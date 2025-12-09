Team News

FPL team news: Rice, Saliba, Trossard + Wissa fitness updates

9 December 2025 66 comments
The managers of Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United all faced the media on Tuesday, ahead of their clubs’ UEFA Champions League fixtures the following day.

Here’s what they had to say about the injury situation at their respective sides.

ARSENAL

Declan Rice will miss Arsenal’s clash with Club Brugge due to illness.

William Saliba isn’t ready to return either, while Leandro Trossard suffered the recurrence of his recent injury on his comeback match in Gameweek 15.

“No [they are not available]. So, Declan was ill. He was quite sick after the game already, and he hasn’t travelled with us. William is still not available, and Leo again picked another knock in an area where he had the previous issue, and I don’t expect that it’s going to be long, but unfortunately, he cannot be with us.” – Mikel Arteta on whether Messrs Trossard, Saliba and Rice are available

It sounds fairly positive on Rice, who had been keen to be involved in Belgium.

“I think that he needed more of a bed than sunshine because he wasn’t feeling good at all! So, yeah, he will have a couple of days to rest and to get his body right. But today, already, he was very keen to be able to play. And unfortunately, he’s not able to do that.” – Mikel Arteta on whether Declan Rice’s illness will allow him to go away for a few days and rest

Max Dowman (ankle) has joined Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Magalhaes (knee) on the sidelines, meanwhile.

That has allowed the fit-again Gabriel Jesus to rejoin the Champions League squad.

“With Max [Dowman], he picked up an injury last weekend and had to come off. So he did some scans and he is going to be out for weeks. And then we have the situation of Gabi [Jesus], who we were expecting to be training with us by the end of December. But Gabi has been pushing every single day and he kept telling everybody, ‘I am going to be earlier, earlier, earlier’ and he has done it. So thanks to his work and all the work that the medical staff have done with him throughout these months, and we had the possibility to make a swap there and we have done it. On one side, you see Max and his situation and on the other, you see the joy and how happy Gabi is to be back in the competition with us.” – Mikel Arteta

Riccardo Calafiori is able to play in Europe but is suspended in Gameweek 16 due to yellow card accumulation.

He was also namechecked by Arteta in the pre-match presser as someone whose minutes have been managed recently.

“Yeah, a big one. I mean, losing Max again, it’s obviously not ideal with Leo, who is just coming back, that we have to manage the minutes. Willy is still not there. We’ve lost Big Gabi, and we have other players that they could only play certain minutes. Like, for example, Riccy [Calafiori] the other day. But it’s a situation that we have managed since the beginning of the season. We are in December, so it’s almost five months in a remarkable way, and we’re going to continue to do the same.” – Mikel Arteta on how frustrating it is that Arsenal keep picking up injuries

MANCHESTER CITY

In a press conference dominated by questions about Xabi Alonso (“he should pee on his own!”) and the pressures of managing in Spain, Pep Guardiola at least confirmed the reason for John Stones’ Gameweek 15 absence and his omission from the travelling squad to Madrid.

“Leg. I don’t know yet [how long he will be out].” – Pep Guardiola on John Stones

Rodri (hamstring) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) remain out, too.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Yoane Wissa came through his comeback game on Saturday unscathed, with his manager discussing the striker’s fitness in Tuesday’s presser.

“He looks positive, I think his body language has been very good. He felt boosted by coming on the pitch and playing. It’s probably earlier than we would have wanted but I think he is ready to take on minutes. The challenge we have now is he is going to have limited training time in between games to continue to develop his fitness, so it’s going to be a balancing act we have got to try and get right. But I think he showed in those 20 minutes, his qualities and what he can bring and I think he will only get better.” – Eddie Howe on Yoane Wissa

Eddie Howe confirmed that Newcastle don’t have any fresh concerns from the Burnley game, indeed.

Lewis Hall was benched for that one, a decision that was partly influenced by illness.

Howe was asked about the workload of his two full-backs since they returned from medium-term injuries.

“We don’t have the depth in those positions that we would want at this time of the season but we just have to go with it.

