£7.1m) illness and Jurrien Timber‘s (£6.5m) “kick” to Daniel Munoz (£6.1m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) being ruled out for “weeks”.

Now, the pre-match press conferences begin.

It’s a low-key start to proceedings, however, with only three Premier League managers facing the media on Thursday.

All the key team news and quotes are in the article below.

We should hear from the bosses of the other 17 Premier League clubs in some form – be it live press conference or embargoed quotes from midweek – on Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 16 INJURY NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday's FPL Press Conferences!



⬜️ Silva – 1.30pm

🐝 Andrews – 2pm

🍷 Parker – 2pm pic.twitter.com/tybrTKtuzv — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) December 11, 2025

FULHAM

Having missed out in Gameweek 15, Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) isn’t ready to return this weekend. Marco Silva doesn’t think the left-back is seriously injured, however.

“He is going to be out of the [Burnley] game. It is the type of situation that we have to see day by day, how he’s going to react. “It’s not something very serious. He felt something really minor, had some exams. He is a player, as you know, because of his historic situation with injuries in the past, we have to be more careful with him than probably with another one. “That is the reason why probably it will take a little bit more time. But I don’t think that it is going to be something very, very long. But for the next game he is going to be out.” – Marco Silva on Ryan Sessegnon, via the Fulham website

The Cottagers will be without Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring) till 2026, too.

Forgotten man Antonee Robinson (knee) has trained this week, however. Now it’s just a question of when Silva throws the USA international into a matchday squad.

“He is training with the team, he is progressing well, he is doing well. Now is a matter of time when we are going to decide for him to be in contention or not. “We have another session tomorrow, we are going to see, but last week was a good week for him in terms of individual work, and step by step to adjust things and to be with the team. “This week he has been with the team as well. Another session tomorrow, let’s see how he’s going to react to a complete week, and after we are going to take a decision on him.” – Marco Silva on Antonee Robinson, via the Fulham website

Everyone else is available.

Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and Calvin Bassey play their final matches before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

BRENTFORD

Kevin Schade will miss out in Gameweek 16 as he was booked for the fifth time this season last weekend.

The Bees could have one wide player back in contention, however, with Reiss Nelson (knock) potentially returning.

“Reiss is doing pretty well. He took a knock a week or so ago, so we’ll see how he shapes up for Sunday. “He should be in and around [being] available for Sunday. We’ll see how it goes over the next few days.” – Keith Andrews on Reiss Nelson

Long-term absentees Josh Dasilva (knee), Fábio Carvalho (knee) and Antoni Milambo (knee) are all out.

Keith Andrews said those were his only definite absentees, though.

Dango Ouattara and Frank Onyeka will make their AFCON exits after the Leeds United game.

BURNLEY

The Clarets have got three players suspended for the visit of Fulham.

Kyle Walker picked up his fifth booking of the season at Newcastle United last Saturday, so he sits this one out.

“I think that’s fair to say. Obviously there’s options there but it’s something certainly that we’ll have to think about how we go about it in terms of structure. “Do we change a little bit? Do we change formation or personnel? Who do we put in there? So these are the decisions that I’ll have to come to and get to the point at 5.30pm, so we’ll see.” – Scott Parker on whether Kyle Walker’s absence causes a headache at right-back, via Burnley Express

Lucas Pires got his marching orders for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity in the same game, so he also serves a one-match ban.

Hannibal Mejbri, meanwhile, is only one game through a four-match suspension for misconduct.

In terms of injuries, Bashir Humphreys (muscle), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) remain out.

Axel Tuanzebe, who has been out for a couple of weeks with an unspecified issue, is nearing a return, but this match might come too soon.

“He’s okay, [but] I’m not sure he’ll be ready for the weekend.” – Scott Parker on Axel Tuanzebe, via Burnley Express

Scott Parker says Burnley otherwise have no new concerns.

Tuanzebe, Hannibal and Lyle Foster are Africa-bound after this weekend.