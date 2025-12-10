FPL team news: Munoz, Mateta, Sarr + Sels injury updates

Another day of pre-match press conferences and some more bombshell Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news.

Oliver Glasner, Sean Dyche and Unai Emery all faced the media on Wednesday ahead of their respective sides’ European fixtures tomorrow.

Here are the key updates.

CRYSTAL PALACE

The man who never gets injured is injured: the swollen knee that ruled Daniel Munoz out of Gameweek 15 now requires surgery.

Barring a much-quicker-than-expected recovery, we won’t see him again in 2025.

“Dani Munoz has to undergo surgery, knee surgery. We will miss him for a few weeks. “The prognosis is 4-6 weeks, that he should be ready to play. Always when you have to undergo a surgery, then you never know. I had a few in my career. That’s why we are always a little bit cautious. It doesn’t look so serious.” – Oliver Glasner on Daniel Munoz

In other Palace team news, Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee) won’t feature against Shelbourne on Thursday. He should return in Gameweek 16, however.

“JP also needs to rest. He came back with a minor injury from the French national team. We had to manage his knee the whole time. There’s always a little bit of swelling and he just didn’t feel well, so he stayed at home. “No, we don’t [think that Mateta will be out longer] but then I also hoped that Dani [Munoz] just misses a couple of days. So, the plan is that JP returns to training on Friday and then he should be available.” – Oliver Glasner on Jean-Philippe Mateta

Jaydee Canvot misses out in midweek due to illness, too.

Ismaila Sarr (ankle) remains sidelined, alongside Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Caleb Kporha (back).

Sarr, however, has an outside chance of featuring against the reigning champions this weekend.

“Ismaila Sarr, still a little chance that he’s available for Man City as well.” – Oliver Glasner

Chadi Riad (knee) is “partly integrated” back in the squad but yet to join full team training.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Matz Sels (groin) will miss Nottingham Forest’s clash with Utrecht on Thursday. He has a chance of featuring in Gameweek 16, however.

“Matz has got a tight groin, so we are going to have to be careful with that one. Hopefully that will settle quickly but it’s a precaution one, to make sure that we try to give him the best chance for the weekend as well.” – Sean Dyche on Matz Sels

Ryan Yates (hamstring) has joined the injury list for a longer period of time, however.

“Yatesy has got a situation with his hamstring that is not going to be quick. We don’t think it’s too serious in the sense that it needed anything doing, but I think it’s going to be a slow one, that one. We will wait and see.” – Sean Dyche on Ryan Yates

Chris Wood (knee) remains sidelined, along with Taiwo Awoniyi (knock), Ola Aina (knee) and Angus Gunn (knee).

“Woody is making progress, which is good. He is on the grass and he has had a couple of days on the grass. It is still a bit of a slow-burner, that one; it is not going to be immediate, but he is back out there and just starting the process, so that is good news.” – Sean Dyche on Chris Wood

Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Douglas Luiz (hamstring), Dilane Bakwa (hamstring) and Murillo (hamstring/illness) are back in the squad, at least.

“[Luiz, Bakwa and Zinchenko] are in the squad, yeah, and then we will make a decision on it. I think more so with Zinny and Douglas because of their depth of knowledge of their bodies and depth of knowledge of playing and their experience. Bakwa is still coming back from an injured period.” – Sean Dyche

ASTON VILLA

The broadcast section of Unai Emery’s press conference was short on team news.

It was reported earlier in the day, however, that Evann Guessand has returned to training. He missed out on the win over Arsenal with an unspecified issue.

Ross Barkley (knee) and Tyrone Mings (hamstring) remain out.