Team News

FPL team news: Munoz, Mateta, Sarr + Sels injury updates

10 December 2025 155 comments
Another day of pre-match press conferences and some more bombshell Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news.

Oliver Glasner, Sean Dyche and Unai Emery all faced the media on Wednesday ahead of their respective sides’ European fixtures tomorrow.

Here are the key updates.

CRYSTAL PALACE

The man who never gets injured is injured: the swollen knee that ruled Daniel Munoz out of Gameweek 15 now requires surgery.

Barring a much-quicker-than-expected recovery, we won’t see him again in 2025.

“Dani Munoz has to undergo surgery, knee surgery. We will miss him for a few weeks.

“The prognosis is 4-6 weeks, that he should be ready to play. Always when you have to undergo a surgery, then you never know. I had a few in my career. That’s why we are always a little bit cautious. It doesn’t look so serious.” – Oliver Glasner on Daniel Munoz

In other Palace team news, Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee) won’t feature against Shelbourne on Thursday. He should return in Gameweek 16, however.

“JP also needs to rest. He came back with a minor injury from the French national team. We had to manage his knee the whole time. There’s always a little bit of swelling and he just didn’t feel well, so he stayed at home.

“No, we don’t [think that Mateta will be out longer] but then I also hoped that Dani [Munoz] just misses a couple of days. So, the plan is that JP returns to training on Friday and then he should be available.” – Oliver Glasner on Jean-Philippe Mateta

Jaydee Canvot misses out in midweek due to illness, too.

Ismaila Sarr (ankle) remains sidelined, alongside Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Caleb Kporha (back).

Sarr, however, has an outside chance of featuring against the reigning champions this weekend.

“Ismaila Sarr, still a little chance that he’s available for Man City as well.” – Oliver Glasner

Chadi Riad (knee) is “partly integrated” back in the squad but yet to join full team training.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Matz Sels (groin) will miss Nottingham Forest’s clash with Utrecht on Thursday. He has a chance of featuring in Gameweek 16, however.

“Matz has got a tight groin, so we are going to have to be careful with that one. Hopefully that will settle quickly but it’s a precaution one, to make sure that we try to give him the best chance for the weekend as well.” – Sean Dyche on Matz Sels

Ryan Yates (hamstring) has joined the injury list for a longer period of time, however.

“Yatesy has got a situation with his hamstring that is not going to be quick. We don’t think it’s too serious in the sense that it needed anything doing, but I think it’s going to be a slow one, that one. We will wait and see.” – Sean Dyche on Ryan Yates

Chris Wood (knee) remains sidelined, along with Taiwo Awoniyi (knock), Ola Aina (knee) and Angus Gunn (knee).

“Woody is making progress, which is good. He is on the grass and he has had a couple of days on the grass. It is still a bit of a slow-burner, that one; it is not going to be immediate, but he is back out there and just starting the process, so that is good news.” – Sean Dyche on Chris Wood

Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Douglas Luiz (hamstring), Dilane Bakwa (hamstring) and Murillo (hamstring/illness) are back in the squad, at least.

“[Luiz, Bakwa and Zinchenko] are in the squad, yeah, and then we will make a decision on it. I think more so with Zinny and Douglas because of their depth of knowledge of their bodies and depth of knowledge of playing and their experience. Bakwa is still coming back from an injured period.” – Sean Dyche

ASTON VILLA

The broadcast section of Unai Emery’s press conference was short on team news.

It was reported earlier in the day, however, that Evann Guessand has returned to training. He missed out on the win over Arsenal with an unspecified issue.

Ross Barkley (knee) and Tyrone Mings (hamstring) remain out.

  1. jeffa79
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Munoz to VVD?

    No extra cash to play with, already have Richards.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      50 mins ago

      Why VVD?

      1. jeffa79
        • 12 Years
        39 mins ago

        A few others have him. If not then O'Reilly?

      2. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        Unconscious bias

  2. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Ndiaye projected dropping, Rice to replace, trigger now or is there any other issue?