“Lewis was ill before Saturday’s game and we didn’t want to take that risk of pushing him when he was fatigued but he came through the 30 minutes that he played well. Hopefully, both players will be fine.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento

And, inevitably, the Tyne-Wear derby cropped up in questioning.

“No, not necessarily. We will pick a team that I think will be strong tomorrow and hopefully strong on Sunday as well. We have got a few injuries, especially to our backline, which has been there for a few games now. and that is an area of concern for us but we come here with a strong squad.” – Eddie Howe on whether Sunday’s Tyne-Wear derby will influence his selection against Leverkusen

Sven Botman (back), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Will Osula (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee) and Nick Pope (groin) remain out.

66 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Manani
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    why did Chalobah got subbed out?
    just yellow card + rest I assume?

    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Almost certainly.

    2. Assisting the assister
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Hope so

  2. NotsoSpursy
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    How many games roughly do you think Hincape has left?

    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      until either gabriel or mosquera are back

  3. F4L
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    have mercy, how is that a pen for wirtz lmao

    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Shirtlifting

  4. F4L
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    ok who on pens for pool

    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      *szobooooooooo

      get in son. very tempting now

      very very very

    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      mac allister was still on pitch, isak not

  5. The Night Trunker.
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    SALAHhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhbh

  6. GC123
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Really hope Wirtz is okay. That looked awful lol

  7. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Sanchez (dub)
    hincapie vdb mitchell (diouf esteve)
    neto foden sakas rice (xhaka)
    thiago haaland bowen

    0 ft 0.1 itb

    This my son's team, on bb, gtg? I told him it's a nice team but better check with good managers on the forum 🙂

    he will play wc next.

    cheers 🙂

    1. Headers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      Up the hammers!

    2. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      Can we security check this one before we answer please.

    3. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      Monitor any news regarding Rice, the rest should be safe to start, Neto got an early sub tonight. Not the greatest fixtures, though setting up for 18 isn't ideal either (busier schedule means more rotation risk). Just play it and hope for the best I guess.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        cheers 🙂

    4. Kingy109
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Has your son thought about wilcarding now to get his 5ft back and BB next week.
      Fair amount of cheap enablers next week (Brighton, Brentford, Fulham etc)

  8. F4L
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    did i hear it right that Inter hadn't failed to score at home for THREE years in all comps?

    the same liverpool that conceded 3 vs forest and leeds. the same liverpool that kept a clean sheet vs madrid

    the same vvd that now has 2 goals and 2 clean sheets in 6 matches in CL. along with im sure a boatload of defcon points, if that performance level was translated to fpl, would be 35-40 points probably, 6-ish ppg

    i cant make it make sense, frazzles my brain

    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      I don't think the difference is that massive. In fact, they have the exact same number of two clean sheets in the last six PL games, too.
      Also, they haven't been exactly rock solid in Europe either. Conceded four against PSV, threw away a two goal lead against Atletico, etc.

      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        yeah fair enough

        its just abit frustrating. like theres this scale of vvd's fpl potential, and for most of the league season/since gabriel injury hes being producing returns on the lower end, when his cl performances show what he could return on the higher end

        maybe it was wrong to get him in, but idk, hes definitely not a poor fpl option, or at least now as bad as being made out

        1. F4L
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          *not as

          1. Captain Mal
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Yeah, it's always fashionable to mock a top team's "fall from grace", wouldn't pay any attention to that. And it's true variance hasn't been kind to owners (ruled out goal against M. City, Van Dijk's blunder against Sunderland, Konate's inexplicable mistake against Leeds, etc. ), but clean sheets and attacking returns from defenders are even more random than other avenues to FPL points, it is what it is. Wouldn't buy him now, but wouldn't be in a rush to sell either.

  9. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    What would you do here with 0.6m?

    Current plan is vvd stach and mateta to andersen saka (c) guiu.....pending saka minutes tomo....thanks

    Raya
    Timber vvd burn (Richards rodon)
    Bruno foden semenyo minteh (stach)
    Haaland mateta thiago

    1. Moon Dog
        7 mins ago

        I like that plan

        1. Flynny
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thanks

    2. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      Salah leaving on January?

      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Sick and tired you were hanging on me
        You make me sad with your eyes.......