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Where's the arsenal stuff?

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      North London?

    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Bottomed last page unfortunately, Raheem Sterling earns his weight in gold every six months!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        He earns enough to buy a cloak of invisibility!

      2. Ball Ake
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        To be fair, he only weighs the same as a small pigeon

        1. Ball Ake
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          It's deja vu all over again

    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Saka xMins at risk!

      I just said on Madueke again, obviously Bukayo has made that position his own. But when Madueke plays like that, scores two goals, does it give you a bit of a headache? Is he almost undroppable when he plays like that?

      It's about consistency. So any player that plays and we have the same example is willing to have those standards and play consistently. It's not a game, it's two games, three games. It's when you do ten games in a row every three days and that's the level that we have to hit.

  4. I have no Wirtz
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Which 2 would you bench

      A) Woltemade
      B) Guehi
      C) KDH
      D) Minteh

      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        C and D

    • AF90
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Munoz, Mbeumo, Woltemade & King -> O'Reilly, Fernandes, Eze & Guiu?

      Change to a 3-5-2 from 4-3-3. Will move Eze on soon after.

    • Ray85
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Guehi v City or Minteh v Liverpool to play?

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        M

      2. Ball Ake
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        As a Brighton fan I'd say that Minteh looks knackered, needs a rest so I'd go for the other fella

    • OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Whi is best for long Term get pts & CS
      A- Kelleher & Chalobah
      B- Sanchez & O'Reilly

      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Id say B

    • Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      So many different ways i could go here, im struggling, but I think its gonna be
      Mbuemo, Gakpo, Ndiaye, Munoz to either

      A) Saka, Bruno F, KDH, Dalot
      Or
      B) Gordon, Bruno F, Rice, Andersen

    • Jarnathan
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Any Newcastle supporters here? I'm trying to assess whether to bring in Gordon after Sunderland. I looked at the past games and noticed he was somewhat inconsistent.

      For example during Newcastle's loss to Westham in GW 10, Gordon along with 2 others were pulled off at half time (at that point 1-1) and then ultimately went on to lose. After this match, he didn't play again in the next 3 games except for 1' against Everton and then 24' against Tottenham and then 73' against Burnley - scoring in both. So what happened? Was he injured against Westham or tactical? Before that he wasn't scoring much - but seem to be doing much better in Europe.

      It seems that maybe he's one of the better players to bring in if it looks like he's coming into form....

      1. Oya
        • 3 Years
        24 mins ago

        Fierce competition for the three forward places now, but I believe that from the six alternatives - Gordon, Barnes, Woltemade, Wissa, Murphy and Elanga - Gordon is likely to Get most minutes going foreward.

      2. Hairy Potter
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Combination of poor performances, injury and Howe rotating have impacted Gordon's minutes in the Prem.

    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Is Jurrien Timber okay?

      Arteta: "I hope so."

      1. Ambrosiana Inter
        • 8 Years
        33 mins ago

        Me too

        1. Ball Ake
          • 1 Year
          21 mins ago

          Han Solo?

          1. PartyTime
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Or maybe Pat Macgroin 😆

    • Pornchef
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Start 1

      A. Woltemade
      B. Enzo

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        B

    • OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Which is best for long Term get pts & CS
      A- Kelleher & Chalobah
      B- Sanchez & O'Reilly
      C- Kelleher & O'Reilly and avoid Blues

    • rozzo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Play Semenyo or KDH?

    • Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Ben white an option now?

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        V short term imo

        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          28 mins ago

          I think he may surprise a few. He’s probably given Arteta a lot to think about

          1. Letsgo!
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I think so too.

    • The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour ago

      Is Timber injured?

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hope no...rested I imagine?

      2. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Knowing my luck as I bought him this week. He had better reverse the jinx & be available

    • PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      51 mins ago

      Bruno G or Gordon is an interesting debate. Sure do know who I've got my money on.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Seems Gordon relies more on pens..go Bruno g imo.

        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          just now

          When I'm ready. It will be Gordon for sure.