      2. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        10 mins ago

        Say it ain't Mo

      3. Moon Dog
          just now

          Shirley

      4. Ohh1454
        • 8 Years
        49 mins ago

        Who’s best option out of these ?
        A. Neto
        B. Rogers
        C. Bruno G

        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Rogers.

      5. AAAFootball
          46 mins ago

          Kill me now
          Sold kounde for a hit because apparently he wasn't going to start
          Now he gets a brace and 18pts.
          Let's just say that svensson better bloody haul.

          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Open Wide.
            BANG!

          2. Captain Mal
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I doubt he had scored more than two goals in his entire career so far, just incredibly unlucky.

        • The Night Trunker.
          • 2 Years
          41 mins ago

          Fricking Xmas tree outta the loft time Jeees!
          Laters.

        • Pep Roulette
          • 8 Years
          40 mins ago

          Should I hold onto Szobo?

          - Most nailed Liverpool attacker
          - On set pieces & pens
          - DefCon & Bonus potential
          - Plays Brighton, Wolves & Leeds at home in the next 4 weeks

          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            24 mins ago

            For sure
            Amazing pick IMO!

            1. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              3 mins ago

              BigManBakar going that way too 😮
              https://x.com/BigManBakar/status/1998513808957124767?s=20

          2. JBG
            • 7 Years
            24 mins ago

            PL teams in Europe are different beasts. Look at Spurs and Pool thisnl season and MU last season. Just saying, Pool have been awful in PL.

          3. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            21 mins ago

            On pens when Isak and Salah are not on the pitch

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Also unlikely to hit defcon when playing further forward

          4. F4L
            • 10 Years
            20 mins ago

            yes

            think i'll buy ahead of rice for this gw. its nice just to have a player from a different attack rather than doubling up. szobo is the man for liverpool this season

          5. Kingy109
            • 4 Years
            just now

            It's just the 4 yellows that could mean he misses eg Wolves

        • Letsgo!
          • 9 Years
          36 mins ago

          Do u think rjames will start this weekend?

          1. boombaba
            • 12 Years
            4 mins ago

            Nope

          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yes and will get his rest in EFL against Cardiff

        • Voronins Pony Tail
          • 2 Years
          29 mins ago

          What have I missed….why do I have 5 free transfers now??

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/12/08/fpl-gameweek-16-free-transfer-top-up-all-you-need-to-know/

          2. The Polymath
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            You Tief!

          3. Punned It
              5 mins ago

              Top up to 5 for AFCON.

            • Haa-lala-land
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              Every manager got topped up to Five Frees this week. Designed with replacing Afcon bound players in mind.
              Do not spend them all at once!

            • Voronins Pony Tail
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Cheers all!

          4. FPLCEO
            • 16 Years
            24 mins ago

            Definitely holding Virgil after that. They looked more solid for sure

          5. gooberman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            23 mins ago

            Slot must be sick of being asked about the Salah situation.

          6. Weak Become Heros
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            22 mins ago

            Play Petrovic (mun) or Dubravka (FUL)?

          7. Letsgo!
            • 9 Years
            19 mins ago

            Odango will start this weekend?

            1. Haa-lala-land
              • 5 Years
              18 mins ago

              What makes you suggest he wont start?

              1. Letsgo!
                • 9 Years
                4 mins ago

                Leaving earlier or smth i dont know?

                1. Haa-lala-land
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Ah okay. No hes not leaving early, he should play in 16. I hope so anyway, im triple captaining him at home to Leeds!

            2. Kingy109
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              Schade banned so guess so

          8. tuturututu
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            Is this a good team?

            Raya, Dubravka
            Timber, VdV, Guehi, Esteve, Acheampong
            Saka, Bruno, Foden, Kudus, Devenny
            Mateta, Haaland, Thiago

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              8 mins ago

              There's a few spots that could be improved...

            2. Yes Ndidi
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              It would have had its moments for sure.

              I'd give it a 6/10

          9. Manani
            • 14 Years
            9 mins ago

            who to sale first this week:

            A. Enzo
            B. Kudus

            1. Yes Ndidi
              • 6 Years
              just now

              B.
              Palmer won't be playing 10 for a week or two