        2. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Open Controls
      2. Hairy Potter
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Neither until GW19

    • BR510
        49 mins ago

        Kelleher
        Timber Thiaw Andersen
        Saka Mbeumo Cunha Rice
        Haaland Thiago Wolte
        What to do with remaining 2 transfers? Got mbeumo to foden pencilled in for next week.

        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Cunha out looks obvious. One of the biggest flops of the season

      • 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        48 mins ago

        Any love for Gyokeres on a Free Hit this week?

        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          30 mins ago

          Can’t imagine

        2. Gubby-Allen
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Definitely, probably. 75% chance of starting, given, Merino is dus a rest.

          Therefore it is a guaranteed hour but probably no more, against one of the worst sides in years.

      • 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        43 mins ago

        Or Ekitike on a free hit?

        1. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          Yes

        2. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Good punt

      • the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        Who would you bring in for Mateta?

        a. Woltemade
        b. DCL
        c. Guiu
        d. Welbeck
        e. Raul

        Have Thiago and Haaland

        Cheers

        1. Gubby-Allen
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          I wouldn't. None of those are an improvement.

          Factoring the prices DCL could be a good purchase but I would go Guiu and get five good midfielders to start every game.

          1. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            This

      • Koflok
        • 13 Years
        22 mins ago

        1. Who to TC
        a) Saka (WOL)
        b) Haaland (WHU)

        2. Eze as a punt? Y/N
        Not seeing better options in mid for the short term. Already got Bruno, Saka, Foden.

        1. Gubby-Allen
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Saka.

          No guarantee of any other attacking starter for Arsenal.Merino and Zubimendi need a rest and it would seem an ideal time to do it. Madueke tonightay have earnt him a start on the other side.

          That leaves Odegaard, Rice and Eze for two places or could add Merino as a fourth possible.

      • Gubby-Allen
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        Saka.

        No guarantee of any other attacking starter for Arsenal.wrino and Zubimendi need a rest and it wouwould

        1. Gubby-Allen
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Ignore, will post above

      • Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        A) KDH, Dalot
        Or
        B) H Wilson, Esteve?

      • Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        Going to keep Mbeumo for this GW I think
        Most sold player in the game
        Bournemouth in away games this season have conceded
        3 vs. SUN
        4 vs. AVL
        3 vs. MCI
        3 vs. CRY
        2 vs. LEE
        0 vs. TOT (lol)
        4 vs. LIV

        1. OptimusBlack
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Agree with you and sell him after GW 16

        2. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          5 mins ago

          Good to know
          He won’t leave before the game?

          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            "FIFA confirm clubs have to release Afcon players 7 days before their countries’ first game"
            Cameroon first game is Dec 24 so should be all good

            1. Bggz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              just now

              I think I need the funds for Saka unfortunately

      • Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        Is saka in your top 3 mids for the next 6gws?

        1. OptimusBlack
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Yes

      • SomeoneKnows
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        With 4FT which should I do?

        A) Mateta + Xhaka > Guiu + Fernandes
        B) Mateta + Minteh > DCL + Fernandes
        C) Mateta + Minteh > Bowen + Bruno G
        D) Roll transfers

        Raya
        Timber, Lacroix, Burn
        Saka, Foden, Semenyo, Minteh
        Haaland, Mateta*, Thiago

        (Dubravka, Xhaka, Senesi*, Gudmundsson)

        1. OptimusBlack
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          C

        2. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          Not b
          Prob roll

      • OptimusBlack
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Which is best for long Term get pts & CS
        Pope & Munoz >
        A- Kelleher & Chalobah
        B- Sanchez & O'Reilly
        C- Kelleher & O'Reilly and avoid Blues

        1. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          Chalobah keeps getting points I bench half of them

          1. OptimusBlack
            • 12 Years
            just now

            I feel C is better and avoid Chelsea

      • Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Do we get 2 x TCs this season?

      • Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        When is Ait Nouri back?

      • Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        A) KDH, Dalot
        Or
        B) H Wilson, Esteve??

